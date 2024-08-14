Prince Harry won’t attend his uncle’s funeral in the UK: ‘It’s just all very sad’

Prince Harry’s uncle Robert Fellowes passed away over two weeks ago. Fellowes was married to Lady Jane Spencer, who was one of Princess Diana’s sisters. Harry, as we know, is very close to the Spencer side of his family. The Spencers showed up at St. Paul’s Cathedral in May for the Invictus anniversary event, and they greeted each other warmly, thus blowing up the “shunned Harry” storyline the Windsors had organized. There’s been a lot of energy towards “Harry should go to the UK for his uncle’s funeral,” because these people genuinely expect Harry to hop on a 12-hour flight constantly. Harry isn’t going – he reportedly spoke to his Aunt Jane, and his people confirmed to People Mag that he would not attend Fellowes’ funeral. Now the Daily Beast has this exclusive:
Friends of Prince Harry have said it is “very sad” that he is not planning to return to the U.K. for the funeral of his uncle. Robert Fellowes, a great keeper of royal secrets, died at the beginning of the month. He was married to Princess Diana’s sister Lady Jane, who is just 67.
He was also the late Queen Elizabeth’s private secretary and took the palace’s side in the power struggle over then-Prince Charles’ failing marriage. Diana’s relationship with her sister inevitably suffered. However, Jane and Harry reconciled and she gave a reading at Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018, highlighting her important place in their lives.
Although Harry was no great fan of Fellowes personally, whom Diana regarded as one of the leading “men in grey” who conspired against her, friends of the family have told The Daily Beast that Harry would have liked, in normal circumstances, to attend the funeral out of respect to his aunt. A source close to Harry, however, told The Daily Beast that Harry would not be returning to the U.K. for the funeral.
Some outlets have claimed that Harry is not returning for the funeral due to the fact that he no longer feels safe on British soil having been stripped of automatic security while in the country. But a source told The Daily Beast that while this was part of the picture, challenging security arrangements were only one of a “multitude of reasons” why visits to the U.K. were problematic.
Harry and Meghan are due to travel to Colombia on Thursday for a tour of the country supporting an initiative aimed at combatting violence against children.
Another source, an old friend of Harry’s, told The Daily Beast: “It’s just all very sad. The idea that he wouldn’t be there to support Jane in her grief would have been unimaginable a few years ago.”
The near constant attempts to guilt-trip Harry… you would think they would settle down after five years. The narrative of the royalist media is always: Harry should drop everything, leave Meghan at home, put himself in danger, and fly 12 hours to attend this or that funeral/wedding/christening/memorial service/birthday party and if he doesn’t attend, it means that he’s estranged from everyone in the UK! Where is this energy for William? Has anyone asked if Holiday Beard Huevo will attend the funeral?
I think all sides agreed Harry would not come. The BM would have turned the funeral into a circus and I think Harry wouldn’t want this for his aunt. Nobody asked if Bulliam is showing up and I won’t be surprised there bad blood between him and the Spencers.
Harry is on the other side of the world. Nobody expects him there for all important occasions good or bad, but they must know and he must have let them know how he is with them in thoughts. Unlike William who couldnt even make it for a PLANNED speech for his godfather. And where TF is he now? Ah yeah, too lazy to be at the funeral, even if he’s in the same country – must be because he is NOT WELCOME
Why was Diana still so close to her sister after her own brother-in-law had betrayed her so much? If my sister’s husband did something like that to me and my sister didn’t do everything in her power to prevent it or even divorce him (someone like this man must be a terrible person), then I would break off contact. Otherwise IMO that’s a really toxic relationship.
But my sister would never want something like that to happen to me.
Or am I misunderstanding something?
Tinfoil tiara time but I’m pretty sure that was why Jane participated in the great bonfire of Diana’s letters after her death.. probably more than a few detailed the stressful situation with Fellowes and her sister, and Jane wanted the evidence erased!
She wasn’t close to Jane and it always baffled me that she left Jane and her mother as the executors of her will. Diana hadn’t even been talking to her mother for about 6 months before she died and would go back and forth on whether or not she spoke to Jane.
