President Joe Biden dropped his re-election bid and endorsed VP Kamala Harris

Well, the Democratic Party bedwetters got what they wanted: utter chaos. The Republican Party is getting everything they wanted too – they successfully neutralized the only man who ever beat Donald Trump. President Joe Biden is dropping his reelection bid, despite his incumbent advantage, despite his primary victory (14 million votes), despite the fact that he’s been an excellent president. As it turns out, one bad night can destroy a presidency. But only when it’s a Democrat. Here’s his full statement:
My Fellow Americans,
Over the past three and a half years, we have made great progress as a Nation. Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We’ve made historic investments in rebuilding our Nation, in lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and in expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans. We’ve provided critically needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances. Passed the first gun safety law in 30 years. Appointed the first African American woman to the Supreme Court. And passed the most significant climate legislation in the history of the world. America has never been better positioned to lead than we are today.
I know none of this could have been done without you, the American people. Together, we overcame a once in a century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We’ve protected and preserved our Democracy. And we’ve revitalized and strengthened our alliances around the world.
It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.
I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision. For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me.
I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can’t do – when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America.
Joe Biden.
My take: President Biden was fully prepared to stay in the race and then, if re-elected, he would have stepped down at some point in his second term. I think he was devastated and disgusted by the lack of support he has received from the party writ large and from very specific allies, Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama among them. He served his state and the country for nearly his entire adult life and this is how his party repaid him. It’s despicable.
As for his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris. It literally has to be VP Harris. There is no other option which doesn’t involve a huge catastrophe at the DNC or an enormous fundraising mess. I love VP Harris and she will make an extraordinary president. I appreciate the fact that she didn’t knife President Biden in the back once in the past month or throughout the Biden presidency. I will make one joke through my tears: we better get new coconut-tree-themed Kamala Harris campaign merch.
Well…..as I just posted in my family whatsapp grp: with this decision (Prez Biden dropping out) it could mean either the right move for the Dems in securing victory in November…OR… its the beginning of the American Fascist Reich. May the gods hv mercy on our souls.
She should run with Hillary. God and Voters alike would some love good biblical justice and relish the chance to raise every word Trump said about Hilary against him and banish him once and for all!
You know what? At this point it’s the only thing that makes sense.
Yes, sure, those dude bros donors that pushed Biden out are gonna get behind a Harris-Clinton ticket. That’s never going to happen. Harris’s name wasn’t even being floated as the presumptive nominee as all of this was going down. As someone said below, they won’t be happy with anything other than an all white male ticket.
I feel sick.
WW have proven they will not for Hilary so that is a no go. It will need to be a man and who IDK? And Definitely a white man but at this point the young liberals are disgusted. I feel like this is the death nail for the Dem party. I just dont understand why they constantly caved to these people and why they don’t have their shit together… UGGGG
Sussex watcher – actually it was. Almost all of the political commentary I’ve seen that called for Biden to go, has also said that Harris should be the nominee as she has a far better chance of winning.
The idea that the Democrats who wanted Biden to drop out didn’t like Harris is simply not true. Most of them preferred her to him (because she was doing better in the polls) and that’s why they wanted him to drop out. Biden was dragging her down.
I really want Kamala to run with Gretchen Whitmer for this reason and this reason alone:
I would pay to watch Gretchen Whitmer to rip J.D. Vance to shreds in the VP debate.
I mean I’m fine with Pete Buttigeg and I definitely think it needs to be a Midwesterner but Gretchen is a wolverine when it comes to debates and her taking that pile of crap down a notch would make me so happy.
Absolutely not . New blood is needed here, not Hillary.
I’d like to see Mayor Pete with his communication skills be VP. He wades into hostile territory and makes things simple with pathos. Am a big fan of Chasten too.
