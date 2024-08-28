Liam and Noel Gallagher announce Oasis reunion tour, 15 years after their split

Attention, Gen Xers and Elder Millennials: Oasis is doing a reunion tour! Liam and Noel Gallagher aren’t looking back in anger (GONG!), but instead looking ahead at some sweet, sweet concert revenue. On Tuesday, the brothers announced that they’re putting the band back together, 15 years after that infamous 2009 fight backstage during a festival in Paris. The announcement was coupled with a statement that said, “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”
The reunion tour is set to happen next summer, with shows in the UK and Ireland scheduled for July and August. Tickets go on sale this Saturday, August 31.
Today is going to be the day Oasis finally get back together. After a 15-year split, brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher announced on Tuesday that their band Oasis will reform for a reunion tour.
“This is it, this is happening,” said a post on the Oasis’s social media accounts. The band will play 14 shows in the U.K. and Ireland next year, according to the announcement, including four dates in their native Manchester and four at London’s Wembley Stadium.
“The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised,” stated a press release, which added that shows outside Europe will take place next year — a hint that North American gigs could be announced next.
Oasis was one of the most successful of the 1990s, selling an estimated 75 million records and playing to stadiums across the world. Both Gallagher brothers teased the announcement Monday, posting a short video to X showing a flickering “27.08.24” in the band’s famous logo font. Liam Gallagher posted on Sunday morning: “I never did like that word FORMER.”
The brothers were responsible for a string of hit albums and songs but were arguably just as well known for their off-stage antics, celebrity marriages and violent disagreements. The band formed in Manchester, northwest England, in 1991 and got a recording contract on the strength of a single gig in Glasgow, Scotland, two years later where they were third on the bill.
The band’s 1994 debut album, “Definitely Maybe,” still considered one of the greatest British guitar records, catapulted them to stardom and made them figureheads of a resurgence of guitar music that the U.K. press called “Britpop.” The follow-up album, “(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?” cemented their star status with songs such as “Wonderwall” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” which led to success and extensive touring across Europe and North America.
Both Gallaghers have built successful solo careers after Oasis. Liam recently played a string of arena shows to celebrate the 30th anniversary of “Definitely Maybe,” while Noel has played with his band, High Flying Birds, since 2010 and released four albums. But while Gallaghers routinely play old Oasis songs at shows, for many fans it doesn’t capture the magic of the two brothers appearing together. The Gallaghers haven’t performed together since a backstage fight at a music festival in Paris in 2009.
A rapprochement between them has often seemed unlikely, with both men trading insults and barbs on social media and in interviews. But the past few weeks have seen a definite warming of relations. Noel paid his younger brother some compliments in an interview last week, praising his rasping vocals. “It’s the delivery or the tone of his voice and the attitude,” he said. He compared Liam’s voice to “10 shots of tequila on a Friday night” whereas his own was more like “half a Guinness on a Tuesday.”
The band’s reformation may have been prompted by other successful reunions of their 90s peers. Blur, Oasis’s rivals in a U.K. chart battle in 1995, reformed to play two dates last year at Wembley Stadium. The first Blur date sold out all 90,000 tickets in minutes. The Stone Roses, another Manchester band and a longstanding inspiration to the Gallaghers, reformed for a series of gigs in 2012 after a gap of 16 years.
I’ll admit that I’m really excited about this news. I was in 5th grade when “Definitely Maybe” came out and 6th grade when “(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?” was released. I remember listening to those albums, along with Bush’s “Sixteen Stone” over and over again on the school bus with friends. I am 100% the type of Elder Millennial who has drunkenly sang “Wonderwall” while out with friends in my younger days. I also had a short stretch in my mid-20s where I did “Don’t Look Back in Anger” as my karaoke song (because it’s really easy to sing lol).
And yeah, Liam and Noel are absolutely bonkers people with anger management issues, but I can’t help but think of them fondly despite all of the shenanigans and pure animosity that they directed towards one another. When I first texted Mr. Rosie that they were reuniting, his response was, “A year out? I bet you it doesn’t happen or the tour gets canceled halfway through in some spectacular way.” I can’t say he’s wrong. After all, a poet once asked, “How many special people change?” We’ll see what happens, but for now, I’d like to wish a very Happy Oasis Reunion Tour Day to all who celebrate!
Here is a video of Liam doing his best Roy Kent impression with a group of school kids:
“This is it, this is happening”
Tickets on sale this Saturday 31st August (🇮🇪8AM IST / 🇬🇧9AM BST)
Dates:
Cardiff Principality Stadium – 4th/5th July
Manchester Heaton Park – 11th/12th/19th/20th July
London Wembley Stadium – 25th/26th July & 2nd/3rd August
Edinburgh Scottish Gas… pic.twitter.com/5hRQ3sJihb
— Oasis (@oasis) August 27, 2024
9am on here tomorrow pic.twitter.com/E6ij6WtLJ1
— Super Hams (@TheRstott) August 26, 2024
Lol. They’re going for that money grab. Hope it’s fun for the Oasis fans.
It totally is and it’s what I told my son yesterday…they must need money, but damn I’m so excited lol.
Get travel insurance if you’re flying in for this. I’ll be surprised if they make it out of rehearsals before cancelling.
I loved Oasis, but am not impressed with the reunion. I still listen to their old tunes, first 2 albums.
I have no idea whether to risk it. Canceling or lack of chemistry…. What to do?