I personally think Jane is a major bi*ch after what she pulled regarding Diana’s will and godchildren. I’m sure she pulled other crap behind the scenes as well.
Omg I didn’t know all of this.
Since I was born after Diana died and because I wasn’t interested in the BRF at all before Meghan came, I always thought that Diana’s two sisters were always the “good ones”, because of their nicer treatment of Meghan.
My god, this whole Windsor family is cursed. Just stay away from this all or your family will fall apart and everyone will turn against you…
Wow, @sam, I misspoke! It wasn’t Jane but rather Sarah that was appointed executor of Diana’s will along with her mother. It is true that she didn’t get along with Jane and that would explain why she would have named Sarah as the executor of her will but Sarah was just as bad.
Diana had signed a codicil attached to her will the same day that she signed her will. In it, Diana expressed that she wanted, I think about, 1/3 of her chattels to be distributed to her Godchildren. It very clearly was Diana’s intent that her godchildren receive a significant share of her estate but Sarah went to the judge and got that codicil overturned. Each of the godchildren ended up getting only some tatty little, worthless, memento of Diana’s. It was in the Press at the time and I remember one story about, I think sarah, driving to one of the god children’s homes and opening up the trunk of her car and just bringing out some little crappy, small, painting that she had wrapped up in old newspaper to give to the god child!
Then, Sarah and her brother, and probably Jane, profited greatly from Diana’s effects by setting up their little museum in Althorpe and drawing in tourists off of Diana’s name. These “effects” being the same items of which a significant portion should have gone to the god children.
Diana was off and on the outs with her mother and the latest reason, before Diana died, was her mother referred to Diana as a wh*r* publicly because of her relationship with a doctor from, I think, Pakistan. Now mind you, Diana’s mother ran off with a man during her own marriage when Diana was young but the speculation at the time was that her mother had a problem with Diana being with a man of color.
@MAYP
Wow, this is really disgusting.. Thanks for all the information!
Let’s not forget that anything we know about the familial relationships with Diana and siblings has come from the British Media. The British Media/BRF have been in cahoots for a long time. The RR situation “coincidentally/conveniently” started with the marriage of Diana and upChuck.
The British Media relies on lying for their living. Sarah & Jane had nothing to do with Dianaland at Althorpe. That was Charles Spencer alone. Althorpe is his property alone.
Diana’s will is out there. I haven’t read a legit source saying that the godchildren she left mementos to didn’t receive them. Crossing fingers that my godchildren don’t complain when I/we pass. We’re leaving everything to our daughter and some to the nephew (not a godchild) who is assigned to help our daughter navigate the whole situation.
Diana’s mother never publicly called her a wh*re. That claim came from Paul Burrell during the inquest of Diana’s death. Harry wrote about his opinions/feelings about Burrell in SPARE. Burrell is NOT a source of truthiness.imo
I am now convinced that Meghan thought these people were not only lazy but also incompetent … the reporting around that family is like a soap opera!
Maybe that’s why the uk doesn’t get rid of them… they are a distraction from what the government does.
I just KNOW when Meghan started going through Royal Foundation reports and asking questions about funding allocation she was making Soulja-Boy-on-The-Breakfast-Club-When-Asked-About-Drake face. These people are the wealthiest bunch of incompetent lazies ever.
You can support someone without attending a formal funeral service. The actual service isn’t when most people need someone since there are plenty of people around for that. It’s more important having someone to talk to when you feel low in daily life.
This. The months afterwards are difficult, and this is when you need support.
And why would she depend on a nephew? She’s got children of her own, siblings, friends, etc., why would she NEED Harry? Such balderdash!
Thank you. My aunt died during covid so only six people were allowed at her funeral with my uncle and their three children taking four of those places. That doesn’t mean in any way that he wasn’t supported and everyone else didn’t grieve with him/them.
“Holiday Beard Huevo” ended me lmao.
The man sided with the Palace, against his own sister-in-law? And his wife followed suit? Wow, wealth/power/status has a way of dividing families, doesn’t it.
