Sony full supports Blake Lively after she screened ‘IEWU: The Lively Cut’ in Texas

What does this Blake Lively stuff remind you of? For me, it’s sort of like the Hilaria Baldwin stuff in late 2020 and early 2021 – suddenly, people were going back through all of Hilaria’s old interviews and doing deep dives on all of the Hilaria-was-never-Spanish lore. While Blake Lively never lied about being “from Spain,” there is a similar deep-dive into the gossip history around Blake. Like… what was up with Blake and Leighton Meester on Gossip Girl? They apparently didn’t get along at all towards the latter part of the series, so much so they the would barely even speak to each other. The Mail is on the case – go here to read.
Meanwhile, the current Blake situation is that we still don’t know exactly what went down between Blake, Justin Baldoni and the cast of It Ends With Us. Many people around the production maintain this idea that Baldoni and Lively’s larger falling out happened in postproduction, especially when Blake brought in her own editor to create IEWU: The Lively Cut. It was also clear (to me) that Team Blake had already started an increasingly loud whisper campaign about Baldoni, one which scared him enough to hire a crisis management team this week. Well, speaking of all of that, the Hollywood Reporter has an interesting piece about the studio giving a lot of full-throated support for Blake, especially after she screened IEWU: The Lively Cut to Colleen Hoover’s groupies in Texas in June.
In mid-June, star-producer Blake Lively traveled to Dallas to attend author Colleen Hoover’s Book Bonanza for a Q&A in the lead-up to the August release It Ends With Us. Lively surprised the 2,000-plus attendees when she announced they could screen a rough cut of the movie adaptation the following night. The screening of the movie — the first of Hoover’s popular novels to hit the screen — proved to be a stroke of marketing genius for Sony, which bought rights to release the movie from Wayfarer Studios, whose co-founder, Justin Baldoni, both directed and stars in the film.
“Colleen Hoover’s Book Bonanza and her fans sparked the fire that was the beginning of the cultural movement,” says Josh Greenstein, a veteran marketer and president of Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group.
Absent, however, from the Dallas gathering was Baldoni. The version shown that night was Lively’s preferred rough cut of the movie.
By the time the movie opened Aug. 9, an ugly war had erupted on TikTok and other social media platforms pitting Baldoni and Lively against each other. Many took aim at Lively, despite reports that some cast and crewmembers, including Lively, felt uncomfortable over Baldoni’s behavior on set.
Sony is fully in sync with Lively. “Blake, Colleen and so many women put so much effort into this remarkable movie, working selflessly from the start to ensure that such an important subject matter was handled with care. Audiences love the movie. Blake’s passion and commitment to advancing the conversation around domestic violence is commendable,” Sony Pictures Entertainment Chair-CEO Tony Vinciquerra told The Hollywood Reporter. “We love working with Blake, and we want to do 12 more movies with her.”
Sony’s marketing campaign — in staying true to Hoover’s book — conveyed that It Ends With Us isn’t a story of victimhood, but a story of redemption. It traverses falling in love, becoming an entrepreneur, friendship and family, alongside pain and trauma. “Lily is a survivor and a victim, but that doesn’t define her, as she is in charge of her identity and her story. These themes were important to the campaign,” says one source connected to the film’s rollout.
Sources have told THR that there was a fracture between Baldoni and Lively in the postproduction stage, wherein two different cuts of the movie emerged. Lively commissioned a cut of the movie from editor Shane Reid, who was an editor on Deadpool & Wolverine, according to multiple sources.
This reads to me like why Baldoni hired crisis managers in the first place, because he was afraid he was going to get squished by the studio taking Blake’s side and throwing him under the bus. Sony is obviously doing the most to stay on Blake’s good side, and not only that, Sony is seemingly doing a lot (here and behind-the-scenes) to keep the arguments from devolving into petty, personal attacks. It suits everyone involved if the story is “Blake and Justin disagreed about which edit to use, that’s the big problem” rather than “Justin fat-shamed Blake and gave her a lingering kiss” or “Blake is a mean-girl bully.”
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Blake Lively is seen making a leggy appearance at BBC Studios, wearing a chic designer trench coat.

