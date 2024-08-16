Duchess Meghan wore a navy Veronica Beard suit for her first events in Colombia

Here are some of the photos from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first events in Colombia on Thursday. They met Vice President Fracia Marquez and her husband Rafael Yerney Pinillo for breakfast/brunch around 9 am. The Sussexes were served coffee, tea and traditional pan de bono (Colombian cheese bread), according to People Mag. The two couples also exchanged gifts and embraces. VP Marquez had some words about Harry and his mother, and how she (Marquez) watched the Harry & Meghan Netflix series:
During the 30-minute visit, Márquez told the couple that she shared their same ideals and goals for championing a safer digital future and mental health landscape. The vice president also shared her admiration for Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, Harper’s Bazaar reported. At a press conference earlier in the day, the vice president was asked about Princess Diana planning a visit to Colombia shortly before she died in 1997. She said, “I think that Prince Harry being here today after that dream of his mum’s of visiting this country is an opportunity to show the best of our nation, to show who Colombians are. We are people who in the midst of adversities do everything possible to give the best of ourselves,” according to The Mirror.
Marquez also opened up about the provenance of the trip and revealed that she learned more about the couple through their docuseries Harry & Meghan, which debuted on Netflix in December 2022.
“How did I get to know Meghan and Harry? I first encountered them through the media, and I particularly watched the Netflix series about their lives and their story, which deeply moved me,” Márquez said. The vice president continued, “It motivated me to say, ‘This is a woman who deserves to visit our country and share her story,’ and undoubtedly, her visit will strengthen so many women around the world.”
You mean the Netflix series which Salt Island swore up and down was a flop? The series which they claimed was only Harry and Meghan “whining” about the Windsors? It looks like the rest of the world watched that series and had genuine sympathy for Harry and Meghan.
Fashion notes: Meghan wore a sleeveless Veronica Beard suit with bright buttons (you know pillows were being thrown at Anmer Hall), plus Manolos and a Loro Piana bag. She also wore Pippa Small earrings, Diana’s Cartier watch, her own Cartier bracelet and more. If I’m being honest, this navy ensemble isn’t my favorite, but I’m grateful that she didn’t wear another sandy beige look.
I thought Meghan looked business chic. Loved the outfit.
Agreed. I’m actually excited to see her wearing different pants styles. The outfit really suited her, and she continues to lean into those great shoulders of hers (see what I do there? Haha). Great first look all around!
Yes, I love that the pants are slim and ankle length – a beautiful silhouette.
I loved the outfit and also thought she looked business chic. The blue also almost perfectly matches the second gentlemens blue suit which I’m sure is a coincidence. Meghan is so petite that halter shoulder style looks spectacular on her and makes makes her look taller.
Meghan is always on point. She knows how to dress for her body and for every occasion with great style and comfort. I love how the navy vest-like top fits so beautifully around her neckline, showing off her lovely shoulders. Meg gets her petite bone structure, gorgeous shoulders and svelte, shapely legs from her maternal grandmother, Jeanette. I noticed this in the Netflix series.
H&M look so clean, sharp, and fresh. They are always well color-coordinated. As we know, this all comes from Meg! #StylishWifeEffect! 🤌🏽 🫠
She looked great and was she trolling with that Victoria BEARD suit lol.
Meghan is always fashionable.
❤️ it!
Meghan is the absolute, all-time ‘Queen of Fashion Accessories’❗️💯
Loved the outfit. Very on point.
She looked lovely and it is so nice to see buttons done well. ( looking at you, Amner)
I really liked this VB trouser/vest combo on Meghan, it’s different.
And no more holey Clarks shoes for Harry, yay!
Seeing these four attractive, and seemingly likeable, people together warms my heart.
They apparently got on well, and seemed to respect each other.
Great to hear too that Francia Márquez initially wanted to invite Meghan last year.
I love that outfit! So classy but also modern
That navy blue ensemble is gorgeous. A nice, strong colour!
She’s saved the dreaded beige for today (day 2) Only kidding, it’s shades of tan, and she looks lovely as usual 🤩
Today? Its barely 7am on Friday Aug 16, 2024 in Colombia. Day 2 hasn’t begun as yet. What you might be talking about is the brown silk top & wide-legged pants M wore at their final event on Day 1 which was a Archwell-sponsored panel discussion
I think she looks fabulous! I’m glad to see her in something more fitted and the navy looks good. I want that handbag, lol.
It’s a great look!
