Here are some of the photos from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first events in Colombia on Thursday. They met Vice President Fracia Marquez and her husband Rafael Yerney Pinillo for breakfast/brunch around 9 am. The Sussexes were served coffee, tea and traditional pan de bono (Colombian cheese bread), according to People Mag. The two couples also exchanged gifts and embraces. VP Marquez had some words about Harry and his mother, and how she (Marquez) watched the Harry & Meghan Netflix series:

During the 30-minute visit, Márquez told the couple that she shared their same ideals and goals for championing a safer digital future and mental health landscape. The vice president also shared her admiration for Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, Harper’s Bazaar reported. At a press conference earlier in the day, the vice president was asked about Princess Diana planning a visit to Colombia shortly before she died in 1997. She said, “I think that Prince Harry being here today after that dream of his mum’s of visiting this country is an opportunity to show the best of our nation, to show who Colombians are. We are people who in the midst of adversities do everything possible to give the best of ourselves,” according to The Mirror. Marquez also opened up about the provenance of the trip and revealed that she learned more about the couple through their docuseries Harry & Meghan, which debuted on Netflix in December 2022. “How did I get to know Meghan and Harry? I first encountered them through the media, and I particularly watched the Netflix series about their lives and their story, which deeply moved me,” Márquez said. The vice president continued, “It motivated me to say, ‘This is a woman who deserves to visit our country and share her story,’ and undoubtedly, her visit will strengthen so many women around the world.”

You mean the Netflix series which Salt Island swore up and down was a flop? The series which they claimed was only Harry and Meghan “whining” about the Windsors? It looks like the rest of the world watched that series and had genuine sympathy for Harry and Meghan.

Fashion notes: Meghan wore a sleeveless Veronica Beard suit with bright buttons (you know pillows were being thrown at Anmer Hall), plus Manolos and a Loro Piana bag. She also wore Pippa Small earrings, Diana’s Cartier watch, her own Cartier bracelet and more. If I’m being honest, this navy ensemble isn’t my favorite, but I’m grateful that she didn’t wear another sandy beige look.

