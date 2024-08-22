Buckingham Palace issued talking points about the Sussexes’ Colombian tour

Grazia recently published a piece from Emily Andrews, all about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Colombian tour. It’s been abundantly clear to me that talking points were issued about this tour, but by whom? The talking points for the British media are: why did the Sussexes go to Colombia, what is the purpose of this visit, why are Harry and Meghan acting like “royals,” and why do they insist on being so successful and famous? As you can imagine, the source of these talking points is no big mystery. I can only imagine that the palace’s royal rota Whatsapp group was quite busy in the past week. But Emily Andrews comes pretty close to admitting just that, that “the question on everyone’s lips back at Buckingham Palace is ‘why are they going?’” Almost as if she’s quoting some palace flunky.
Certainly their four-day trip, which includes tourist attractions in Cartagena, a cultural festival in Cali and social initiatives in Bogota, will offer colourful pictures and the opportunity for Meghan to use her fluent Spanish. But the question on everyone’s lips back at Buckingham Palace is ‘why are they going?’
The Sussexes and their spotlight will not be there on behalf of the British Government. They are not working members of the Royal family, they are not understood to be representing a particular charity (aside from their own non-profit The Archewell Foundation), nor do they have any public history or heritage in the country.
When they visited Nigeria in May, the focus was the Invictus Games, Harry’s tournament for service personnel and veterans which is about to celebrate its tenth year. Although they will meet the Colombian Invictus team, the reasoning for visiting Colombia is more opaque, aside from that they were invited by the country’s vice president Francia Marquez.
For the Colombian government, the incentive for a high-profile, high-impact visit from international celebrities is clear. The country will gain a whole new audience of potential tourists from photographs of ex-royals smiling at government-organised engagements, dancing at music festivals, and banging the drum for the vice president’s key causes.
Yet for the Sussexes, it is also somewhat risky. They don’t have the guard rails of Foreign Office advisers, whose briefings and guidance underpin all royal tours, nor diplomatic protection. And Harry has just lost his chief of staff Josh Kettler, who was expected to be an instrumental strategic ‘guide’ for the tour and for the much touted ‘next phase’ of the prince’s career, but suddenly quit after just three months (Team Sussex maintain he left by ‘mutual consent’ after a ‘trial phase’).
For many Colombians, this ‘royal visit’ is viewed as little more than a cynical attempt by a failing government to use the glamorous couple as ‘political pawns’ to divert attention from a series of corruption scandals.
These tours offer Harry and Meghan another initiative to highlight: themselves. Earlier this year Harry suggested to his father that he could ‘help out’ with royal duties while Charles and the Princess of Wales were undergoing treatment for cancer. This was rejected by Buckingham Palace, and subsequently Windsor eyebrows were somewhat raised to see Harry and Meghan effectively carving out an international platform for themselves with these royal-type tours.
With Harry celebrating his 40th birthday next month and ongoing courtroom battles in the UK, it does feel like a pivotal time for the Sussexes in their attempts to ‘look forward’. The question, then, is what happens next? As the invitations from other countries in need of a little Sussex sparkle roll in, how will Harry and Meghan manage the risks of being ‘rogue royals’ without the safeguards of royal life? Only time will tell.
“Why are they going?” And then lists all of the stuff on the Sussexes’ agenda. This answered some of my questions, about why the BBC, Daily Mail and Telegraph were all mimicking the same criticism of “what is the purpose/why are they going” even as they all covered the multiple purposes of the tour: Invictus, Archewell, tourism, social media accountability, anti-racism work, centering Black women’s voices in society. Besides those purposes, they were literally invited by VP Francia Marquez. The Sussexes’ tour had more purpose than literally any royal tours in the past seven years. Which is why Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace were telling the rota to repeatedly claim that the Sussexes didn’t have an agenda or any business in the country.
Foreign Office advisors are what lead to the disastrous 2022 Wales tour of the Caribbean and Pegs getting fired on live tv. They are not guard rails, they are caltrops.
What a bunch of weirdos in BP and the UK foreign office thinking the Sussexes need them, after their epic embarrassing diplomatic failures of the Caribbean tours, and the complete lack of interest in Sophie’s recent Colombia visit. I wish the press would do a better job of adding this context, but then how many people even know Sophie was there?
