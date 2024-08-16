Duchess Meghan wore a navy Veronica Beard suit for her first events in Colombia

Here are some of the photos from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first events in Colombia on Thursday. They met Vice President Fracia Marquez and her husband Rafael Yerney Pinillo for breakfast/brunch around 9 am. The Sussexes were served coffee, tea and traditional pan de bono (Colombian cheese bread), according to People Mag. The two couples also exchanged gifts and embraces. VP Marquez had some words about Harry and his mother, and how she (Marquez) watched the Harry & Meghan Netflix series:

During the 30-minute visit, Márquez told the couple that she shared their same ideals and goals for championing a safer digital future and mental health landscape. The vice president also shared her admiration for Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, Harper’s Bazaar reported. At a press conference earlier in the day, the vice president was asked about Princess Diana planning a visit to Colombia shortly before she died in 1997. She said, “I think that Prince Harry being here today after that dream of his mum’s of visiting this country is an opportunity to show the best of our nation, to show who Colombians are. We are people who in the midst of adversities do everything possible to give the best of ourselves,” according to The Mirror.

Marquez also opened up about the provenance of the trip and revealed that she learned more about the couple through their docuseries Harry & Meghan, which debuted on Netflix in December 2022.

“How did I get to know Meghan and Harry? I first encountered them through the media, and I particularly watched the Netflix series about their lives and their story, which deeply moved me,” Márquez said. The vice president continued, “It motivated me to say, ‘This is a woman who deserves to visit our country and share her story,’ and undoubtedly, her visit will strengthen so many women around the world.”

[From People Magazine]

You mean the Netflix series which Salt Island swore up and down was a flop? The series which they claimed was only Harry and Meghan “whining” about the Windsors? It looks like the rest of the world watched that series and had genuine sympathy for Harry and Meghan.

Fashion notes: Meghan wore a sleeveless Veronica Beard suit with bright buttons (you know pillows were being thrown at Anmer Hall), plus Manolos and a Loro Piana bag. She also wore Pippa Small earrings, Diana’s Cartier watch, her own Cartier bracelet and more. If I’m being honest, this navy ensemble isn’t my favorite, but I’m grateful that she didn’t wear another sandy beige look.

Photos courtesy of Instagram, and Abaca Press/INSTARimages

70 Responses to “Duchess Meghan wore a navy Veronica Beard suit for her first events in Colombia”

  1. Maxine Branch says:
    August 16, 2024 at 7:30 am

    I thought Meghan looked business chic. Loved the outfit.

    Reply
    • MrsCope says:
      August 16, 2024 at 7:40 am

      Agreed. I’m actually excited to see her wearing different pants styles. The outfit really suited her, and she continues to lean into those great shoulders of hers (see what I do there? Haha). Great first look all around!

      Reply
    • Barb Mill says:
      August 16, 2024 at 7:42 am

      I loved the outfit and also thought she looked business chic. The blue also almost perfectly matches the second gentlemens blue suit which I’m sure is a coincidence. Meghan is so petite that halter shoulder style looks spectacular on her and makes makes her look taller.

      Reply
      • aftershocks says:
        August 16, 2024 at 1:10 pm

        Meghan is always on point. She knows how to dress for her body and for every occasion with great style and comfort. I love how the navy vest-like top fits so beautifully around her neckline, showing off her lovely shoulders. Meg gets her petite bone structure, gorgeous shoulders and svelte, shapely legs from her maternal grandmother, Jeanette. I noticed this in the Netflix series.

        H&M look so clean, sharp, and fresh. They are always well color-coordinated. As we know, this all comes from Meg! #StylishWifeEffect! 🤌🏽 🫠

    • Susan Collins says:
      August 16, 2024 at 8:25 am

      She looked great and was she trolling with that Victoria BEARD suit lol.

      Reply
    • the Robinsons says:
      August 16, 2024 at 10:23 am

      Meghan is always fashionable.
      ❤️ it!

      Reply
  2. seaflower says:
    August 16, 2024 at 7:34 am

    Loved the outfit. Very on point.

    Reply
  3. Nanea says:
    August 16, 2024 at 7:34 am

    I really liked this VB trouser/vest combo on Meghan, it’s different.

    And no more holey Clarks shoes for Harry, yay!

    Seeing these four attractive, and seemingly likeable, people together warms my heart.

    They apparently got on well, and seemed to respect each other.

    Great to hear too that Francia Márquez initially wanted to invite Meghan last year.

    Reply
  4. Loretta says:
    August 16, 2024 at 7:34 am

    I love that outfit! So classy but also modern

    Reply
  5. Emme says:
    August 16, 2024 at 7:35 am

    That navy blue ensemble is gorgeous. A nice, strong colour!