Pictured: Blake Lively
Pictured: Blake Lively
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Blake Lively was spotted looking gorgeous after making a guest appearance at Capital Radio to promote "It Ends With Us".

Pictured: Blake Lively
Pictured: Blake Lively
New Jersey, NJ – **FILE PHOTOS** Did the kiss last too long? Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni share an on-screen smooch on the set of "It Ends With Us" on January 13, 2024.

Pictured: Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni
Pictured: Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni
New Jersey, NJ – **FILE PHOTOS** Did the kiss last too long? Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni share an on-screen smooch on the set of "It Ends With Us" on January 13, 2024.

Pictured: Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni
Pictured: Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni
New Jersey, NJ – **FILE PHOTOS** Did the kiss last too long? Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni share an on-screen smooch on the set of "It Ends With Us" on January 13, 2024.

Pictured: Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni
Pictured: Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni
New Jersey, NJ – **FILE PHOTOS** Did the kiss last too long? Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni share an on-screen smooch on the set of "It Ends With Us" on January 13, 2024.

Pictured: Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni
Pictured: Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni
New Jersey, NJ – **FILE PHOTOS** Did the kiss last too long? Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni share an on-screen smooch on the set of "It Ends With Us" on January 13, 2024.

Pictured: Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni
Pictured: Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni
‘It Ends With Us’ Junket at the Four Seasons Hotel Downtown in Tribeca
Featuring: Blake Lively
Where: New York, United States
‘It Ends With Us’ World Premiere
Featuring: Hugh Jackman, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds
Where: New York, New York, United States
Celebrities attends Sony Pictures world premiere of ‘It Ends With Us’ at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York
Featuring: Justin Baldoni
Where: New York, New York , United States
it reminds me of Amber Heard, not Hilaria. right down to dredging up old interviews to prove she’s terrible.
interesting that everyone wants to focus on the times she didn’t get along with co stars, and ignore the times she did – for instance, all of the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants girls seem very close still (see how they all supported America last year). I don’t like everyone that I work with, do you?
this whole thing is tired to keep talking about unless there’s something more concrete than “they unfollowed me on Instagram” and “I was upset he asked about my weight.” at least with don’t worry darling there were videos and emails!
This does not remind me of Amber Heard because the execs are behind Blake and she seems to be very in control of the narrative surrounding this film. What she is not in control over is her own actions apparently which are leaking about weird things happening on set with her costar (but none of which sound abusive), to having her husband work on the project, to launching a haircare line, and dressing up like Barbie for a film about DV.
Sure, maybe the crisis management team is reminding us all that Blake is not known as a good person…but Blake isn’t helping by mean girling her way through this promo tour and treating the film’s subject material as…fluff (I don’t have a better word for it).
ITA. Plus the arrogance and audacity of doing her own cut of the movie and even screening it.
Exactly. But there are a few people here who want to support this woman and her right to erase DV from the film.
I’m a DV/rape survivor and to put it politely this mess from BL has really irritated me to no end.
Agreed. Our society is prone to blaming women for everything, but that doesn’t mean that Lively hasn’t been behaving poorly.
I 💯 agree with you, @Lemons!
Exactly. People are trying so hard to get the Amber Heard comparison to stick but there is literally ZERO similarity between the two situations beyond the fact that both JB and JD used the same crisis management team.
MY GOD Amber Heard WISHES she got the Blake Lively treatment. The woman’s entire career and life was destroyed because of that man. Blake and Ryan are doing just f*cking fine, guys.
Exactly, Lemons! This situation is nothing like Amber and Angelina’s. They were physically and emotionally abused. Blake isn’t. She hasn’t been a nice person and that’s coming back to bite her in the ass.
Yes, Lemons, exactly my feelings on this situation.
💯 lemons
💯.
The studio is only behind her because the film is making bank.
In the case of amber heard and Angelina Jolie there was evidence of physical abuse committed against them. And then there abusers started an online abuse campaign. So that’s not exactly what’s happening here. All we know so far is that this a disagreement between coworkers. There’s no evidence of abuse. We don’t know what happened except for whispers and insinuations. But yes, there’s has been an online pile-on against Blake. I’m not a fan of watching a pile-on of anyone. Whether it’s organic, coming from Justin’s shady pr team, or a combination of both, idk.
