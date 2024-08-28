Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ paperback announcement stole the Windsors’ thunder

For years, one of my favorite sub-genres of royal gossip is “royal thunder-stealing.” Thunder-stealing is standard operating procedure in the Windsor clan, as the left-behind Windsors wrongly believed that they would get more attention if they pushed out the most charismatic royals. In recent years, King Charles and Queen Camilla have felt like Prince William and Kate are constantly stealing their thunder, and the whole family is in a constant state of thunder-security because, at any moment, Prince Harry and Meghan could steal their thunder by simply walking outside or making an announcement of future plans. On Monday, Penguin Random House announced the release date for the paperback edition of Prince Harry’s Spare. This, too, stole the left-behinds’ thunder. From a hilariously disturbed column in the Daily Express: “Prince Harry’s Spare update was a calculated move to disrupt the Royal Family’s plans.” LMAO.
It seems no accident that the dates surrounding Prince Harry’s paperback edition of Spare coincide with key moments for the Royal Family. While some might interpret the Duke of Sussex deciding not to add new chapters as an olive branch to smooth over tensions, I find the timing of the announcements highly suspect.
Take, for instance, the decision to announce the release of the paperback on Monday, right as the Royal Family are holidaying at Balmoral. This is time for the Firm to rest and reflect after a rather turbulent year, a brief pause from the public eye. Yet, the announcement feels less like a coincidence and more like a calculated move to disrupt the Royal Family’s plans.
The absence of Prince Harry, Meghan, and their children from this year’s Balmoral gathering, dubbed the “Balmoral summit,” speaks volumes. Insiders suggest the Sussexes are a central topic of discussion, adding an extra layer of tension to their already fraught relationship. So the announcement at this time strikes me as something of a warning shot to say that although they are not physically there with the family at Balmoral, the Spare is still there and always will be!
More pointedly, the paperback’s October release clashes with King Charles’s high-profile appearance at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa – the first he will attend as King. Set to be published in the US on October 22, and the UK just two days later, Spare’s release will undoubtedly cast a shadow over an event of significant importance to the monarch. This is no small matter, especially considering the 75-year-old monarch’s ongoing cancer battle and the effort he’s putting into this trip. To overshadow such a moment suggests more than just poor timing – it hints at an agenda.
The re-release of Spare will inevitably dredge up the book’s bombshell claims, from Prince William’s alleged physical altercation with Harry to the rift between Meghan and Kate. By keeping the contents unchanged, Harry ensures these revelations remain fresh in the public mind, reigniting the drama that has strained his relationship with the family.
Don’t you understand, the announcement of a paperback edition stole the Windsors’ thunder WHILE THEY’RE ON VACATION. They were just innocently sitting around Balmoral, holding summits about what to do about Prince Harry and Meghan, when BAM, there was news of a paperback from America! Fetch the smelling salts and a royal rota reporter, this simply cannot stand! What’s also funny is that they couldn’t claim that the Sussexes’ Colombian tour stole anyone’s thunder, because the left-behind Windsors were just farting around, doing nothing and trying to avoid the white nationalist riots in England. Good times. As for the paperback coming out during Charles’ big overseas trip… lol. Oh well!
Once again, I have to remind these idiots: if you wanted to control Harry and Meghan’s schedule and have a say in how and when they announce things, you probably should have taken them up on their offer to be half-in the cult.
I think we can all agree, the left behind Windsors have no “thunder” to steal. No one cares what they do if H&M are not involved. Can’t steal something that doesn’t exist.
Someone is mistaking a fart in the wind for “thunder” 😀
OMG! I nearly choked on my tea! This is too funny and too true all at once. Every time I read one of these stories, I wonder how Harry is supposed to be the “not scholarly” one. The remaining “clinging to their crowns” royals may have more education, but at this point, that education seems to have been purchased. Harry has lived a full life before 40. His experiences have given him an insight and depth of knowledge most of us would not want to possess. His life-learned education has seen him create charities and institutions that benefit others. If bringing attention to serious world matters is thunderstealing, there needs to be a new definition for the term.
I’m just here to also say that the windsors have no thunder to steal like everybody else. 😆 Wtf are they talking about
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Was not the announcement of the release of the paperback edition of “Spare” the sole decision of the publisher???