    She’s saved the dreaded beige for today (day 2) Only kidding, it’s shades of tan, and she looks lovely as usual 🤩

    Reply
    • Kingston says:
      August 16, 2024 at 7:57 am

      Today? Its barely 7am on Friday Aug 16, 2024 in Colombia. Day 2 hasn’t begun as yet. What you might be talking about is the brown silk top & wide-legged pants M wore at their final event on Day 1 which was a Archwell-sponsored panel discussion

      Reply
  6. Barbara says:
    August 16, 2024 at 7:36 am

    I think she looks fabulous! I’m glad to see her in something more fitted and the navy looks good. I want that handbag, lol.

    Reply
  7. Wagiman says:
    August 16, 2024 at 7:37 am

    I absolutely love this look! Edgy /classic if that’s a thing. I love her wearing navy too.

    The words from her host were very moving. I said yesterday I lost 3 British fb ‘friends’ (I don’t use it but posted for the first time in 6 mo supporting H and M). 3 Brits unfriended me (aged 40 to 60ish). So much evil brainwashing.

    Reply
  8. Miranda says:
    August 16, 2024 at 7:37 am

    Correction: VERONICA Beard!

    I absolutely love this look! Meghan looks so chic, and I love the cut of the vest/top. Navy is such a gorgeous color on her. Something I love about her style is that she often wears (relatively) mid-priced brands, things that many of us could afford to splurge on if we wanted to treat ourselves. Veronica Beard is a great example of this.

    Reply
  9. Julia says:
    August 16, 2024 at 7:38 am

    I love Meghan’s blue suit, it looks lovely on her. Harry looks dapper too. I’m loving all the beautiful photos coming out of Colombia

    Reply
  10. AMTC says:
    August 16, 2024 at 7:38 am

    Not a huge fan of Victoria Beard but hey, showed off those amazing shoulders and peerless posture.

    Reply
  11. Hypocrisy says:
    August 16, 2024 at 7:39 am

    I love her in blue.. she and Prince Harry matched the children’s school uniform colors perfectly.

    Reply
  12. Koko says:
    August 16, 2024 at 7:41 am

    I liked this look, classy, chic. I’m glad the beige was left in the closet. She just seems to glow, making every person she meets seem important. Harry looks like Harry.

    Reply
  13. Lemons says:
    August 16, 2024 at 7:42 am

    I actually loved this outfit on her!
    And Netflix must be popping bottles today for that soundbite from the Vice President 😅

    Reply
  14. equality says:
    August 16, 2024 at 7:43 am

    Veronica Beard is known for philanthropy and women’s causes and sustainable fashion. I think Meghan is doing her fashion far better than the left behinds.

    Reply
  15. Jais says:
    August 16, 2024 at 7:45 am

    The suit is cute and profesh 💛💙❤️. Love vp Marquez getting to know about them through there Netflix series!

    Reply
  16. Tessa says:
    August 16, 2024 at 7:50 am

    Harry and Meghan look fantastic

    Reply
  17. Noor says:
    August 16, 2024 at 7:51 am

    So long as Meghan did not wear a coat dress I am ok with this rather chic outfit

    Come to think of it Meghan and Harry ‘s style is deliberately non royal which is a good thing

    Reply
  18. SarahCS says:
    August 16, 2024 at 7:51 am

    I’d like to know more about Mexican cheese bread.

    Reply
    • Caseymams says:
      August 16, 2024 at 9:03 am

      Same.

      Reply
    • Jaded says:
      August 16, 2024 at 9:44 am

      Colombian, not Mexican.

      Reply
    • Demona says:
      August 16, 2024 at 10:56 am

      Pan de Bono is gluten free (made from cassava flour) and delicioso AF. It’s sold in gas stations and bakeries all around miami but if you have any kind of latin american population check the frozen foods section of your market they come in packs of 4 or 6 and you can toss them in the toaster oven really fast. The cheese is incorporated into the flour so it’s not like a stuffed crust pizza it’s more like a chewy roll with a crispy crust.

      Reply
  19. The Duchess says:
    August 16, 2024 at 7:51 am

    This is one of her best outfits to date. So chic and elegant. I love it.

    Reply
  20. Steph says:
    August 16, 2024 at 7:56 am

    This isn’t my favorite outfit. Sometime about the way the flare of the top and the waist of the pants meet didn’t look right to me. But it isn’t without merit! I think they’d make great separates. The color is beautiful. And one thing about Meghan, her posture can make most things work. I also right the overall look was good for the occasion. Professional while chic. Perfect for meeting a sitting VP and students at the same time.

