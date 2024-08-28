Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni’s beef has affected the plans for an ‘IEWU’ sequel

So far, I’ve yet to hear a believable explanation for why Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni fell out so swiftly during filming or postproduction for It Ends With Us. Blake’s people seemed to push a narrative that Justin was mean/rude and that he “body-shamed” Blake by asking her trainer how much she weighed. Justin’s response was that he has a bad back and he needed to lift Blake in a scene without back spasms. There’s also been a lot of talk of how Blake’s husband Ryan Reynolds put his stink all over IEWU. Blake told reporters that Ryan rewrote a key scene, and Blake also brought in her own editor (an editor close to Ryan) to create her own cut of IEWU. Is this the root of Blake and Justin’s falling out? That seems much more possible to me. It’s also possible that Blake didn’t agree with Justin’s more sensitive approach to promoting a movie about domestic violence, mostly because Blake wanted the film’s promotion to help her liquor and haircare lines. Well, Variety has a new piece about how the IEWU sequel might not get made because of Blake and Justin’s beef, plus there’s more gossip about the falling out. Ryan Reynolds catches a stray as well – it’s very possible that Ryan is a WGA scab.
The money: “It Ends With Us” cost $25 million to produce and is expected to net at least $25 million to $30 million in profits for both Sony (which distributed the film) and director-star Justin Baldoni‘s Wayfarer Studios (which co-financed it with TSG Entertainment). Another source familiar with the deal-making puts that figure at double. Those margins don’t include proceeds for cinemas or box office bonuses for star Blake Lively and Baldoni.
Where’s the announcement on a sequel? A sequel to the novel, “It Starts With Us,” already exists, so there would be no need to stretch the source material to exploit a hit, à la “Big Little Lies.”…Hollywood players typically capitalize on positive box office headlines by fast-tracking the announcement of another installment. But an apparent feud between Lively and Baldoni that has spilled out into the public eye has left any sequel plans looking precarious. “This is uncharted territory, and nobody has any idea of what a sequel could look like,” says a source familiar with the situation. “There’s probably no world where these two will work together again.”
Why did Baldoni & Lively clash in the first place? There’s been speculation that Lively and Baldoni clashed over the final cut of the movie, with Lively’s preferred version as the one that reportedly made it to the big screen. Some screenwriters have said it was odd that Lively admitted during a red carpet interview that her husband Ryan Reynolds wrote a key scene in the final cut of the film. Sources say that came as news to Baldoni, who thought the scene had been ad libbed by Lively. The WGA did not respond to a request for comment about whether Reynolds’ work is a guild violation that could spark a credits issue. Though movies can have uncredited writers, rarely would the director be unaware of it.
Ryan Reynolds is a scab? Reynolds’ involvement raises a second WGA issue. The film began production on May 5, 2023 — three days after the start of last summer’s WGA strike. Reynolds, who received a screenwriter credit on “Deadpool 2” and “Deadpool & Wolverine,” is a WGA member and would have been barred from contributing to the screenplay between May 2 and Sept. 27, 2023. Writers picketed the New Jersey set, and production was paused in late June 2023 before the SAG-AFTRA strike commenced on July 14. (A source close to Reynolds says he took a pass on the film’s rooftop scene in April 2023.)
The bad blood is real: Neither Baldoni or Lively have addressed the chatter publicly, but multiple sources confirm to Variety that the bad blood between the two is very real and the relationship may not be salvageable. Yet none of those sources could articulate any legitimate transgressions from either party.
Baldoni owns the rights: The rift is complicated by the fact that Baldoni’s Wayfarer Studios holds the cinematic rights to both “It Ends With Us” and “It Starts With Us” after acquiring them in 2019 from Hoover. The author told Variety that she rejected several offers before agreeing to team with Baldoni on the big-screen adaptation. “I felt like he understood the book and he understood the importance of people needing to see it on screen,” Hoover said.
“Yet none of those sources could articulate any legitimate transgressions from either party.” This is what I don’t get. Like, there are legitimate issues raised and I can absolutely see why Blake and Justin would have fought or had disagreements over this or that. But from where I sit, it feels like Justin has more of a right to feel like his leading lady f–ked him over constantly, from getting her husband to rewrite a scene (leading to WGA/union/strike issues) to creating her own studio-supported cut of HIS film to lying about his actions towards her in general. Plus, Justin has every right to be upset that Blake used IEWU’s promotion to shill her haircare and liquor lines! And yet the narrative is “Blake is super-mad at Justin, for reasons!” It appears, to me, that Justin has tried to keep it professional and above-board throughout all of Blake’s BS. Anyway, I hope Justin makes them pay him a lot of money to give up the rights to the sequel, because that’s the only way the sequel will get made.