The Fredo of the Spencer family, I presume.
I did not know about the connection of Robert Fellowes with the queen. Imagine your own brother in law acting in the pure interest in your horrid ex, who cheated on you from day one.
I did, reading so much at the time.
Robert was already working at the Queens household when he married Jane in 1977. This career made the Queens private secretary in 1990 to 1999.
He is 15 years older than his wife, seems to me the Spencers married all well suited man with a age gap. Happiness doesn’t seemed to be goal.
A good point was raised, will William go to the funeral, or is he too ‘keen’ to stay with his ‘sick’ wife.
More like keen to stay on vacation.
Or like no one is keen to invite him.
Pretty sure Harry has spoken to his aunt on many occasions as she grieves this loss and they both have agree it is best that he dies not come for this memorial service.
So much energy for Harry but zero for William. Is the future heir who lives in the country going?
William couldn’t walk down the street to his godfather’s memorial, even though he was scheduled to speak.
Exactly! I guess those neck bruises needed more time to heal.
It’s interesting how the press acts as if Diana only had one son.
Is it just me but does this trashy tabloid always seem to write with a multitude of unnamed sources in their articles all the time? And did it seem as if they had so many unnamed “sources”, “friends”, “old friends” and “someone who is close to the situation” in one article that it was impossible to keep count? It sounds like they create stories off of one assumption and run with it. There is no story. His aunt lost her husband and he likely won’t be there. Nothing else needs to be said. Harry isn’t funded by these people who can’t stop writing assumption articles about him with unnamed and likely fictitious people. The real question should be, is William going to be there and why didn’t they write a whole article about his presence at his uncles funeral and his relationship with his mothers side of the family?
It is the tea boy who comes up with all these stories, but if they put William rather than Harry they won’t get so many clicks,
Or their hairdresser.
Or the tea boy’s hairdresser.
As if this Britmedia rag (sorry can’t bother to scroll up to check which) has any Sussex access. So sad 😭 we have to write about H.
LOL! Right! Harry’s real FRIENDS are not speaking out about his thoughts/feelings/whatevs anonymously. But, Harry’s “friends”, are happy to spew out nonsense anonymously.
LOL @kirk. The ‘tea boy’s hairdresser’ is now my favorite source! We just know he/she is tight, tight, tight with all the info.
Tabloid poop-stirring, that’s all.
Yes that is exactly what it is! I’m sure Harry will have his aunt when she is ready come to California for a nice family visit. It’s a real shame he isn’t safe in his country of birth.
These people are so dramatic. It’s not that complicated. The home office said he needs to give 28 days notice before coming. The funeral is later this month. Which means it’s definitely not 28 days since he would’ve found out the date for the funeral. Theres not enough time. Simple as that. And that’s on the home office for among that stipulation and on the U.K. for being unsafe for Harry.
Virtual attendance was still a thing at the last two funerals i attended. Its possible for him to attend without the press knowledge
I read that William was supposed to attend. If that’s true then you know there would be 10 million stories about who sat near who and who spoke with who, etc. It could be Harry wanted to spare his family that nonsense. At any rate, Harry seems to be close with his aunts, they treat him more like family then some of his other relatives.
My my the media is so patronizing. None of their business.
It’s interesting that the press expected Harry to be there but not William.
The “sad” part is the media is constantly focusing on Harry and ignoring the grieving family.
It’s a reflection of their readership.
I wonder if this would have even made the news, beyond a well placed obituary given his royal connections, if they couldn’t insert Harry into the story. Pretty sad considering he was a prominent man, and whether you agree with him or not, he was part of the Queen’s court and at least somewhat prominent in his day. I swear if Winston Churchill were still around and died now the stories written wouldn’t even mention WWII and his wartime leadership it would be “will Harry come to the funeral”. Good god.
He probably rang his aunt to express his condolences and told her he couldn’t come to the funeral because of other commitments .
She probably said that’s fine dear , hope it all goes well .
Give my love to Meghan and the children .
As a decent family member would .
