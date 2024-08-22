Page Six: Ben Affleck & J.Lo’s marriage issues began during their honeymoon

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first got married in Las Vegas, then on August 20, 2022, they had a second wedding at Ben’s Georgia estate. There’s been some discussion about who wanted what – my opinion and my memory of what went down two years ago was that Jennifer was the driving force for both weddings. While Ben popped the question of his own accord, I do feel like Jennifer wanted to lock it down quickly with the Vegas wedding before he got cold feet. The Georgia wedding was a piece of closure – they were originally supposed to get married in Georgia nearly twenty years beforehand. Well, J.Lo chose the second wedding anniversary to file for divorce from Ben. It was a long time coming, and Ben had been checked out of the marriage for most of this year. But Page Six’s sources now say that Ben actually began to check out of the marriage on the honeymoon. The f–k??
The honeymoon was over just as it started …Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship issues began on their honeymoon in Lake Como, Italy, a source familiar with the situation tells Page Six. The couple’s honeymoon included numerous public outings packed with PDA and shopping — and, yes, there were of course cameras capturing it all.
“He was unhappy with paparazzi following them. She is an international superstar, and he acted like it came as a surprise that they would be followed around,” the source said. When they weren’t in front of the cameras, “They would barely speak to each other during what was supposed to be the happiest time of their life. He sold her on him being a changed man, and that lasted a very short time,” our source claimed.
Another insider told us Affleck finally came to his senses about their renewed puppy love, once his sobriety “started to settle in with normality.”
When they started seeing each other again, “He was just getting sober … He was in a vulnerable state, and whatever their chemistry played into that … He was in this frenzied, excitable state,” the insider said. Affleck has been open about his struggles with alcohol in the past. He’d reportedly last returned to rehab in 2018.
The whirlwind romance soon wore off once he adjusted to his sober life. Affleck started craving more privacy, and he could no longer take Lopez’s level of celebrity, according to the insider. “He doesn’t want [the entourage] and all the drama that comes with that in his home,” the source said.
[From Page Six]
I felt like Page Six was talking out of their ass so I actually looked back into the 2022 archives. I had no memory of a “honeymoon in Como.” What happened is that after the Las Vegas wedding, Ben and J.Lo took their kids to Paris and they had a family vacation/honeymoon in France in July 2022. Then Bennifer had their second wedding in Georgia in August 2022, and after that, Ben and Jen went on a no-kids honeymoon in Como. They got pap’d constantly on the Paris trip (the photos were amazing, honestly), but the Como honeymoon was relatively low-key. There were some long-lens pap photos when they went out to dinner, but beyond that, we actually didn’t see much of them?
All of which to say, I think J.Lo’s fame was a factor, just as I think Ben’s sobriety was a factor. But their marriage failed for a variety of reasons, reasons which were compounded when Ben basically decided he was over it and he stopped trying.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Capri, ITALY – "Bennifer" is back and better than ever! Jennifer Lopez and rekindled flame Ben Affleck take a stroll through the mainland during their getaway in Capri.
Capri, ITALY – “Bennifer” is back and better than ever! Jennifer Lopez and rekindled flame Ben Affleck take a stroll through the mainland during their getaway in Capri.
Venice, ITALY – Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez look picture perfect as they attend the red carpet of “The Last Duel” during the 78th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy.
Paris, FRANCE – Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez walk with their daughters Seraphina and Emme in the Marais during their honeymoon in Paris on July 22, 2022. The couple certainly looked like happy newlyweds during the stroll following their recent Vegas wedding.
Paris, FRANCE – Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) cruise on the Seine River with their respective children Seraphina, Violet, Maximilian, and Emme during their honeymoon in Paris.
Paris, FRANCE – Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) cruise on the Seine River with their respective children Seraphina, Violet, Maximilian, and Emme during their honeymoon in Paris.
Paris, FRANCE – Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) cruise the Seine with their kids Seraphina, Violet, Maximilian, and Emme during their honeymoon in Paris, France.
Paris, FRANCE – Jennifer Lopez spends her 53rd birthday shopping at La Samaritaine with hubby Ben Affleck during their honeymoon trip in Paris, France. JLO stunned in a vibrant red maxi dress in celebration of her special day.
Paris, FRANCE – Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez walk hand in hand as they leave the Hôtel de Crillon with their kids during their honeymoon in Paris.
Paris, FRANCE – Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) leave the Louvre Museum with their family during their honeymoon in Paris.
Los Angeles, CA – **FILE PHOTOS** Jennifer Lopez, 54, officially ended her marriage to Ben Affleck, 51, just over two years after their July 2022 wedding, as confirmed by multiple sources.
Lopez took matters into her own hands, filing for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court and listing April 26, 2024, as the official separation date. Without a lawyer, she self-represented in the filing. Though they tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022, Aug. 20 marked two years since their traditional wedding ceremony in Georgia.
Los Angeles, CA – **FILE PHOTOS** Jennifer Lopez, 54, officially ended her marriage to Ben Affleck, 51, just over two years after their July 2022 wedding, as confirmed by multiple sources.