“they are not guard rails, they are caltrops” THE WAY I LAUGHED BECAUSE TRUER WORDS HAVE NEVER BEEN SPOKEN
It will be so very interesting to see the reactions to Cluck and Cloppy when they arrive at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa next month. The international press is not going to be kind. There may be perhaps a tiny bit of forebearance given Cluck’s medical condition, but yeah, this is gearing up to be a Royal Sh-tshow, I’m pretty sure the Foreign Office and the courtiers already are well aware of this, and that’s why they’re all so desperate to denigrate any work that H&M undertake abroad… it’s them trying to get ahead of the narrative, because they know the comparisons are going to come, and they’re not going to be flattering AT ALL to Charles the Stonehearted.
Simple answer to buckingham palace and the British media:
NONE OF YOUR DAMN BUSINESS!!!!!
Yes indeed! Why are they there? The simple question has an answer in their stepping down!
Anything more about Archewell business is NOYDB!
^^ Exactly @ Sunshine. Furthermore, we all know that the BM and the BRF constantly project and try to deflect their own lack of responsible, beneficial purpose by constantly hating on the Sussexes in feeble attempts to “get some of their shine.” 🙄🤦♀️ Moreover, as we know, BM and BRF do nothing but lie, lie, lie, spin, twist the truth and then lie again and again 24/7. Rinse and repeat. 🤡🤥 😤😩🥱
Our Duchess Meghan speak fluent Spanish! Why am I the last person to learn these things? Spanish is my native language and it is an honor that she speaks it fluently. I am going to have to watch a video to see her proficiency. The British royal family could have used Meghan as an ambassador to Hispanic countries but they chose to reject her. Shame on them.
Watch her skit on Suits with Louis.
I’m a native speaker, and I heard Meghan speaking Spanish in conversation, i.e., without prepared text. She speaks like an American who doesn’t practice Spanish regularly—I didn’t catch any mistakes, but she had a very slight halting quality.
However, it was apparent that she had trained for the trip to improve her fluency in vocabulary, grammar, and stock phrases. Meghan also had a prepared speech, but I didn’t hear that.
I believe she did her homework and trained for the trip; she wasn’t doing it on the fly.
Did she rehearse Harry’s thank you remarks as well? I’m curious how you could tell she ‘trained’ for the trip versus, I don’t know, practicing with Delphina and Nacho every now and then?
“it was apparent that she had trained for the trip”
This is precisely why Wank will never be able to compete with, H&M; they never want to do the advanced preparation that makes a trip or engagement successful or memorable. Meghan had Spanish under her belt and still made a point to brush up on it to present herself well and please her hosts. Diana learned British Sign Language when she became their patron and practiced with a tutor to be able to sign some of her remarks when she had engagements with them. That sort of behind the scenes work is something Wank don’t lift a finger to do.
Meghan interned at the U.S. Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina and studied abroad in Madrid, Spain.
LOL there was a huge back and forth maybe two days ago about her level of fluency/competency/proficiency. I think the post is called “Harry and Meghan both spoke Spanish” or something like that.
She did live in Argentina and interned at the embassy there, so she definitely has a solid base of Spanish, not sure how much she practices on a daily basis.
They are highlighting BP failures here more so than H&M. They act as if the major benefit is to Colombia then H&M shouldn’t go. Shows that they are more out for their own benefit and don’t understand being charitable. They complain about the attention that H&M get, but they had a chance to keep them part time and refused. IF (big IF because I doubt it) PH did offer to come back during KC’s illness, they had a second chance to get the attention for the UK and BRF. And what is with “They don’t have the guard rails of Foreign Office advisers, whose briefings and guidance underpin all royal tours, nor diplomatic protection.”? Those advisers don’t seem to have done S&E or W&K much good on their last tours. And why do they need diplomatic protection? Do the royals commit criminal acts while they are touring? Losing that chief of staff doesn’t seem to have slowed H&M down, because they draw the attention on their own charisma, unlike the left behinds.
I think the real story is Charles asked Harry to come back and he said no. The clue being that the press started saying Harry should come back to help after Charles announced that he had cancer and the fact that Charles always does what the press tell him to do. After Harry rejected the suggestion it was spun in the press that Harry offered to come back. Remember the Palace leaked that Meghan made Kate cry when the opposite was true.
