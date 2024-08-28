Duchess Meghan has invested in the hand-woven purse company Cesta Collective

In 2020, the Duchess of Sussex invested in Clevr Blends, a small make-it-yourself oat milk latte brand. Clevr Blends is now being sold at Target and online, and it was a pretty significant success for Meghan, who invested early. Well, she’s doing it again. Last year, Meghan carried a purse from Cesta Collective when she went out to dinner in California. The photos were mega-exclusives and only carried by a handful of outlets, like the Daily Mail. But social media watches everything Meghan does and everything she wears, so the Cesta Collective bag quickly became a hot-ticket item and sold out within 24 hours. That’s when the women behind Cesta sent Meghan a thank-you note. Long story short, Meghan is now a minority stakeholder in Cesta Collective. From the NY Times:
Meghan can move merchandise: Through it all, however, apparently Meghan’s ability to move merchandise has remained notably high. So much so that in 2020, she decided to start putting her money where her taste was and began investing in a small portfolio of female-run companies. The latest: Cesta Collective, which specializes in basket bags that are handwoven by a collective of women in Rwanda and finished in Italy.
Meghan is an online shopper: “I spend a lot of time just Googling, looking for brands,” Meghan said last week on a call from her home in Santa Monica, just after she and Harry had returned from a tour of Colombia. “When people are online looking for things or reading things, I’m trying to find great new designers, especially in different territories.”
The bag Meghan carried went viral: Meghan wore a Cesta bag to a dinner date she and her husband had in May 2023 with Cameron Diaz, Gwyneth Paltrow and their spouses. Afterward, as photos of Meghan with the bag spread, Cesta’s founders, Erin Ryder and Courtney Weinblatt Fasciano, said they noticed an almost immediate uptick in interest. “We were on our way to Mexico to shoot a look book,” Ms. Ryder said. “We got off the plane, got our internet on and, all of a sudden, this one style that had been a little bit sleepy was totally sold through, and we were getting a lot of ‘back in stock’ sign-ups. We knew there had to be some reason that these were selling so quickly, so Courtney did some internet sleuthing to find out. We had more sales in one day than we’ve ever had.”
Meghan’s investment: She and Ms. Fasciano wrote Meghan a thank-you note, they said, a relationship ensued and, this summer, she offered to become their first outside investor. Meghan would not say how much money she had put into the brand, or what ownership percentage she has, but Ms. Ryder and Ms. Fasciano confirmed it was a minority stake.
The Strathberry bag in 2017: Meghan said she realized how much attention was focused on her clothing choices in 2017, following her engagement to Harry, when she wore a bag from the Scottish brand Strathberry for a public appearance with him. A founder of Strathberry said the bag had sold out online in 11 minutes after Meghan was seen with it. When Meghan learned that the boost in publicity and sales she had caused had helped Strathberry expand its work force, it “changed everything in terms of how I then looked at putting an outfit together,” she said.
She knows she’s giving brands a global spotlight: “Times where I know there is a global spotlight, and attention will be given to each detail of what I may or may not be wearing, then I support designers that I have really great friendships with, and smaller, up-and-coming brands that haven’t gotten the attention that they should be getting,” she said. “That’s one of the most powerful things that I’m able to do, and that’s simply wearing, like, an earring.”
Meghan’s portfolio: Meghan’s interest in investing in brands began during the pandemic, when lockdowns meant there was less opportunity to turn a paparazzi moment to her own ends. Her first stake was in Clevr Blends, a vegan instant latte company. Now there are between five and 10 brands in her portfolio, she said. She sees them as a complement to her own nascent lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. “Investing in them has helped me line up for this chapter where I’m investing in myself,” Meghan said. She thinks of her modest venture-capital initiative as “dolphin tank,” as opposed to “Shark Tank,” she added.“These are friendly waters,” she said.
Wait, she’s invested in “5 to 10” other brands? Who? Where? Give interviews about those investments too! While Meghan gave money/investment to both Clevr Blends and Cesta – they hope to expand with the money – the real investment Meghan gives these companies is exposure and free media. Cesta Collective got millions in free advertising (from exclusive photos!!) just because people obsessively watch what Meghan wears. Anyway, I love this for Meghan and I love this for the brands receiving her investments and attention.
Meghan wearing the Cesta Collective bag in Colombia pic.twitter.com/Vlqo8G6B5V
— Hannah (@queen_meghan14) August 28, 2024
Meghan always shopping in a way to give back….love this bag….unfortunately her one is archival and no longer for sale in same color pic.twitter.com/i0xZhlZNGW
— Renee (@Aditiya_renee) May 14, 2023
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
I’m going to wear my Cesta Collective bag today, in Meg’s honor!
Jealous! I can’t afford one. I’ll be happy today that you have one and using it.
I bought it as a birthday present for myself, last year when Meghan was first spotted with it. It’s definitely the most I’ve ever spent, or probably will spend, on a purse but I really enjoy using it.