I absolutely love this look! Edgy /classic if that’s a thing. I love her wearing navy too.
The words from her host were very moving. I said yesterday I lost 3 British fb ‘friends’ (I don’t use it but posted for the first time in 6 mo supporting H and M). 3 Brits unfriended me (aged 40 to 60ish). So much evil brainwashing.
Correction: VERONICA Beard!
I absolutely love this look! Meghan looks so chic, and I love the cut of the vest/top. Navy is such a gorgeous color on her. Something I love about her style is that she often wears (relatively) mid-priced brands, things that many of us could afford to splurge on if we wanted to treat ourselves. Veronica Beard is a great example of this.
I love Meghan’s blue suit, it looks lovely on her. Harry looks dapper too. I’m loving all the beautiful photos coming out of Colombia
Not a huge fan of Victoria Beard but hey, showed off those amazing shoulders and peerless posture.
I love her in blue.. she and Prince Harry matched the children’s school uniform colors perfectly.
I liked this look, classy, chic. I’m glad the beige was left in the closet. She just seems to glow, making every person she meets seem important. Harry looks like Harry.
I actually loved this outfit on her!
And Netflix must be popping bottles today for that soundbite from the Vice President 😅
Veronica Beard is known for philanthropy and women’s causes and sustainable fashion. I think Meghan is doing her fashion far better than the left behinds.
The suit is cute and profesh 💛💙❤️. Love vp Marquez getting to know about them through there Netflix series!
Harry and Meghan look fantastic
So long as Meghan did not wear a coat dress I am ok with this rather chic outfit
Come to think of it Meghan and Harry ‘s style is deliberately non royal which is a good thing
I’d like to know more about Mexican cheese bread.
Same.
Colombian, not Mexican.
Pan de Bono is gluten free (made from cassava flour) and delicioso AF. It’s sold in gas stations and bakeries all around miami but if you have any kind of latin american population check the frozen foods section of your market they come in packs of 4 or 6 and you can toss them in the toaster oven really fast. The cheese is incorporated into the flour so it’s not like a stuffed crust pizza it’s more like a chewy roll with a crispy crust.
This is one of her best outfits to date. So chic and elegant. I love it.
This isn’t my favorite outfit. Sometime about the way the flare of the top and the waist of the pants meet didn’t look right to me. But it isn’t without merit! I think they’d make great separates. The color is beautiful. And one thing about Meghan, her posture can make most things work. I also right the overall look was good for the occasion. Professional while chic. Perfect for meeting a sitting VP and students at the same time.
Meghan looked G‐o-o-d! I absolutely loved the cut and color of her suit. Harry looked his usual handsome self too. I also love how people tell Harry how much they admired his mother. I hope he never tires of hearing that. Notice, no one ever brings up Diana to William. Everyone knows Harry is the protector of Diana’s legacy.
I love her in that shade of navy, and the halter top is very flattering. Those shoulders!
I love that the VP’s comments show how the Netflix series particularly made her want to meet Meghan and that Colombia invited them.
She looked lovely and they truly are soulmates .
So glad they found each other .
She’s so beautiful, but this ensemble does not do her justice. Something about the cut and collar is dowdy to me, and the shiny buttons also seem dated.
Love the suit and it fits perfectly. Very elegant and chic , she looks great in navy.
I like this look. It’s actually appropriate for the event.
I’m confused why she only spoke to the VP and other attendees in English and wore an ear piece for translations when she has said for years she is fluent in Spanish even including it on her acting resume.
I love the design of the pink dress but it’s the same drsss as the striped one in Nigeria and the gold one for the NYC event. That’s getting a little too Kate for me. Let’s do the exact same drsss in various colors and call it a day.
So glad you got some snark in. Let me guess, I like Meghan BUT… It’s obvious every time..
People who are fluent in a language can still use ear pieces.
Just googled and Colombian Spanish is its own dialect.
Exactly. There are lots of different dialects of Spanish. (Actually more than one in just Colombia) It’s better to be safe than to say something offensive. And Meghan learned most of her Spanish in Argentina.
As others mentioned Spanish especially in Central and South America has a ton of different dialects so its not one size fit all. And if you’re having a serious discussion, you’d probably want to make sure that the points that you’re making gets across as clearly and concisely as possible. I feel like some people, primarily haters and the British media just want her to speak Spanish so they can pick it apart, and claim she “lied”.
people think being fluent means speaking like it’s your first language. but being fluent just means being able to speak fluidly/competently. there’s also a gigantic difference between Argentine spanish (castellano) and Colombian spanish. I personally think Colombian is easier to understand than Castellano but M could be different. to boot, each latin American country has their own vocabulary so even if you understand the syntax and verbs there are so many different words in each country that I imagine she would want to make sure she’s understanding absolutely everything (hence the translator who would be necessary for Harry regardless). no shade from me for her wanting a translator. also: she was living in Buenos Aires like what 20 years ago?? Language skills get rusty!
