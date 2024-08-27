Zara & Mike Tindall are being asked to help ‘relieve Prince William & Kate’

For the past month, there’s been a lot of talk about what will happen in Balmoral as the left-behind royals gather at the Scottish castle for their annual summer holiday. Prince William and Kate apparently arrived at Balmoral late last week, and they were seen driving to church on Sunday. King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince Andrew are also in Balmoral right now, and other royals are probably there this week too. So, it’s the perfect moment for a “summit.” A summit about the future of the monarchy, a summit which will reportedly be about “what do we do about the Sussexes?” Five-plus years later, they still believe that Prince Harry will come crawling back to them and/or that Harry’s titles should be removed. So what else is on the agenda of this family summit? Apparently, they’re going to decide that Zara and Mike Tindall need to step in and help out Prince William and Kate.

Zara and Mike Tindall are facing urgent calls to help “relieve Prince William and Princess Kate”, according to inside sources. King Charles, 75, and Queen Camilla, 77, held a summit at Balmoral Castle earlier this week to discuss the future of the Royal Family. In 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry both stepped back as senior royals which severely disrupted the set-in-stone plans for King Charles’s future vision of the monarchy. Coupled with Prince Andrew’s departure and this year’s health crises that have rocked three senior members of the Royal Family, the King and Queen are likely holding crunch talks to secure the stability of the monarchy. Sources have revealed that one of the main focuses of the summit was the next generation of royals, signalling a strategic shift in focus away from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. An insider told The Express: “The strategy now is to move away from focusing on what the Sussexes are doing and place an emphasis on the next generation of royals.” This indicates a renewed effort to ensure the monarchy’s legacy is secured by the younger members of the Royal Family. While much attention has been on Prince William, Princess Kate, and their children, the discussions at Balmoral also explored roles for other royal family members, including Zara and Mike Tindall’s children. The royal couple share three children, Mia, 10, Lena, 6, and Lucas, 3. Although not in direct line to the throne, their involvement could be significant for the monarchy’s image and presence, according to the insider. They added: “The future of the Royal Family doesn’t just hinge on the Wales family, but also on other members of the Royal Family that hold a visible profile in this country and around the world. It’s all about building a brand and the family recognises that.”

“It’s all about building a brand and the family recognises that.” In just a few short years, we’ve gone from courtiers insisting that the Windsors are the “gold-standard brand” to courtiers publicly begging the Tindalls to step up and help out the lazy heir and his wife. The truth is, the Windsors ARE a brand and during QEII’s reign, the brand was good and solid for decades. The Sussexit damaged the brand in ways which are still being felt today for the Windsors. It’s a fundamental thing: the way Harry and Meghan were mistreated, disregarded and punished did more to hurt Brand Windsor on a global scale than any republican movement. What we’ve also seen for years is that the Windsors are incapable of reverse-engineering the Sussexit or throwing fresh meat at the problem. That’s why there’s this constant talk of “the York princesses should step up” or “Louise needs to be a working royal” or, now, “the Tindalls should help out.”