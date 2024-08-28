Donald Trump’s team assaulted an Arlington Nat’l Cemetery official over a photo-op

On Monday, Donald Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery, where hundreds of thousands of American servicemen and servicewomen are buried. Trump thinks people who serve in the military are suckers and losers. He hates veterans and despises everyone in the Armed Services. So why did he go to Arlington? Politics. The Trump Brain Trust thought it would be a good idea to politicize a wreath-laying ceremony for the 13 servicemen and women killed in the Kabul bombing just before the US withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021. Trump was there purely for the photo-op, and he even smiled and gave a thumbs-up at a gravesite. As it turns out, when an Arlington official tried to stop the crass political photo-op, Trump’s people assaulted the Arlington official.
Two members of Donald Trump’s campaign staff had a verbal and physical altercation Monday with an official at Arlington National Cemetery, where the former president participated in a wreath-laying ceremony, NPR has learned.
A source with knowledge of the incident said the cemetery official tried to prevent Trump staffers from filming and photographing in a section where recent U.S. casualties are buried. The source said Arlington officials had made clear that only cemetery staff members would be authorized to take photographs or film in the area, known as Section 60.
When the cemetery official tried to prevent Trump campaign staff from entering Section 60, campaign staff verbally abused and pushed the official aside, according to the source.
Trump participated in an event to mark the third anniversary of a deadly attack on U.S. troops in Afghanistan as U.S. forces withdrew from the country; 13 U.S. service members were killed in the attack. The Trump campaign has blamed President Biden and Vice President Harris, now the Democratic presidential nominee, for the chaotic withdrawal.
In a statement to NPR, Steven Cheung, the Trump campaign’s spokesman, strongly rejected the notion of a physical altercation, adding: “We are prepared to release footage if such defamatory claims are made.
“The fact is that a private photographer was permitted on the premises and for whatever reason an unnamed individual, clearly suffering from a mental health episode, decided to physically block members of President Trump’s team during a very solemn ceremony,” Cheung said in the statement.
The Trump campaign declined to make that footage immediately available.
In a statement to NPR, Arlington National Cemetery said it “can confirm there was an incident, and a report was filed.”
Don’t worry, I’m including the mind-numbingly grotesque photos below. Some of the gold-star family members were also smiling and doing thumbs-up too. Both things can be true – gold-star families deserve respect and grace, and MAGA cult members are absolutely deranged. I’m sure Arlington officials tried to stop this and they were assaulted for their trouble. This is disgusting.
There are of course about 10 million things wrong with Donald Trump but last week he visited Arlington cemetery and stood among the graves of fallen soldiers and responded with a big smiling thumbs up… He is a complete psycopath. pic.twitter.com/rwkCzgnNeR
The real question about Trump’s Arlington Cemetery visit is … what kind of a sociopath gives a smiling thumbs up in a graveyard? pic.twitter.com/r1qeq8VOyE
If they are doing this now, imagine what they will feel entitled to do if they win.
Get out and vote and spread the word. I am making my GOP friends uncomfortable with asking their take on some of crap that is happening. And they should be uncomfortable.
I don’t know a single person in my family or social circle who supports Trump. Not a single one. I have great empathy for people who must interact with them, especially if they are in your family. I can’t imagine how awful that would be.
None in my family, thank God. But friends, neighbors and coworkers. It takes a lot and it was my daughter who told me it’s useless to throw logic at them and to use their own stupidity against them. Out of the mouths of babes.
My solace is that I have begun to see more anti-Maga paraphernalia in my area.
My 94 yo father in law, immigrant with english comprehension issues and age related cognitive problems, is a trumper. It is so sad to see my husband and children avoid spending time with him because he won’t stop with the maga bs. Maga truly preys on the most ignorant and tears families apart.
My in-laws are…my brother is also. I can handle my brother as when I am there, we do not discuss, with my in-laws they discuss (and they have been bashing teachers since all they do is convince you are the wrong sex…my daughter is a teacher, my other works in the school systems as a counselor). Unfortunately one is very sick with cancer so we are spending more time with them and I just walk away. I am not a favorite to begin with and at this time, I’m not going to say anything. My friend says she is not either yet won’t vote Kamala because of her laugh. Her laugh! That is what disqualifies her? Definitely sounds like she is open minded.
He is only doing this now to try and change the narrative that he hates military and veterans but that ship has sailed long ago and people see this for what it is.
Ironically he validated that he has no respect for vets and doesn’t think anything of them – they are used to help him and his image.
