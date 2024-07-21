Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck have ‘deeper issues’ beyond J.Lo’s extreme fame

Jennifer Lopez posted these photos to her social media on Saturday. After posting them straight to Instagram and Twitter, she also posted one to her IG Stories and used Sabrina Carpenter’s white-girl-summer anthem “Espresso.” Don’t get me wrong, I love “Espresso” and it’s a legit bop. It’s fun and it expresses the kind of confident, sexy, fun attitude which I love to see in all women (“I can’t relate to desperation/My ‘give a f–ks’ are on vacation”). That being said, it’s like… J.Lo is 54 years old and she’s trying to bait her husband on the other side of the country to chase after her. She’s not slick!! But maybe it’s working? J.Lo’s Hot Estranged Wife Summer in the Hamptons has cooled down the temperature on the divorce talk, but “sources” are now saying that there are still “deeper issues.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s marital problems have nothing to do with her status as a superstar, according to a source. “The idea that Ben thinks Jennifer is too famous and that he didn’t know what he was getting into with the attention on their marriage isn’t true,” a source tells PEOPLE, adding, “There are deeper issues.” Lopez and Affleck’s two-year wedding anniversary came and went earlier this week as they spent time apart. She was in the Hamptons, on outings with Affleck’s 18-year-old daughter Violet and friends, while he was on the opposite coast in Los Angeles. Neither Affleck, 51, nor Lopez, 54, have publicly commented about any issues in their romance.

[From People]

Y’all know I root for Bennifer but enough is enough. They’re rich, crazy and deeply flawed 50-somethings. Can they just f–k and make up, for goodness sake? Are they just addicted to the drama at this point? They’ve only been married for two years and they don’t have children with each other – what is this “deeper issue” which cannot be solved with money, sex or time?

The Mail also had an exclusive about Bennifer, but there’s no big reveal in the article. J.Lo hopes to reconcile with Ben, she was happy to spend time with Violet Affleck because she wanted to show Ben that she gets along with his kids, and Jennifer is committed to putting her career on the back burner more often to allow her marriage to thrive.

Do you think she got her lips done?

Today is gonna be a great day 🤍🙏🏼 Happy Saturday everybody ☀️ pic.twitter.com/CB9kCWWkgq — jlo (@JLo) July 20, 2024