Is the publisher trying to “steal” the thunder that they really do not need for this release?????
Is the Daily Express punking the BRF with this nonsense?
I’m cackling. This article is reminding people of Will’s abusive/brutish behavior, along with the Meghan did not make Kate cry story. I would have been a wee more happy if they mentioned the Easter Present Gate story.lol Bonkers!
“The re-release of Spare will inevitably dredge up the book’s bombshell claims, from Prince William’s alleged physical altercation with Harry to the rift between Meghan and Kate. By keeping the contents unchanged, Harry ensures these revelations remain fresh in the public mind, reigniting the drama that has strained his relationship with the family.”.
The release of SPARE will dredge up Will’s abusive behavior to Harry…again(not our writing about beforehand in case you didn’t know). And, in case you didn’t know already, there was a rift between Meghan and Kate. Kate was a b*tch and lied. Meghan has receipts and Kate does not.
‘Thunder’ told me today it’s fed up with the BM using/abusing its name when it doesn’t have a chance to defend itself. Lightning told me it will stand with Thunder.
As if King Chuckles needs to be there.
Jamaica: We fired you and your nitwit heir & that woman he’s married to live on camera. You have nothing to bring to the table.
Nigeria: We love Princess Meghan. She’s one of ours now. The Invictus Games and Prince Harry have spurred much joy and hope with our military veterans.
Canada: We’re looking forward to the 2025 Invictus games. It’s an awesome thing and an important event for our military vets, Commonwealth vets and our south of the border US vets. We’re very disappointed that THAT MAN is considered a leader of our country when he’s done nothing ever for us.
Lol…the Windsors’ have no thunder to steal.
The only thunder those people have left is gastro related .
Oh dear their Sussexes Summit was ruined by the release of a paper book lol. The circus and pearl clutching continues lol. They are very fragile if a re- released book comes out .
This entire article makes me LOL! If your thunder can be stolen by a publisher announcing a cheaper version of a year and a half old book, you are completely irrelevant.
What thunder??? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Exactly! They’re all sitting around Balmoral, doing FA except maybe scheming trying to guess what the Sussexes will do next. They cannot get it though their thick skulls that H & M owe them nothing and their obsession with them is making them look deranged in the eyes of the world.
LOL The paranoia is real… and it’s not Diana’s.
LMAO! Yep, we’ve definitely located the “paranoia”.
As others have asked, what thunder? Aren’t they in vacation ? They have been on vacation for more than a month now
Right? This is just a reminder of their long holiday and vacation. Basically, if the Sussexes didn’t announce the paperback while they were on vacation then they would have announced when they were “working.” So it’s impossible for them to not steal thunder unless they just never announce anything, leave their house or basically breathe.
Ahahaahaa! You love to see thunder being STOLEN! Poor Chuckles. And Egg is so much less newsworthy now that we know he didn’t kill his wife. There was a laugh on Twitter yesterday, evidently people in Yorkshire are reporting the Royal Family to the police for having a lavish lifestyle with no jobs and and no visible means of support.
This whole article reads like comedy: “take for instance, the decision to announce right as the royal family are holidaying at Balmoral.” Haha….How can someone steal something you never had? It reminds of that Golden Girl scene involving Dorothy and her ex-husband Stan, where Stan is crying about losing his libido:
Stan: Dorothy, I’ve lost it.
Dorothy: But you never had it Stan.
Seriously, they’ve got nothing. Any respectable institution would just choose to take the L and move on.
Is Trump moonlighting as a royal reporter? No wonder Meghan began turtling, shrinking. These insane rules…
Harry is completely out of the loop as far as Windsor day to day. Also Harry’s publishers and or other interests will NOT be juggling their release dates based on when Willy and Chucky are doing RF duties. If thunder is stolen, maybe start seeding clouds by working and generating your OWN thunder.
They don’t want to really work, they just want H&M to again, shrink themselves to prop up the Wacky Windsors.
Exactly! The RF doesn’t want to work. They want H&M to shrink. Well said!
Yes – PRH is presumably running their business on a for-profit basis, so I’m relatively confident that maximizing their bottom line is what drives their timing of releases.
