“Kenan Thompson did a bit about Project 2025 at the DNC” links

Kenan Thompson’s bit at the DNC was so effective at highlighting the very real threat of Donald Trump’s Project 2025. [Jezebel]

Dissecting the timeline of Bennifer’s split. [LaineyGossip]

I love that Alain Delon’s family refused his dying wish. [JustJared]

Gen Z is doing weird things to traditional slang. [Pajiba]

A woman named Samantha Hart has email-name drama. [Buzzfeed]

How did Alex Cooper become this important? [Socialite Life]

I hate this Taylor Swift song so I’m not going to watch the video. [Hollywood Life]

Billie Joe Armstrong brought a fan on stage to sing. [Seriously OMG]

I love Solange Knowles’ style but this Proenza Schouler dress ain’t it. [RCFA]

Tori Spelling & Kristin Cavallari did a commercial together. [OMG Blog]