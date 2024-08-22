Page Six: Ben Affleck & J.Lo’s marriage issues began during their honeymoon

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first got married in Las Vegas, then on August 20, 2022, they had a second wedding at Ben’s Georgia estate. There’s been some discussion about who wanted what – my opinion and my memory of what went down two years ago was that Jennifer was the driving force for both weddings. While Ben popped the question of his own accord, I do feel like Jennifer wanted to lock it down quickly with the Vegas wedding before he got cold feet. The Georgia wedding was a piece of closure – they were originally supposed to get married in Georgia nearly twenty years beforehand. Well, J.Lo chose the second wedding anniversary to file for divorce from Ben. It was a long time coming, and Ben had been checked out of the marriage for most of this year. But Page Six’s sources now say that Ben actually began to check out of the marriage on the honeymoon. The f–k??

The honeymoon was over just as it started …Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship issues began on their honeymoon in Lake Como, Italy, a source familiar with the situation tells Page Six. The couple’s honeymoon included numerous public outings packed with PDA and shopping — and, yes, there were of course cameras capturing it all. “He was unhappy with paparazzi following them. She is an international superstar, and he acted like it came as a surprise that they would be followed around,” the source said. When they weren’t in front of the cameras, “They would barely speak to each other during what was supposed to be the happiest time of their life. He sold her on him being a changed man, and that lasted a very short time,” our source claimed. Another insider told us Affleck finally came to his senses about their renewed puppy love, once his sobriety “started to settle in with normality.” When they started seeing each other again, “He was just getting sober … He was in a vulnerable state, and whatever their chemistry played into that … He was in this frenzied, excitable state,” the insider said. Affleck has been open about his struggles with alcohol in the past. He’d reportedly last returned to rehab in 2018. The whirlwind romance soon wore off once he adjusted to his sober life. Affleck started craving more privacy, and he could no longer take Lopez’s level of celebrity, according to the insider. “He doesn’t want [the entourage] and all the drama that comes with that in his home,” the source said.

I felt like Page Six was talking out of their ass so I actually looked back into the 2022 archives. I had no memory of a “honeymoon in Como.” What happened is that after the Las Vegas wedding, Ben and J.Lo took their kids to Paris and they had a family vacation/honeymoon in France in July 2022. Then Bennifer had their second wedding in Georgia in August 2022, and after that, Ben and Jen went on a no-kids honeymoon in Como. They got pap’d constantly on the Paris trip (the photos were amazing, honestly), but the Como honeymoon was relatively low-key. There were some long-lens pap photos when they went out to dinner, but beyond that, we actually didn’t see much of them?

All of which to say, I think J.Lo’s fame was a factor, just as I think Ben’s sobriety was a factor. But their marriage failed for a variety of reasons, reasons which were compounded when Ben basically decided he was over it and he stopped trying.