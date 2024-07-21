Shiloh Jolie announced her legal name change petition in the LA Times

On her 18th birthday back in May of this year, Shiloh Jolie filed the legal papers to drop “Pitt” from her surname. We soon learned, via People Magazine, that Shiloh made the decision herself and she went out and hired a lawyer on her own accord and wanted to file the name-change papers on her 18th birthday, perhaps as a gift to herself on the first day of her legal adulthood. Shortly after that, “sources close to Brad Pitt” threw a tantrum about Shiloh’s name change, and those “sources” showed exactly why Shiloh did it with this quote: “He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter.” He already had a daughter when Shiloh was born: Zahara was more than a year old when Shiloh was born. Of course, we’ve also heard that the other kids have dropped “Pitt” from their surname, but it’s done informally, at college and on playbills. By all accounts, Shiloh is the only one to change her legal name thus far. Well, here’s an update:
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter, Shiloh, is taking the next step to ditch her dad’s last name — all so a judge can speed things up and make it all official.
Shiloh — who just recently turned 18 — recently took out an ad in the L.A. Times newspaper to announce she’d filed a petition to drop “Pitt” from her surname — which is a standard legality before the court green lights a name change.
Shiloh filed to change her name from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, per the newspaper notice. It also states anyone who has objections to the petition should show up in court later this month. Otherwise, she’s going forward with her plan.
[From TMZ]
Apparently, this is some kind of quirk of California law, you have to put a public notice in the newspaper when you’re about to change your legal name. Basically, Shiloh is just following her lawyer’s advice. What happens if Brad Pitt shows up at the hearing and throws a tantrum in person? Not much. People Mag spoke to a family law attorney about this:
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s public name change announcement in a newspaper “could not have been avoided” for the process to move forward, a legal expert tells PEOPLE. According to California-based family law attorney David Glass, the 18-year-old’s petition to drop “Pitt” from her last name — which was recently published in The Los Angeles Times — follows legal regulations that such filings must be printed in a newspaper before the official name-change process can move forward to its next steps.
“In reality, it could not have been avoided,” Glass tells PEOPLE. “… She has to file a formal petition with the court to change her name. And she has to run an ad 4 weeks in a row before the hearing is scheduled, in addition to giving both of her parents written notification.”
“These name change petitions usually run very smoothly and are granted, unless the person has a criminal history and is trying to get away from punishment or liabilities,” he continues.
Glass adds, “I’ve never seen one opposed in court. Brad could come to court and say, for example, that Shiloh has been alienated against him by the mother. … But because she is no longer a minor, she can essentially call herself whatever she wants.”
[From People]
“But because she is no longer a minor…” That’s why she waited until her 18th birthday too, so that there wouldn’t be some commotion in family court with Brad dragging her mother into some bullsh-t again. Something I’ve been wondering is whether there was some coordination among the kids and it was decided by all of them that Shiloh should be the first one to go through the legal process. I know Zahara, Maddox and Pax want nothing to do with Brad and I’m sure they don’t use his name at all, but what if they believed (correctly) that it would be more of a statement if Shiloh was the first one to go through the legal name-change route?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
Angelina Jolie with daughters Knox Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt during the Red Carpet of movie ‘Eternals’ at the 16th Rome Film Festival, Rome, ITALY-24-10-2021,Image: 639688238, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Maria Laura Antonelli / AGF Foto / Avalon
-
-
Angelina Jolie with daughters Knox Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt during the Red Carpet of movie ‘Eternals’ at the 16th Rome Film Festival, Rome, ITALY-24-10-2021,Image: 639688245, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Maria Laura Antonelli / AGF Foto / Avalon
-
-
Rome, october 24th, 2021. Angelina Jolie and her daughters, Zahara and Shiloh, on the red carpet of the new Marvel’s movie, Eternals, at Rome Film Fest, Auditorium Parco della Musica.,Image: 639864158, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: RAFFAELLA MIDIRI / Avalon
-
-
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – NOVEMBER 18: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, street artist JR, actress Angelina Jolie and Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of MSNBC Films’ ‘Paper & Glue: A JR Project’ held at the Museum Of Tolerance on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 643887963, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Rudy Torres / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
Rome, ITALY – Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh, 15, continues to turn her back on her ‘dude’ style in a trendy dress and neon shoes as she joins her mum and sister Zahara, 16, at Eternals Rome premiere.