Since Arlington Cemetery is managed by the army, there is a very good chance Trump’s goons assaulted, then insulted, a member of the military.
My deepest respect for you.
They might not vote for Harris, but they might not vote for Trump either, because of you making this clear.
Evidently there’s a FEDERAL LAW prohibiting just such carnival barking at Arlington. Of course Trump and his goons have no respect for any laws. What I think when seeing him sell snakeoil in a graveyard full of the heroes he despises could warrant a visit from the Secret Service.
It is against Federal Law and it is absolutely disgusting that this was allowed and he wasn’t arrested on site. He is after all just a convicted felon who is out on bail awaiting sentencing, and should be treated as such, not allowed to continue to commit crimes against American citizens and Service members. I have visited Arlington and several other national cemeteries I always leave in tears, what Trump just did just turns my stomach.
In that case not only was a Federal Law being broken, but it was being broken by a physical coward who shouldn’t have been allowed near the final resting places of heroes. Big smiles, thumbs up while literally standing on the graves of fallen soldiers. He makes me sick. VOTE and make sure we can keep him from ever entering the White House again!
This pig. I’ve been to a military funeral at Arlington. It is the most somber, respectful place. Trump has desecrated it.
It just simply baffles my mind how he is allowed to get away with every-effing-thing.
@HIAR, agree………..Arlington is such a special place – hallowed ground.
I would say they should be ashamed of their behavior but I know better.
@Traveller I just do not understand why he isn’t arrested for these things.
Found some rules on Section 60 regarding leaving mementos (I can see some in the photos): https://www.arlingtoncemetery.mil/Funerals/Visiting-a-Gravesite/Section-60-Mementos
This is grotesque.
Yep. On every level. Including the one where he is responsible for creating the conditions that led to those deaths.
Exactly.
Yup. That’s the word I use.
His campaign said it was a lie and they would release footage—-we know that’s not true. The cemetery said they have footage also. To blame the officials by saying that they attacked the Trump campaign and that he was having a mental health moment is cruel and nasty work.
I am going to do as much as I can to make sure that he doesn’t win because I cannot deal with his behavior for four more years. They are standing on other graves; smiling is ridiculous.
Plus, the nerve of him to go there when he had something to do with the troops leaving early because of that horrible deal he made with the Taliban.
They said they’d releases the footage and then … wouldn’t release the footage. Their bluff was called. It’s show and tell time.
I truly do not understand why any veteran or veteran’s family would agree to pose with or for this man. He literally believes their dead loved one was a loser for being killed in action. He said it out loud. In public.
Apparently, Gold Star families are not immune to cult like behavior because that is what this is.
The amount of support this fool has within the military is gobsmacking. They truly believe he’s a patriot. Unfortunately, military and law enforcement have always majorly skewed conservative wherever you go.
And his voters won’t care. What a horrible person.
I’m not even shocked. Of course he would use soldiers’ graves for a photo op. Of course his staff would assault anyone who got in his way and then lie about the encounter. This is a “man” who has shown utter disrespect and disgust of the military and soldiers from the word go. How he had any military/veteran support (or women or BIPOC or LGBTQ+) up until now is what’s shocking to me. He is a vile, grifting, sociopathic POS who needs to go to prison and his entire platform/Project 25 proponents need to be overwhelmingly defeated.
When I saw these photos on Monday night I was incredulous. I’m glad that cemetery officials attempted to stop this desecration. The families participating don’t excuse it at all. Everyone participating in this disgusting photo op stunt should be ashamed of themselves, and Trump should be banned for life from all national cemeteries.
For the foreigners who visit this site: Arlington cemetery absolutely asks that you recognize that this is a solemn place and be respectful as it is still a functioning cemetery still and not just a memorial site. It’s pretty beautiful. The 9/11 memorial is there, both Robert and John Kennedy is there, Iwo Jima memorial, and the tomb of the unknown solder. It’s a shame that death is being honored in this way, especially when Trump has denigrated fallen and maimed soldiers.
I would bet a lot that Donald Trump looks at Arlington and thinks what valuable real estate it is, or what a great spot for a golf course. He has no respect for fallen soldiers. The only individuals I’ve ever heard him show great respect for are foreign dictators. Psychopath!
The thing that sticks in my mind about the Trumps and Arlington is when Don Junior said he cried when driving past Arlington because of the sacrifices his family was making for his dad’s presidency.
Words can’t come close to describing my loathing for this family and what we have all been forced to endure thanks to their utter ghoulishness.