^^ Exactly @Equality and @Amy Bee!
Blatant untruth: Harry most def DID NOT ‘suggest’ to his crap father that he could ‘help out’ with royal duties. 💩 How many times and how many ways do the left behinds and rota rats need to hear that Harry has left that institution behind to rot in its own toxic irrelevance?!
Complete lies: H&M’s ‘reasoning’ for visiting Colombia is NOT ‘opaque.’ H&M do not need the so-called ‘guard rails of British Foreign Office advisors.’ 🙄 The Sussexes left that incompetent BS behind after being abused and forced out through being flatly denied half-in/ half-out which was not to their benefit anyway!! Far from engaging in ‘risky’ behavior, H&M live with ‘risk’ everyday largely because of BM and BRF cult abuse! H&M eat ‘risk’ for breakfast with great courage and resolve!
Most of all the lying cabal need to get it straight: H&M do not and never have engaged in ‘calling attention to themselves.’ 🙄 H&M’s diehard supporters barely get to see them because they are mostly living their lives out of the spotlight with joy and purpose, nurturing their children and tcbing bts on the regular. Unlike the salty isle leftovers! The Sussexes have absolutely no need nor desire to ‘highlight themselves!’ Especially NOT with the nasty BM and the decrepit BRF desperately writing about them and spouting their names 24/7 with obvious, refutable lies.
Lies followed by contradictions are in every paragraph of this whiny, boring hit piece. By this point the BM/ BRF cabal have decided to drown in belligerent f’ing lies. 🤷🏽♀️ 🌊 🤥
yeah I think Charles asked Harry to come back, Harry said no, and that was the reason for the short visit, and the reason for the lack of security when Harry returned to Heathrow the next day. Its clear something that happened in that meeting angered Charles.
Harry is not offering to come back in any capacity.
THIS!!!!!!
@AmyBee….THIS!!!!
This little easter egg got tucked inside an lying inane diatribe but the truth was revealed.
We’ve been saying, ever since Harry’s whirlwind, transatlantic turnaround after chuckyTheStinkingLyingTURD announced a cancer diagnosis.
H received top tier security for his arrival. Then suddenly, on his departure, the top tier security was nowhere in sight! So those of us who see right through those criminals in palaces know immediately that one of the main reasons for the visit, as evidenced by the white glove treatment, was A Very Important Ask.
Chucky begged H to return to Shithole Isle, “just fir a little while, dear boy.” Can u imagine the enticements!?!
But H said he’ll no. And despite all the hysterical & schizophrenic telling by the rotaRATS of what had transpired during that visit, H said nothing. BUT I believe he hinted at that when he said a few weeks ago that he will not bring his wife back to that country.
So now here come the RATS, revealing in their Opposite Day way that indeed, chucky had begged H to come back home & help out. But H said HELL NO!
I don’t think Cluck asked Harry to come back in February. I believe he demanded Harry drop/settle the lawsuits against the tabs in exchange for …some vague promise (that he would likely repeal later) with regard to Harry’s security. I mean, we’ve seen Cluck moving mad on both Harry’s and now Andrew’s security; the “king” is clearly not a man to be trusted at his word, he’s made that demonstrably clear for years.
Harry probably knows his best chance is to stay his course and likely turned him down. Of course Cluck would pitch a fit over this, abruptly end the meeting, and swan off to be calmed down by Cloppy.
I mean, how else do you explain the provision of full police protection for Harry on his trip from Heathrow to Clarence House in early February, yet all of that was rescinded the same day for the jaunt back to the airport? It can only happen because of the capriciousness of the so-called monarch.
Lol, I can see Charles asking for Harry’s help but with so many strings. I’ll give you security if you help me with xyz. Oh and it’s all contingent upon dropping the lawsuits. And Harry said nope.