Pictured: Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
BACKGRID USA 24 OCTOBER 2021
BYLINE MUST READ: Andrea Staccioli Insidefoto / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Angelina Jolie is seen attending The Eternals – UK film premiere afterparty at Maison Estelle in London, England.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
BACKGRID USA 27 OCTOBER 2021
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Rome, ITALY – Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt enjoy ‘mommy-daughter time’ at the Maneskin concert for the world premiere of the “Loud Kids Tour” at the “Circo Massimo” in Rome, Italy.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie – Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
BACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Rome, ITALY – Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt attend the Maneskin’s concert for the world premiere of the “Loud Kids Tour” at the “Circo Massimo” in Rome, Italy.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
BACKGRID USA 10 JULY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20211027-UK Gala Screening of Marvel`s Eternals
-PICTURED: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt
-PHOTO by: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
Featuring: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 27 Oct 2021
Credit: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**North America Rights Only**
Waiting for another BP hissy fit in 3,2,1…🤯
Oh, for sure he’ll respond with some attempt at pity – Brad’s so very sad and hurt, he wishes his beloved daughter wasn’t brainwashed by her evil mother. He just wishes he had his family again and doesn’t know what went wrong. At least he has his new girlfriend to comfort him – did you know they are “serious” now? She’s his only family now…
I know what happened had a huge impact on these kids. This is not dissimilar to my own experience growing up with an abusive father. At 16 I legally changed my name to take on my mother’s maiden name. I did that to sever links to my father, who was well known where I grew up. I didn’t want to be associated with him and I didn’t want people asking me about him when they heard my surname.
I wanted every achievement of mine to be a credit to my mother. I totally get it. I wish Shiloh nothing but love and happiness from hereon.
Just speculation, but I also wonder if it wasn’t coordinated amongst the kids. They all have each other’s backs so much and no way do I think that they didn’t know Shiloh was doing this. I can’t imagine they didn’t talk about all of them doing it or some doing it with her. Whatever the reason for Shiloh doing it herself, maybe just her choice and meaningful to her to do on her own that they respected, the others definitely knew about it beforehand.
I seriously doubt this is what they are doing and I’m sure it would be terribly painful for them, but there would be something deeply satisfying if Brad’s biokids ditched his name and only the adopted kids had it, given how disgusting he is about distinguishing between them this way.
It makes sense for Shiloh to do it now because college records are a pain to change retroactively. For a normal person who may need to submit those records for years to come to graduate programs and/or employers, having a consistent name and not having to always include name change documentation simplifies things. Who knows? Maybe Shiloh wants a career outside Hollywood.
I also wonder if Brad’s PR team lying for years that she was still close to him culminating in the lie that she wanted to live with him played into this. It definitely feels like he’s been trying to push the narrative that he has relationships with his bio kids so i wonder if she wanted to do this legally to make the statement that she wouldn’t allow him to continue on with his lies and other her siblings who informally dropped his name before her.
His PR response has also been disastrous; that People comment about how he always wanted a daughter with no mention of the fact that Zahara, who he adopted before Shiloh was born, had already stopped using his name still makes me cringe so bad.
She might just be the most determined and organised by nature? I think it might have been a coordinated choice or it might just be a personality difference.
I imagine personality plays a part and also maybe the timeframe, as the years go by and they process what happened to them before and during the attack on the plane and then see how he has treated their mother since there may be an evolution of how they feel about their name. The older/other kids have done more lowkey versions and at some point Shiloh decided that she wanted the full legal change once she could.
That airplane incident won’t have been the only incident, it’s just the one we know about. As for Shiloh going through the legal route first, it could just be the person she is. They’re six siblings, but they’re still all individuals.
Also, it’s possible she was seeing all those weird and fake articles a few months back about how she was visiting Brad. Those were likely put out by Brad’s team. And he wasn’t even mentioning the other kids, just Shiloh. She saw that and said, yeah no, lemme change my name.
The public notice for a name change is standard practice everywhere. It made for a couple of fun days of gossip when Jeff Gillooly of Tonya Harding fame wanted to change his last name to Stone. Dudes named Jeff Stone came out of the woodwork to say they didn’t want the knee clubbing mastermind joining their ranks. Judge still granted the petition.
You can generally post in some unknown publication like a coupon circular that no one sees. Although these days I guess someone can set an alert online if they’re tracking your name. Either way, I think your name will always be approved unless it’s to commit fraud. None of those other Jeff’s could probably prove an intent to defraud them.
Yes, this is standard. It is just a legal notice, probably tucked next to obituaries in a newspaper of decent circulation wherever you live. It will run at least a week. For famous folks, it just happens to be the Times.
Even knowing this, I still hoped for a stylized picture of her burning his photo or something. Children of abuse deserve whatever tools they need to get past it.
Yeah… and if your abuser sees you changing your name, what then?
What if you are needing to get away from your parents?
Justifying this insane law because you *might* have nefarious reasons for changing your name doesn’t wash with me.
The damage that could be done to people who legitimately need yo change their names for safety far outweighs.
Also, run an ad for 4 weeks! So people living in poverty, like many escaping abuse, now have to pay.
