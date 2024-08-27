“Mariah Carey lost her mother & her sister on the same day” links
  • August 27, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Mariah Carey lost her mother & sister on the same day. [JustJared]
Yep, Jennifer Lopez has been on the warpath for the past week. [LaineyGossip]
Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage went to the DNC. [Jezebel]
Snack Shack is Gen X nostalgia? [Pajiba]
What TV shows had a “god-tier” first season? [Buzzfeed]
More news about the arrests made in Matthew Perry’s death. [Socialite Life]
Robyn Lively defends her rude sister. [Hollywood Life]
Bruce Springsteen says: don’t call it a farewell tour. [Seriously OMG]
Channing Tatum wore a great Saint Laurent suit. [RCFA]
Sabrina Carpenter & Zoe Kravitz did an “Ew” skit with Jimmy Fallon. [OMG Blog]

5 Responses to ““Mariah Carey lost her mother & her sister on the same day” links”

  1. Kitten says:
    August 27, 2024 at 12:40 pm

    Really sad. It sounds like Mariah had a very complicated relationship with both women. Navigating those feelings while processing the grief is likely to bring up a whole host of contradictory, competing feelings— I hope she has a good therapist to help her sort it all out.

    • Snideysense says:
      August 27, 2024 at 12:53 pm

      I agree. She must be dealing witu so many conflicting emotions right now. But I also appreciated that she acknowledged that complexity in her statement – it’s really important to acknowledge that for a lot of us, our parental and/or sibling relationships aren’t entirely happy or healthy, and grief can be extremely complex (or nonexistent) after they pass away. It’s really brave for her to acknowledge that publicly.

      • Becks1 says:
        August 27, 2024 at 1:02 pm

        I agree, I think its very brave for her to be so open about it. I’ve said on here before that my relationship with my sister was very complicated and when she died relatively suddenly at 37, it was very weird in my family – you feel you can’t fully grieve but you also can’t fully process it. I still haven’t really worked through it and that was 10 years ago.

        I wish her healing and peace and love during this time.

  2. Mimi says:
    August 27, 2024 at 1:15 pm

    She has spoken about the complicated relationship with both women before. I know her sister was toxic (and addicted) and sued Mariah multiple times. Her sister had said that Mariah was “selfish” for not supporting the entire family with her wealth (that she, Allison, should not have to suffer financially, with all the money Mariah has). Mariah had also spoken about how she felt her mother resented her for her success, because the mother was a struggling singer for most of her career. It must have been tough drawing that line with both of them, especially since you can hear the love she has for her mom in that statement.

    • TNA says:
      August 27, 2024 at 1:51 pm

      Read in the DM that Alison received a $1.6 million inheritance from her father. She put some of it in trusts for her kids but blew the rest on drugs reportedly. That’s more than the average person will ever get in a lump sum. It’s hard to imagine how she could continue blaming Mariah when she had the financial means to live a good life without Mariah. Also, this woman had four kids who also seem to be estranged from her. Mariah has financially supported her children and seems to be close to them.