I wouldn’t be surprised if guilt of how they wasn’t as supportive of their sister when she was alive is why the Spencers show up for Harry. That man was apart of the grey men who did her dirty and her own sister went along with it. Jane’s husband had blood on his hands he was apart the grey men crew who created that mess around Diana.
The British media goes on about this friend “close to Harry” said this, “an old friend of Harry” said that, all the while ignoring the fact that Harry and Meghan declared they would speak for themselves on the record. No one close to the Sussexes is giving anonymous comments. This is the rota making up fake news.
Tin foil tiara: I wonder if the other reason Harry isn’t going is because the UK police commissioner’s threat to have US citizens who criticized the government to be arrested? Or is it rumors that stoked the rioting? Is there some loophole where Harry could be arrested? If so, Harry should apply for asylum.
What? Harry isn’t even on Twitter, how should be arrested? That’s bullocks.
Harry has a good reason to not travel so far for a funeral. Most families would understand. But it remains bizarre how this guy is William’s uncle too and no mention that he’s even attending. Both William and Kate are supposedly in nearby Norfolk and have no reason not to attend.
The vile press makes it impossible for him to attend the service safely – then they cast dispersion on him when he doesn’t attend.
Nobody asking the question if his ex brother in law would come to the funeral of his mother’s private secretary?
Has Charles ever met any Spencers after 1997? And he didn’t have a good relationship with Fellowes, because of him he left in 1999.
I remember Charles had a “photo op” with his ex mother in law with William and Harry. I think it was to “show” they got along. But according to Frances Shand Kydd she and Charles were not “close” and she was not even called by the Queen or Charles to offer condolences.
Wow, @anonymous, that is cold.
Robert Fellowes has at least 10 nieces and nephews through marriage and ,probably, if he has siblings, will have nieces and nephews by blood relationship. He is a cousin of Sarah Ferguson’s father and therefore also related to her and her daughters. He has three children and several grandchildren. I very much doubt that all these relatives will be able to attend the funeral.
Man it seems like being an Aristo is a cutthroat business, the spencer side is as prolematic as the Windsors, If i didn’t Like a guy no way would i set my innocent sister up with the guy. Her Mother calling her a Hoe, and her brother not giving her a place of refuge when she needed it. I wonder what Harry thinks with time and Distance away from all of it .
I really wonder how much Harry knew about what was going on with the Spencers and Windsors and their treatment of Diana. Did he know about his mother’s godchildren being screwed out of part of her estate? Was he kept in a bubble and not informed of such matters?
I don’t see William caring about that but I do see Harry being concerned.
I will say though that according to Earl Spencer he had offered Diana a place to stay at Althorpe but she wanted to stay in another building that was already being leased to someone. So, according to him the offer was there and Diana did not accept it. But then, can we trust his version?
Lili, not all of this is true. To much tabloid misinformation.
One biographer, Anthony Holden once wrote he met Diana with her mother at a time the press wrote they were not speaking. Her brother one three times against the press sprouting the lie he wouldn’t help his sister.
Diana was definitely off and on the outs with her mother for much of her adult, married life. She also was not speaking with her mother for quite a bit of time before her death because of her mother calling her names. Indeed, on the morning that Diana died one of the British tabloids had a huge picture of Diana with the word WH*RE in all caps based on what Diana’s mother had been saying about her (The Sun?). The article was pulled and the paper apologized but only because it happened to come out on the morning they also found out that she had died (and not because of the inappropriate headline or accompanying article).
@Mayp, you are repeating BM nonsense. Paul Burrell claimed at the inquest of Diana’s death that her Mom said that. Please stop. The BM pulling headlines the morning of Diana’s death had nothing to do with her mother. The BM were calling Diana names and using racist headlines about her relationships.
It looks like Harry has a good relationship with his aunts and uncle(I will side eye his uncle). Harry knows better than we do.
Charles Spencer fought and won three times against the press who published this nonsense he didn’t want to help his sister. So here you are with tabloid lies.
Maybe Harry will go later and tamp the dirt down on Fellowes’ grave in honor of his mom.
😂, and maybe spit on it for good measure?!