Harla, that legit makes me very happy. I haven’t worked for years because of mental health struggles so I don’t get treats but I love hearing about them and being happy for others
I was just looking at the Cesta website and there are so many I love and would love to own! There are already several styles that are listed as limited quantities remaining, so good luck to you all who are in the market for a new bag! I’m going to check back later to see what has been sold out courtesy of the interview.
I just looked and they have a couple available on The Real Real.
Meg is very smart. She knows what she is doing and I love this for her.
I love it. Yes we had noticed that her choice in designers was very strategic. On her way to 1billion dollars by investing in small businesses that have the same core value system.
We are moving towards an Era where billionaires could be morally upright
It’s great that she is so mindful about what she wears because she knows that she can’t do anything about the attention that’s on her. I’m glad that these small brands are getting a boost, because they probably still have pretty low overhead and selling out just a few of their items in stock probably helps tremendously. Also, it does please me as much as I’m not a NYT fan, that they got her on record with a phone call and not the numerous “sources”, “insiders”, ” royal commentators” that the others use to make up stories. Maybe getting on record that they’re investing will also soothe Charles “worry” about their finances lol.
@Dee(2) says:
“Maybe getting on record that they’re investing will also soothe Charles “worry” about their finances lol.”
Dee this is fire! LOLZLOLZLOLZLOL:-) 🙂 🙂
It is also my most heartfelt wish that the leftbehinds will find a new attack line,,,,,,,,they think theyre slick. I love how H&M expertly bitchslap these parasites and push their narratives back down their throats.
Vanessa Friedman is alright. She was the only few that I would read back when I still read NYT (before 2016 election.) I enjoyed her writing on fashion & fashion industry. She didn’t just write superficial things, she would give some backgrounds of the brands, designers, or companies. Very educational for me.
The only issue I really had was when the author talked about Meghan and Harry becoming tabloid fodder after doing Oprah and their doc and spare. Bc nah, they had already been tabloid fodder and frankly tabloid bait for YEARS before the Oprah interview. Which the author chose not to acknowledge. The erasure of how they were treated by the Windsors and the BM tabloids bothered me. As if they caused it all by doing interviews to set the record strait after having been strait up abused by the tabloids and the RF for years. For years before Oprah ever entered the picture. It’s BM revisionism to omit that fact and any journalist that doesn’t acknowledge it is still currying favor with the royal family for future access. I get that I’m a stickler, but I’m sorry, those details matter.
I just want to shout out that Meghan was interviewed for this article, and it’s awesome to hear from her directly. The trash tabloids are always trying to speak for her or quoting unnamed “friends” and “associates”. I love how intentional her investments are and want to hear more! A new bag is not in my budget, but I have a bday coming up, so you never know.
“The trash tabloids are always trying to speak for her or quoting unnamed “friends” and “associates”.”
Why does that remind me of the “friends” of Harry’s brother, who seem to have a direct line to people like Tom Sykes? People like William Middleton Parker Bowles?
This NYT article is a timely reminder that H&M said to only believe named sources when they left.
It’s great to see how Meghan is supporting up-and-coming businesses that *she* helped put on the map.
I love this.
They cry salty tears about Meghan being insignificant and that no one cares about her and Harry. Then comes these stories. I love it!
Weren’t they saying she begs for free stuff 🤣🤣🤣🤣
I bought a Cesta Collective bag last year because Meghan brought attention to the brand. They make very cute bags at a decent price point.
Which bag did you buy? I got the same bucket bag Meghan carried . I’m really hoping that they’ll create a medium sized taco tote cuz I love the style, it’s just much too big for me.
This honestly makes me so happy for her. I’ve assumed she was investing in some of these companies so it’s nice to have it confirmed. What other ones do we think? Also think it’s great that she and her team and Cestas team felt comfortable advertising this. I really feel like she is moving firmly into her new era. My only complaint is the NYTimes is awful and I wish they weren’t the ones with this exclusive but alas.
I wonder if she’ll invest in Johanna Ortiz’s company? She has certainly been wearing lots of her clothes and not just in Colombia.
Maybe she already has and we don’t know it it. I would love to know Meghan’s full portfolio.
I think Meghan is investing in start-ups or small operations. Johanna Ortiz seems to be a pretty big and well-established fashion house already. But we can assume she has a ‘good relationship” with them as she does with Carolina Herrera and Dior. I wonder what happened to her relationship with Roland Mouret? After covid, he seemed to endorse Kate when she wore one of his designs. I was surprised to read it at the time.
Lemonada for sure I think.
Her hair colourist is launching products soon so I think she probably invested there. Ariel Gordon maybe. So many possibilities
There were so many good details in this interview. Read an archive of the whole article and it had some nyt snark that I really could’ve done without. But Meghan’s have an interesting interview. She wears pieces from designers she has positive relationships with and smaller designers that she likes. She online shops. The dolphin v shark tank line was cute. She’s in a period of investing in herself. Love it.
I love the dolphin tank too! That one sentence sums her up pretty perfectly.