And he probably thinks he deserves to be buried there when the time comes. Ugh.
I went pre COVID. It is as you say and the atmosphere lends to the gravity of what these men and women did for the country and many paid with their lives.
Thanks for explaining, Nicole.
I’m a foreigner, but I’d understand that you don’t go making thumbs up pictures on any cemetary.
That it’s such a solemn place for Americans makes it even worse.
It is beautiful, and sobering, and hallowed ground. This was shameful all the way around.
As the widow of a hero resting in Arlington, and I will join him there one day, THIS IS SICKENING. The perversion of this cretin and his cretinous minions (looking at you Lewendowski) who have the unmitigated, breathtaking gall to assault an ANC representative is beyond despicable. I’ve been beside myself since it hit twitter. 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬
I’m so sorry that this horrible man and his disgusting actions are giving you pain. I hope you know that he is pretty isolated in his opinions and that the rest of humanity sees Arlington as the resting place of heroes. God bless all who are there.
Yes, it’s one of the most awesome (I mean that in the traditional meaning) and peaceful places I’ve ever been. Trump’s stain will fade away. Again.
You know, we say this all the time — when you think he/they can’t go lower, they find a new bottom. I’m a little disappointed that MSM hasn’t made this a bigger story. It should be disqualifying, but it isn’t.
I really feel for you. It is sickening, disgusting, vile, and a whole lot of words I will refrain from saying on this site.
I have grandparents and great-grandparents buried at Arlington. My grandfather stormed the beaches at Normandy (Utah Beach, specifically), which was also his 25th birthday. He was proud of his service and that he was part of a greater cause of defeating fascism. He wanted to be buried at Arlington to rest with other soldiers, who also understood (viscerally) the sacrifice of that day. It makes me sick that this cretin and his entourage were even in Arlington at all.
All honor to your grandfather and great-grandparents. So many examples of heroism and duty there and all the other national cemeteries. Stunts like Trump’s can never take the shine off of their service and sacrifice.
I’m so sorry, C-Shell. It’s unconscionable what Trump and his goons did there.
Just further proof that these people are weird.
This is beyond weird. It’s craven and ghoulish and absolutely disgusting.
This @orangeowl (love owls – might want to change the orange part-lol-don’t want to associate owls with the orange agent of doom).
DT is so disrespectful. SHOCKING. not. The wee cemetery a lot of my relatives are buried in along with my parents, has never been the place of disgust. That’s what Trump did. He made Arlington National Cemetery a mockery with his photo op and bullish behavior.
I shouldn’t have to say (makes me gag a bit), that I or anyone else I know, have never given a thumbs up with a smile at a cemetery.
Trump/Vance/and their followers are WEIRD. Along with far more negative words.
He sells Bibles for Christ’s sake and gold sneakers lmao. This isn’t shocking. What’s shocking is that he was allowed entry.
His latest scam is “digital trading cards”. If you buy enough of those, you will get a physical trading card. It’s another bonkers Trump con. I think the digital cards are $99 a piece!
4 for $99. That’s the start of the package of his virtual cards. And the package goes to $27k with sneakers in gold for bottom level up to platinum color sneakers. Also a dinner at MAL. Oh yes, and a piece of his suit he wore to the debate with Biden recently.
The Dems should fight back with their own cards: Trump desecrating ANC, Trump leading the revolt on J6, trump with Putin……
No Seraphina, they are 99 for 1. You can buy 1-4 at 99 a piece. Packages for 5 cards or more start at 500.
@Rapunzel, yes his mug shot one (the only I could find after I saw your comment) sells for $99. Maybe I was looking at a previous release because I cannot find what I was looking at yesterday. Thank you for the correction. And then his followers complain about inflation and not being able to make ends meet.
He sells bibles for TRUMP’S sake. Horrible person.
Every day I ask myself if Trump and his team could get any more incompetent and every day they collectively do.
The Harris campaign should use these thumb-up photos.
They won’t do that. It would only add to the disrespect. But they will make sure everyone knows about it.
Just when you think this waste of the air decent people breathe can’t possibly go lower…
The amount of disrespect that he shows to military service members is disgusting. I don’t understand how Gold Star families or any service member could vote for him, but there are those who vote for him. I wish every service member review Project 2025 and see what their plans are for veterans. The Republicans have no regard for them and their sacrifice. I have seen, talked to, and worked with veterans here in NYC struggle to adjust to civilian life, suffer homelessness and addiction, while desperately trying to deal with the VA in accessing due benefits. Project 2025 will make that even harder. Fuck Trump and the Republicans.