Everything about IUWU press has seemed f*cred from the getgo.
I genuinely think this was a ploy by Lively to get Baldoni to give up the rights or to feel extreme pressure to give up the rights to the sequel for bottom dollar prices by making it feel vaguely “Me Too”ish but without specifics. There has been no litany of charges which would be easy to produce orherwise.
And I think she calculated…poorly.
I doubt that no one can pinpoint the sources of the bad blood. Rather, no one wants to air the dirty laundry. And I’m sure no one is happy that Lively is using a film about DV to shill her booze and hair care lines, but they don’t want to speak out against her when she has a powerful husband. I suspect Blake and Ryan will purchase the rights to the sequel and make it an even frothier fashion event, and maybe even get Taylor to do a guest appearance.
Breaking the WGA strike line to punch up your wife’s movie script is IMO the biggest sin here. I hope the union is investigating and asking Ryan to explain himself. Scabbing is the worst, especially considering how hard this was on all the writers to scrape through during the strike.
Yassss @ Pinkosaurus. Thank you. My girlfriend and I work in the European & UK film industry. We stood in solidarity with our USA Writer & SAG family last year, even though we lost out on a lot of money & work … because *bigger picture* and all of our future livelihoods in the industry. Ryan Reynolds scabbing is utterly repulsive and I personally don’t mind if it bites him in the bum
Can Blake’s p part be recast if it’s Justin’s passion project, as the Reynolds seem to hijacked it?
He was already asked about the sequel, and he said that Blake was ready to direct. Hehehe.
I think he’ll sell her the rights and wash his hands. Let her direct the sequel, any fallout will be on her alone.
None of this makes sense but as an avowed Hoover hater I will consider it a win if I don’t have to hear about the sequel to this book being made. Thank you to Blake and Justin if that’s the result.
It sounds like they didn’t really get along during shooting and things got worse in post. Its then escalated during the promo tour as Mr and Mrs Reynolds saw it as their Barbenheimer moment and an opportunity to shill their various brands on top of Lively selling it as a ‘summer movie to wears florals at with your friends’.
I also think there is an element that the Reynolds are pissed that Justin is making a LOT of bank off this, more than she is. She wants the sequel rights and I think ultimately thats what this whispering campaign was supposed to do, bully him into selling them to her and Ryan. He could easily recast her role as at the end of the day his company own the rights. If he wants to sell it to them he should make them pay through the nose for it.
Justin needs to demand a high price for the sequel rights. After the whisper campaign and the promotional tour ignoring DV, he needs to shed this project & its leading lady. Who needs the hassle of working with Lively again, especially after learning Ryan rewrote scenes & she hired her own editor. Best to take them for as much as he can & continue producing/directing projects that speak to him.
Yup. That would be the best choice for him—cash out and wash your hands clean of them. Since apparently the author is onboard (with making more money) with Lively, let them make the frothy sequel they want (I have NOT read these books but have read online that the sequel is apparently just a love story or whatever). Let’s see what Blake can market the second time around (results: schadenfreude).
Well given the SM backlash to Lively and her promo shenanigans the sequel won’t be as successful as this movie – is likely a ‘straight to streaming’ project – her husbands name won’t save it. Their nonsense has really killed a successful sequel so yeah he should cut his losses and bank them out. At this point he can name his price as she is soo desperate to direct it.
The film has made a lot, especially due to the small budget. So while I don’t think the sequel will make as much, it’s still got the Hoover stamp and fans of her books will see it. If they keep the next film on a similarly small budget, then a sequel would prob profit. But yeah, I don’t think it will profit as much as the first bc the controversy did seem to fuel tix sales. The whole thing just left a bad taste though so I don’t think it has helped Blake or Ryan’s reputations. But they have money and connections so they’ll be fine. Egos bruised though for sure.
Agreed. Also RR and BL are delusional for thinking this was going to be a BarbieHammer moment. The whole promotional tie was crass as heck.
Well it’s sort of was as I think both films broke box office records when they opened. They just weren’t thinking long term as they must have known that Justin Baldoni’s production company owns the rights to the sequel. Unless they just didn’t care and thought they could bully him. I really hope he doesn’t just sell it to them as they’ll probably just use more press to trash him. I don’t know how they can make a sequel as presumably both characters are in the next book.
If he chooses to sell, he should do it for hella lot of money and a clause that they won’t speak his name or anything even alluding to him in a negative way. Unless it comes out he actually did something terrible. Which hasn’t been the case so far.