It’s not even Harry’s decision as to when to release a paper back or announce it that’s all on the publisher. These people demonstrate on a daily basis that they have no idea how the world works.
You are absolutely right, and this is a level of BS I didn’t know these people had in them. You are all sick/dying, doing a school run that will last forever, or so irrelevant, no one reports on your “senior royal” events.
Harry and Meghan don’t owe any of you lazies a single thing. They live on another continent entirely, and none of you are working. That’s on you, not Harry and Meghan.
It doesn’t matter when they announce their upcoming activities, it’s always too close to something. They literally have written articles saying that they announced something just weeks after Charles, or Kate, or William went somewhere or said something. Basically existing and not hiding in a cave is thunder stealing. How can you be this insecure that someone having a book come out in bookstores, steals your thunder on another continent? Like this is next level insecurity, how do they get through the day? The sun’s out and people are in the park, it’s stealing my thunder!!!
And a book that’s already been released, lol. This is just the paperback version!
They think they own the calendar.
Bingo!!!!!
The Royal Institution is doing everything to attach itself to the Sussexes 😏😏 but then again Meghan and Harry are their North Star 😍
I went from being an amused observer of royal gossip in the nineties to a conspiracy theorist after Diana’s death and was interested in the handling of royal PR for a while. It wasn’t until the marriage of Harry and Meghan that I really gained an interest. Harry, the black sheep marrying the star of my favorite show. I’ve been following the development of things regularly ever since. I watch as layer after layer of paint peels off and been long over it to be amused or interested in how important the Royal Family takes itself. My respect is with Harry and Meghan. But if I learned one thing from all of this during all this time, then that mindset is everything! How is the RF not capable of that realization?
Well obviously everyone in the UK and US was sitting around wondering what the BRF was doing on their vacation. Now that’s all been spoiled by that dastardly Harry and his paperback book announcement. The nerve!! Now no one will be thinking of the Unroyals at all.
An announcement that Harry himself didn’t make, BTW, the timing of which Harry in all probability had nothing to do with, nor had he anything to do with the release date. IT’S A BUSINESS.
The British press is deluded and unhinged.
Wah! Harry ruined our vacation! Waaaah! Strip the titles, pull him from the line of succession!
You’d think the competition would be tough in the category “Stupidest thing written about the Sussexes by the BM”, but in my book this rockets to the top of the list.
I’m sure that newspapers understand how publishing houses work and they are just ignoring facts, making up a story and working on the basis that most of their readers won’t know that the announcement and the release dates are decided by the publisher. DE, they will probably get away with it.
“Publishers usually schedule about ten months in advance, in my experience. About half of that is for editorial things like rewrites and ” Max Barry.
What thunder are they talking about? Apparently feudalism does not understand capitalism because a book publisher is announcing a popular book in advance so they can boost sales. Can’t have that while some monarch is on vacation. The way they try to center the royals in anything connected to the Sussexes is both disturbing and hilarious. How is this even a story? Lmfao.
Chuckles will be glad for the thunder stealing when he gets to this Commonwealth HoG meeting and is met with a collective shrug and “why are you even here?”
And that’s the thing that the Leftovers don’t understand, or refuse to understand. Even without the “Spare” paperback announcement, Chucky Boy at the Commonwealth summit would have been a couple of inches in the US papers, or a cursory mention on cable news. Not the front page or the headline by any means. Hardly the giant, thundering announcement they think it would be, or should be.
And “Spare,” the paperback, will get a little attention on the life/style pages at most. The big news is Harry in NYC again, and will Meghan come. (I doubt it; she has projects of her own to pursue.)
I see that the tabloids are just going to ignore that Harry and Meghan do not control Penguin Random House’s publishing schedule.
Honestly the power they think Harry and Meghan have! Not only does it not occur to them that authors do not generally have a say in when a publisher releases books or makes announcements about those releases, but it doesn’t seem to cross their minds that an October release coincides with Christmas sales NOT when the King of England is traveling somewhere to do something.
I think the marketing people at Random House could be that clever though! 🙂
I expect the press are fully aware that Harry didn’t arrange it but their readers won’t realise that so they can write what they like. Nothing like misleading your clients for some extra clicks.
