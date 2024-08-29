Prince William’s office confirms that he will not travel to New York next month

Prince Harry’s office announced on Tuesday that Harry will travel solo to New York in September for UN Climate Week. He has a busy agenda with multiple patronages, charities and foundations. It’s not going to be like his brother’s trip to New York last year, which was Prince William’s attempt to copykeen Harry’s previous trips to the city. William’s “reason” for being in New York last year was that he made Michael Bloomberg throw together an Earthshot event in which they sat in a hotel conference room for a photo-op. Then William tried to barge his way into the United Nations (he only got a cattle-call photo-op). Many wondered if William would pull the same thing this year, and whether the brothers would be in New York at the same time. There is mixed reporting. First, the Daily Mail leaves it dangling:

Prince Harry is set to embark on a packed solo trip to New York City next month – at the same time that his brother, Prince William, will likely host a summit in Manhattan. The Duke of Sussex, 39, will ‘be in town to advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives,’ a spokesperson confirmed to DailyMail.com. The trip is set to take place during UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week, the latter of which runs from September 22 until September 29. His older brother Prince William, 42, may also be in the city at that time for the third annual Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, which will be held at The Plaza Hotel on September 24. It’s unknown if the Prince of Wales will attend for sure, but he was present last year at the same event.

[From The Daily Mail]

I actually wondered if William and his office would keep the speculation going and keep everyone in limbo about whether he would show up. I mean, wouldn’t a global statesman show up to his own Keenshot environmental event? Wouldn’t a global statesman try to barge his way into the UN for the second year in a row? Wouldn’t the heir want to remind the spare who the big dog is? Unfortunately, William is no big dog, nor is he a global statesman. After the Mail left it in limbo, it looks like William’s office quietly confirmed to a few people that the global statesman will skip New York this year.

Sadly, for those hoping for a New York-based episode of the world’s longest-running soap opera, an official source has now confirmed to The Daily Beast that William, who has avoided all foreign travel (except a brief football-watching jaunt to Germany over the summer) since his wife was diagnosed with cancer, will not be attending the Earthshot Summit. Harry’s team declined to comment beyond the statement issued Tuesday.

[From The Daily Beast]

“Except a brief football-watching jaunt to Germany over the summer.” William went to Germany several times and made an ass out of himself every time. He also went to France for the 80th anniversary of D-Day commemorations. If William wanted to go to New York for his busywork, he would have. He’s either bored with Earthshot already or he’s simply too lazy.

A few more things – Harry will be doing an in-person event with the Diana Award in New York. The Diana Award is one of the only things left in which William and Harry are both still involved. Harry has had to skip some in-person Diana Award events in the UK (he made remote appearances) so I wonder what they have planned for New York. And I wonder if a certain Other Brother will be jelly.

Last thing – the Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English claims that she was told back in July that William wouldn’t go to New York this year. I’m sure this is not a convenient lie to cover up the fact that William is terrified of being in the same American city as Harry. “Prince William went last year, but not the year before” – he was actually scheduled to go to New York in 2022 but then QEII died and it would have looked crass for him to fly to New York so soon after her death.

For what it is worth, Prince William went last year, but not the year before. It really depends on his diary and commitments year to year. — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) August 28, 2024