    Reply
  21. PC says:
    August 16, 2024 at 7:59 am

    Meghan looked G‐o-o-d! I absolutely loved the cut and color of her suit. Harry looked his usual handsome self too. I also love how people tell Harry how much they admired his mother. I hope he never tires of hearing that. Notice, no one ever brings up Diana to William. Everyone knows Harry is the protector of Diana’s legacy.

    Reply
  22. Jay says:
    August 16, 2024 at 8:06 am

    I love her in that shade of navy, and the halter top is very flattering. Those shoulders!

    I love that the VP’s comments show how the Netflix series particularly made her want to meet Meghan and that Colombia invited them.

    Reply
  23. Cassie says:
    August 16, 2024 at 8:10 am

    She looked lovely and they truly are soulmates .
    So glad they found each other .

    Reply
  24. Chaine says:
    August 16, 2024 at 8:14 am

    She’s so beautiful, but this ensemble does not do her justice. Something about the cut and collar is dowdy to me, and the shiny buttons also seem dated.

    Reply
  25. alexc says:
    August 16, 2024 at 8:15 am

    Love the suit and it fits perfectly. Very elegant and chic , she looks great in navy.

    Reply
  26. Trinity says:
    August 16, 2024 at 8:17 am

    I like this look. It’s actually appropriate for the event.

    I’m confused why she only spoke to the VP and other attendees in English and wore an ear piece for translations when she has said for years she is fluent in Spanish even including it on her acting resume.

    I love the design of the pink dress but it’s the same drsss as the striped one in Nigeria and the gold one for the NYC event. That’s getting a little too Kate for me. Let’s do the exact same drsss in various colors and call it a day.

    Reply
    • Wagiman says:
      August 16, 2024 at 8:21 am

      So glad you got some snark in. Let me guess, I like Meghan BUT… It’s obvious every time..

      Reply
    • Tessa says:
      August 16, 2024 at 8:24 am

      People who are fluent in a language can still use ear pieces.

      Reply
    • SAS says:
      August 16, 2024 at 8:28 am

      Just googled and Colombian Spanish is its own dialect.

      Reply
      • equality says:
        August 16, 2024 at 8:32 am

        Exactly. There are lots of different dialects of Spanish. (Actually more than one in just Colombia) It’s better to be safe than to say something offensive. And Meghan learned most of her Spanish in Argentina.

    • Dee(2) says:
      August 16, 2024 at 8:37 am

      As others mentioned Spanish especially in Central and South America has a ton of different dialects so its not one size fit all. And if you’re having a serious discussion, you’d probably want to make sure that the points that you’re making gets across as clearly and concisely as possible. I feel like some people, primarily haters and the British media just want her to speak Spanish so they can pick it apart, and claim she “lied”.

      Reply
    • gah says:
      August 16, 2024 at 8:46 am

      people think being fluent means speaking like it’s your first language. but being fluent just means being able to speak fluidly/competently. there’s also a gigantic difference between Argentine spanish (castellano) and Colombian spanish. I personally think Colombian is easier to understand than Castellano but M could be different. to boot, each latin American country has their own vocabulary so even if you understand the syntax and verbs there are so many different words in each country that I imagine she would want to make sure she’s understanding absolutely everything (hence the translator who would be necessary for Harry regardless). no shade from me for her wanting a translator. also: she was living in Buenos Aires like what 20 years ago?? Language skills get rusty!

      Reply
    • Joanne says:
      August 16, 2024 at 9:11 am

      When you say “actually appropriate” for the event, are you implying that Meghan normally dresses inappropriately? Why did you need to qualify her dress style? She looks fabulous as always.

      Reply
      • Wagiman says:
        August 16, 2024 at 9:33 am

        Joanne, haters/trolls and paid bots have two talking points. Number one is Meghan lies (about everything).. So they twist anything to find a chink (meanwhile, not sure if M ever said she’s fluent, lots of others have) but I’ve heard her speak Spanish. And the second thing haters love to say is she’s inappropriate. Mostly dressed inappropriately, or does something racists can label inappropriate. Like all the made up rules for M that Kate did too but she was perfect. They can’t hide. It’s so obvious.

    • Julia says:
      August 16, 2024 at 9:40 am

      There are reports in Colombian media that she was speaking Spanish as she toured around with the VP. The head teacher at the school said her Spanish was good but she needed help to understand some slang words. It is understandable that a non native speaker would want a translator for serious discussions to make sure you completely understood. As others have said even fluent speakers of foreign languages can find it difficult if the dialect is unfamiliar or the people are speaking fast. No shame in using a translator.

