Donald Trump’s campaign made a TikTok using footage from Arlington

This Trump campaign fiasco at Arlington National Cemetery has turned into a huge catastrophe. To recap, two Gold Star families invited Donald Trump to a wreath-laying at Arlington. Trump rolled up to Arlington with his campaign staff, a videographer and photographers. Arlington’s staffers told him, in no uncertain terms, that he could not bring his own photographers into this sacred place, much less use the footage and photos for campaign purposes. Trump staffers assaulted one Arlington employee, a woman, over it. The families whose loved ones are buried in Arlington have now been caught up in Trump’s insane fiasco and they are pissed:
The family of a Green Beret who died by suicide after serving eight combat tours and is buried at Arlington National Cemetery expressed concern on Wednesday that Donald J. Trump’s campaign had filmed his gravesite without permission as Mr. Trump stood in an area where campaign photography isn’t allowed.
Relatives of Master Sgt. Andrew Marckesano issued their statement two days after Mr. Trump’s visit, which also included a confrontation between members of the Trump campaign and an Arlington employee. The former president’s campaign took video in a heavily restricted section of the cemetery known as Section 60, which is largely reserved for the fallen veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.
A woman who works at the cemetery filed an incident report with the military authorities over the altercation. But the official, who has not been identified, later declined to press charges. Military officials said she feared Mr. Trump’s supporters pursuing retaliation.
Sergeant Marckesano died on July 7, 2020, after moving to Washington to begin a job at the Pentagon. He had three children, and friends said he had chronic post-traumatic stress disorder from his time in combat. He earned Silver and Bronze Stars during his service. His gravesite is adjacent to that of Staff Sergeant Darin Taylor Hoover, a Marine who was killed in the 2021 bombing at Abbey Gate outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.
The Hoover family granted permission to the Trump team to film and take photographs at the gravesite; the Marckesano family did not, and filming and photographing at the gravesite for political purposes is a violation of federal law, according to cemetery officials. Yet Sergeant Marckesano’s grave was shown in photos from the visit that were published online. A video was posted to Mr. Trump’s TikTok account featuring footage from the Section 60 visit and the gravestones from behind, with narration criticizing the handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.
In a statement from Sergeant Marckesano’s relatives after being contacted by The New York Times, his sister, Michele, said, “We fully support Staff Sergeant Darin Hoover’s family and the other families in their quest for answers and accountability regarding the Afghanistan withdrawal and the tragedy at Abbey Gate. However, according to our conversation with Arlington National Cemetery, the Trump campaign staffers did not adhere to the rules that were set in place for this visit to Staff Sergeant Hoover’s gravesite in Section 60, which lays directly next to my brother’s grave. We hope that those visiting this sacred site understand that these were real people who sacrificed for our freedom and that they are honored and respected accordingly.”
Yes, there was a TikTok. I’m including it below. The families who invited Trump are currently insisting that they gave their permission for Trump to photograph and record the visit. But that’s not their permission to give – there are Arlington regulations and federal laws about this. A campaign can’t barge its way into Arlington and start filming a campaign ad. That’s grotesque.
ANC is not releasing any further info about the incident at this time. ANC media policy: "ANC will not authorize any filming for partisan, political or fundraising purposes, in accordance with the Hatch Act, 32 CFR 553, and AR 360-1." This was posted to Trump's TikTok yesterday.
— Jim LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) August 28, 2024
Arlington National Cemetery confirmed an incident took place between Trump campaign members and cemetery staff when former President Trump visited to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the Abbey Gate attack in Afghanistan.
@GarrettHaake reports on what happened. pic.twitter.com/LIISb89wd1
— NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) August 28, 2024
The families are showing they believe they are entitled to do what they please – federal law and respect to others be damned. As it was stated, permission was not theirs to give. But is this really a surprise from people who obviously support Trump?
I love how this blew up in their faces.
Yeah exactly. Terrible people who do shitty, entitled things often support Trump.
The number 45/9 in Numerology means endings.
Where does the nine come from?
Month,maybe, @seraphina?
My bad, it’s not September yet.
Yes, 45 equals a 9 which meansEndings. Actually,45’s-ending was the November2020election, as far as theUSPresidency. He will never go down that road again, inthislifetime.
And yet… NOTHING will be done about this walking POS breaking yet ANOTHER federal law.
Imagine being a soldier at Arlington being *physically assaulted* (!!), doing her duty, yet *afraid* to press charges in case 🍊💩s minions dox/come after her.
It/he is just horrific!
@jan, I am so sick of it. Beyond sick. When will this mf incur something…anything.