Grammar edit🙄- Their* abusers started an online pr campaign.
I find it insulting that you are comparing Blake Lively to an actual survivor of DV. Blake Lively, who has done her level best to minimize and suppress the themes of DV in marketing this movie, who refuses to engage with the DV community at all about these issues right now. Blake Lively has not been abused.
Amber is terrible.
I am sorry but this is NOTHING like the Amber situation at all!!! And to compare them is a little gross, as of now there has been zero indication of anything abusive happening on set from either camp. This truly boils down to creative differences and the old interviews started WAY BEFORE the crisis PR because THE AUDIENCE was offended with out BLAKE was approaching a film about DV.
This isn’t remotely the same, I get you are a fan of Blake but to compare them is just gross, especially when Blake isn’t being smeared, she isn’t being denied her story of abuse. People are pointing out she had a terrible PR strategy (she did) and is often rude in interviews (she is) this is similar to what JLo went through this past summer not anything Amber did.
It also all could have been avoided if they waited to unfollow him until after the press for the movie.
Reminds me of AH as well, people are picking apart Blake Lively online and on socials. Baldoni is the victim in the story. He hired the same firm as Depp did smear AH, so it’s not a surprise.
If things seem black and white (Blake is bad, Baldoni is good) it feels like a smear to me. Women get blamed and shamed too often. My opinion is probably unpopular but it seems like a pile on. Thank you for coming to my TedTalk.
I wish TikTok would encourage people to read better books. If more people read and understood the Historical context of books like the Grapes of Wrath and To Kill a Mockingbird, out society would be better off.
It does! Work on your algorithm to get to the part of BookTok that interests you. Then you can encourage people to ask well. It will help push those accounts into more people who wouldn’t normally see it.
At the premiere, Sony showed up with JB. They’re threading the needle trying to contain whatever is sucking up all the oxygen around this film. If BL’s version is the one that’s been making money, that might explain why they are “fully in sync,” however JB has had next to nothing (beyond directing future films) negative to say about BL—he’s on the record as positive as well.
Edit: Sorry—this IS her cut. Sony is definitely not going to be a public part of whatever the cast, crew, women disliked about whatever happened.
Yeah Sony is playing both sides and made a development deal with Justin if I remember reading that correctly. Which tells me nothing truly terrible is going to come about about the production of this moving that will make them regret that or make them feel bad standing by Blake.
What I think this will ultimately boil down to is bruised egos on both sides and fun Hollywood mess.
As a domestic violence survivor it was a trigger book to read, I was cautious about seeing the movie but whatever is happening with BL and others involved in this film is bizarre and triggering enough on its own that I won’t be watching.
As another DV survivor I wouldn’t have watched it anyway.
However, BL trying to erase DV as much as possible from the movie has proved to me that she’s no victim of anything here, she’s leading the rest.
I’d bet a million dollars that her cut is the one shown in theaters.
This is a woman who got married on a plantation and was proud to work with Woody Allen.
Exactly. Hollywood is filled with terrible white men AND terrible white women. She will be fine.
There are terrible people of all kinds in Hollywood.
Hollywood is filled with terrible Black, Brown, Asian people too. So is finance, tech, auto, hospitably , education, and whatever town you are from.
People are people these negative actions and behaviors aren’t unique to one industry or city- Hollywood is just more interesting because they are rich and famous but it isn’t unique to them.
This! (Replying to Frances) So many people on here lately have glossed over this. WOC see that plantation wedding, and her Preserve blog titled “The Allure of Antebellum.” I know we should all believe women, and I usually do, but when this woman has glamorized slavery and holding up southern belles as the epitome of style and grace, I just can’t as a POC. But, I guess it doesn’t affect all the women who have glossed over that on these Blake posts the last week, probably because it doesn’t affect theme. Throw in calling Woody Allen empowering, and praising Weinstein. I just can’t with the p*ssy hat feminism that was is performative. This isn’t like Amber Heard. Tik Tok has book tok, and they organically saw the cracks before mainstream media. I follow some book tok, and this call out was directed at Baldoni until Blake minimized DV in her all her interviews, and then all of tik tok piled on Blake, many of them survivors. This was done long before he hired a crisis pr team. If you like Blake and are unbothered by her trying to make plantations and her preserve blog romantic, then racism might not affect you, just sayin’. This is the 2016 feminism spoke for white women and their stories and excluded intersectionality and drowned out voices of WOC. So many people on these posts didn’t find that to be a disqualifier for Blake. We haven’t forgotten.
