“Jordan Chiles released a statement about her bronze medal” links

My heart breaks for Jordan, and I am so glad they are fighting to keep her medal. I just hate what Fig and that awful Nadia did to her, to lie and cheat to steal someone’s medal is just disgusting. But this statement was pure class and I am sure this will be corrected and Jordan the only true winner will be given her medal and an apology.
And hopefully all involved in this plot against her are banned from the games for life.
If I ever see nadia in person, it’s on sight!!!
Same- if she comes to LA in 2028 she will not know peace.
Looks like Nadia C is shocked!, just shocked! I tell you that people have said racist crap about Jordan Chiles. At least she’s been pretending to be shocked — for the last few minutes anyway. For my part, I still haven’t figured out why Romania seemed to think the US inquiry was 4 seconds too late. Or at least they acted like they seemed to think it was 4 whole seconds too late.
When I tell you that I have lost all respect for Nadia Comaneci, I mean just that. She refused to call off all the racism towards Jordan until after Romania got the bronze. Then, she did it half heartedly. She even liked tweets saying that Jordan only got the medal because she’s American. Then, she accused the American gymnasts of cheating, instead of blaming the judges. All of this helped fuel the racist attacks against jordan
I’m old enough to remember the stories of Comaneci cozying up to Romanian and Russian dictators back in the day – and then trying to soft sell it when she moved to the west….
Well that explains it. I had no idea she cozied up to dictators
This is not true. My mom is a big fan. She was forced to be cozy with the son of Romanian dictator and escaped. She was in her teens then.
Of course, I do not like what was done to Jordan.
A bit OT, but all the sportswomen who lived under dictatorships must be envious of American female athletes.
Whoa hold up a second. She deserves the call out for her behaviour here but let’s not start pretending young women like her had actual choices under that dictatorship. Good grief we don’t need to add misogyny to this mess.
Nadia was 14 at the 1976 Olympic games. She didn’t cozy up to any dictators, if anything she was trafficked. You may not like her but it’s irresponsible to bring up ‘stories’ about a teenage girl to discredit her current actions.
There are limits.
She won it by earning it, give it back to her! But at the least, no one can ever remove the first picture of a gold, silver and bronze podium of all black athletes. Jordan was part of. It’s a powerful picture.
Gutted for Jordan, such a great floor ex. Sometimes I absolutely despise the gymnastic world, like when they downgraded Simone’s difficulty on her double yurchenko pike or her 2019 dismount on bb, saying that it was for “everyone’s safety.”
I have a correction to one of the comparisons in the Walz and Vance comparison article. One of them was:
“6. “Tim Walz is the guy you share a beer with. J.D. Vance is the guy that drinks your beer if you get up and go to the bathroom.”
and, to be honest, when I read “Tim Walz is the guy you share a beer with. J.D. Vance is the guy that” my first thought was JD Vance is the guy who puts a roofie in it
and this is why we always take our beer into the bathroom! if it’s out of sight for even a moment, ditch it and get a freshie.
I’m serious. don’t get roofied. watch your drink. watch your friends’ drinks.
because it does happen, and it’s horrible! I’m (fortunately still living) living proof. it was AWFUL and once it happens you can’t go back in time. watch your drink. watch your friends’ drinks. in my case, it was my first drink of the night. it could have been a lot worse.
Suspect a lot of folks had the same first thought
Jordan’s statement is all class, all grace, at a time when she has been greatly wronged. I hope she prevails, but regardless she will be remembered for the way she has handled herself in very difficult circumstances.
1. Get your man, Cheryl! 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 2. Scott Bakula aged like fine wine. He is possibly more handsome now. Quantum Leap will always be one of my favorite shows. 3. Vance is weird. Balz to the Walz. Vote blue. Most of the deep red states really aren’t. Hope is in the air. 4. Happy weekend!
Kraven isn’t an MCU film. It’s a Sony Spider-Man Universe film. Dumb, I know. But it’s not technically a Marvel movie. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sony%27s_Spider-Man_Universe#Films