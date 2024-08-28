Prince Harry will visit New York in September for UN Climate Week

A month ago, Earthshot announced that they were planning another Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York. Last year’s “summit” was a sad affair, designed specifically so Prince William could wander around New York, pretending to be a global statesman. He made “announcements” at a hotel, he got a photo-op with the UN Secretary-General, and he “took a meeting at the UN,” if you mean across from the UN building. Last year’s trip was specifically designed as William’s “version” of Prince Harry’s multiple trips to New York, including Harry being invited to speak on Mandela Day. This year’s Earthshot summit is scheduled for September 24, and as of yet, old Huevo has not confirmed whether or not he will attend. Well, something hilarious has happened. Prince Harry has confirmed that HE is going to be in New York for UN Climate Week. Oh my god.

Prince Harry’s next official trip has been revealed. On Aug. 27, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex announced that Harry is set to visit New York City during UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week. Climate Week kicks off on Sept. 22 and runs until Sept. 29, while High-level Week runs from Sept. 23 to Sept. 27. Prince Harry, 39, will be in N.Y.C. to “advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives,” the spokesperson said. “He will participate in engagements with African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award, and Travalyst.” Harry will also “be furthering the work of The Archewell Foundation, the nonprofit organization he co-founded with his wife Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex,” the spokesperson added. The September timing coincides with another event happening in New York City around Prince William’s Earthshot Prize. On Sept. 24, the Prince of Wales’ global environmental contest and Bloomberg Philanthropies will co-host the third annual Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit at the iconic Plaza Hotel. It remains unclear whether Prince William will attend the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit like he did last year. The late September date falls after his kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis go back to school following the summer holidays. No expectations have been set for William’s wife Kate Middleton’s return to public work as she continues to undergo treatment for cancer.

I’ve thought all along that William would try to make a trip to New York into an annual thing every September. That being said, the man is extremely lazy and he also gets terribly bored of things pretty quickly. So maybe it wasn’t his intention to come this year. Now that Harry plans to be in New York? Well, I imagine dishes and pillows are being thrown. I imagine Michael Bloomberg is getting a ragey transatlantic phone call. I imagine William is absolutely going to try to go to New York now. I would love it if Meghan joined Harry, but the Archewell people are pretty clearly saying that this is a business trip just for Harry. I feel like he’ll be able to move around undetected with more ease if Meghan isn’t around too. I will absolutely love it if Harry actually takes more meetings at the actual UN.