Edit to say who I was replying to
That plantation thing and love for the “allure of antebellum “ is so disturbing. Can she really be ignorant of the true history of that era? Or doesn’t she care because she likes playing dress-up?
I feel sorry for all the interns being forced to listen to all of her interviews, looking for her rudeness. She is NOT interesting or well-spoken in any way. That has to be the worst job in media this week!
Exactly! Blake had no problem with Harvey Weinstein or woody Allen. Nor does she have any problem sleeping with married men (allegedly). But the most hilarious thing of all is that Blake really does believe she’s that important. She’s not, she just made a name clinging on to more famous and important people than herself.
I was trying to figure out how BL could legally bring in her own team, do her own cut and screen it. That’s bc Sony bought those rights for her. That’s so messed up! Baldoni should be worried. How is he realistically going to go head to head with a studio? Everything around this seems toxic.
i’m not sure he is? the sony execs attended the NY premiere with him and not blake, so maybe there’s some kind of conciliatory gesture there? like we know this kind of went to hell so we’ll support you in future endeavors? what’s gotten me about this whole thing has been the silence around it. i would think if it was all about creative differences with how the final cut came about, that’d be easy enough to talk about and spin for both parties? all the silence and gossip around it all makes it all seem like there’s something else going on.
Sony isn’t siding with Blake Lively. Sony is siding with Mrs. Ryan Reynolds. There is a big difference, and Blake should be mindful of that.
100%. Honestly, what Blake has done is pretty awful from a collaborative perspective. She commissioned her own cut of the movie and aired it behind Justin’s back months before the premiere and got her way with the studio backing it.
And she gives no f!cks. During the premiere she literally told reporters Ryan “wrote” the rooftop scene. Not that he added a few lines or words but that he WROTE IT fullstop. Which isn’t even true. The actual screenwriter was interviewed and said she did notice a ges changes to the scene and thought maybe it was just ad lib on the day. She has no shame to throw the screen writer under the bus like that and credit her husband for a pivotal scene instead. She took over and people are wondering why Justin is pressed.
RR wrote the rooftop scene during the writers strike. I think there’s a lot of crew and industry people chimining in about this and calling him a scab. The screenwriter had no idea until Blake said it and the screenwriter was caught off guard when asked about Blake saying her husband rewrote it.
this is one of the biggest things to me-it seems very unprofessional and an awful way to treat someone on your creative team. i mean what a thing to see in an interview that something you thought was changed due to an ad-lib by the actors was actually changed by someone’s spouse who wasn’t connected to the film.
I went on imdb last night and looked up the other producers on this movie. The screenwriter is also a producer. Not executive producer, associate producer, but Producer. Same title as Blake. There are other producers, as well. I wonder what they thought about Mrs. Reynolds running away with creative control. Some of them might have been fine with it, but others might not have appreciated it. This entire thing has been so odd, and her and Ryan’s boldness in almost bragging to the media with how they inserted themselves into the making of this film, is so off-putting.
That’s what I thought too when I was reading this piece.
I agree. I’ve seen more and more negative posts of Ryan online as well, going as far back as his stepping out on Alanis Morissette with Jessica Biel, and then having an affair with Blake while married to Scarlett Johansson. The internet doesn’t forget, and Sony is determined to protect their investment.
Came here to say exactly the same thing. Ryan has major clout and she’s using it for all it’s worth. He inserted himself into the writing and editing of this movie without Jason Baldoni’s permission even though he bought the book rights, directed and acted in it and wanted the focus to me more on the DV aspect rather than glamorizing it’s *leading lady*. Both BL and RR are sounding more and more like awful people.