I can hear the marketing folks at Penguin Random House now: “Read the book that got a king’s panties in a wad!”
See, I think this is a response to the article from somewhere where someone said there wouldn’t be a paperback release. That was obvs made up. So then the publisher, after giving it some thought, said, Hold the phone: YES, we are publishing a paperback version!! I think it’s more a reaction to the fake news, because it’s still a bit early for Christmas sales, is it not?
Or they pretend Harry and Meghan are being shunned to the level that no one in the U.S. takes them seriously.
Sorry, that’s you, Leftovers.
Pick.A.Lane.
Eliabeth Kerri Mahon, What doesn’t appear to occur to them is that there are millions of businesses worldwide that don’t care what the brf is doing or when they’re doing it. I understand that the brf is part of people’s lives in the UK. It’s not part of the lives of the rest of us.
Hmmm… Brit here… I don’t think what the royal family does is either known much less cared about by most UK ‘subjects’….
@Elizabeth Kerri Mahon, agree. The British Media/BRF likes to pretend that the CHOGM is another Big Hat Day. It’s not. It’s completely disrespectful to Commonwealth countries with heads of state far more intelligent than Chucky Cheese.
https://thecommonwealth.org/chogm
What fucking thunder? They’ve been doing jackshit all summer, vacationing on their vast estates.
Hell, William and Kate are officially missing persons at this point. So precisely what fucking thunder were they generating that has supposedly now been stolen?
The monarchy needs to end. Not because they are a bunch of racist cows who are good for nothing. Not because they provide no value for the money they drain away from needed social safety nets. Apparently both of those things are acceptable enough to the British public, or at least the British public has so many other issues wearing them down that inertia wins the day (and I’m not speaking from a high and mighty place as an American–we have terrible inertia when it comes to handling our horrible gun violence problem). I think the monarchy should end because the British media has taken undue ownership of the lives of principal family members. The old royals have shat their bed and are laying in their own mess, but the children haven’t done anything to deserve this. The Wales kids are seen as “belonging” to the public in a way that’s not only highly inappropriate, but dangerous. No one of sound mind would offer their children for public consumption the way these kids are offered, and their parents are willingly serving them up, thereby continuing the cycle of trauma. The only way that Cain and Unable can think to protect their own children is to offer someone elses children in their place, ideally the Sussex kids, but now it seems any other royal kids will do. That’s despicable, and in the end, it will be the younger Wales kids who are offered up to be human shields for their parents and brother.
Those kids will be offered up for public consumption, and even if they are loved (conditionally of course, assuming they do exactly what the royal media wants them to, and look exactly how the media wants them to look), all they have to look forward to is a bunch of strangers with parasocial behavior who think they have a say in who they date and how they live. And what will the younger kids get in return? They get to be at the financial mercy of their father and older brother for the rest of their lives.
Ending the monarchy would be the best possible outcome for the Wales kids. Their lives will be unendurable. The whole royal family seems shrouded in misery–the only happy member seems to be Camilla.
I couldn’t agree more. This royal system is child abuse und has to end. If not I hope all tree Wales children follow Harry’s example and run…
Are they saying Harry briefs the press? I would bet money that’s not true at all. You couldn’t blame him for trying to play press games but that doesn’t seem his style. What seems more likely is the British press has some sort of alert on him and found out “Spare” was maybe getting printed in paperback. They then started briefing and counting down to print. Cause remember the press start talking about a ” why no paperback” when the book was released. Every few months someone mentions – no paperback. The press started back up l believe last month.
The information has come from the publishing house, Harry has no say in when the book is released, but it will be in time for the Christmas trade. It’s a commercial decision.
In what planet is the release of a paperback going to derail Chuckle’s visit to Samoa? Oh — maybe that will be the excuse when he cancels.. we all know Camilla is not a fan.
My petty side would like to believe that Harry’s publishers timed the release of the paperback for precisely a time when the royals would be pretty visible. Sort of like chumming the waters, waiting for a nibble. Lol!!
Christmas is coming,
The goose is getting fat
please to put a penny in the old man’s hat….
The left-behinds continue to be pathetic.
If the paperback had new content they would have been rigid with anger, now they are angry that the book doesn’t have new content for them to fume over!