      Reply
    • Jaded says:
      August 16, 2024 at 9:50 am

      @Trinity — I learned Spanish in Mexico and understand it quite well after over 30 years. But I’ve travelled to Belize and Guatemala and the dialects are quite different. Are you multilingual in Latin American languages? Methinks not. Between that crack and comments about her dressing like Kate, you are wayyyyy off base.

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        August 16, 2024 at 12:05 pm

        I learned Mexican Spanish throughout high school, as that’s what our teacher spoke. Then in college I took a Spanish lit class taught by a Cuban, and I was so lost! I had no clue what he was talking about!

  27. aquarius64 says:
    August 16, 2024 at 8:30 am

    Meghan looks great here and the empathy the vice president gives to the Sussex’s is why the BRF and the BM don’t like it when they are invited by other countries. It’s proof not everyone, especially people of importance, believes the palace spin and hit pieces on the Sussexes.

    Reply
  28. Mtl.ex.pat says:
    August 16, 2024 at 8:30 am

    This is one of my favourite looks of hers. I love the cut of the suit vest. It reminds me of the second dress she wore her wedding in terms of the cut around the shoulders.

    I am now off to Google the Colombian cheese bread because that sounds delicious!

    Reply
  29. Amy says:
    August 16, 2024 at 8:31 am

    I didn’t love the outfit until I saw it in photos from their school visit and realized it perfectly matches the kids’ uniforms. Made for great photos.

    Reply
  30. Amy Bee says:
    August 16, 2024 at 8:42 am

    I love the outfit. I saw some royal reporters writing salty articles about the VP being a fan of the Netflix documentary and the meltdowns by people on Talk tv and GB News have been lovely to watch.

    Reply
  31. MsIam says:
    August 16, 2024 at 8:55 am

    I think this suit is fire! 🔥 So chic!

    Reply
  32. Ameerah M says:
    August 16, 2024 at 9:06 am

    I love Veronica Beard and I like the note this look struck. Classic, elegant, and simple while being perfect for the hotter temps. Love it.

    Reply
  33. Laura D says:
    August 16, 2024 at 9:19 am

    This outfit has been added to my growing list of favourite Meghan looks. Everything about it screamed effortless business chic. *Chef’s kiss*

    Reply
  34. Kittenmom says:
    August 16, 2024 at 9:41 am

    Loved this look.

    Gotta say – the buttons immediately jumped out 😹

    Reply
  35. Eli says:
    August 16, 2024 at 9:44 am

    Look at all those buttons! What a sweet nod to Princess Catherine.

    Reply
  36. swaz says:
    August 16, 2024 at 9:51 am

    They’re such a gorgeous looking couple 😍😍 I mean all eyes are on them 😍

    Reply
  37. QuiteContrary says:
    August 16, 2024 at 10:15 am

    I think this look is flawless.

    Reply
  38. Grant says:
    August 16, 2024 at 10:21 am

    Effortlessly gorgeous and totally chic! But she could wear a potato sack and look elegant AF.

    Reply
    • Iolanthe says:
      August 16, 2024 at 12:21 pm

      I love it that she picks designs that Kate would not be able to imitate without looking like a very poor copy . Doesn’t the BRF generally have these flowery frocks and hats, arms covered, backs covered , legs in hose etc ..though after the Queen passed away, jeans , pant suits , open toed shoes and so forth have been popping into Kates repertoire . Meghan has the most beautiful bone structure, ankles , shoulders ,neck …the other one can’t begin to compete .

      Reply
  39. L4Frimaire says:
    August 16, 2024 at 11:21 am

    I really liked this look. Loved the navy color and it looked crisp and sharp on her. The buttons are a bit different from her usual style and glad it wasn’t beige or white. They really had a busy first day. Also, what’s interesting was this visit was a result of a previous invitation extended to Meghan, to an event for International Women’s Day she wasn’t able to go to at the time. So Harry is the plus one on this trip.

    Reply
  40. Oh come on. says:
    August 16, 2024 at 11:37 am

    Meghan looks fabulous, but all I can think is, she must be freezing. Bogotá is cold and cloudy af 🤣

    Reply
  41. Lady Digby says:
    August 16, 2024 at 11:41 am

    Meghan’s skin looks glowing healthy here and I am melting in UK heat wave so very envious at just how immaculate she looks. Please can anyone tell if anything is known about her skin care régime that she uses?

    Reply
  42. antipodean says:
    August 16, 2024 at 12:25 pm

    On a very superficial note, the second gentleman is a bit of a snack!

    Reply