Another question they should be asking is, why do we care? They keep pointing out they’re not traveling on behalf of the foreign office or the British royal family, so I have to ask why does the British Media care? I mean, I KNOW why, but let’s pretend. If they aren’t traveling on behalf of the foreign office there’s no real risk of diplomatic issues, Colombia is not a commonwealth country, British taxpayers aren’t on the hook, and neither person resides in your country why is this more than a quick human interest story for one day? Why is the storied institution that apparently needs to be there to provide guardrails so concerned about a trip, that has no purpose? Taken by two irrelevant people? The Sussex website has less posts about this trip then the British media has had in about 3 hours. Is this their plan until their newspapers go bankrupt? Is this the plan of Charles and then William to spend the next 50 years writing about the Sussexes in their national burn book? It’s just all so pathetic
I love this post Dee and I want to see it on 1000s of postcards sent to every salty racist reporter in Britain.
And flood Whitehall with it too. I want them all to see how foolish they all sound and look to the entire world. Maybe then, just maybe, they’ll get the hint and wind their necks in.
The rota just hate that Harry and Meghan’s trips were successful. They must look and think what they have lost. I wonder if Charles and Camilla trip to Australia will be as successful.Wills earth dot trip is coming up to South Africa. He is threatening to take his children but I notice no mention of Kate or Catherine or whatever she has to be called. The BM Seemed to have gone into meltdown about this trip and it happened last week , yet still they are crumbling about it. Of course now the are saying Meghan has been snubbed by Kamala Harris. It never ends.🤮
If the rota hate that Harry and Meghan’s trips have been successful, it’s because BP/KP hate that their trips have been successful.
Catherine can’t go due to her intermittent cancer which flares up before non sexy events. (How convenient)
I’m pretty sure “Catherine” wants to go anywhere and everywhere she can wear clothes and pose for pictures, but William won’t let her. And then William is mad because nobody cares when he goes places alone. He’s going to have to start taking the kids everywhere if he wants any attention and won’t take his wife.
I’ll answer their question with a question: WHY DO YOU CARE? What could it possibly have to do with you, where two AMERICANS (yeah, suck it, Harry’s ours now!) choose to go, or what they choose to do there, or why they choose to do it? You could’ve been in charge of all these things, but you chose instead to be racist assholes to an American WoC and her unborn child, and to continue your harassment campaign even f–king YEARS after you bullied and tormented her and her husband and their young family out of the country to save their lives and sanity. You forfeited your right to say a damn thing about how they live their lives and make their money.
Well said.
The royals who have no reason for being think no one else has any reason to travel.
And “service” belongs to them too. Along with the word “royal”.
I love the whining about how will the Sussex’s survive outside of the palace machinations. The same palaces who brought you:
Charles’ friendship/mentorship with Jimmy Saville;
Charles’ accepting bags of cash;
QEII’s horrid handling of Diana’s death;
WandK’s and Edward and Sophie’s Diastour in the Caribbean;
Everything Andrew;
The complete screwup of the Sussex’s exit.
The list goes on and on. The Sussex’s are thriving because they are outside of the palace machinations, they never would have survived inside of it.
I would add the awful way Diana was treated by that family
Definitely!
BP, the royal rota, and the BM at large want to know why the Sussexes went to Colombia? Well the answer is “Noneya”. It’s none of their business why these two private citizens made this trip. No one in England organized or paid for this. Colombia is not a part of the Commonwealth. Harry and Meghan are free to travel where they want and to accept invitations to visit. British establishments need to mind their own damn business. All this stalking behavior is creepy and weird!
I love how Emily Andrews repeats as fact that Harry offered to help out with royal duties back in February.
Opposite day again. Charles asked Harry to help out.
Yep @Libra. 💯 That makes much more sense than the Opposite Day nonsense Emily Andrews is spewing, as fed to her by palace operatives.
I honestly don’t think harry would leave his family to go back to the UK and help his father.
Emily will always be a liar. Harry offered to be a part-time royal earlier this year? She wrote this and thought we would believe her?
Also, and the Palace didn’t cease the opportunity to harmer him with it?
Unbelievable!
The press definitely got their talking points from the Palace. Emily Andrews repeated the same “concern” that Roya Nikkhah did last week about Harry and Meghan not having advice from the Foreign Office. That advice didn’t help William and Kate or Sophie and Edward on their tours to the Caribbean.
I’m sorry but what? They are saying Colombia has a failing government. The country of brexit should be throwing no such stones. What a horrible thing to say. Way to make the entire world hate the RF and their royalist flunkies as they insult every country that treats the Sussexes well.
