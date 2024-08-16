The Sussexes talk about false information spreading like wildfire on the internet

Here are more photos from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first day in Colombia – these pics are for Meghan’s third look of the day, a chocolate brown/bronze ensemble. Her blouse is Victoria Beckham, her trousers are from La Ligne (one of her favorite labels), and her heels are Aquazzura. It’s interesting, gossip-wise, that Meghan made a point of wearing a piece from Victoria Beckham’s label. The British tabloids have been screaming for several years now that David Beckham and Prince Harry had a falling out, and that the Beckhams have chosen Team William/Team Windsor in the larger royal “war.” I wonder if this is a signal from Meghan that they’re still friendly with the Beckhams?
Anyway, these photos were taken at the digital-tech summit in Bogota. The conversations were about internet ethics, digital harm, cyberbullying, social media, etc. Prince Harry said something interesting, according to the Mail:
Prince Harry appeared to criticise the recent far-right riots in the UK during a visit to Colombia with his wife Meghan on Thursday, as he told teenagers. After visiting a local school, the Colegio Cultura Popular, Harry told a summit on digital responsibility: ‘What happens online within a matter of minutes transfers to the streets. People are acting on information that isn’t true.’
It comes after riots across England and Belfast following the fatal stabbing attack on a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, which killed Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine.
The couple spoke to children in a session where the class talked about their favourite and least favourite parts of social media, technology and dealing with life on the internet.
Later at the conference, the prince addressed the rise of AI as he said ‘education and awareness’ would be vital in tackling misinformation in a discussion with around 20 students aged 12 to 18.
‘It comes down to all of us to be able to spot the true from the fake,’ he said. ‘In an ideal world those with positions of influence would take more responsibility. We are no longer debating facts. For as long as people are allowed to spread lies, abuse, harass, then social cohesion as we know it has completely broken down.’
“It comes down to all of us to be able to spot the true from the fake.” I would go even farther – people need to be able to analyze and consume media with an eye towards understanding when and where they are being manipulated. Manipulated on a smaller level, like an influencer not disclosing the reason why she’s recommending this or that, and manipulated on a larger level, like January 6th, 2021, or the riots in England this month (which have been stoked and manipulated online). It’s all part of the same conversation.
Prince Harry's appeared to subtly weigh in on the recent UK riots, partly sparked by online misinformation, warning: "what happens online within a matter of minutes transfers to the streets".
He suggested education could be a way to help the public spot fake news.
The blouse is supposedly a rewear from the 2020 video where she encouraged voting. One example of lies being spread is that PH is dumb. A lot of people despite all his work and how intelligent he sounds on various subjects still want to spread that.
‘fans’ say he’s dumb and M saved him etc. Fans infantilse him as much as haters. Both H and M have disabused this.. So ‘fans’ can be as bad.. You see it here all the time.
3 outfits in one day!
This one looks like the outfit she wore to Canada House.
Don’t want to threadjack, but — Nobel prize winner Maria Ressa was there too.
Way to show how far the Sussexes and their foundation have come. People seriously engage with them and seem to be glad for their (financial) support of projects.
Only the Left-Behinds and the Deranged Deplorables still seem to find fault with the Sussex’s initiatives…
Maria Ressa ❤️
Maria Ressa!
I recall Harry interviewed Maria Ressa for an article and i think Archwell donated money to her endeavors?
Was glad to see Maria Ressa on the panel. Harry is absolutely right on this. Those riots were the result of misinformation. Also look at the furor surrounding boxer Imane Khalif and how people like JKT were harassing her and spreading these false rumors. The Sussexes take this seriously and agree its also about recognizing the misinformation and being smarter about it.
Ok, back to her California luxe signature style. Classic, gorgeous, love the rich colour and fabrics and loveeeee the juste un clou necklace (DM calculators in meltdown I’m sure).
Yes there is a lot of disinformation out there and people like Musk and other social media sites seem to allow it. I believe those sites need to have some form of being held accountable for allowing the disinformation. Maybe it should be up to the government to put something in place to help stop the flow of disinformation.
Musk doesn’t just allow it, he personally is a top spreader of disinformation both in the US and in Great Britain.
“This is going ruin the knighthood campaign”, David Beckham probably.
lol that’s what I was just thinking – – what desperate bootlicking action will he take now to counteract the impact of Megan having worn his wife’s blouse.
😂
Not the right context, but all I could think about re Beckham is “this is going to ruin the tour”😂
I am surprised no one In his circle has told him to tone down his Knighthood thirst,its embarrassing to watch.
It’s as entertaining as f#. I can’t believe they don’t know how laughable it is and how pathetic he looks!
Honestly I hope the Windsors drag this knighthood business for as long as possible because this is very entertaining to witness.
Meghan wears jewel tones well. Happy to see her wearing some on this trip. She looks incredible. I do not know anyone who wears a better pony tail than she does.
I absolutely loved what both Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had to say on the panel, this trip was timed perfectly for this subject to become a world wide conversation. Why I highly doubt Harry’s words were for the current situation in England (they were about his own personal experience) it’s funny how timing wise it could not have been planned better..
Yeah I didn’t get that he was speaking on what was happening specifically in England, while I’m sure it has been on his mind. I think that that’s just the press trying to find some way to tie him and the attention of the tour to them, since he doesn’t come to the country often, nor Meghan at all, and isn’t doing these meetings and conferences on the BRFs behalf.
