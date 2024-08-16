Duchess Meghan wore a lovely Johanna Ortiz dress on Day 1 of the Colombia tour

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their Colombian Tour Day #1. This was their second outfit of the day – Meghan switched it up with a lovely Johanna Ortiz dress in a rosy print. She wore her hair down and her makeup was flawless. Ortiz was born and raised in Colombia and then she went to fashion school in America and she launched her fashion line in America. Meghan has worn Ortiz dresses before, notably during the Nigerian tour. I love when Meghan honors the country she’s visiting by wearing a native-to-the-country designer. Other royal women would have simply asked Erdem to make a coatdress in the colors of Colombia’s flag and called it a day.
After the Sussexes met with VP Francia Marquez, Marquez then escorted Harry and Meghan to the National Center for the Arts in Bogota. They watched a performance of The Hummingbird’s Kiss, and then after the show, the Sussexes took part in a summit on internet safety and tech accountability.
I’m not going to give a ton of energy to the British media’s coverage of this tour but it does appear like some British outlets have slightly more access during this trip than the trip to Nigeria. I would imagine the Colombian government simply credentialed more international photographers than Nigeria. All of which to say, the Mail seems desperate to find some negative angle, so they’re saying that some of the kids looked “bored” during this theater performance. That’s all they’ve got??
Photos courtesy of Getty and Abaca Press/INSTARimages
Gorgeous
Yay! A pattern, fun changing it up!
And……no beige… YAY
I loved it, the costumes were amazing.. the photos are gorgeous and the colors just spectacular. I am glad you are muting the British tabloids coverage which from what little I’ve seen is absolutely insulting and rude. I’m excited to see them again today🤗..and tomorrow 😉
The colors of the costumes were gorgeous! The feathers and the costumes from the Bogota center for for the arts were dazzling.
Loved this dress on Meghan as well. The rich colors and the fit. I have noticed how Meghan embraces her body, regardless to her size. And for women this is important. As she navigated the different sizes she was after giving birth to her children, she was not shy in the way she dressed while embracing her then current size while out and about. And most importantly, she allowed her body to heal as it changed. Since her size seems to have settled to her pre mother weight, she is embracing it well.
That’s an important point to make.
This is a beautiful dress!
Not sure how the kids looking bored at a theater performance has anything to do with Harry and Meghan, but ok BM. I’m really liking Johanna Ortiz’s dresses, I really liked the dress Meghan wore in Nigeria too. If it’s not bank breaking I’ll have to check her out, and I do appreciate how she Meghan highlights smaller and local designers. If you’re going to spend more than normal, I’d prefer to do it with a smaller brand than a huge conglomerate.
The kids looked bored??? Can they stoop any lower?
Nope. It’s right in “I don’t like Kamala because of her laugh” territory.
Right. Nice way to insult the actors from the National Center for the Arts.
So when I taught high school in Bklyn we took a group of kids to one of the afternoon student showings of Hamilton. And guess what? Some of them got bored. Mostly during the second act. I couldn’t believe it😂! So some kids getting bored at a theater show is not terribly surprising. I’m sure there were other kids that were enthralled.
That’s true,I remember once on a school trip we went to see Cats and we actually had the stage seats but we were all so exhausted from jet lag that we fell asleep right in front of everyone. But we know why it was mentioned here.
Sure, it’s not like children ever seem bored or disinterested when Kate and William visit…
I absolutely adore this dress.. I think it’s called Navajo. ITS SO appropriate without actually theme dressing! Because the style is a throw back to the gold NYC dress, I felt like this was full circle. As someone whose had many traumas, sometimes repeating something is closure. Though I’m likely reading way too much but that was my first thought. Closure from that episode. I often wondered about what she did with the gold dress because I had to literally burn some clothes from a very traumatic near death event so I guess that’s why I went there.
Anyway, she looks stunning and free. I can’t get over how beautiful that dress is on her.
I don’t know about the cost aspect but I immediately thought of the gold dress too.
*closure* aspect. Not cost. Sorry.
