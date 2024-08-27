People: Ben Affleck & ‘partier’ Kick Kennedy ‘have been spending time together’

Jennifer Lopez and her team have been on the warpath in recent days. While I truly believe that J.Lo wanted to “make it work” with Ben Affleck throughout the year, when she decided she was done with his BS, she decided to spill all of the sh-t that’s been accumulating. Suddenly, there are stories about Ben’s erratic behavior and extreme mood swings. I believe Team J.Lo is also behind the rumor about Ben and Kick Kennedy, the 36-year-old socialite daughter of failed presidential candidate and brain-worm-haver Robert Kennedy Jr. Well, People Magazine has a story which is sort of an update on the “Ben has been hanging out with Kick Kennedy” rumor.

Is Ben Affleck moving on with someone new after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce? Multiple sources tell PEOPLE that the Gone Girl actor, 52, has been mingling with Kathleen “Kick” Kennedy, one of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s six children. Page Six was first to report the news. “Kick and Ben have been spending time together, but I’m not sure what’s happening,” one source says. The source notes they do not know when or how the pair first crossed paths, but, “Kick’s celeb crush has always been Ben.” The source describes Kick, an actress and activist, as a “partier,” adding that she “likes to have a good time.” However, another insider insists, “I don’t think they even know each other. There’s definitely nothing going on.” An additional source says Kick and Affleck have been “spending time together” since late spring. The two have been spotted together at the Beverly Hills Hotel’s Polo Lounge and other locations, according to Page Six. A rep for Kick did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment. Kick was previously romantically linked to Paul Simon’s son Harper Simon. She also dated billionaire banking heir Matthew Mellon prior to his death in 2018.

If People Mag has “multiple sources” saying Ben and Kick are doing something, I believe it and I believe Ben isn’t in a position to deny it. It also feels like Kick’s PR has entered the building – she wants to be associated with Ben, she wants to make a name for herself as the other woman in Bennifer’s divorce. “Kick’s celeb crush has always been Ben.” Really? How many Millennial women would name Ben as their biggest celeb crush? It’s definitely weird.

Meanwhile, People Mag had another pro-J.Lo story, where sources said Jennifer is “doing as well as she can” and “It’s been incredibly difficult for her that Ben chose to pull away from their marriage and move on with his life, leaving her behind. She didn’t want a divorce. She wanted to figure things out. They love each other. Jennifer is not the type to just give up. It’s been almost torture for her to wait around… [but] after filing for divorce, she seems relieved.” Given all of the sh-t she’s putting out there about Ben, I imagine it is a relief. I said this before, but I really hope this is the end of it for Jennifer. I hope she got this out of her system.