When you say “actually appropriate” for the event, are you implying that Meghan normally dresses inappropriately? Why did you need to qualify her dress style? She looks fabulous as always.
Joanne, haters/trolls and paid bots have two talking points. Number one is Meghan lies (about everything).. So they twist anything to find a chink (meanwhile, not sure if M ever said she’s fluent, lots of others have) but I’ve heard her speak Spanish. And the second thing haters love to say is she’s inappropriate. Mostly dressed inappropriately, or does something racists can label inappropriate. Like all the made up rules for M that Kate did too but she was perfect. They can’t hide. It’s so obvious.
There are reports in Colombian media that she was speaking Spanish as she toured around with the VP. The head teacher at the school said her Spanish was good but she needed help to understand some slang words. It is understandable that a non native speaker would want a translator for serious discussions to make sure you completely understood. As others have said even fluent speakers of foreign languages can find it difficult if the dialect is unfamiliar or the people are speaking fast. No shame in using a translator.
@Trinity — I learned Spanish in Mexico and understand it quite well after over 30 years. But I’ve travelled to Belize and Guatemala and the dialects are quite different. Are you multilingual in Latin American languages? Methinks not. Between that crack and comments about her dressing like Kate, you are wayyyyy off base.
I learned Mexican Spanish throughout high school, as that’s what our teacher spoke. Then in college I took a Spanish lit class taught by a Cuban, and I was so lost! I had no clue what he was talking about!
Meghan looks great here and the empathy the vice president gives to the Sussex’s is why the BRF and the BM don’t like it when they are invited by other countries. It’s proof not everyone, especially people of importance, believes the palace spin and hit pieces on the Sussexes.
I fully agree, that’s why there line of attack is to distract.
This is one of my favourite looks of hers. I love the cut of the suit vest. It reminds me of the second dress she wore her wedding in terms of the cut around the shoulders.
I am now off to Google the Colombian cheese bread because that sounds delicious!
I didn’t love the outfit until I saw it in photos from their school visit and realized it perfectly matches the kids’ uniforms. Made for great photos.
I love the outfit. I saw some royal reporters writing salty articles about the VP being a fan of the Netflix documentary and the meltdowns by people on Talk tv and GB News have been lovely to watch.
I think this suit is fire! 🔥 So chic!
I love Veronica Beard and I like the note this look struck. Classic, elegant, and simple while being perfect for the hotter temps. Love it.
This outfit has been added to my growing list of favourite Meghan looks. Everything about it screamed effortless business chic. *Chef’s kiss*
Loved this look.
Gotta say – the buttons immediately jumped out 😹
Look at all those buttons! What a sweet nod to Princess Catherine.
🤭
If the Daily Fail prints an article saying that we will know they’ve been reading this site again.
They’re such a gorgeous looking couple 😍😍 I mean all eyes are on them 😍
I think this look is flawless.
Effortlessly gorgeous and totally chic! But she could wear a potato sack and look elegant AF.
I love it that she picks designs that Kate would not be able to imitate without looking like a very poor copy . Doesn’t the BRF generally have these flowery frocks and hats, arms covered, backs covered , legs in hose etc ..though after the Queen passed away, jeans , pant suits , open toed shoes and so forth have been popping into Kates repertoire . Meghan has the most beautiful bone structure, ankles , shoulders ,neck …the other one can’t begin to compete .
I really liked this look. Loved the navy color and it looked crisp and sharp on her. The buttons are a bit different from her usual style and glad it wasn’t beige or white. They really had a busy first day. Also, what’s interesting was this visit was a result of a previous invitation extended to Meghan, to an event for International Women’s Day she wasn’t able to go to at the time. So Harry is the plus one on this trip.
Meghan looks fabulous, but all I can think is, she must be freezing. Bogotá is cold and cloudy af 🤣
Meghan’s skin looks glowing healthy here and I am melting in UK heat wave so very envious at just how immaculate she looks. Please can anyone tell if anything is known about her skin care régime that she uses?
On a very superficial note, the second gentleman is a bit of a snack!