Steph, I think I’m projecting. I just remember how I felt about what I’d been wearing after a life threatening situation. Why I burned them. Not saying she would. Clothes remind me viscerally of events.
I think Meghan wore an Ortiz dress in Nigeria as well, so I think this is her third dress in this silhouette. Love the material of each of them, and it’s a beautiful design.
I love this dress!
Gosh she looks gorgeous. I don’t even see Harry in these pics because she’s so beautiful. Yes, salty island will be salty about how she keeps winning.
A woman whose face card has never been declined! She looks amazing and I hope they have a terrific trip.
Harry carries off the casual look. He looks handsome and fabulous. Meghan s outfit is perfection
I commented on Meghan’s clothing earlier, so let’s turn to Harry’s cool summer suit with no socks – no surprise he wears it well! Not everyone can pull off the white/beige suit without it veering into Miami vice territory.
I just commented on that too. Harry looks so great carries off the casual look
I also noticed Harry’s look! I LOVE his shoes. He loves a good suede shoe and I appreciate that.
She looks lovely, glowing as usual. I wasn’t sure I cared for this pattern when I saw it in the articles last night, but now I’ve come around to it. Good to see her in some COLOR too! I do think the slit is either too high or placed wrongly, because you can tell she is uncomfortable and struggling with it when seated.
Harry looks like a snack in that light colored business casual. He needs to come up with a new solution for his hair, though. Entering severe combover territory ….
Hair and make-up look great, especially with a beautiful smile. Not sure about the dress. The pattern and detail is lovely, but the mix of colours don’t flatter her. The bust is overdesigned and poorly fitting, leaving the neckline looking really wide and low. A chunkier necklace or pendant would have offset that.
The beige-y pink and burgundy is so stunning with her skintone. I know Meghan loves her neutrals, and of course she should always wear whatever makes her feel beautiful and confident, but damn, when she treats us to a more colorful dress or ensemble, she knocks it out of the park every time!
She looked lovely and Harry was looking good too.
Holy. Moly. This look is stunning.
I’m glad for your independent coverage rather than giving air to the pathetic tabloid coverage.
I will say though, HILARIOUS that they would bring attention to children appearing unimpressed during a royal visit considering the noticeable disgust we’ve witnessed from children in W&K’s presence!
Lovely to see them look happy and relaxed. They being such warmth and ease to their visits, and you can tell their hosts enjoy their company.
This is so far one of my favorite looks on Meghan. I love this dress. Kate could not pull this off if she tried. The BM I’d trashing this trip because Charles, Anne and recently Sophie didn’t this level of rollout and press for their trips to Colombia, plus this is a direct invite and not a request from the Foreign Office.
Chuckles and co will be gnashing their teeth about the enthusiastic reception Harry and Meghan are getting here at the next Windsor summit!
They both look relaxed and fabulous and the dress is 🔥.
Lovely dress. I really like the pattern.
Agreed Meghan is smoking hot in THAT dress!
The color! The print! Repping a designer from the country she’s visiting!
They have such a cool vibe together – youthful vitality. Both looking great and Meghan is a wow in that dress.
Yes, vitality is the exact word. They look energetic, engaged and part of the modern world.
Agree with both comments : both are glowing with energy and enthusiasm and look happy and in love.
She looks absolutely gorgeous 😍 the color is so rich and glamorous, Harry so handsome too😍
Look at her posture!!
She somehow manages to look elegant and accessible to the people around her — not an easy feat.
The dress is a pretty pattern but I really like the kitten heeled shoes. It makes the look more relaxed. Loved the colors and costumes of the performance.
Yeah, loved those shoes with that dress!
Also loved the coral beaded ring with diamond centre flower. It’s whimsical and not the type of design she’s usually seen wearing.
Lovely.
Harry and Megan were really made to be even their name clicks well. I believe that dress is the same as the gold one she wore in New York except the gold dress didn’t have straps. Harry’s fashion has come a long way and I’m loving it . No more uniforms, medals, and dark blue suits. He’s ready for GQ for sure even though I think he’s been there before.