This is similar to the behavior seen on J6. No respect for the law of the land. Clearly setting a pattern of behavior. And if there are no repercussions for them, does it surprise anyone they continue to act this way? Shame on the GOP and others who doesn’t have the courage to stand for what is ethically correct. I won’t mention morals because they obviously don’t have any.
I know, I know. Kaiser used the perfect word, ‘grotesque’. This was grotesque. And I do not believe for one second these families ‘invited’ trump of their own volition. That woman spoke from a script. She was paid for this, you just know it.
Yet, this is where we are…………..where millions of magats have put us. A place where a women doing her job, trying to enforce the law, is afraid to press charges for fear of retaliation from the Drumpf vigilante cult (sounds very much like the stirrings of textbook authoritarianism).
It sure seems like he is being made a de facto king by the sheer inability of the legal system, in its current form, to hold him accountable for ANYthing.
Trump looks really bad on these photos.
It’s awful how this lady is scared of Trump supporters retaliating.
They’re behaving more and more like the SA, during Hitler’s rise to power.
I saw many veterans online who are really mad with Trump for this and the Medal of Honor disrespect.
My husband and especially my father-in-law are among those veterans who are seething over this. My FIL is a retired colonel and lifelong Republican who switched to Hillary in 2016 solely based on Trump’s disgraceful remarks about John McCain and that Muslim Gold Star family (I apologize that I can’t recall their names), and has been railing against him to other veterans and service members ever since. He really stepped up his efforts after the tantrum in France when Trump whined about attending a memorial for the “suckers” and “losers” who died fighting there. Unfortunately, his success in converting them has been limited. After this incident, he said to us that he thought that a lot of veterans and loved ones of fallen soldiers wouldn’t see the light unless Trump insulted them or their relatives by name. My husband replied that even THAT wouldn’t change their minds.
Trump only cares if the billionaires are made at him. And then, just barely. To him, any press is good press. We’re talking about him and not Kamala and Walz.
He did all this for a TikTok video? Can’t these families see that they are being used? He. does. not. care. about. the. military. In the past, he would use the military as props to his image and power. Like he’s a Kim Jong Un dictator. I can’t anymore with Trump. I’m out.
Some people like being used 🙄 Trump is just like the UK WINDSORS, ANYTHING FOR A PHOTOGRAGH AND PR 🙄
Trump continues his complete disdain for those who serve and his supporters apparently love him for that.
On a different note, I’m surprised that his team does not have him on ozempic. He looks very ill in those golf pictures and all of that extra weight can’t be helping.
Trump’s father, Fred Trump, died at 93 of pneumonia, but had been diagnosed with senile dementia eight years earlier. His grand-niece, Mary Trump, thought he had shown signs of dementia years before his diagnosis. Cheeto appears to be following in his father’s footsteps. He keeps trying to project an image of vigor and good health, but it’s not happening. The man is ill, period.
I’m sorry, I just think that there are certain posts under which CB should allow Btchs to cuss. Since they won’t, I guess I’ll just say this: An orangutan that got a deferment for a fake injury, continues to get away with insulting those who sacrificed their lives so that dead weights like him can continue to waste space.
A person behind him died so I don’t buy the fake injury. I agree with your other posts
I think Proud Mary means his 5 deferments for Vietnam due to “bone spurs.” However, the ear injury was also most certainly fake because his ear would have been blown completely off by that caliber weapon, or at the very least would not have been miraculously healed 2 days later when he went golfing without a sanitary napkin on his ear. Two days later his ear was completely fine. That wouldn’t have happened if he’d been hit even by the teleprompter projectile. Just because someone in the crowd was killed doesn’t mean he was injured.
This man is a liar and a conman and only concerned with himself. Nothing he says or does is truthful. He’s a disgraceful person and I hope he’s sentenced to prison next month.
Sorry my mistake, I forgot about his fake issues, thanks SussexWatcher
But I don’t think he had the blood on hand at the shooting and was hit by something small…
Have you seen that video where a ballistics expert uses the same gun at the same distance to shoot a dummy and the entire ear gets blown off?
I will never believe he was grazed by a bullet. EVER. And if he had really gotten shot we would have heard about it right away. They would have released the medical records SO FAST. But nope, they were crazy secretive about everything.
The man is a compulsive liar and a showman–this is no different.
Criminal commits another crime. The 18 months (solely) under his administration with no casualties has already been exposed as a lie. Liar tells another lie. Also not a big shock. Why do these families think that even if they gave permission that they could for other gravesites and other families?
