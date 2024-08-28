Ben Affleck’s rep claims Ben isn’t dating Kick Kennedy, but no one believes it

Something interesting is happening right now. Over the weekend, Page Six got the ball rolling with multiple exclusives about Ben Affleck and Kick Kennedy, the 36-year-old actress/socialite and daughter of Robert Kennedy Jr. Page Six’s sources had Ben and Kick hanging out at the Polo Lounge and elsewhere. DeuxMoi had some gossip too, that Ben and Kick were spending time together “since June” and they’ve been spending the night together too. Then People Magazine jumped on the bandwagon and they have their own sources who confirmed the rumors. The pile-on happened very quickly and Ben was getting branded with the “degenerate cheater” tag. So his rep finally went on the record:

Ben Affleck and Kathleen “Kick” Kennedy are not dating, the actor’s rep says. “There is no truth to any of it. I don’t know if they even know each other,” says Jen Allen, Affleck’s spokesperson, in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday, Aug. 27. Multiple sources recently told PEOPLE that Affleck, 52, and Kick, 36, have been “spending time together,” with one source saying they’d been linked since late spring.

[From People]

What’s funny is that People Mag already ran Jen Allen’s quote as something from an unnamed source, so Jen Allen must have called them back and said “I guess I have to deny it on the record.” Well, even an on-the-record denial isn’t stopping the gossip. No one buys it, not after independent verification from People Mag. Meanwhile, Page Six claims that Ben and Kick were seeing each other back in 2019-2020, before he met Ana de Armas.

Kick Kennedy and Ben Affleck started hanging out even before the Oscar winner began dating “Blonde” star Ana de Armas in March 2020, sources tell Page Six. Affleck and Kennedy have been spotted together at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel over the past few months, as Page Six revealed. However, it appears they have been pals for longer than initially thought. “Their friendship has been going on for a while, even before Ana,” one Hollywood insider told Page Six. “When Ben started seeing Ana in 2020 and chose to quarantine with her during Covid, Kick was less than thrilled.” After things got rocky with wife Jennifer Lopez earlier this year, Affleck got back in touch with Kick, we’re told, and they struck up their friendship again. Despite multiple sources confirming to People magazine that Affleck, 52, and Kennedy, 36, the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have been “spending time together,” a spokesperson for Affleck denied they were dating, telling the outlet Tuesday, “There’s no truth to any of it. I don’t know if they even know each other.” A Hollywood source who has worked with Affleck, told us, “Affleck would love nothing more than to be part of the Kennedy clan. It’s a dream for any Boston guy … I think he would rather have that than a billion-dollar, red-carpet glam life with J. Lo.”

[From Page Six]

I understand the chokehold the Kennedys have on people in Massachusetts (the Kennedys are a tragic-yet-glam dynasty) but why choose a Kennedy from one of the most rotten branches of the Kennedy tree? Robert Kennedy Jr is trash and you would think people would be wary of even being associated with his children. Anyway, I find it interesting… Ben didn’t want this to come out right now, in the way it did. Ben doesn’t want people to know that he’s been dealing with Kick Kennedy for years.