Lopez took matters into her own hands, filing for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court and listing April 26, 2024, as the official separation date. Without a lawyer, she self-represented in the filing. Though they tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022, Aug. 20 marked two years since their traditional wedding ceremony in Georgia.
The Vegas wedding was Ben’s idea. They were planning the Georgia one and the wedding planners were talking about all the details and complications and the weather and Jennifer was getting frustrated because she got flashbacks to 2003. So Ben just said ‘Fuck it! Let’s get married in Vegas tonight!’. You can watch that clip on Jimmy Kimmel.
Yup. But now he will spin it he just wanted to make her happy and didn’t really want to do it.
So basically, Ben Brooke the rules of sobriety: don’t start a new relationship in the early days off your sobriety. JLo got fucked bc a grown ass man acted like a child.
They should have just dated and seen where that will take them. And as far as Jlos fame,Ben really thought that she was just going to turn into something else over night!?
Exactly! He has always been a non-famous famous person and she has always lived for the attention—neither is going to change.
Say what??? “He has always been a non-famous famous person”??? 🤣 He has been a walking contradiction since he became famous. He wants and invites the attention, then runs away when he overexposes himself and starts to get negative publicity. He is addicted to crashing and burning publicly, then the high of the comeback. With or without JLo, he is always followed by paps. Why is that his contemporaries like Matt Damon can go under the radar for months and you have no idea what goes on in their life? Affleck lives to be the victim. “Oh I was so in love but my wife was such a…” (insert whatever adjective that makes the women in his life seem like controlling hags that hold him back from being his true self).
For some reason I have always rooted for him but I am done. He allows the women in his life to take the hit when things get bad. So tired of his BS.
Yep, I’m going to reiterate, Matt Damon.
If he *truly* wanted to be a non-famous famous person, he has people IN HIS FRIEND GROUP who model that behavior. I don’t know what MD’s kids look like, or even what his wife looks like. He does his thing and keeps his private life private.
In comparison, look up the dozens of Dunkin pap walks during covid.
Now if you made the argument that Ben doesn’t know what he wants, that I could see. That he may want fame on his own terms and to be able to turn it off whenever he wants, but he doesn’t seem to have the self-control to do that. If a famous person wants to keep their private life private, they have to keep ALL OF IT private. None of this, today I’ll go on pap walks and have PDAs, but next week it’s be too intrusive.
He both wants to go swimming in fame, and thinks the water is too much when he’s in there. He’s jumping in and out and dragging the people around him with him.
I hope Jen and Jen create the Ex Wives club and have a good life with all the kids enjoying each other and leave Ben to his indecisiveness.
Regarding fame and how each deal with it… JLo and Ben are like Taylor and Joe.
Why they thought it would be different the second time around is a mystery.
I maintain she gave up after it became clear he preferred the chaos of unsobriety to JLo and their marriage. Nothing else makes sense for Garner to suddenly be holding him together yet again like he’s her other child and for JLo and JG to be co-parenting his kids.
To be fair, nothing indicates he fell off the wagon. He has been with his kids at various events and Jen Garner was always going to be their for their joint kids.
Agreed
He doesn’t want all the drama… but HE IS the drama!
Very very true.
In my experience when the guy says he doesn’t want drama, it means he is bringing the drama
“He doesn’t want [the entourage] and all the drama that comes with that in his home,” EXACTLY what I was saying. It’s one thing to have the paps around when you’re out – but come on, the entourage when u get home is a definite no for me. But, he shouldve known for both the paps and the entourage, and looks like she knew she didnt want to change that much of her life for him. Good luck to both. There will never be bennifer 3.0, because not only jen love the attention and the pics and and the paps, but since Jen doesnt even drive, so she is dependent always on her entourage.
Jen loves having people around and he doesn’t. It is draining for an introvert to have people around all the time and it is emotionally distressing for an extrovert to NOT have people around and be the center of attention. I know bc this is my relationship with my mother. My mother LIVES to gossip and laugh and talk with as many people as possible and I just want quiet and solitude. And it makes me so sad to see her wilted when we have no one around for her to bounce that energy off. It is basic incompatibility. I don’t think it’s anyone’s “fault”.
I dont remember much coverage of Lake Como either.
Anyway, I think being with JLo probably makes Ben healthier and more disciplined, and I think he gets tired of that and wants to go back to his old puffy, back tattooing habits (not just drinking). I think his marriage to Jen Garner was the same way. I think Ben chases and marries these women like a New Year’s resolution and then quits after a bit. JG had kids to hold it together for but I’m glad JLo cut her losses.
Sometimes, when it’s over, it’s over. Sometimes, it’s not a matter of trying, but of admitting your mistakes. I’ll bet both of them knew it wasn’t going to work, but dealt with it in their own particular way – he checked out and she flailed around pretending everything was beautiful until it wasn’t.
Yeah exactly. We’re all gonna have our opinions–mostly fueled by whether we hate/like either person–but at the end of the day they were just a terrible match. It’s weird they didn’t see what everyone else did but the rich and famous are built different. I think they put themselves in a bubble and then it popped much faster than they anticipated.
I’m not a JLo fan but Ben seems like a big man baby who love bombed her, then once he had her, lost interest and checked out of the marriage. Future Mrs. Afflecks should be aware of this pattern.