Any one else would have their bail immediately revoked and would be sitting their ass in jail until sentencing. I am sickened by this and the fact that he is allowed to break federal and state laws without consequences. Enough is enough, using the graves of soldiers he has called names and offered no respect for in the past is truly a disgrace and a low I never imagined. He was President for four years and there is no archived photos he could have used for his campaign from a previous visit to Arlington? I am truly heartbroken over this entire thing.
Making a thumb’s up shuck and jive grinning TikTok in Arlington cemetery is like … what could possibly be as disrespectful? Talking on your phone to your bookie in church? I just can’t come up with anything even on par. And the fact that his goons man-handled a *woman* to get their money shots is just coup de grace. If we don’t vote that orange POS into oblivion, we are doomed.
It’s not only tRump’s thumbs-up in that TikTok.
One of the women does that devil’s horn metal hand sign, another woman made a sign that looked like that white supremacist’s gesture.
One woman put her phone on a headstone of an uninvolved soldier (Navas) — and then of course there’s the Marckesano family whose relative died by suicide.
It’s truly disgusting what they did.
And that doesn’t even include the unauthorized filming. These people are sick, all of them.
Major Navas died in Iraq in March 2020 while fighting ISIS, who Trump claimed to destroy yet they somehow were the group that attacked the Abbey Gate in Afghanistan. Major Navas’s widow and their 4 children did not consent to this. Neither did the widow and children of MSG Goodman, whose grave is on the right side in the images. MSG Goodman died in a training exercise in 2020. There is also a grieving family in the background who did not consent to being filmed and were prevented from approaching to complain by the Secret Service detail
Thank you Nanea and Lightpurple.
I noticed those weird hand signals in 2nd photo. Didn’t know what they meant. Have only seen it once. Seems like the ‘thumbs up’ photo is show more often. Now know why.
And to the fallen and their families, in these photos without their permission, thank you for your service.
Trump could care less about ANC and their policies 🙄It’s all about Trump, Trump, Trump 🙄Maybe he has a Whatsapp with William 🤣🤣🤣
When has a policy or law or federal regulation stopped him from doing anything? He’s vile, his lackeys are vile, they’re all just vile.
I hope there are some charges brought against this waste of space trump and his campaign people AND the families who gave “their permission” for this debacle. More laws this bastard is stepping on for the sake of his ego.
What a mess!
Am I allowed to say that Trump is lower than scum?
Yes!
I don’t understand the families who invited him. He’s been insulting military victims for years and they go yeah lets invite this guy to stand at our dead relatives grave, the same person he loves to ridicule.
Btw him smiling and giving a thumbs up is giving me Kate vibes.
As I said above, I don’t believe they invited him of their own volition. I think it was ‘suggested’ by trump’s team (i.e., we’ll pay your way to Arlington if you do a photo op; here’s your script if you’re asked about it).
This freak is a GD GHOUL. A criminal rapist who has only hurt people. A non-literate ASS who can barely speak and is a f-ing STAIN ON HUMANITY. He is disgustingly stupid, and too much of a bitch ass punk to serve his time. He deserves THE WORST and I can’t wait till he gets it. ENOUGH of the INSANITY. ENOUGH!!! FFS!
100% to everything you said.
YES. Ghoulish, ghastly, and grotesque. And a few other choice words that would probably get my comment removed if I were to use them.
He’s desperate and becoming more unhinged. He re-shared a disgusting post on his Trash Social referencing Hilary and Kamala. He is loathsome, unethical and disgusting. We have less than 10 weeks. We HAVE to BEAT him.
Phone bank.
Postcard writing
Canvassing
Check your registration every other day and help people register to vote.
The reposts included a Qanon motto and image. The repost including both Kamala and Hillary is vile, vulgar, and crude. It’s the polar opposite of presidential. Yet, corporate media refuses to cover it, apparently because it is so disgusting. Corporate media is leading us into fascism once again.
I agree with you that he is becoming more desperate, and I think his stunts for attention are going to continue their way to the absolutely disgusting bottom that he inhabits. Right now I can’t get beyond the big grin and thumbs-up in ANC, but you know more stunts are coming and they will continue his brand of being despicable.
I cannot watch the TikTok video, I’m still so traumatized by this despicable stunt. My Darling Husband isn’t resting in Section 60, but adjacent. The next time I visit, I’ll stop and pay my respects to these fallen who deserve all the honor and respect they’ve earned for their duty and sacrifice.
I’m struggling with the two Gold Star families that participated in this farce. They’re certainly entitled, like each of us, to support whatever political views and candidates they choose, but Trump’s behavior with regard to the military and veterans has been front and center his entire sentient existence. I just don’t get it.
C-Shell, I’m so sorry. This incident makes me sad and made for the other families of veterans buried there. It’s such a reverent and somber place, and it feels so gross for Trump to take advantage of this situation.
