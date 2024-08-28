Princess Diana’s death will be explored in a new docuseries, ‘Who Killed Diana?’

One of my pet peeves is when people act as if no one has ever told Princess Diana’s story, or as if people don’t really know about her. While many young people are newly fascinated with Diana, people who were alive in the 1980s and ‘90s remember a lot about Diana. As the years pass, and I’ll just speak for myself here, the more I think that there are still a lot of unanswered questions about Diana’s death and everything that happened that night in Paris. Well, Deadline reports that a docuseries is being made called Who Killed Diana? Provocative title.

Ahead of the anniversary of the tragedy in Paris, a new docuseries about Princess Diana is in the works. EverWonder Studio, the company founded by former Time Studios President Ian Orefice and backed by Jeff Zucker’s RedBird IMI, is teaming with Emma Cooper’s Empress Films, the company behind Netflix docs Depp vs. Heard and The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe, on a three-part series. Who Killed Diana? will explore the circumstances surrounding the death of the Princess of Wales on August 31, 1997. It will feature rare and, in some cases, the first ever interviews with several key sources connected to the accident that caused Diana’s death. It will cast new light on the case that has captured the world’s attention for decades. It is the first of a broader franchise between EverWonder and Empress, which was also behind Netflix’s Who Killed Jill Dando?. The strand will look at the shocking deaths of iconic figures, hoping to uncover new information about the circumstances that led to the notable deaths, while examining the human stories and historical context at the center of these cases.

[From Deadline]

There were several series and documentaries done around the 25th anniversary of her death in 2022. Discovery+ did a docuseries called The Diana Investigations, which leaned heavily into the British investigation into Diana’s death, conducted by Lord Stevens. He gave interviews back in 2022 and I’m still struck by how selective he was with who he believes and what really happened. Also in 2022: several of the former al-Fayed bodyguards gave interviews, and two of them swore up and down that British intelligence was heavily monitoring Diana that whole summer. That’s partially shown in The Crown as well – Charles and the family openly discuss Diana’s activities and whereabouts constantly. All of which to say… yeah, I’ll probably watch this. I hope they really talk about some of the “conspiracies” too. Like the “blinding flash” story. And the messiness about Henri Paul’s alcohol level.