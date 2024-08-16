The Sussexes talk about false information spreading like wildfire on the internet

Embed from Getty Images

Here are more photos from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first day in Colombia – these pics are for Meghan’s third look of the day, a chocolate brown/bronze ensemble. Her blouse is Victoria Beckham, her trousers are from La Ligne (one of her favorite labels), and her heels are Aquazzura. It’s interesting, gossip-wise, that Meghan made a point of wearing a piece from Victoria Beckham’s label. The British tabloids have been screaming for several years now that David Beckham and Prince Harry had a falling out, and that the Beckhams have chosen Team William/Team Windsor in the larger royal “war.” I wonder if this is a signal from Meghan that they’re still friendly with the Beckhams?

Anyway, these photos were taken at the digital-tech summit in Bogota. The conversations were about internet ethics, digital harm, cyberbullying, social media, etc. Prince Harry said something interesting, according to the Mail:

Prince Harry appeared to criticise the recent far-right riots in the UK during a visit to Colombia with his wife Meghan on Thursday, as he told teenagers. After visiting a local school, the Colegio Cultura Popular, Harry told a summit on digital responsibility: ‘What happens online within a matter of minutes transfers to the streets. People are acting on information that isn’t true.’ It comes after riots across England and Belfast following the fatal stabbing attack on a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, which killed Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine. The couple spoke to children in a session where the class talked about their favourite and least favourite parts of social media, technology and dealing with life on the internet. Later at the conference, the prince addressed the rise of AI as he said ‘education and awareness’ would be vital in tackling misinformation in a discussion with around 20 students aged 12 to 18. ‘It comes down to all of us to be able to spot the true from the fake,’ he said. ‘In an ideal world those with positions of influence would take more responsibility. We are no longer debating facts. For as long as people are allowed to spread lies, abuse, harass, then social cohesion as we know it has completely broken down.’

“It comes down to all of us to be able to spot the true from the fake.” I would go even farther – people need to be able to analyze and consume media with an eye towards understanding when and where they are being manipulated. Manipulated on a smaller level, like an influencer not disclosing the reason why she’s recommending this or that, and manipulated on a larger level, like January 6th, 2021, or the riots in England this month (which have been stoked and manipulated online). It’s all part of the same conversation.