I’m so sorry that this has hurt you C-Shell, you and yours don’t deserve this disrespect that monster has shown.
Thanks, y’all, very much. I feel for the other families, too. The ones of the servicemen and women who rest in the graves next to them that they were all standing around on, grinning, and the group in the far background there to mourn their fallen family members and friends. NONE of those families gave their consent to have Trump, Lewendowski, et al. desecrate this place.
Trump has so seeped into the political culture that there will always be people like these Gold Star families to enable his obscenities. The entitlement of claiming that their permission is all that’s required to over rule a Federal law and the wishes of other families tells me that this is more about their devotion to Trump than honoring their fallen loved ones. As for the thug-like behavior of Trump’s staff intimidating the AC employee, these people give bullies a bad name.
Not content with just insulting veterans and soldiers who died in service in his speechs, this POS is going straight to their graves to film his little twisted propaganda. Americans who swear up and down that they are for the troops and then vote for Trump baffle me.
I don’t feel sorry for the families beyond the fact that they’ve lost a loved one. They invited this mess when they invited a man who has repeatedly disrespected those who serve and their families to this hallowed ground. This incident feels entirely predictable.
If you think about it, it’s gross that they are getting their 15 minutes off the back of their fallen relative.
I’ll sit here with you. The problem is that their decision to invite Trump didn’t just affect them–it impacted every other other family that has a loved one buried at ANC. They didn’t have a say in whether their loved ones graves would be respected or not.
Trump’s actions were disrespectful and dishonorable in a place of reverence that so many families hold dear. IMO these families should feel ashamed and embarrassed for inviting that hateful and chaotic mess into a solemn space.
The entitlement of both Trump and the families claiming it’s okay bc they gave permission to something that was not theirs to give. They only care about themselves. They should all be ashamed. Not saying they will be but they should be.
Remember when Mango Mussolini refused to travel to the memorial at Normandy because the inclement weather would mess his hair?
How these Gold Star families align with someone who called our military “suckers” and “losers” is beyond my comprehension, but I offer my condolences to them for the loss of their loved ones and offer them gratitude for the sacrifice made in service to our country.
Now would be an excellent time for W to address this abomination—his wars helped fill those graves at Arlington. Put your paintbrush down, 43 and start speaking up. (Sorry for the rant.)
Remember when his WH issued a statement on Holocaust Memorial Day but forgot to mention Jewish people? It’s always the same shit with this dude it’s like you had ONE JOB, bro.
I commented yesterday about this and the Trump aide accusing the Arlington staff member of having a mental health issue (I cannot even with this!). I got told I had a myopic view of things and all Biden does is go over and over and over about his son dying. I think that statement shows just what type of person I was dealing with! I did not understand the whole thing with the photographer so I googled, I read (a very good description of all that goes into this written by a soldier who lived it) and I get it. As prior president, Trump should have known this. He didn’t, I will give him this. But to be told no, do it and THEN make a TikTok? Then you have Vance insulting them! HOW do people support him????
He reminds of a Micheal Caine line from a movie, “some men just want to watch the world burn”
@Lady D, that line is from the Batman movie and is said by Albert (Michael Caine), the butler. My husband and I often quote it, and it sums up the ethos of all these deplorables succinctly! I am truly sorry for the loss of these families, but they weren’t above inviting the orange stain and his crew to grandstand at their relative’s solemn resting place! Just a glance at the attire of some them would indicate how deeply their feelings ran! Some of them looked like they were heading for the beach after this tiresome, but probably compensated event was over. Grin much?
If this doesn’t scream “ dictator” to
his fans, nothing will.
I saw on YouTube that the US Army just released an unprecedented formal statement regarding this incident. It’s been stressed that this is extremely rare for them to do that. They reiterated what the rules of ANC are and specifically Section 60, and took exception that the staff member’s professionalism has been unfairly attacked. It’s an amazing and blunt statement that pulls no punches. You can see how livid the military are over the disrespectful circus that Trump brought onto those sacred grounds.
Feeshalori – do you have a link for that video from the Army?
I hope this works, it’s from the Meidastouch channel if it doesn’t link.
https://youtu.be/_ETOmt8gev4?si=bUL9Ayn47VvP–d5
Yes, the link worked. Also looks like the Army’s statement is being reported in other news. I try not to pay too much attention to DDump et al, but CNN says his campaign co-chair is the guy who swift boated John Kerry, Chris LaCivita. It’s so annoying to see this junk. Hopefully we’ll all deliver the idiot’s 3rd popular vote loss in November, and his 2nd electoral college loss.
This is gross on so many levels. Very on brand for this POS.