While I read Lainey’s take on the issue, unless you tell me that Justin Baldoni has a net worth in the hundreds of millions, I fail to see how this fight could ever be fair. Based on the article, I’m guessing that the differences in how the movie should be presented were part of the issue. I don’t necessarily disagree with Blake’s vision for the movie, since I think it aligns more with the idea behind the book, but it still seems unfair to do that to the person who originally got the movie going. Blake is a 5’10”, attractive, blonde woman who’s probably used to getting her way. Add to that the fact that she’s married to a movie star, and Justin really had no chance of winning this fight.
I do think it’s funny that everyone expected this to be a hard hitting drama about what DV is like. it’s really just a “this nice man saved me from a mean man, and also here’s why the man man is abusive” story.
it’s Colleen Hoover, guys. it’s a lot closer to the flowers and girl power than it is to a serious portrayal of DV.
Agreed, and that flowery, softened version of DV is probably a lot more palatable to studios, since they usually prefer to steer away from such hard topics, especially those concerning women.
I haven’t read the book but minimising DV in a film where DV is portrayed is shameful and inexcusable.
Not to mention that she’s advertising an alcohol brand with the movie well knowing that in 50% of DV situations alcohol is involved.
You can continue to defend Plantation Barbie as much as you like but even if Baldoni was the devil himself it wouldn’t make Lively’s behaviour less disgusting.
AlpineWitch, I’m not defending her; I actually don’t like her at all. I’m just saying that, having read the book, her marketing of the movie seems to fit well. The book isn’t a detailed, gruesome account of DV; it’s presented in a more watered-down version. I didn’t like the book and won’t be seeing the movie. I’m simply pointing out that Blake’s marketing of the movie aligns more with the book than Justin’s. Maybe read it, and then you can see for yourself.
I don’t find it funny and it seems a lot of people do not, too – thus, the backlash against Blake. You’re right, the book was already problematic (but a percentage of the population still patronise problematic art forms) with a problematic author. So, it isn’t surprising that the way the author will prefer her book-turned-movie be promoted is in the problematic way, too. The least they could have done was to be respectful though and not to be dismissive of DV, and that was what Blake was doing in all her interviews – not talk about DV, if the interviewer mentions it, she will reply with a very brief phrase of, ‘Lily is not a victim’ and redirect the conversation. She would not even expound on that topic and why it’s important.
Like I posted on the previous article about Blake – she knew she did wrong in practically erasing the DV topic because after a week or so of backlash, she posted on her IG something on DV (giving a number of a hotline, etc).
To @AlpineWitch, do not read the book. It is not worth your time & money and search on the author and her teenaged son accused of sexual assault. I do not think we should support people like her.
It’s amusing to see people being paid millions described as “working selflessly”.
“Blake’s passion and commitment to advancing the conversation around domestic violence is commendable.” I’m sorry, what? I’ve seen a couple of her interviews promoting this movie, and I don’t think I’ve ever heard her say a single word about domestic violence. It’s like ‘her’ side has been ordered not to utter those two words. Even people on the periphery of promoting this movie are getting flack in their insta comments because they keep avoiding that specific topic.
Sony is trying to save her ass given all the criticism she is facing. This weekend is week 2 and the movie is expected to rake in millions still.
That’s one of the things I really do not understand: Why are do many people associated with a movie ostensibly about DV avoiding talking about it? I cannot believe that all of them have the limited brain capacity of an amoeba. To me, there has to be a reason behind it, and if you look in the comments here and elsewhere, survivors of DV are really understandably upset about this.
I’m a DV survivor and wouldn’t have even known this film and the book it’s based on existed if she hadn’t gone to lengths to promote it in the wrong way and started a feud with its director.
She’s digging her own hole here, the more she talks (or her sources talk) the more dirt comes out.
She needs to fire her publicist or whoever is advising her.
White Woman Syndrome in some of these comments….
Blake is fine. She has not suffered any monetary damage to her career over this. This movie made $80M in the first three days. She and her husband remain a powerful, wealthy, and influential couple in Hollywood. Blake is not a victim of anything beyond her own poor decisions in how she’s handled the sensitive subject matter of this movie.
