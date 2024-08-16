Kamala Harris: ‘I’m the first vice president, I believe, who has ever grown chili peppers’

The Beltway and national media is still super-salty about the fact that Kamala Harris has not given an interview since President Biden dropped out of the race. It hasn’t become a huge deal yet, I think because Harris is talking to the traveling press corps on her plane every so often. So, not a press conference or a sit-down interview, but she allows them to pepper her with questions and she gives them limited access. I bring up the no-interviews-yet thing because the Harris-Walz campaign had the brilliant idea of putting the charismatic and memeable VP Harris and Gov. Walz in the same room and they just filmed them shooting the sh-t and getting to know one another. This one 10-minute video has already led to tons of attention on social media and beyond.

Walz: “I have White Guy Tacos.” Kamala, annoyed: “What does that mean? Like mayonnaise and tuna, what are you doing?” LMAO. And “do you put any flavor in it?” Walz: “No.” Kamala: “OoooOooh.” I wish this was ten minutes of them talking about food and cooking. Kamala did those kinds of videos when she was running in 2019-20 – she would go into someone’s home and cook with them and talk in a relaxed way. The Mindy Kaling video is a classic.

Speaking of food, not even one minute into the video, Kamala said something “controversial.” “I’m the first vice president, I believe, who has ever grown chili peppers.” This has American History Twitter all abuzz. Is it true? Not according to Neckbeard Von Continental Congress – apparently, Thomas Jefferson (who served as VP from 1801-09) grew chili peppers in Monticello. But, as many people pointed out… it’s not like Ol’ TJ was tilling his chili fields all by himself. The man owned hundreds of slaves over the course of his life. So maybe VP Harris technically is the first VP to grow (with her own two hands) her own chili peppers? Someone else dug up more details on Harris’s chili garden – apparently, she grows scotch bonnet peppers, jalapenos, Thai chili peppers and more.

In her latest campaign video, Kamala Harris wrongly claimed to be the first vice president to ever grow chili peppers. Thomas Jefferson was growing them in 1767! https://t.co/Oo1cvOwiG0 pic.twitter.com/v6hOvD1bGU — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) August 15, 2024

PS… I just have to post this again. Bring this Cooking With Kamala series back!!!

Here’s an explainer for White Guy Tacos.

This is probably what he's talking about, btw. They put ground beef and cheddar and maybe iceberg lettuce in a Doritos bag. They call it "taco in a bag" and it should be illegal. https://t.co/L7P702YLnZ pic.twitter.com/IAzSYwlJZc — Christopher Ingraham🦗 (@_cingraham) August 15, 2024