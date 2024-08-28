People: The way Jennifer Lopez ‘cared for Ben Affleck was almost childlike’

As many have pointed out, there seems to be a vibe that something big went down in March or April, something which hurt Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage to the point where there was no going back. J.Lo clearly believed they could work through the issue and she patiently waited for Ben to come to her and work it out. He did not. Instead, he likely spent the summer starting up something with Kick Kennedy. Nowadays, J.Lo is on the warpath. It turns out that Jennifer Garner might have J.Lo’s back as well, because “sources close to Garner” have entered the post-divorce-filing fray. From People Mag:

Jennifer Lopez spent time and energy making sure Ben Affleck was happy during their marriage, a source tells PEOPLE. The singer-actress, 55, filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, on Aug. 20, listing their date of separation as April 26. A source close to Lopez tells PEOPLE she “did spend a lot of time making sure Ben was happy and had everything he needed.” “The way she cared for him was almost childlike,” the source continues. “Friends constantly reminded her that she’s not responsible for his feelings. He’s very moody and dark at times. Jennifer appreciates life in another way. She’s very grateful for everything.” Lopez and Affleck spent much of the summer apart, with her spending much of her time on vacation overseas and in the Hamptons while Affleck mostly stayed on the West Coast. Another source close to Jennifer Garner, Affleck’s ex-wife with whom he shares three kids, tells PEOPLE that Affleck “has never handled stress well.” “He doesn’t have good coping skills. He gets easily frustrated and tends to be moody. When he’s relaxed and in a good mood, it’s amazing to be around him,” the source says. “But more often, he’s upset or frustrated. Many times, it’s just something small that he gets stuck on,” the source adds. “He really doesn’t understand how his bad mood affects people around him. It’s just not fun being around that kind of negativity.” Meanwhile, another source said Affleck is “doing well and is very focused” in the wake of Lopez’s divorce filing: “He thrives when he has work projects. He’s been great when it comes to the kids too. He’s doing exactly what he wants. He seems very happy.”

[From People]

I have some theories about what went down this spring but I’ll keep them to myself for now. I respect the fact that while J.Lo is on the warpath when it comes to getting her side out there after she filed for divorce, she’s not actually spilling the details of what went down this spring and why things suddenly flipped. It could just be that Ben is a moody a–hole. Or it could be something else. I find it interesting that “sources close to Garner” are seemingly taking J.Lo’s side too.