Lady Louise Windsor possibly wants to enlist in the Army after university

Since Lady Louise Windsor turned 18 years old, conversations have been happening every three months or so about whether Louise would “join the Firm” and become a working royal. The royalist press has been itching for Louise to “provide some youth and glamour” to the dying institution. Hilariously, Louise’s parents do not seem to want that at all, and neither does King Charles or Queen Camilla. Please, Charles and Camilla are so self-absorbed that they never want anyone younger to get any attention. Louise is currently a sophomore at St. Andrew’s in Scotland, and she’s apparently thinking about what will be next for her after graduation. Apparently, she’s considering enlisting in the military??

Lady Louise Windsor is one of the most crucial royals in the future of the British monarchy – though you may not have noticed it. The studious niece of King Charles, 20, is seldom seen at royal events with her family as she prioritises her studies and keeps a lower profile – but as she’s set to be considering a career in the military, her nickname as The Firm’s ‘secret weapon’ may soon materialise.

Lady Louise, whose parents are Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, is said to have ‘fallen in love’ with army cadets alongside her university degree at St Andrews – much like her father did a generation earlier.

A source told The Sun: ‘She talks about being very keen on a career in the military, serving the King and country. She is all about the Army Cadets and has fallen in love with it.’

If the 20-year-old royal, who has maintained a low profile during her university days, goes down the military path, she will be the first female royal since her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, to do so.

Eighth in line to the throne, she is currently in her second year at the University of St Andrews studying English and has reportedly said on her LinkedIn page that she is interested in pursuing a career in ‘the military, diplomacy or law’.

Thus far, Lady Louise has ensured her studies come first as she completes her degree – missing out on two Easter Sunday services in a row as she stays in Edinburgh.

Nonetheless, the 20-year-old royal delights fans with every appearance – whether it’s her obvious enthusiasm for horse riding and all things equestrian, or her uncanny resemblance to her mother. As far back as 2021, she was dubbed the royal family’s ‘secret weapon’ thanks to her popularity with royal fans.