JD Vance is ‘disoriented & disturbed’ when teachers do not have children

My mother is a retired public school teacher. I grew up around teachers and educators. So many young adults, fresh out of college, immediately begin teaching in public schools. Many men and women dedicate so much of their lives to teaching. But according to JD Vance, those teachers are “brainwashing” children with their hedonistic, childless lifestyles. Yes, Vance’s disgust for “the childless” extends to educators and teachers.

Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, the Republican vice presidential nominee, attacked teachers who don’t have children in remarks in 2021 that resurfaced Tuesday. In his public comments, he reserved specific criticism for Randi Weingarten, the head of the American Federation of Teachers. “You know, so many of the leaders of the left, and I hate to be so personal about this, but they’re people without kids, trying to brainwash the minds of our children. That really disorients me and that really disturbs me,” Vance said at a Center for Christian Virtue leadership forum moderated by conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt and the group’s president, Aaron Baer, in October 2021. Vance was joined by other Republican candidates in Ohio’s Senate race for 2022. When the candidates were asked about handling problems with schools and making them more responsive to parents, Vance took aim at Weingarten, who has described herself as “a mother by marriage,” by saying she “doesn’t have a single child.” “If she wants to brainwash and destroy the minds of children, she should have some of her own and leave ours the hell alone,” he said in a 30-second clip the liberal news site Heartland Signal resurfaced Tuesday. Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign later amplified the clip.

There’s truly nothing even rational behind this sentiment – why in the world would teachers need to be parents as a qualification for teaching? Why would it matter at all? It only matters to JD Vance because he’s constantly in women’s business and he thinks it’s his right, as a white man, to dictate everyone’s reproductive choices. Anyway, it’s all happening in this short clip – Vance’s personal attack on Randi Weingarten, his attack on childless teachers and the disgusting attack on teachers as “brainwashing and destroying the minds of children.” Dude, they’re just teaching kids math and English. “Woke math and childless literature,” JD cries.

Unearthed audio: JD Vance says teachers who do not have biological children “disorient and really disturb” him: “She should have some of her own [children]” pic.twitter.com/Rqx2PLfjT5 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 27, 2024