@Jais
I read the archive version too but the only thing I wd side-eye as snark was this line:
“Meghan’s interest in investing in brands began during the pandemic, when lockdowns meant there was less opportunity to turn a paparazzi moment to her own ends.”
But read in context, its merely building on what M already said and which NYT expanded on, beginning with the story about her first outing with H after their engagement when she carried that cross-body bag made in Scotland how it sold out in minutes because (pap) photos of her were all over the internet.
So yeah, pap pix of her have made a whole lot of people rich, including her enemies, so now, with her investments in these brands, SHE will also benefit from all these “paparazzi moments.”
@Kingston – Agree with your impression of the ‘snark’ line. Recalled her statement in Netflix docuseries, that as long as spotlight is glaring spotlight on them, ‘why don’t you look at what we’re looking at’ [for attention to problems]. So to suggest that she’d “turn a a paparazzi moment to her own ends” is snarky and ungenerous of Vanessa Friedman / NYT. My current handbag is looking a little tired. A bag made in Rwanda, where Meghan previously volunteered, sounds like a good idea.
I’d love to be able to afford one of these beautiful bags, but nope lol.
Weird that Times has Meg living in Santa Monica.
…
Just a typo not picked up by the editor I think.
I noticed that too. I’m sure they mean Santa Barbara …
My theory about that, which could be completely BS, is that the Sussexes might have a pied a terre in SanMo for when they’re down for business. Way better than getting a hotel or commuting. They don’t exactly run around telling us their every move or purchase. Rightfully so. This was a bit of a gross slip from the Times. I could believe a non-USA publication mistaking the two places. But a quick check on Google Maps will show any American writer the two places are on the coast, but hours apart.
I absolutely love the bag she carried in Colombia. They make beautiful handbags, Meghan has a knack for picking winners💖.
“Times where I know there is a global spotlight, and attention will be given to each detail of what I may or may not be wearing, then I support designers that I have really great friendships with, and smaller, up-and-coming brands that haven’t gotten the attention that they should be getting,” she said. “That’s one of the most powerful things that I’m able to do, and that’s simply wearing, like, an earring.”
How wonderful of Meghan! Using her platform to perfection! I also I love this:
She thinks of her modest venture-capital initiative as “dolphin tank,” as opposed to “Shark Tank,” she added.“These are friendly waters,” she said.
They are very beautiful bags, and while still expensive. If there is a piece I fell in love with. It would be something attainable by saving up for. As opposed to a Gucci or Dior that is just way too expensive for me.
I love that every investment is done with a charitable heart. As opposed to just trying to create revenue streams cashing in on a name. Like a Betty Buzz or haircare line tied in with a movie….
I love crossbody bags, so I’m definitely gifting myself a Cesta bag this October for my birthday 😍❤
I’m buying.
I remember when Meghan wore the Demellier London Mini Venice bag in Green. I had to have it. I finally purchased it during lockdown and I still love it.
I have it too! I don’t care for the Cesta bags but I love my Demellier.
I have the Demellier Venice bag as well and love it. I like the Cesta bags so maybe when I’m ready for another splurge or if they’re ever on sale. They’re far from cheap but not ridiculously priced either, especially when you know what goes into making the bags. Beautiful products.
Love how Meghan is just doing her thing. She’s been spotted at two recent investment conferences and she’s there for a reason. She and Harry really have a lot going on in their lives and we get occasional glimpses of it. Notice how she casually ties it into American Riviera Orchard. Just a side note but for those who dismiss her as a lightweight or wonder why she hasn’t done this or that, sometimes things need time to cook. For example, look how 5 years later that Vogue cover is being celebrated ( although she deserves way more credit than she’s getting) and the Together cookbook is still generating money for the charity it was earmarked for. Now about that podcast …
I’m so happy that Meghan is investing in herself — and she’s doing it in a way that, in true Meghan style, also benefits others.
I find it interesting that Meghan agreed to this interview with the NYT and intrigued by her comment that she invests in companies which “compliment …… ARO”. It makes me wonder if we are about to see some movement on the launch of ARO and/or the Netflix show. If things are ready to go, I think early October is a decent bet after Harry’s 40th birthday and his New York trip in late September.
@Mads,
Me too………….as the summer ended, my expectation/anticipation for the ARO reveal was September, altho I believed she wdnt do it within the 2-week period leading to H’s birthday. So now, with September turning out to being all about H’s takeover of NY, I too believe the ARO reveal will be in October. And it will have to be, if the plan is to take advantage of the biggest spending season of the year (Halloween/Thanksgiving/Christmas/New Yr.)
But I seriously wonder if the impending election, being so critical/consequential, will hv any effect on ARO’s timing.
There is an US Weekly article that will probably be discussed tomorrow but it seems to link the launch with the Netflix show.
I’ve been hoping this is the focus of ARO.
Small businesses around the world that make interesting, well-made handmade products. Collectives with a social conscience or purpose. Expensive is okay when the producers are fairly paid. Etc.