It’s the same in Ontario. I know, because I wanted to change my name after escaping my abusive parents. So I’m stuck until they both die. Yes, it’s come to that.
So I applaud Shiloh & her family for so many reasons. This young woman is making the change she needs to be.
Agree. That was my thought. I can see law enforcement being consulted, but what makes it the business of parents if you are an adult or of the world at large?
In situations where there is a safety concern if both parents were notified/notice was published, you can file a motion asking the judge to waive the notice requirement. If you have good cause, the judge will grant it. I’ve done that for clients before.
That’s good to know.
Unfortunately, it’s down to the discretion of a judge, who follows rules made by men, enforced by men, to protect men.
And yes, I know women abuse, but statistically speaking, it’s not that.
Or it’s an 18 year old trying to prove to someone the abuse is real.
They hardy believe when social services is involved, let alone an 18 year period of “adult”.
It’s not your fault, the system is working as intended. I thank you for trying to help people 🙏
I used to work with women who needed to get sealed name changes because they were escaping domestic abuse (and occasionally organized crime). Probate courts regularly grant sealed name changes in these circumstances.
Then you remove them from your life. Or you remove yourself from their life.
I couldn’t change my name, as it is too expensive and complicated here.
I left the house at 18, and moved to another country at 30. It’s a lifelong journey, the only thing I know is that I am breaking the cycle.
That’s the only thing that matter.
They can afford the lawyers ? Kudos to them.
Have a favour to ask – people keep mentioning that the kids (Pax for example) continue to see their Pitt cousins but I cannot find any articles or photos when I search for it. I’m wondering if anyone has any links or more useful search terms? Thanks! It’s for a little pop culture side project on this whole mess.
It could be that they follow someone or follow themselves Pax or other family on social media. I know people were following Pax on instagram before he went private. So those pictures they are taking about would not be available for public view.
Expected as usual People Magazine tin pot lawyer mentions ” Angelinas parental alienation ” slur added in their latest pity party for Brad Pitt. His PR game never tiers just soo predictable. Is it any wonder why Shiloh dropped his name because he keeps on defaming her mother & siblings, not once has Brad Pitt stopped his hired media dogs to stop barking at his abuse victims. Even Shiloh statement alluded her decision to drop his name was due to his domestic violence & continued litigation abuses..
I noticed that, too. Useless & careless speculation.
Had Brad adopted the elder siblings before Shiloh was born? If so, I think a bigger statement would have been made by releasing themselves from his name in the same order they got it. I don’t think Zahara, Maddox and Pax will ever go through legal steps, which -the way things loom nationwide- could complicate their lives unnecessarily after having acquired it by adoption. They’d also have to deal with media trolls labelling them as ‘ungrateful’ and making a mess out of international adoption processes.
I definitely see what you’re saying, but they can afford lawyers to push the process through discreetly (Shiloh didn’t want to be discreet) and a name change wouldn’t in any way impact their citizenship status. If the US starts stripping naturalized citizens of their citizenship, I doubt these kids would be first in line, but I don’t see how a name change would weaken their claim to citizenship. Women especially change their last names all the time.
I wondered if their having been adopted might have anything to do with it, as well. Then again, they’d only be applying for a name change, not a ‘divorce’ from their adoptive parent.
Absolutely not my area of expertise, but I would hope that especially with adoption that citizenship cannot be revoked through changes in family status. Awful scenario but what if the adoptive parents die before the child is 18? They’d still be citizens. Please no one tell me that’s wrong.
I understand the rationale behind the public announcement, but why should a legal adult have to notify their parents, specifically, besides just the newspaper article? I don’t like it.
It’s a quirk of California law. I remember reading these in the classified section of the newspaper when I was a kid. Divorce notices, name changes, “as of this date I will only be responsible for debts incurred by me” etc. it was interesting when someone you knew showed up in there.
When it was instally announced about shiolhs name drop , the first thing Brad Pitt PR did was just say ” he’s sad Brad and was happy she was his 1st daughter” whilst disrespecting Zahara & her feelings …. no more could Brad Use Shiloh fake stories of moving in getting secrete pizza delivers behind closed doors for 8 years because Brad is ” fake private”…. but the biggest disrespect.was when Shiloh name change news came out Pitts PR team had put out gloating smug articles of how him and Paul Wesley’s cheating wife are going to have kids, how they want a fresh start new family… that in my eyes was Brad Pitt’s direct attack on Angelina and her children Shiloh included that he doesn’t care for them as his kids , he cam.get a new one…. he didn’t care the hurt and pain it caused 6 kids feelings with such gloating in your face smugness by Temu Angelina & Pitt
When the abused talks back to the abuser and stands her ground, the abuser calls himself a victim. Deflection, a common occurrence in society today.