He didn’t mind paparazzi when it suited him with Jen Garner and with Ana de Armas.
So he basically love bombed her while he was in recovery and she fell for it. I actually blame him more for this, love bombing can be intoxicating and he knew how much JLo wanted a love story. He basically got her on the hook and then ditched her.
I see a lot of people referencing his pap walks with Ana and it is really interesting because he really does seem to hate the paps, yet seemed more than fine then.
But I also wonder if the pandemic had a lot to do with that. He seems to be a homebody and during lockdown, he sure got plenty of “homebodying” in, by force. Makes me wonder if the pap walks were tolerable then because they were sandwiched between long stretches of not leaving the house at all? Almost the way an introvert could probably tolerate one huge party a year and could even enjoy it, but if they had to go to a huge party every week, they’d HATE it?
Also, J-lo has an entourage IN her home. Ana didn’t. So maybe the walks were fine because he’d then retreat back into the empty house with just her?
He’s a weird guy. Never looks content. Always looks visually ‘off’.’ Like there’s something wrong mentally.
I feel like PageSix is rewriting history. 1. Ben made first contact with JLo via emails and love bombed her. 2. According to Ben, Vegas was his idea. 3. For someone who hates to be papped, he’s not really avoided the paparazzi in any of his relationships. Yes, he didn’t look entirely happy during Paris, but it’s ridiculous to say that he has less agency and responsibility in this relationship than her. If he’s been doing the work on himself, which started with his sober journey, then he’s absolutely aware of what he does need and how he should communicate effectively. And how he can also make whoever his partner is feel seen. JLo has a ton of issues, but this article is absolving Ben of his.
Broken promises can sink a relationship quickly. I suspect they both made promises to each other that “this time it will be different”. The old problems were still there.
This feels like the same story he sold last time he quit the relationship – he’s the victim, he just wants normal, she is too much, she doesn’t know when to stop. Oh please. He’s a grown ass man and he abruptly decides to quit the relationship on the honeymoon? That’s not a good look for anyone, especially someone with children who are impacted by his marriage and eventual divorce. He’s too flakey to be in a relationship and no one thinks he’s a victim.
Gwyneth Paltrow really nailed it when she said he makes life tough for himself. He’s always been like this, and it is sad for him because he’s clearly trying to sort things out with sobriety and such, but yeah, women need to beware.
Yeah I believe he checked out very early in the marriage and long before JLo revealed his love letters.
I don’t take anything Page 6 says with a grain of salt except BA has a paper trail of being a white man in Hollywood forever struggling with his sobriety (aww!!! we should feel sorry for him) and forever coddled by his ex-wives and the media (awww! everyone is taking care of him). At one point when does BA act like an adult and take responsibility and accountability for his choices, actions, and behaviors? He doesn’t like the paps? He loved up Ana with a media storm of photos to prove it. Now I am not a fan of JL because of her past history of being rude and dismissive to everyone from assistants to reporters to service staff, but she didn’t deserve the constant media backlash and ridicule of her failed marriage with the excessively problematic BA.
Don’t they both look a couple of lions lazing in the sun in that yacht-butt shot? How Leo can you get. Buh-bye Bennifer. We all saw this coming.
Ben is an addict. Ben love bombed her. Ben is a man child.
The repetition is tedious.
He really is out here playing with women. First, he cheated on Jennifer Garner, and she continued to help him with his sobriety. I think it was a combination of things, and they should have just continued to date. Jlo should have listened to Jane Fonda and not put out that documentary.
One question: Why is he on a boat with long sleeves and a T-shirt?
but him and Anna de armas used to be papped every day getting coffee and donuts so what’s the difference?
Ben just wants to live a low-key life?? People generate stories based on information fed by PR teams. If it’s pro Ben that signal is to me Ben’s team or crisis team is feeding them the narrative. Next, I wouldn’t be surprised if goes on SNL for the upcoming season and start goofing on their marriage. Like he did the last time they split.
And as Jennifer said in the documentary, that can apply to her and not just the character she was speaking to –
She still got her beauty, her booty and her bank account… BYE BOY TO HIM!!!
*ack* I meant Page Six not People. But People also does this. I wouldn’t be surprised if pro Ben stories start trickling out from them also.
Also, I really, really, love that some well-crafted ‘conscious un-coupling’ PR statement didn’t come out first. She just did her business and is moving on.
Nah their issues started 20 years ago and never were worked on, just glossed over when he love bombed her again and she fell for it. Again.
He clearly has a profoundly addictive personality and once he kicked the booze and drugs, she became the replacement high. What an absolute dick to say he “came to his senses.”
I so feel for her. The humiliation in addition to the pain she must be feeling. She really got played … AGAIN, by the same unworthy mess of a manchild.
It didn’t work, period. Stop blaming Ben. Stop glorifying Jen. They tried. I give them both credit for that. We all know folk who try and try and it just doesn’t jell.
Her sharing his love letters was a big uh oh for me ( who does that ?) but in the end it just points out their lack of harmony.
Good luck to both of them on their respective paths, I say.