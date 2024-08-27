Lady Louise Windsor possibly wants to enlist in the Army after university

Since Lady Louise Windsor turned 18 years old, conversations have been happening every three months or so about whether Louise would “join the Firm” and become a working royal. The royalist press has been itching for Louise to “provide some youth and glamour” to the dying institution. Hilariously, Louise’s parents do not seem to want that at all, and neither does King Charles or Queen Camilla. Please, Charles and Camilla are so self-absorbed that they never want anyone younger to get any attention. Louise is currently a sophomore at St. Andrew’s in Scotland, and she’s apparently thinking about what will be next for her after graduation. Apparently, she’s considering enlisting in the military??
Lady Louise Windsor is one of the most crucial royals in the future of the British monarchy – though you may not have noticed it. The studious niece of King Charles, 20, is seldom seen at royal events with her family as she prioritises her studies and keeps a lower profile – but as she’s set to be considering a career in the military, her nickname as The Firm’s ‘secret weapon’ may soon materialise.
Lady Louise, whose parents are Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, is said to have ‘fallen in love’ with army cadets alongside her university degree at St Andrews – much like her father did a generation earlier.
A source told The Sun: ‘She talks about being very keen on a career in the military, serving the King and country. She is all about the Army Cadets and has fallen in love with it.’
If the 20-year-old royal, who has maintained a low profile during her university days, goes down the military path, she will be the first female royal since her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, to do so.
Eighth in line to the throne, she is currently in her second year at the University of St Andrews studying English and has reportedly said on her LinkedIn page that she is interested in pursuing a career in ‘the military, diplomacy or law’.
Thus far, Lady Louise has ensured her studies come first as she completes her degree – missing out on two Easter Sunday services in a row as she stays in Edinburgh.
Nonetheless, the 20-year-old royal delights fans with every appearance – whether it’s her obvious enthusiasm for horse riding and all things equestrian, or her uncanny resemblance to her mother. As far back as 2021, she was dubbed the royal family’s ‘secret weapon’ thanks to her popularity with royal fans.
I didn’t catch the fact that Louise has skipped the past two Easter services in Windsor, preferring to stay in Scotland. I thought Louise simply wasn’t invited to church during King Charles’s reign. That’s interesting and maybe it speaks to Louise’s reticence to play the same games as her parents. Same with enlisting in the army – it could be her way of getting the hell away from the whole royal system. We’ll see if she really follows through. But it’s interesting… for years, the royalists have demanded that Louise become a working royal ASAP and she’s like “nope, not doing it.” Louise did go to Trooping this year though.
I didn’t think she looks anything like Sophie. She’s full on Windsor.
She looks nothing like her mother nor is she popular. Whole article is nonsense. The royal press are really getting desperate for content.
@julia right. She looks nothing like her mom, isnt popular and she’s not enrolling either. Poor girl seems private and seems to want to have nothing to do with the public, so she’s having a gap year away from the crazy RF family and travel world before she has to come back and maybe step up because cousin Bald Prince William and KKKhate are too lazy to work.
I see a resemblance to Gabriella/Ella whose husband died mysteriously this winter.
Louise looks a lot !ike Queen Mary, her great great grandmother
Right, Visa Diva!
How is the DailyFail going to put Lady Louise Windsor, as 8th in line when she is actually 16th in line. The DailyMailFail is always trying to negatively engage with the Sussexes. They of all socalled people should know that Princess Lilibet Diana Sussex is 8th in line for the throne.
I was just about to post the same thing. The Daily Fail also forgot Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and their children, who come before Lady Louise in the line of succession. Prince Andrew is currently 8th in line, and Princess Lilibet is 7th.
Was coming to say the same thing. She’s not 8th, not even close….
Secret weapon talk again
It makes me laugh every time, LL is no one’s secret weapon no matter how much they try to push that narrative.
I just don’t get why Louise would have a bigger role than Bea and Eug. B&E are not respond for their parents’ behavior, and although they do family outings and their own visits are not “working royals”. Desperate Rota are desperate, I guess.
Louise comes off as quiet and a little awkward so she might be good at the bread and butter engagements William thinks are beneath him, but she doesn’t seem like the savior of the tabloid front page.
I actually think that if you want to be good at those bread and butter engagements you have to have a more outgoing personality. I just can’t see her becoming a working royal. No matter how desperate the tabloid press seems.
8th in line? More like 13th. Is there some reason for excluding the Yorks and her brother?