Weird doesn’t begin to describe the mindset of the cult and their media accomplices.
If Harry rescued a child from drowning the press would find a reason to criticise.
Picturing Kate wearing a coatdress and a fascinator, falling back on a sofa exclaiming “I do believe I have the vapors!”
Yes!
“Sweet Lady Sassafras! Bring me my tonic! And buttons! My coat dress requires more BUTTONS!”
Lol, the thunder-stealers are the press. They’re the ones who choose to follow H&M and ignore the RF.
Exactly.
They are already looking for an excuse as to why Charles’ trip will be–best scenario–a snooze fest, but more likely another PR/diplomatic nightmare.
At this point I’m convinced the rota hate the windsors because everything they write makes them look pathetic, deranged or small. Imagine allowing an article that says a paperback version of a book released 2 years ago stole the thunder of a private meeting you were planning to have sometime during your months long holiday.
It’s interesting, isn’t it? The only time the RF get any notice is when they’re portrayed as victims.
All it takes to disrupt the Windsors is a jar of jam. That’s pretty pathetic
I thought these stories about thunder-stealing by H&M were dealt a severe body blow at the Tilman Award with Serena’s global dissing of the LeftBehinds and their shitmedia water-carriers.
But its a testament to how far up their own backsides those backward royal arse-lickers are, that they continue to make fools of themselves by persisting in behaving as if the whole world hasnt seen behind the tatty royal curtain and realize exactly what H was talking about back in 2021 when he said:
“I’ve seen behind the curtain, I’ve seen the business model and seen how this whole thing works and I want no part of it.”
How dare you do something on a day I’m doing something or on a day I’m not doing anything. Never mind that I scheduled my big con on the same day as your child’s birthday.
Those left-behinds never ever thought that Harry would be able to make a life of his own, detached from their purse strings maybe except for QEII. She is the only one who understood about life outside of their gilled cage, surprisingly. She also seemed a very good read of her children and grandchildren.
Even if they are manipulating and planning announcements or whatever to coincide, or not, with royal frakdom, I STILL wouldn’t care. Don’t say words, just do keep doing your thing, it’s so satisfying.
All the hand wringing at Balmoral.
Apparently the Windsors own the calendar. Is there any day of the year, any, that they don’t own? ‘Cause they’re currently on vacay in Balmoral (every summer, for months), and even then they’re laying claim to the calendar. No announcements from Montecito!
Yes we get it , there’s nothing Harry or Meghan can do ..have a coffee , go out to lunch , wear a watch that they wore a million times before , without someone screaming that they are out to undermine the deadly dull Windsors . Basically they are stealing their thunder by simply existing . Honestly I am nervous for the Sussex family ..these insane people and their followers are just getting worse
Hilarious!!! Simply hilarious!
Lmao. Thanks Kaiser, you Made me snort . The Windsors are not alright. These people are off the rails. As others have continually pointed out, what thunder?
“Prince Harry’s Spare update was a calculated move to disrupt the Royal Family’s plans.”
5 Years in and the left behind Windsors are once again meeting to whine and weep staring at their wall of failure re H&M, the Unstoppables. The RF’s Balmoral Summit is bound to fail and reminds me of the staff meeting cartoon captioned with:
“This isn’t the meeting. This is the pre-meeting to talk about when to meet and plan the meeting”
This is more about the book being a reminder what low lifes the Windsors are pre-cancer and fear of what left out of the first book will show up in the paperback version.
That strange, deeply peculiar man named Charles.
Oprah is the only reason most Americans even know what a BRF is
The people that hate Princess Meghan for that unpaid Oprah interview she did are the same people that liked articles written by the Daily Heil in the months leading up to Diana’s death – where the Heil was publishing multiple articles a day about how to solve the “Diana Problem”
The Heil was publishing multiple articles a day saying that the RF should not accept the humiliation of the young white princes possibly having a brown step dad and half brown siblings
So yeah, people who hate her for “reasons” = disingenuous misogynist racists or people that are not smart enough to see when they are being conned by the for hate media
I hope that ARO and Meghan’s cooking show on Netflix comes out as the same time as Camilla’s documentary on domestic violence against women. That will really get their knickers in a twist.