I’m sure that the Imane Kalef situation was also on their mind as they spoke.
The misuse of AI is a huge problem. It can be difficult to spot, shoots right into your brain, and first impressions can leave lasting damage. I’m glad that the Sussexes have a world audience for this, because AI is not going away.
This is my favorite look for meghan so far. It’s a great cut and color choice.
I wonder given the Franken photo (and ensuing Getty kerfuffle) and the clearly “edited” Cancer Bench video how the UK royals are going to react to this. They use filters, excessive editing and AI in their interactions with the internet and public. Bruised feelings ahead?
I love that they’ve made this one of the platforms they support; AI, social media and media manipulation is so incredibly relevant. Technology has a way of outpacing itself, the more people who engage in and discuss these issues the better.
Love the rich brown. It’s one of my favorite colors on Meghan. And I’m kind of mad at her. Bc I want to wear a ponytail that looks like that😂 I love love when she does this ponytail. The discussion was really good and as for what Harry said. It could apply to Southport but it could also apply to many things that have happened in the world.
While I will defend Meghan’s California Sad Beige (TM) till I die, I do love the colors she’s been wearing!
But onto to the actual purpose of their visit…The lack of media literacy, especially in conservatives, has done untold damage to this world. It’s truly a national security risk and it’s horrifying that there isn’t more being done about it.
I think there are 3 states in the US that require media literacy education in schools. I remember a conversation with an engineering professor who said they’ll teach kids how to make a volcano, but not how the technology works that they use every day.
Anyway, again I’m impressed by H&M’s preparation and hard work.
If there’s two people that should know a thing or two about false information on the internet is Meghan and Harry. They’re such a beautiful looking couple 😍
The blouse is a rewear so it may just be that it went nicely with the pants.
The daily fails dogwhistling towards the far right ist disgusting.
Seems to criticise? It sounds as if they consider it debateable if the riots are wrong. But I’m sure it’s their readers who are rioting or support the riots.
Meghan has actually worn VB several times in the years since The Mail and Bower claim they had a falling out. Most notably the turqouise dress in the “umbrella” photo that went viral during their “farewell” tour. I have never believed the narrative that they were close friends. I put this falling out narrative in the same category as the Meghan made Kate cry story. Something happened. But it is being twisted to blame Meghan. Interestingly, Meghan also wore that incredible Emilia Wickstead cape dress during that trip. Wickstead made those incredibly ugly comments about her. Meghan attended a Katy Perry concert even though Katy made those ugly comments.
I love Harry’s voice. It’s very reassuring. W&K always used to joke Harry was a clown and a bit of a thicko. But when you hear him speak and watch him he seems to be the intelligent one. W&K always felt they were superior to Harry because they went to University. I think Harry and Meghan were both too intelligent for that family.
There’s a fellow from the UK in one of my book groups – his voice sounds just like Harry’s. I have the hardest time concentrating when he speaks – my brain only thinks, “I don’t care what you’re saying, just keep talking.”
William was given a degree because it would look bad if a royal failed out at St Andrews. He’s shown nothing since then to exhibit some intellectual rigour. Kate was known to copy off her classmates at Dt Andrews and she can barely string a sentence of any sort as she has amply demonstrated in the last decade. Rich people getting degrees doesn’t exemplify intelligence, I mean even orange Cheeto has a degree.
When you are living your life on your own terms you do not give a thought about people you have fallen out with or not fallen out., she does not care. She wears what she likes and the designers she likes. You do not thread on Meghan. If she was petty and keeping scores, she would not have worn Emilia Wicksteasd or gone to that Katy Perry concert. She is on my path and does not see or hear the naysayers.
* correction: Her path
My thinking was always that Meghan only wore a couple Emelia Meghan Does Not Look Royal Wickstead designs because she had them already made up before her wedding. I don’t think she wore any when she went to New Zealand, which would have had to have been new because of her pregnancy. I don’t think not wearing a designer because they’ve trashed you in the Press is being “petty.” Nor do I think that wearing a designer piece you have had hanging in your closet necessarily shows support of that designer.
Ironically I read this article just after checking my FB where that malicious false story about Meghan faking her pregnancies popped up. Again. I delete these as soon as they appear but they’re just relentless.
It seems such a silly story to keep on bringing up, nobody actually believes it surely.
What was insane was in this version they showed Meghan holding Archie at that garden party and claiming he was a doll of some kind. First of all – for gods sake. But second of all like not one single person at the get together would have noticed??? But the stupid runs deep with some people and they eat up the false news because it’s exactly what they want to believe.
Wow, the derangers really do have a hard time with the notion that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are royals.
“For as long as people are allowed to spread lies, abuse, harass, then social cohesion as we know it has completely broken down.” This is so true. Times of violence and mental health crisis can’t be the only situations where it’s ok to take these behaviors seriously, We don’t always know what’s really going on in other people’s lives, and even if they’re safe and managing the attitude shouldn’t be “Let’s wait until someone from this group of people or that group of people actually gets hurt in a way that we can see.” Certain behaviors need to be taken seriously as they are happening.
She’s wearing color……..no beige in site😜😜😜..Love it💚
Media literacy is so important and should be taught in all schools.