Louise is being pushed more than B&E because she is pretty, and they are not.
That’s quite a statement. Any qualifiers you’d like to add? Like “I’m feeling bad about myself and want to take it out on others?”
I disagree; I think the York sisters are very attractive, although I think Eugenie is prettier. Just my opinion.
If she is interested in military, diplomacy or law, then why is she studying English? It’s a completely different field.
Maybe not for law? I dont know, the UK’s system is so different from the US, but in law school I had many friends who were English majors in undergrad.
I know several lawyers who majored in English. They told me it’s quite common, because you have to write a lot when you’re a lawyer.
I had an English and Writing major as an undergrad. A fellow classmate, same major, decided to do law. I had another friend who majored in biology as an undergrad, then went to law school. There’s no prerequisite if someone wants to go into law.
Depends. My undergrad before law school was journalism and political science. Journalism came in handy re organizing thoughts and writing. I didn’t even plan on law school until I’d worked for a bit so you never know. Some law schools like to have students from different undergrad programs – gives more variety. A bachelor of commerce could be handy in corporate law, for eg, or sciences for medical law etc etc…
My friend studied English and politics then did a year (I think) law conversion course and became a lawyer. It seems quite common here.
So Louise isn’t using the princess title, she’s going to university, she’s skipping royal events, and she’s thinking about a fairly serious future career? Seems like a really smart kid. (Maybe the smartest of all her Windsor cousins?) Hoping it all works out for her.
I really hope she is thinking about her future seriously and not planning on a “royal” career. Not sure what her family life is like but hopefully she’s learned from her relatives that if you’re not the heir, you get nothing, and shouldn’t sell your soul for handouts.
I hope she can escape the firm. Maybe use Eugenie as an example.
Charles isn’t going to let anyone who could outshine him be a working royal so I think she’s pretty safe and its just the rota’s (and her parent’s) wishful thinking.
To be fair I don’t think her parents want her to be a working royal. They chose not to use her title, which of course Andrew did not. I am not a huge fan of Sophie, but I don’t think she is stupid, and she must know that her children would never be treated fairly as working royals. Especially given the desire for a slimmed down monarchy. Her brother, equally, looks as if he is totally checked out of this whole royal rubbish, and I hope he gets a proper career and like some just turns up occasionally for the big events. I much prefer this to what Zara and Mike are doing, which is using every ounce of royal adjacency to make money.
How’s she going to do official engagements on behalf of the crown when she doesn’t have a title. Is Charles going to give her one?
This seems like weird wishful thinking by a desperate press.
She doesn’t need a title to do official engagements. Being Lady Louise Windsor would be sufficient.
She is Princess Louise as per the 1917 patent. So if she did royal work she could take that on.
But let’s hope she stays out of that vipers nest. William isn’t going to be any nicer to his cousin than Charles is to his niece.
I thought that, as the granddaughter of a reigning monarch, Louise is a princess — who has opted not to use the title. Is that time-limited? Can’t she, at any point, decide to style herself as a princess if she wants to do so?
Yes she can. Until and unless the 1917 patent is rescinded, she is an HRH and Princess.
The Gutter Press is written page-long articles on a 20-year old woman who has no clue as to what she wants to do in life. She’s studying English and thinks about maybe the military, maybe diplomacy, maybe law, says she on LinkedIn.
I’ve met her parents, and interacted several times with her father. Pompous, full of themselves, ignorant and dumb beyond words. Intelligence is often genetic.
Tennyson, I hope some of this article is true. It sounds like she wants to do something that will keep her out of royal duties. Good for her.
I think this is strategic on her part to avoid having William as her boss. She’s the only young woman in the Windsor picture, so all eyes will be on her. If she doesn’t want the socialite life–and it doesn’t seem she’s suited for that–then she will likely be dragged into public life as fodder for the tabloids. The military can give her some cover.
LOL, she’s such a secret weapon that people completely forget about her.
I mean, she’s in university, she’s making a point of missing Easter services, she’s doing the bare minimum for royal appearances (Christmas walk, Trooping), she wants to join the military or go into law or whatever – it seems pretty clear that she’s signaling loud and clear that she does not want to be nor does she expect to be a working royal.
I think she’ll end up like the children of the Dukes of Kent and Gloucester, and maybe be seen in the background at some big royal events and otherwise have her own career and life outside of the royal circle.
Oh, please. Many people don’t even realize that Ed exists as QE’s fourth child, but Louise is SO popular? I hope that she follows the career that makes her happy and that, if it is the military, the BM leaves her alone instead of revealing her location like they did with PH.