Why would the founders of Archewell visit a country with which they have no connection? To form a connection.
And as the Colombian embassy has posted on X, Colombia and Archewell have formed partnerships on: “financial empowerment of youth and women, promoting cultural and inclusivity initiatives for communities in the Pacific and Caribbean regions, providing educational tools to address critical issues like cyberbullying.”
Harry and Meghan are now being branded as ” troublemakers “”because they went on a business trip to form a partnership which addresses their humanitarian interests. How is this threatening to GB? So strange.
It’s the Diana formula, she was called a “loose cannon” too. Same game, same playbook, just different players.
@MSIAM has it right about government types openly declaring Diana a loose cannon because her cause against landmines was a ‘direct threat’ to British arms deals in their eyes.
But H&M are ‘troublemakers’ to the BM now that their SM ecosystem has become ensnared in the false information that emboldened those recent racist attacks. The BM keep insisting there was no reason for H&M to be there when the VP who personally extended her invitation said it was Meghan’s story that resonated with many of her own experiences with SM abuse and more people should hear Meghan’s story. Social media bullying, it’s reform and discussions of mental health from being on the receiving end of its toxicity were part of the programme. The BM would rather insist H&M have ‘no purpose’ than report why so many of the same SM usual suspects that slag off and abuse the Sussexes all have the same boilerplate disclaimer that they never knowing spread false information now. The British media won’t deal with the Colombian trip honestly because it calls them & the BRF out for their abuse.
Plus, H&M were working on their own side of the planet, in a continent that has nothing to do with the UK – unless the UK wants to claim all of South America in the name of the Falklands. How many ways can this Colombia trip have no connection to the RF?
Also, she answers her own question in the article – H&M went because they were invited by the Vice President. I’m assuming the invitation included specific reasons why she wanted them to visit including creating ties between Archewell and Colombian organizations. H&M obviously aren’t beholden to every invitation to visit another country, but clearly here there were mutual interests and they accepted.
It’s not like they barged through customs with their luggage and said HERE WE ARE!!!!
So Meghan, who’s the most qualified person to ever marry in, who has a degree in International Relations, who interned at an embassy and who speaks the host country’s language should need the help of the same British Foreign Office that has bungled so many royal tours, huh?
The same BFO that never managed to instill in the RF how to properly deal with all things colonialism, for starters.
And of course C&C and the Lamebridges of Wales are envious of the Sussexes, because H&M do charity-related diplomacy a lot better than the Left-Behinds could ever dream of achieving.
As to *ex*-royals? Has Liemily looked at the LoS recently?
And rogue? Chuck the incompetent kicked them out just because he and Harry’s equally inept brother couldn’t deal with the fact that both of them don’t have what it takes, neither does the one whose only qualification is mumbling.
Why should she need the help of the British Foreign Office at all, she is an American citizen and the American version of the FO will be far more powerful.
That aren’t there representing any charity (besides their own charity). 🙃
I know, I had a laugh at that.
Well then I guess that means they are there representing a charity. Their own.
More of the same drumbeat. “Why are they going there?” This constantly trying to undermine the Sussexes legitimacy just highlights the ineffectiveness of the Left-behinds. What exactly are they doing, especially while their country struggles with a poor economy and racial tension? Oh that’s right, it’s vacation time.
Harry offering to help out sounds like he turned Charles request down to me. But we all know Emily Andrews lie . Also, I think since Harry was going to the NFL honor’s ceremony the day after his short visit, his visit to see Charles was strategic. He stopped the noise his appearance at the NFL honors would create in the gutter press in the U.K.
If you poke around on the old royal message boards enough, you can literally see this gang generating and distributing all of these talking points. The rest of the derangers (who are just regular haters) occasionally change the subject, but you can always suss out who the palace PR people are because they change it right back! They are overwhelmed and devastated every time H&M leave the house. And if nobody is buying what they’re selling, they lean into the South Park episode–as if W&K and the rest of the royal family hadn’t also be skewered by that zombie television show. It’s nasty and desperate and obvious and kind of funny to observe. But of course, the remaining royals are boring and unhappy and don’t produce any clicks, so they have to focus on H&M.
