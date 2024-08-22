“Kenan Thompson did a bit about Project 2025 at the DNC” links

Kenan Thompson’s bit at the DNC was so effective at highlighting the very real threat of Donald Trump’s Project 2025. [Jezebel]
Whoever decided to have Kenan handle that part about Project 2025 was a genius. Kenan was funny, but definitely got the serious message across. He’s having a great summer…his show about the Olympics was great and appearing at the DNC. Not bad!
It was definitely a genius move to hammer home what is the repub’s proposed project 2025 manifesto but do it with levity. That not only highlighted some of the many dystopian positions found in there but made a mockery of it at the same time.
Great job!
So happy to hear the dog will not be euthanized 🙂
Geezus, me too.
It takes some off the charts level of awful to wish that be done to a loving animal.
Kenan was awesome. And Donald and his cronies can lie all he wants about Project 2025 not being part of his platform or (GOD NO) he gets re-elected. The second he gets into power he will turn around. And tell the public that he sees good and value in Project 2025 and implement it immediately.
Lying liars that lie, lie and then lie some more.
And everything bad that Margaret Atwood wrote in her novel a Handmaid’s Tale. Was based in historical fact wrapped in the fictional Gov’t of the Republic of Gilead.
Okay but I have used the term “r*wdoging in this exact way for years. I guess I was Gen Z cool and didn’t even know it! LOL!
So do I, (not terribly often but…)that usage doesn’t feel new or different but perhaps they have popular show to hang it on now…?
So funny and also does a good job explaining what Project 2025 really is
Kenan did great, I appreciate everyone who has taken the time to do stuff like this.
Billie Joe has always brought young fans with musical talent up on stage to perform. What a dream come true for those kids.
I was at this show and it was so fun to watch him interact with Ruby and the other fan he brought on stage! I got teary eyed.
I enjoyed his part, which is a reminder that we need to continue to point out what’s in this horrendous Project 2025.
I wish republican women could break out of their brainwashing/denial/racism long enough to realize that the men in their lives — including their very own husbands and fathers and sons — hate women, including them.
Mrs Krabapple, Republican women aren’t necessarily brainwashed. They *know* the men in their lives and the male leaders they support hate women. Sad to say, but I think most Republican women also hate women, they just want to align themselves with a system so have some power they can use themselves to hurt the women they don’t like. It’s the same phenomenon we see with ppl like Candace Owens and Milo Yiannopoulos, all ppl from marginalized groups who hate their own identity but are happy to serve as a weapon against their own group.
Btw ProPublica did an amazing expose on Project 2025, you can watch their creepy and chilling “training videos” here: https://www.propublica.org/article/inside-project-2025-secret-training-videos-trump-election