I thought from the beginning that all of this was a way to bully him into giving up the rights. As a Colleen Hoover hater, let this be the last of her books ever adapted. If Blake wants the rights to continue to terrorize us with another movie about this terrible book, I hope Justin makes her pay millions upon millions upon millions for it.
There’s already a different book that’s being made into a film. Allison Williams is staring.
I though the the major issue here from the get go was BL letting her husband meddle in something he had no part in, now I’m thinking they want to distract from them hijacking this film and acting unprofessionally with some vague accusations.
If there was anything concrete about JB it would have come out by now, most likely people do not want to speak up about
them because of their power.
I knew there was some unknown reason why I can’t stand these two. Even individually, each has never done anything to stir anything substantiative (kinda like me!).
My sons ask me all the time why I can’t watch Deadpool, and I never have a cohesive answer as to why Reynolds turns me off lol. Now I have something! Thx Cele!
Friends were recommending the Deadpool movies to me, but something about Ryan turns me off so much I never watched them. Still I tried–I got through a third of the first Deadpool movie before turning it off. Something about him is just grating to me.
Totally me too. And what is it about watching 1/3 the first one? I’m surprised I made it that long.
He’s always been a douche bro – way back when he was on Canadian TV where, like her, he had a history of having issues with co stars. And then there are the stories of how he treated past girlfriends and his ex-wife (ScarJo has been open about how he behaved – he had issues with her being more successful than him as well as being v controlling). Also, there is some vintage gossip around his relationship with Alanis Morrisette but I don’t know that – I think he treated her in the same way he treated ScarJo.
When Deadpool gave him the career he now enjoys he had a rep for being an a$$hole which got whitewashed when Deadpool became the big success it did. Even his relationship with Blake got the whitewash treatment – there was def overlap with his marriage to ScarJo.
So they’re reasons why I want to smack his face…this is really good news. My family thinks I’m foolish lol.
Alanis Morrissette wrote “Torch” about RR breaking up with her. It messed her up badly and she’s stated that she wrote it as a form of catharsis to get him out of her system. His marriage to Scarjo fell apart because he was too competitive and resented her success, and she once said about marriage “What’s really important for me, I need to be with a compassionate person”. Kinda says it all about RR doesn’t it.
I don’t know about Ryan, but I can confirm Blake is a prima donna asshole of the highest order. I work in Hollywood, on the production side, as do two of my best girlfriends, and ever since she got with Ryan she’s been throwing her weight around and acting pretty fucking horrible. Given my own personal accounts of her shit behavior, I fully believe she and her husband were the impetus to this fallout and Justin did the right thing when he immediately hired a PR crisis team. He saw the writing on the wall and that Blake and Ryan were preparing to smear him into oblivion and he wisely “noped” out of that and set out to protect himself. Reputations are huge in a business like Hollywood, and once it’s been irreparably damaged by vague insinuations or accusations, it’s over. You’ll never get your reputation back. I don’t give a shit that the PR firm he hired was the one that Johnny Depp hired (who for the record, I fucking loathe). He hired the team that was best suited at the time to protect him from being blackballed by a very powerful actor/producer and his spoiled brat wife.
That being said, I could peacefully live the rest of my life if no one ever made another Colleen Hoover film, lol. Her books are bad enough, let’s not subject moviegoers to her particular brand of shite.
I know nothing about Colleen Hoover (outside of fantasy, I’m not a big fiction reader), but I’ve decided that I loathe her based solely on the nauseating name of Lively’s character in IEWU. It seems like plenty of other people hate the author as well, but I assume it’s for more significant reasons than the one I based my opinion on. Can someone please summarize why Hoover is apparently so divisive?
Neither do I but the fact that she wanted to release a this ends with us coloring book with flower motives is all I need to know. Someone convinced her that it wasn’t a good idea. I think she and Blake are on the same wavelength and decided to freeze justin out to be able to make more money on the project.
JFC. I thought Blake’s attempts at booze and hair care tie-ins and “grab your girls and wear your florals”, Barbie-esque promotion of the film were in breathtakingly poor taste, but that she was problem rather than the author. But a coloring book tie-in?! What. The. Actual. F–k.
There’s a hilarious review of Hoover’s books on YouTube, I went down a rabbit hole and watched all three parts. It’s by youtuber @CaseyAonso. Absolutely worth the watch if you have time, the first part has 1.1 million views.
Thanks for the suggestion! I’m halfway through Part 1 and already bemused by Hoover’s popularity. The excerpts the youtuber included are SO hacky! The painfully extended Thanksgiving metaphor in particular, my God. My husband happened to be walking by while I was watching that bit, and I was cringing so hard that he asked what was wrong (I showed him, and he immediately understood).