@K8erade — Mr. Jaded and I were having that exact same discussion this morning — Harris and Whitmer would be amazing. However the misogynists would never go for a female POTUS/VPOTUS so who do Americans have? Pete Butegieg? Gavin Newsom? Andy Beshear? Josh Shapiro? I’m Canadian so don’t have a lot of knowledge of the likely candidates…thoughts anyone?
I would love for it to be Hillary but somehow I don’t see that happening. As for Biden ending his candidacy, it didn’t hit me emotionally until I read this post. I just wasn’t surprised because there have been rumblings. But reading the part where Kaiser wrote about making a joke through tears got me and now I’m crying too. Biden is a good man and a great President. It took a lot of strength to make this decision.
They will challenge Kamala at the “open” Convention (from what I hear) and get their guy or gal in. Their support of their chosen Candidate will depend on promises to not tax them the way Joe wanted.
If you voted for biden in 2020, you already voted for harris. No drama needed, the USA has already voted for her, because the possibility always existed that Biden could have passed away from natural causes in his 80s. Shes more than qualified. Harris2024 and vote blue.
Would love to see Mayor Pete get the nomination.
I am Harris 2024 all the way! No question. Now, don’t get me wrong, I adore Joe. Always have. I will never forget him pushing forward The Violence Against Women Act…just one of many extraordinary things the man has done for our country. However, as the initial shock has worn off, I am excited for this election. This country is LONG overdue for having a woman sitting behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval!
Kamala candidacy is up in the air. She will be challenged at the Convention.
@Kingston, it really does feel like it’s one of either extreme of an outcome. I’m horrified at the levels that some Dems are prepared to go to in order to trip themselves and their country up. In all my wildest ADHD craziness, I couldn’t self sabotage to this level. This planet cannot possibly survive another Trump presidency, imo. Kinda hoping for Newsom purely because he’s A) a middle aged white guy and unfortunately we have to factor this shit into if someone gets elected or not. And B) I want to see the deliciousness of Trump junior’s nemesis helping to hopefully defeat the trump family of grifters, thieves and insurrectionists.
Newsom is avidly pro-choice, proud for CA to be a safe haven for out of state pregnant people. He’s not perfect, but he’s done some good stuff and as you said, fits the profile. He ripped orangeman pretty good a few days ago, too.
Scary sh1t, all this.
This country is f***ed. I am devastated for Joe. I am glad that he will get to live out his retirement in peace, but this country did him wrong and we will live to regret this. All of these idiots had better embrace Harris with no hiccups.
Jeffrey Katzenburg was in charge of getting donors aligned and after the debate the donors were stopping. Now that T has Musk’s $45 M a month + Peter Thiel’s wallet it became a real financial issue. Money fks up politics so badly.
Don’t kid yourself. If the Orange Man succeeds, Joe’s life—his whole family—will be in mortal danger.
I’m devastated. I can’t believe they won out on this, we may be screwed. I know I will have to dust off and continue, but right now I am so scared. I have three daughters.
We have no idea how this will pan out but our best shot at beating Trump is to all unite behind Harris. Now is the time to show power, energy, momentum, unity and hope. I’m grateful for what Biden has done for this country and am hoping that this new development will inject new energy into this race and that Harris will defeat Trump soundly. This is not a drill.
Well, allegedly the Dem powers that be want Kamala out as well. Apparently nothing will satisfy them except an all white male ticket
We will. Nobody wants Trumps sickening chaos except his loud followers who are basically divorced men living in one bedroom apartments and people who are mentally trapped in 1950.
@midnight – where on earth are you hearing this from, and please don’t say anonymous online commenters.
Almost all the sourced political commentary and journalism I’ve seen indicates the Democrats wanted Biden to drop out because they want Harris to be the nominee. She’s preferred by the party and the country.
Midnight@theOasis Everyone, I mean everyone, is backing Harris. It’s been pretty instantaneous since Biden endorsed her. The show of unity has already started and needs to hold through Election Day.
@Holly- AOC said it on her IG…that the donor class doesn’t want Kamala Harris.