“you can literally see this gang generating and distributing all of these talking points”
And the BM tries their best to vilify Sussex Squad because some of those accounts capture it all in real time. Some people tut tut about ‘why can’t people move on from the negativity’ shouldn’t ‘amplify haters’ and believe some in the Squad just want to have H&M ‘remain victims’ but its a good thing that somebody is time stamping and retaining this stuff. When the BM lie and delete their tracks there is still proof to show after the fact.
What is the British Media’s sad, banal obsession with South Park? Honestly, I don’t know anyone in the US that still watches it or refers to it. If the old Rota geezers are trying to sound “hip and with it to the kids” they’re missing the mark … they’re not even in the same cornfield as the target.
The BM is still going on on this? Talking points from the palace FOUR DAYS after the Colombia visit reaffirms the Windsors’ jealousy of the Sussexes is real. All it does is make the current and future kings look petty, pathetic and weak. Also they are angry that BP and KP can’t control them. The BM is whining because it was blocked from the tour and has lost money. The media is going to wake up one day to finally come for the BRF because it can’t sustain this forever.
If they want to know the purpose of the Sussex trip, why don’t they compare it th the events and visits of Chuck and the sidepiece and of Sophie. Compare what events they attended, what organizations they visited and the people they chose to meet. I think it would become very clear who was there to accomplish forming relationships and who was there simply to say “I’m a royal, you must bow down to me”. There is no comparison between the effect of Meghan and Harry and the left overs.
It’s so weird to me that these people don’t know that non-royal philanthropists travel to meet with foreign government officials all the time. It’s just that they don’t get as much press coverage because they aren’t as marketable as H and M. If they went, I trust that there was a reason. Something will come out of it.
Harry offering to help out when Charles was diagnosed is not the flex the BM thinks it is. When I was diagnosed, initial conversations often ended with “if there’s anything I can do, let me know.” It’s a stock phrase really after any diagnosis, or change really (new baby, deceased relative). It’s a rather shallow phrase actually and means next to nothing in reality.
“They don’t have the guard rails of Foreign Office advisers, whose briefings and guidance underpin all royal tours, nor diplomatic protection. ”
Are these the same FO advisers who told a mother that she had to do another engagement when she found out there had been a fire in her baby’s room? Those FO advisers ? Yeah, I can understand why Meghan wants absolutely nothing to do with them.
The first paragraph alone shows how hard it is getting to follow the palace talking points and not sound stupid, basically saying A, B, and C happened on the trip but the question is why were they there? The whole “article” is like that. Is EA freelancing now? It seems she has been let go from a couple of positions.
So basically there will be no more highly visible royal tours to any non commonwealth, nonwhite countries. The royals know their tours will be compared to the Sussexes and found wanting. The questions they are asking about the Sussexes tours will now be asked of theirs.
Smart.
My Lady Catherine will not be setting foot outside of Europe in any capacity ever again, I suppose.
That’s what I’m reading between the lines. The royals have backed themselves into a ridiculous position because they refused to believe that the Sussexes could succeed without them. Those aren’t “talking points.” Those are admissions of incompetence in a one sided fake war of their own creation. The royals have no idea what to do.
This is the result of making their animus their entire message. The Prince of Wales is “the guy who hates his brother.” The wife of the 5th in line to the throne has completely disrupted the British royal family just be existing and living 5,000 miles away. How is this a position of strength? Where’s the dignity? We are witnessing the decline of the British monarchy in real time.
They’re just mad because they thought the Sussexes would become irrelevant like QEII’s uncle and his wife were post-abdication. Except that the Sussexes are popular, they actually want to do something with their status and also they are not nazi-sympathisers. (That’s also why they are so eager to compare Meghan and Wallis when there are literally no comparison to be had)
Shall we repeat once again to Charles,William and the British media…
Prince Harry and Meghan are international dignitaries who were invited to visit Nigeria and Colombia. Meghan has made internationals visits on behalf of her various charities and causes close to her heart long before she married Prince Harry.
The British royals do not have a monopoly over oversea visits made by international dignitaries including celebrities like the Clooneys and it is not appropriate to call it faux royal visits.
I am so tired of the constant stream of meanness from the palaces and the Rota. They are Trumpian to the core.
They had time to immediately put out negative talking points about a feel-good trip taken by the son of the King but nothing to say about the stabbings and violence in their own backyard. Just gross.