It actually sounds like Hoover’s novels might even deserve the Eye of Argon treatment (for the unfamiliar, The Eye of Argon is a notoriously bad fantasy story, written by a teenaged boy decades ago, and sci-fi conventions often hold events in which attendees are challenged to read it aloud without cracking up).
This piece makes Blake and her husband look even worse.
It sure does.. Blake definitely looks like an entitled and petty witch, all of this is extremely unprofessional no one wants to work with someone like that.
Oooh he was so smart to acquire the rights for BOTH books. He’s the only one who can develop them, not even Hoover has a say.
If this ends up making a lot of money, Sony and Wayfarer will eventually have a sit down in order to resolve this issue because, at the end of the day, money is all that matters to them. The thing is if Lively and her husband will actually sit down and listen.
He could sell the rights to Blake & Ryan’s production company. He already said in an interview Blake should direct it. I think he is over her and if he is involved it will be minimal if he does sell the rights to the 2nd book.
With the caveat that I’m not affiliated with this project in particular, I’ve dealt with many rights options over the years and it would be highly unlikely for Wayfarer (Justin’s company) to be able to sell the rights to Blake or Ryan’s companies. Most rights deals are options rather than outright purchases (and even with outright purchases the rights will revert back to the author after a number of years if no progress is being made on developing the title – this protects authors from companies purchasing their work and then sitting on it).
Given that Blake and the author are apparently so cozy I think it’s more likely that Wayfarer would run out the option on the sequel and then Blake would be free to option it herself if she so desires.
Fully Team Baldoni here but I just don’t think it makes sense that Blake is making an active play for the sequel book rights.
As far as I can tell, HER beef seems to be entirely that she thinks he was fat-shaming her. It seems to be her berserk button.
Isn’t a fact that Reynolds is a scab? He rewrote a scene during the strikes and not even the screenwriter was aware. Blake herself shared the fact. They were greenlit by the writers union to film bc the screenplay was completed and locked before the writers strike. They trusted the whole production lead by Baldoni that no more writing would take place. One of the reasons he’s beefing with the Reynolds.
Ryan is saying the rewrite was done in April, before the strike. Someone will have to prove otherwise, which is probably difficult because it happened privately and without the knowledge of anyone else involved with the production. I hope there’s recourse for Baldoni. I’d hate for him to be penalized in the industry because an “A” lister tried to fck him over.
Tuesday – if he rewrote on April then why he and Blake did not inform the head writer. The head writer knew about it with the rest of us. It’s literally on video. If the head writer and the director were not informed isn’t that a violation in itself either within the union terms or just plain interference with another person’s job. . Like in what world a spouse of our coworkers would do that w/o informing anyone within the organization. That’s why I don’t believe Ryan. I agree that Baldoni better have some other resource. Hollywood got really united during the strikes and they will despise anyone that crossed the picket lines.
The books are effing dreadful (I got suckered into reading them in a book club) so I think the real winners here are us, the public.
My Pisces intuition tells me that Ryan Reynolds is the one pulling the string here, cos it seems blake only does whatever Ryan tells her to do. he gives off controlling coercive vibes and probably didn’t want Blake to accidentally drop any truths about ‘relating to the character’ during the press tour.
I think once he saw where this movie was heading, he stuck his lil dick in it and took control of the narrative and tried to turn this film into a joke. Ryan hasn’t done a serious thought provoking movie since never, he probably didn’t want Blake to do anything that might actually be credible in case she outshined him.
Neither of them are serious, credible actors – she’s a nepo baby and he used his previous relationships with more successful women to push himself forward (Alanis Morrisette and ScarJo). Blake has been using his name to further herself since they met – she LOVES being his wife (as in she loves being married to a big name in HW who is worth billions through his various business dealings).
I agree they are both a joke and more interested in stardom than actually being actors. I think it’s Justin that was pushing for a thought provoking credible movie, hence them going against him.
Blake has behaved so badly in this, and she is so ill-spoken. She just looks so bad, and her husband right behind her. Well, they say power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. It’s just that on her own, Blake is not and would not be that powerful. And though it also would not be excusable, it’s not like she and her hubs made a corrupt move that was brilliant: it was stupid, stupid marketing, stupid talking points. The whole thing is stupid and ill thought out. But bottom line, so very disrespectful of her director and co-actor. To go behind his back or around him and cut your own movie. She hijacked it. Which makes her a bandit. Yeah, had no opinions before, but despise her now. You stupid, stupid girl. Bully.
Just find it so weird when celebrities who famously don’t drink alcohol have their own alcohol brands (as is the case of Blake)
I respect you not drinking if you don’t want to, but making money off of it seems hypocritical and icky