That was my first thought. Any shows they do play will probably start hours late and end with one of them storming off stage.
They get along better than people realize. The tickets will be so expensive, they’ll make tons of money after holding out for so long.
My beloved is a massive, massive, massive Oasis fan. Even though we are poor artists, I told him if he wanted to go he should try to get tickets, but to get them early in the run and not wait for the hinted at North American dates because I doubt they’ll make it that long. We figure we have a year to save up for a trip to Ireland or the UK and if they cancel we’ll still have a great vacation to Ireland or the UK planned and paid for.
I think I big reason this is happening is how smoothly Liam’s Definitely Maybe tour went. Liam spoke about being disciplined (which pre-tour I rolled my eyes at) and he was – he sounded the best in years, was on time, great stage presence – expressed his gratitude and the tour was fully sold out. Noel saw this. Plus Noel’s recent divorce … but yeah it’s the Gallagher brothers so comes with a real element of risk!
I hope they come to California. Their songs are such a special time in my life
Yes apparently the UK Bookmakers are already taking bets on when/if they will cancel the tour! 😂
I am going to side with Mr. Rosie here. Let’s see how long this lasts because I remember Oasis in their heyday and the brothers Gallagher were notorious for their brawls, arguments, and anger — all directed at each other. There were a lot of great British bands during the Oasis heyday too, e.g. Manic Street Preachers, Arctic Monkeys, etc. I wish they would get the same fame and recognition as Oasis.
So annoying that the Irish tickets are going on sale an hour before the British ones. That will make it harder to get tickets for us Irish fans!
“There we were, now here we are, all this confusion, nothing’s the same to me.” Definitely get travel insurance or whatever because neither of these guys has grown up a bit. I’m a big enough Oasis fan (they were part of my whole 90s Brit thing, along with Wills, Harry, Tony Blair, Nick Hornby, Becks, and all the other “legends” I used to follow religiously online during the early days of the internet) that I saw them twice before they broke up. If they don’t make all these dates, I highly recommend catching an Oasis tribute band (Supersonic is quite good) if you want those vibes. Madferit!
Very excited Elder Millenial here! I remember preparing a piece on Oasis for my Irish Leaving Cert oral exams 🙂 I never got to see them when they played here in the 90s.
Annoyingly, Dublin hotels are already gouging people by cancelling pre-booked rooms and tripling their prices for the Oasis concert dates. The majority of Dublin hotel rooms are not worth €400+ per night! I’m sure the same is happening in the UK too. 🙁
OMG I would be homicidal if my pre booked room got cancelled for this nonsense
I guess the money was too much to turn down.
I don’t care if it just money grab (what isn’t these days), I’m over the moon about it 🙂
Since this started being teased on X I have had the same comment, I will believe it’s happening when they are on stage 5 songs in. Until then it’s still a crap shoot if they’ll make it through. But as someone pointed out one of them has a new divorce to pay for.
I can’t wait for this boxing match!
We were taking bets with some friends yesterday on how long it will take before they start fighting each other in front of everybody. The other band members must be so blasé about the whole story.
I was obsessed with them in the mid 90s when they were hot for a minute in America before we got fed up with their constant drama. Those first two albums are still solid. I got to see Oasis in the early aughts at an amusement park Amphitheatre that was half full and I’ll tell you they were fantastic.
Noel still seems constantly constipated. Liam is still Liam but his interaction with those kids in the video and when he called out Noel for not performing at the Manchester charity concert have a hold on my heart.
If Guns n’ Roses can be on stage on time I think there’s hope for these guys.
My mum told me about this along with some snark about whether they’d fall out again by then! My bf is really excited but I’d probably be happier if the Stone Roses gave it another go.
My favourite Oasis adjacent story is seeing Richard Ashcroft at one the of Hyde Park summer gigs a few years back (Neil Young/Bob Dylan maybe??) and at one point someone shouted ‘play Wonderwall’ at him and his response was ‘Wonderwall?? Who the F$%£ DO YOU THINK I AM?’ Good times.
To which I say, “who cares?” 🤣
My late Boomer heart is so happy to see I’m not the only person on this site who is thrilled about this reunion! Between this & a possible Ted Lasso season 4, I’m a happy woman.
Saw Oasis live in the 90s and it was one of the most boring concerts ever. And I loved them at the time. Literally stood there, played/sang, walked off. Didn’t even address the audience. The Verve on the other hand were incredible, talk about magnetic!
Love them, but it’s Liam and Noel. If this tour actually happens, how many performances do they get through before they start tearing each other’s hair out?
They’re older now. 15 years probably did a lot for them in terms of maturity and just chilling the F out. I’d be surprised if it all went up in a pile of flames. They’re grown men. Hopefully the money and their respect for their fans will help them rein it in a bit and put on a good show.
Is this all about the money? Probably? Am I excited nonetheless? HELL YEAH. Also, quick superficial note: L&N look good. Obviously time has gone by for both of them but they don’t appear to have touched their faces, which is nice.
EDIT: Just saw that video of Liam with the kids. He’s really good with them! Sweet without treating them like babies. And the man does have a wicked sense of humor.
I’m a elder millennial from Manchester and I’m so excited for this I feel a bit sick!
The bonding between oasis fans and swifties on social media over their mutual hate of matty healey has been excellent 🤣
I would like to see them but I’ll have to wait until they come to the US.
Why is this even news lol? Who cares?