For what it’s worth Bill and Hillary have endorsed Kamala as the nominee. They’re kind of small fish though. I don’t think a woman in her 70s should be the VP. I think we pummel Trump’s age and dementia and having an elder VP will take away from that.
Whatever happens from here on out…
Thank you President Biden.
You got us this far. I hope we don’t let you down.
The big part of it is rich donors threatening to pull funds from the race if Joe didn’t step down. I really hope this doesn’t turn into the biggest mistake Democrats ever made. It was nice not hearing about batsh*t politics for 3.5 years. The guy did his job quietly and cleaned the office. It is gonna be hard to find the next best candidate. I am not sure the donors will accept Kamala.
It seems he main stream media only reports drama and yes your right. He did the job quietly and has accomplishments under his belt. Did well at the NATO meeting and speeches including the State of the Union. Now we will see what comes next – if the donors try to hand pick whatever candidate they want eschewing VP Harris. I hope not.
I’ve been in tears all day. Will fully support the blue ticket regardless and believe in Kamala, but I fear there was a reason the other side wanted him out so badly.
I am shocked and upset, too. Elle. Joe was treated badly and I don’t believe those that ousted him really want Kamala. Had Joe won (and I believe he would have), Kamala would likely have stepped in anyway. All those voters who stood in line for hours in 2020 to vote for Joe would have done so again. As for Biden’s slip-ups, good grief, everyone makes gaffes and gets names wrong. There’s a price to be paid for the insight and wisdom elder statesmen (and women) have, and the odd gaffe/fumble is a small one. I hope this backstabbing doesn’t have bad consequences.
Is it too late for Pete to be her running mate? I like him a lot! I don’t care if folks have the same beliefs, faith as me as long as they follow the laws and lead well. Too many American Christians (I’m a black immigrant Christian woman) forget that Jesus and His followers existed in a time of political turmoil and religious persecution. Why are we expecting leaders to share our faith or accepting leaders who claim to but don’t live like it or are just poor leaders? Stick to the job description, please!☹️
It won’t be Pete. The donors will not get behind a ticket with a Black Woman Prez and a Gay Man as VP. It will be a white, X-tian, family man from a red or swing state.
They don’t accept Kamala.
All the Dems had to do was sit down and shut the f up. Dump was going to implode all on his own. Now fing what?? What?! I am sick over this.
Now we get behind Harris and vote…and convince everyone we know to do the same.
I’m pretty pissed off right now. So you might want to think about what comes next. . Republicans are threatening lawsuits & if this lands before the Supreme Court, then what?
Marc Elias, the ne plus ultra of election lawyers, is saying that appearing on the ballot in 50 states will not be a problem. Given his 64 wins after the 2020 election I take his word. He has not lost in front of the Supreme Court if that’s any comfort. I don’t trust scotus as far as I can throw them though.
I am so angry. MY VOTE DOESN’T COUNT. Of course, now I’m Team Kamala. But this is not the way to do any of this. And you can damn well bet that Republicans will start their legal challenges to suppress the vote in as many states as they can.
The NYT will not get another penny from me. Same for George Clooney. Same for Ashley Judd (although on that last one, unless they’re re-casting for the Joker any time soon, it’s unlikely I’d get much of a chance.) Yes, I’m mad. I’m so mad at all of this.
I am so, so, so scared, you guys.