There are countless military cemeteries in this country, maintained by the federal and state governments and veteran associations. Most of them unknown by tourists and politicians. Visited and respected by families, locals, and caretakers. That is how Arlington should be treated. But it has become a tourist destination and photo op. I am so surprised that the graves are still available for the general public to just wander around. Those rules have been broken for years, Trump is just the one who does it with no shame.
Yes, my first experience with one was this past spring, in Illinois. I’m not sure why I was surprised by the very strict protocols. We didn’t have a graveside ceremony…it was in a pavilion and the family/guests weren’t allowed anywhere near the graves.
Disagree (except for the photo op part). Every American citizen should be able to visit Arlington, not just the descendants of those interred. It’s a visual & emotional reminder of what others have sacrificed for the lives we lead today.
Agreed. It was such a peaceful, beautiful and solemn place. Vast as well. It really makes one pause and think in self reflection.
I’ve only been there once, and we walked on the approved route to the Kennedy graves and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. To me it was like an open air cathedral, a holy place. That day everyone I saw was acting with the utmost respect for all who were there, only speaking in hushed tones. We were told not to wander through the graves, and no one did.
Correct, us too. And that is how it should be – those men and women deserve respect and silence so they may rest in peace and because it is due to them.
The photos will be added to his collection Of gold sneakers, piece of hair makeup and torn pieces of suit he wore to Biden debate for a small sum of 100.00 per picture. Vote Blue.
It’s not the first time the Orange team has threatened to release tapes/ transcripts of their interactions and then faced the consequences. If there are indeed photos or video of a campaign staffer yelling and screaming at an official because they can’t do a photo op, it will be bad.
Not for the cult, true, those people will cheer when he one day shoots one of them on fifth avenue. But for the uneasy Republicans who tell themselves that they are just voting red for their values, that they don’t really like or agree with the candidate… for those people I hope it gives them a rotten taste in their mouth.
This man is a fool and is becoming more unhinged. He ranted and ranted on his Nazi social about the new indictment brought against him.
Get the vote out and check your registration. If you can volunteer, please do.
Phone bank
Post card writing
Canvassing
Ooh, had to google! A new elections interference indictment! Yay!
Why did 3 of the 13 families agree to this? My God. I got nothing.
Not shocked that this narcissistic man-baby would use dead heroes to get himself a moment of attention. I’m just surprised that he and his bone spurs didn’t burst into flames while treading on hallowed ground. Vote Harris/Walz.
I continue to be disgusted by trump’s spokesperson Cheung. That’s despicable language to use coming from a potential government official.
I am so exhausted by this rapist felon and his MAGAts. I just want him to die miserably in prison and be buried in a lost corner of one of his golf courses that his bankrupted family will have to sell. Then his grave can be forgotten and covered by affordable housing units and homeless shelters.
This is a federal crime. Why weren’t they arrested? Why wasn’t the campaign employee who assaulted the member of the military who tried to stop them arrested for assault? Why does he keep getting away with these things???
He’s a malignant, disgusting worm. As he was laying those wreaths and bouquets at the gravesites of our fallen heroes, was he mentally saying that they’re all losers? How can these families even justify this hypocrite’s presence after what he said on the record about their loved ones? I just can’t wrap my head around this and his smug thumbs up gesture that these families emulated. What a dark time for our country that this criminal is preening before the cameras for his photo opportunity and not behind bars for his countless crimes. And that his staff put their hands on ANC workers who were doing their job and are most likely military is beyond reprehension. After this mess is over and please God KH is our president, I pray they pass a law that no felon can run for office.
What is the hand gesture the blonde woman beside Trump is making? Is this another one of their supersecret Nazi hand signs?
Just read on NPR that not only were the photos a problem, it’s ILLEGAL to do any sort of political campaigning at Arlington; also, staff are used to dealing with all sorts of folks & this person did the rigiht thing in backing off & filing a report. Geez Louise. I do hope they manage to tell us publicly what happened but keep the staffer’s name out of the press; that seems to be the big concern right now.
I am beyond disgusted by this latest display of insanity. I am the widow of a veteran who died very young from a war related illness. He is buried at a military cemetery here in Ohio. My Dad and Mom are also buried there. I am appalled that there are ANY Gold Star families who support 45 after the disrespect that he has shown the military members, both living and deceased. What in the actual hell would make anyone in their right mind think that ‘thumbs up’ at a solemn gravesite is appropriate????