The military would be a good choice for her to serve while figuring out what she wants to do with the rest of her life. I mean, not one could fault her choice, or criticize her uniform, and she could form some real relationships without being micromanaged.
That said, it is just as likely to be speculation for a headline.
I hate to say this, being in uk military is way easy than normal civil jobs where scrutiny is very high. In military she will left alone , she can have fake medals like her relatives without any work and she will get good salary and pension.
Jenny, I’m not sure how to take your statement. I assume you mean that it will be easier for her to be in the military because the bm would find it difficult to scrutinize everything she is doing.
I really hope you were not saying that people in the uk military don’t work hard or earn their medals.
This article is such a joke they can’t get it right in Louise’s place in the line of succession. Andrew is 8th; Louise is 16th https://www.royal.uk/encyclopedia/succession And if the Firm wants Louise to be a fresh face she needs to stop wearing Sophie’s hand me downs.
It definitely comes across as completely made up to fill in the Royal news section with something, because the slimmed down Monarchy has turned into the “on permanent holiday” Monarchy.
I believe that Louise is probably a nice young woman but glamorous is not what I would associate her with. I agree Louise dresses more like her mother.
I found the comparison between Louise and her father Edward a little awkward. Did they compare them because Edward attended St. Andrews University or because of Edward’s military service, forgetting that Edward dropped out of the military after three months?
“. . . to provide youth and glamour . . .”
She is not glamorous. They can forget that.
I think the military would be good for her. It would get her away from all the royal stuff, and let her meet more normal people.
Didn’t the press say that Sophie was the family’s secret weapon now it’s Louise who doesn’t even have a title? Has the press given up on Beatrice and Eugenie being made working royals? And is there some revionist history going on with their assertion that Edward loved the army cadets? If that was true why did he drop out the Royal Marines and why didn’t he seek a transfer to the Army? Is the linkedin page really hers? I have a lot of questions about this piece.
Yeah, I was surprised by the “much like her father” dig. Wouldn’t it be a better outcome— both for her, and in general — if her interest and commitment turns out to be very much NOT like her father’s?
The press is really struggling for things to write about.
Everybody in that family must be dreading Will becoming King and having to “work” for him in any capacity. Edward and Sophie have Bageshot Mansion to finance and are tied by that to public duties.Neither Louise nor James have to follow in their footsteps and be served up as fodder for the vicious BM to provide cover for the deputy king and consort who want to hire workhorses and scapegoats as protection. Both Edinburgh’s offspring should free to choice their own careers without being at the beck and call of an exploitative and vindictive monarch ( which describes both current and future king.)
Bagshot doesn’t tie them to public duties. When they were trying to make it in business Ed leased part of Bagshot to his production company. Since his lease obviously allows for that sort of thing, they could make a living off the estate itself likely (if they were better at business).
IIRC, Ed is renting out the main stable buildings for a sum that nearly covers what the Edinburgh-Wessexes initially paid as annual rent for Bagshot, and I think there was talk to rent out a few of the other buildings as well.
It’s still beyond me why a family of four would need a 120 rooms estate with several outbuildings and 51 acres of park, farmland and woodland – which are apparently rented out too, minus the park, obviously.
A few years ago Ed made a payment of £ 5 million to cover a 150 year lease.
🙄🤔🤬
Wasn’t there some shade on Edward in the article, the part about Louise “falling in love” with army cadets much like her father. Edward lasted what, three months in the military.
Maybe she’ll use the English major to become a journalist.
So that’s why he left military.. fell in love with an army cadet??
I remember Sophie saying a long time ago that her children would probably have to earn their own living, and that they were raising them with that in mind. That’s probably one of the smartest things she’s ever said. I think it’s great that Louise has a few areas of endeavor in mind, and not to be disparaged as not having a clue about what she wants to be. Not all university students know exactly what field they want to be in. Right now, she appears to be just getting an education, and a major in the liberal arts/humanities is excellent for that. Charles is not a patriarch, as the late queen was a matriarch taking care of her family. Charles is a sad little man who can’t take care of anything it seems, except himself. He takes care of Camilla because she is essential to his own well-being. If all royal members of the extended family are smart, they would all realize that it’s each man for himself under Charles, and it would go into overdrive with William. In my eyes, Charles has failed as a husband and a father, and is failing as a king. He was however, a good heir, who did his duty and some good for his country.