Blake did not just face her abuser in a 6 week trial only to end up $50M in the red. Blake did not lose her future earnings and entire career because of a foreign bot farm hellbent on mischaracterizing and maligning her. So no, she is NOT getting the Amber Heard treatment and it’s infuriating to watch some people here continue to insist that she is.
Exactly. So many people defending Plantation Barbie like she’s about to be cancelled or something – she’ll be absolutely fine.
She’s waging this war because he bought the rights to the book and she wants him gone from all the adaptations of the following Hoover books.
She’s also not a victim of anything as she started the pre-emptive strikes 2 months before the movie premiered. If anything she’s coming across as the attacker, not the attacked.
“She’s waging this war because he bought the rights to the book and she wants him gone from all the adaptations of the following Hoover books.”
THIS – she wants to force him to give her the rights to the sequel (and is likely trying to get the authors other books as well) AND she doesn’t want to pay him for it. She’s entitled enough to think he should just HAND her the rights – am sure she’s also p!ssed that Justin (and his production company) will be making more money off this than she is hence all their brand shilling thats she’s doing. She and Ryan are trying to bully their way to the rights.
At the end of the day all 3 of them will be fine – Justin has a slate of projects that have backing lined up and the other 2 will just go on doing what they do, which is be annoying.
Its obvs to me who started this ‘whispering’ campaign against the director and its blowing up in their face.
Exactly. It’s a f*cking power play and it speaks to her level of influence in Hollywood. It’s also arrogant and entitled but what it is NOT is victimhood by any stretch of the imagination. She has the advantage in this situation and she’s flexing her industry muscle to prove it by pushing him out, which is gross IMO but this is who Blake is.
Word.
Also, there’s tons of Black activists and influencers dropping tons of things I did not know about her on social media that had me going what the what. Also this woman is BF with freaking Taylor Swift, I don’t blame the guy for hiring someone. They are legit trying to act like he did something and not one thing is credible. Everyone agrees though she was out of pocket for doing her own freaking cut of the movie and her husband writing scenes and then Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman doing interviews of the cast of her movie. The whole thing was a hot mess. They wanted a Oppenheimer type thing and with Alien out this weekend, that is looking to take number 1, Deadpool 2, and who knows where this mess of a Lifetime movie is going to be.
While I am extremely disappointed that Justin Baldoni chose the same PR crisis team as Johnny Depp (and I sincerely hope they do not employ the same insidious methods to defame BL)
The one thing I learned from DeppvHeard is that there is no such thing as “a perfect victim”
It does appear as if Blake Lively has a long standing documented history of behaving like an incredibly privileged & entitled mean girl who has coasted through life with her white skin, blonde hair, blue eyes and legs for far too long
And with besties like Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid, Ryan Reynolds as her husband and his BFF, Hugh Jackman as her wing people. She’s not ever going to have to accept responsibility or be held accountable for anything she ever does
I hope this all blows over soon with minimal casualties
What a mess!
I’m sorry but Lively hiring her own editors and making a “Lively cut” of the movie sounds incredibly disrespectful to the people who were already working on the movie. I also think that it’s very disrespectful of her to have let her husband take over some parts of the screenplay as if other people weren’t already working on it. The quotes from the scenarist might not sound like she was hurt but having your work disrupted like that is just really hurtful.
Agree. Blake was hired to be the lead and took over the film from everyone, not just Justin. Her husband writing scenes was entirely inappropriate.
That statement from the scenarist saying that she didn’t know that Reynolds had rewrote some scenes just rub me the wrong way. Of course she says she’s fine with it, what else is she going to say ? That this was a douchbag move from Lively and Reynolds ?
@Emily she wasn’t just hired as the lead. She is listed as an Executive Producer. Ryan had no formal role. And it’s back and forth now if he actually rewrote scenes. Blake claimed it in an interview he did and the actual screenwriter. Christy Hall was like, eh NO.
But I can imagine he tried to stick his nose in production too.
Blake is a NEPO BABY and entitled. That’s the gist of it.
All this for a mediocre book and a mediocre actress, business woman, married to a mediocre man who serves bad fashion and can’t read the room EVER. This is all too much for the likes of these people.
I suspect this mess was created to give a push to the film but she didn’t expect any backlash or believed people at large liked her, that’s why everything has gone south.
