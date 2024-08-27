Bradley Whitford mocks Cheryl Hines for ‘staying silent’ as her husband endorses Trump

Last Friday, Robert Kennedy Jr. dropped out of the presidential race after his Republican handlers and MAGA donors made it clear that he was hurting Donald Trump more than Kamala Harris. Kennedy quickly endorsed Trump at a rally in Arizona the same day. His wife was not with him for the Trump event. Cheryl Hines supported her husband’s candidacy and even helped him seek donors and support from Hollywood, much to the chagrin of most of Hollywood. Cheryl always claimed that she was merely supporting her husband, that she and her husband were not trying to ratf–k the election. She lied. Kennedy’s endorsement of Trump gave away the whole game. Cheryl still hasn’t said anything about Trump, but Bradley Whitford (a longtime Democrat) had some thoughts:

“The West Wing” and “Get Out” actor Bradley Whitford recently took to social media to call out Cheryl Hines for her silence regarding her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., endorsing Donald Trump for president in the upcoming election. RFK Jr. had mounted his own presidential campaign but officially dropped out of the race on Aug. 23 and threw his weight behind Trump. “Hey Cheryl Hines, way to stay silent while your lunatic husband throws his support behind the adjudicated rapist who brags about stripping women of their fundamental rights,” Whitford wrote on X. “Gutsy. Great example for the kids. Profile in courage.” Whitford has been an enthusiastic activist for the Kamala Harris campaign. Hines took to social media herself after RFK Jr. dropped out of the race to praise his campaign team, writing “they have accomplished feats that were said to be impossible. They have gathered over a million signatures, more than any candidate in history, and have achieved ballot access across the country despite the roadblocks and lawsuits that have been brought against them for the sole purpose of keeping Bobby off of the ballots so no one would even have the opportunity to vote for him.”

I haven’t f–ked with Cheryl Hines since her husband started his “campaign” at the behest of Republican operatives, but I also didn’t blame her for her husband’s lunacy. Yes, she whitewashed Kennedy and worked hard to make him palatable, but I also sort of felt bad for her because I’m not sure she had any idea that Kennedy would turn into this absolute nutburger. But yeah – Bradley Whitford is right. Kennedy’s endorsement of Trump makes Cheryl’s position untenable. If Cheryl isn’t going to speak out against Trump or make a stand in any way, she’s just as bad as Kennedy and Trump.