Hi, Beana. I am right here with you in a super red state. I wish I had hopeful words for you, but I don’t. The truth is that big donors made this decision for us…out of fear. Everyone is afraid. Everyone. As Joe sunk in the polls and Project 2025 became known people are scrambling to cover themselves for a very grim future. Silicon Valley liberal millionaires/billionaires/businessmen are bailing and throwing support from Biden to Trump. They know he is coming for them with his presidential immunity and weaponized DOJ/IRS/every agency he will wrest control. The major news agencies are moderating their content on Trump, because he will be coming for them. Europe is putting plans in motion for the fall of NATO. Mega billionaires who hated Trump are making nice. Putin is preparing to finish off Ukraine, and Palestine knows if Biden goes, Trump will step aside while they are finished off, they are a breath away from it already. (Evidently, he is using “Palestian” as a slurr to enemies?) We are in big trouble. 20th century history has shown that when Fascism hits a certain point there is no stopping it, and WE do not have allied countries to come save us from ourselves. Personally, I would have fled the country 7 years ago, but I have family who cannot/willnot leave the country and I won’t leave them behind. I am in the process of putting protections in place for all of us: new passports where possible, stashing cash, changing our political affiliation to unaffiliated, stopping all posts on social media. Staying off lists will be vital. I have a spouse who works for the federal government, and will be targeted under Trump not only for political beliefs, but because of being LatinX. I post here normally, but not using my regular name this time. This may be my last political post. I use no other social media. I will vote for whoever the Democrats run, straight blue, but I am tapped out financially for now. When a country has a crisis things can turn quickly. I am so tired and feel like I have been fighting this all alone, and just can’t anymore. Like late 1930s Europe I am now at the point I will simply survive all this for the sake of those who depend upon me. If it were only me, I would be out in the street causing he!! against the GOP, but I can’t only think of myself. Hope and silently work for the best, but planning for the worst.
@Anonymous: Tim Snyder’s Lesson #1, On Tyrrany: Do not obey, in advance.
https://youtu.be/9tocssf3w80?si=w6RhTJOXoeiBe1I2
@Beana – I am so sorry you feel your vote doesn’t count. Personally, I think it does, but I’ve been independent (unaffiliated) voter most of my life and missed out on that feeling after the primaries. Mostly I’m sorry for Joe since he’s sick with covid. His current health may be what tipped the scale in this decision because he’s feisty enough to continue on unless he was advised there was zero chance he could win.
I was listening (and reading) Professor Allan Lichtman’s ‘Plan B’ for the Democrats to retain the Incumbency and Contest keys by Biden resigning and making Kamala Harris president right now (“13 Keys to the White House” – Professor Lichtman, American University, is the only person who has consistently predicted presidential vote winners for the past 10 elections). I’m not sure if Lichtman is still for Plan B, but he did an July 19 op ed for NY Daily News, will try putting link here https://www.nydailynews.com/2024/07/19/if-they-jettison-biden-a-plan-b-for-democrats-make-kamala-harris-president-right-now/
Prof Lichtman also has Youtube show on Tuesday and Thursday, @AllanLichtmanYouTube.
Looks like Prof Lichtman has decided to do emergency YouTube show live tonight at 9pm Eastern. https://www.youtube.com/live/BxvUPI1Bph4
This sounds like a good idea: give Harris a head start.
Bisynaptic, I totally respect and understand what you and the author are saying. What do I do? I am in the reddest state in the US, a locally well-known spouse, Latino family and last name, vocally liberal the past 8 years, and ALL our family (both sides!) are dedicated Trumpers. I no longer communicate with them because of it. I left my church because 75% support Trump, some rabidly. (Mormon) I have donated all the money I can remotely afford to campaigns from here to Georgia. (I put off replacing my vehicle and the 25 year old carpeting in my home to send more money.) I have sent money to Robert Reich, Planned Parenthood, SPLC, and many more. There is nothing left for me to do but get ready. If you can advise me I am absolutely open to it and welcome any help. Seriously.
@Anonymous, I hear you. I’m also a vulnerable person: I’m disabled, due to chronic illness. I’m mostly bedridden and rely on the meager support that the government provides. When the eugenicists come, they will come for me.
I don’t have easy answers. What I do know is that Snyder is right: these people feed off OUR power. We must resist giving it to them, as much as possible. I applaud you for giving your resources to the cause. I think you should continue, in whatever way you can. The election of Trump has mobilized people at the grass roots level. I think that’s where the bang is for the buck of effort. I subscribe to Robert Hubbell’s newsletter. What I really appreciate about it is that he provides lots of opportunities for his readers to engage with these groups. There’s another such blog, called Chop Wood, Carry Water, that also connects people with levers of action.