I saw someone on tiktok make the point that Blake isn’t that bright or that good of a business woman but she saw what Taylor has done with her brand and Margot did with Barbie- you know harnessing girlhood and togetherness and that community and she tried to do that with this film. But since unlike Taylor and Margot her subject didn’t lend to this marketing strategy or she hadn’t built that relationship since she was 15 it is coming across tone deaf and offensive.
Like the topic of the movie isn’t a dress up with your friends and go to the show and have fun. It is a dark topic.
It’s fascinating reading a lot of the same people across all SM platforms who were quick to call Kelly Rowland, Serena Williams and Ayesha Curry ‘entitled’ are jumping in to defend BL.
There’s definitely a theme…
Clocked it and who .
Of course, Sony is going to support her edit of the movie. Double the movies double the money. I can’t compare Blake to Hillary either. People were clowning her because. She created a false narrative of her heritage. And her Spanish accent which was totally manufactured. Her Dad enjoyed visiting Spain and took his family there on vacations. She was not raised in Spain. She is a rich Boston girl. That wanted to be exotic and co-opted a life that was not hers.
So now I guess we are going to get It Ends with Us (Blake’s version) and then 10 more variants of it so another artist can’t get to #1 at the box office …
Shallow comment…but WTF is that top outfit? 😳 she can’t possibly think that looks good.
Well it seems people tend to not want to side with known aholes like Blake Not So Lively and JBlow.
I really don’t understand why this has become such a thing, unless it’s because there’s nothing else to write about in August. There’s always some kind of bitching and moaning on the set, clashing egos, etc. So what? They made a successful movie – can’t they just celebrate that and hate each other in private? What’s the point of all this public show? It won’t do the movie any good. And now there’s Team This and Team That and a lot of random people angry online and trolls doing deep dives into everyone’s background. For what?
I have to agree. Why is this blowing up like this? There’s no story here. At least, as of now, there’s no story here. This trash movie for a trash book deserves none of this attention. Everyone seems to be doing the most to make this a big fight and I really don’t get it.
Is that DeuxMoi blog on Reynolds/Lively’s payroll? Because I listened to their latest podcast and it was ridiculously biased and pro Lively.
If it is that will be interesting for the Blake Taylor friendship because Taylor hates that blog for lying about her.
“Blake’s passion and commitment to advancing the conversation around domestic violence is commendable,”
Ummm the hair care and look at my famous husband promo strategy says otherwise.
ive never seen a real actress do this so it’s just kind of wild. has Meryl streep had her own cut? id love to see the comments if Viola Davis had her own cut.
THIS.
Isn’t the director of the film the one who decides? I guess she’s a producer or her husband, but this is totally overstepping. Of course this will damage his career. Who is she again? I’ve seen her here or there maybe and has never captured my attention as an actress, she strikes me of superficiality as I remember she was known for her hard posing and beautiful dresses. If she wants to make her mark, that’s great, but I really don’t think this is the way, with her floral dresses and beefing with the director.
If I were the director of a movie and then the star of said movie used the power and money of her movie star husband to finance the star’s “cut”/version of that movie, I as the director would be incensed. It seems clear Lively tried to wrest creative control of the movie from Baldoni. Creating and then showing her own cut to the studio must be hurtful and infuriating to Baldoni.
And I now sense that he hired this crisis PR team not because he did something wrong and is trying to change the narrative in his favor. But rather he hired the crisis PR team to try to not get steamrolled by the Blake Lively + Ryan Reynolds juggernaut of power, money, and influence.
It’s one thing when the director of a movie later wants their cut of the movie shown because they believes that a studio/company squashed the director’s creative vision in order to make a more commercial movie.
But here it’s a director who his having his creative vision challenged by a very average actress with no creative bona fides but who happens to be married to one of the biggest movie stars in the world and that is currently making hundreds of millions of dollar for big corporations.
It is gross to me. Lively has shown us who she is before with her antebellum ad copy and her plantation wedding bs. And then insulting interviewers for asking about movie and red carpet fashion – only to now claim that fashion is an integral part of movies and marketing. She just seems spoiled, clueless, and entitled.