How sad how openly media outlets that are on Brad Pitt’s payroll have been insulting towards Angelina J9olie and her children’s feelings. They mocked their domestic violence and the trauma it had caused them.
Brad Pitt’s always put his career over his 6 domestic violence victims well-being and trauma.
How sad you disregard their existence because you have the means and power to do so.
Starting a fresh with replacement family isn’t a solution over cracks of past you can’t amend. So sad
Proud of Angelina Jolie and her children for keeping a dignified silence and making best of the life they have together, she’s put her children’s physical and mental health first and her children know and appreciate her love and support in good and bad times high and lows. Unlike Brad Pitt who showed his narsasstic personality.
I was just reading how Brad Pitt REFUSES to drop lawsuit against Angelina Jolie after she ‘painted herself as a peacemaker’ in desperate bid to have him end bitter legal battle over Chateau Miraval… This man even dismisses the hand of peace, he rather carryout financially bleeding Angelina Jolie just because she sold her legally owned property, despite him treating her as a rejected frozen out partner in buisness. Is it no wonder why six children still fear him still are traumatized by his actions of continuing abuse
Sending all my love to Angelina Jolie and her children, may God protect you all from all kinds of harm . Mat you seven Jolie’s find happiness & love.
I was reading the latest onslaughts gaslighting narratives spun by Bradley Pitt’s PR team about the divorce & litigation & Pitt’s narrative of
“Neither will let go” ,hmmmm yeah right
when it’s literally just him. Seriously how much longer people will keep believing his gaslighting lies against Angelina Jolie..He’s the one not letting go due yo litigation cases he’s brought against her, he’s suing her, she’s not suing him, she’s time & time again asked him to stop this abuse that hurting the children & just allow them to heal,he still attacks them with lies and minipulating narratives to make himself the innocent weak pitiful person & Angelina as evil witch.
We stand with your choices Shiloh Nouvel Jolie.
Weird how they wrote this like it’s extraordinary. When you apply for a name change in ca, you check off a box that allows the advertisement. Its protocol. No one usually sees this. It’s just part of the process but it’s written so pointedly.
Not to mention, her first legal notice was published, in the LA Times, was way back on June 17th. No one can tell me that one of d*uche bag’s minions didn’t inform him of that first notice.
Good for her! It wasn’t too long ago that BP’s “sources” were trying desperately to pretend that Shiloh was really on his side and maybe living with him, remember that? I wonder now if that was was BP getting wind of what was coming down the pike and desperately trying to make a false narrative or if that was just the last straw for Shiloh. Like, she read the stories about how she is supposedly trying to “rebuild” her relationship to her father and she was like “NOPE. This ends now!”
Yes! That’s what I’m thinking. She saw those stories and said nope. He was only doing those stories about Shiloh and not the other kids as much.
The amount of comments against Angelina on tabloid sites is astounding. I pondered why so many side with Pitt then I remembered all the people who support Trump and it made more sense. The world today is a scary place
lol I had a similar realization. I can’t even be mad because look how many people are still supporting that abuser to be the next president. Scary indeed
I listened to yesterday’s Gossip with Celebitchy podcast; per CB, it’s Pitt’s legal team & its paid bots. Same tactics as used by the Scarf Monster (no need to use his real name).
Yes, people wanted to get on my case when I pointed it out and was calling them out. It’s not just the Scarf Monster ( lol I love that ) a lot of abusers use the same tactic, you just have to learn to follow the patterns once you do you want to be able to unsee it.
Good for her. Also it’s great for many people in tough circumstances to see one way of taking some control of their identity and personhood.
Am Californian and old enough to have come up reading newspapers … this has been a thing for a long time.
She didn’t bury it in a free weekly or something like that so good on her. I support you Shiloh!
Kudos to Shiloh for being the adult in the room and putting an end to her dad’s BS. The ridiculous stories over the last few years of her moving in with Pitt’s parents or Jen Aniston were just over the top nuts. But some on other sites mentioned Pitt having found an “abuse assistant” in the younger “gf”. First, mocking Pax after his world class *sshole post surfaced. In no time, the “gf” is seen wearing a PAX necklace on the jewelry company website where she works. The necklace is still up on the website. Then at the British Grand Prix, the “gf” is seen wearing a giant bird necklace on her chest. Flashback to the Tony awards wear AJ is sporting a new bird tattoo on her chest. Shiloh also has the same tat on her arm or hand. Obviously the “gf” wasn’t prepared to get herself tattooed, so I guess the necklace was the next best thing. Not to mention all the stories about her meeting the kids when she, obviously, never met ANY of those kids. Bad enough that Pitt abused and continues to abuse his ex and kids in the courts and the tabloids. But when a woman assists in the abuse of another woman and the woman’s kids for some attention from a boyfriend/abuser, that’s a whole other level of ick. Hope it’s worth it, Ines.