It sounds like you feel alone and isolated. You’re not alone: these groups exist where you live. Reach out to them. Best wishes.
@Anonymous, if you don’t already read Professor Heather Cox Richardson, please find her. She posts on FB, Twitter, and Substack.
In the comment threads on her posts you can find links to efforts like the postcard campaign and Liberal Rocks, among others. These are things we can all do without spending a lot of money.
Thank you for all you’re doing for our country. #VoteBlue 💙
I won’t forget Lester Holt’s sabotage interview while President Biden was trying to come back after the debate. I also resent George Stephanopoulos ( “Oops,I shouldn’t have said he is unfit for office.”))
I am absolutely devastated right now. There is no way that Kamala is going to get the support that she needs. And I truly feel that there is no way that she will be able to beat Trump. I am going to do my part and drag myself to the polls in November, but dark days are ahead of us. I truly believe that they have opened the gates for a second Trump administration with this terrible, terrible decision.
Biden was flat out going to lose this year. We could have either kept shoveling money into a losing candidate or shake things up and try something new.
In 2016 EVERYONE said there’s no way Trump could win, and he did. So don’t count Harris out before she has even started. Give her a shot. And vote. Just like the MAGAs voted in 2016 and won. If we – as in YOU- come out and vote we have a chance. Every last one of us can make a difference but not if we give up before we have even started.
Seriously. Woman up.
Waitwhat, no Biden was not going to lose this year. That’s what the Republicans and bots are telling everyone. The polls do not correctly represent the people, because their methodology is so bad.
I’m devastated. Joe Biden was the best POTUS I ever saw in my lifetime. I hope, wish, pray, beg that everyone will accept Kamala Harris as the new nominee. And I will be sending Joe Biden gratitude for saving our country for the rest of his years and beyond. If there are any sane histories written in the future, they will document him as a truly great, brilliant, phenomenal President.
I am full of dread that instead of a smooth transition of financial backing and votes to Harris, chaos will reign and we will get the Orange Sith back in the White House in November.
Were you asleep during the Obama presidency or what?
Obama was great. Enjoyable, a great orator and writer, I bought his books. Biden passed more legislation than anyone since FDR and he negotiated with R’s to get ALL his judges appointed. Did you see the one day where Joe signed 50 bills in a single day? The unparalleled speed at getting infrastructure catastrophes fixed? Waded into the student loan mess when no one else had the courage? As a history major I think Aidee Kay’s post is legit, not worth mocking.
Is there really a need to insult someone else’s opinion? Especially when you’re both on the same side?
I wrote the White House, as someone suggested a few days ago. Your statements will be a part of his Presidential record.
I love Joe Biden and all that he stands for.
I feel sad for Joe. I wish this has been his decision, and I was hoping he would stay just to prove them wrong (because I believed he would win, old age or no). But I knew the writing was on the wall when Manchin publicly called on him to drop out earlier. That coward only shows his face when the work is done.
I am stoked to vote for Kamala Harris for President. And nobody else, Dems–no more tantrums, no more bs.
Man chin is now considering becoming A Den again and challenging Harris for the nomination.
Kennedy (the loon) also had a “live statement” and said he would be willing to also (again) run as a Dem.
These people are seriously Cray cray.
Oh, f*ck that guy. Harris is a far better choice.
Of course Manchin is being a spoiler but who would actually want to vote for him? He was a nightmare for Dems in the Senate. He needs to sit and spin somewhere. Also this election became about age and he’s too old.
OMG I am fcuking PISSED. This is utter insanity. I cannot believe this is happening. I’m so angry at Obama and Pelosi and everyone else who didn’t have Biden’s back when the alternative is a narcissistic fascist who is also a CONVICTED FELON.
This is going to be chaos. I’m so upset and angry right now.
I am really disappointed in Obama and will forever side eye him.
Him and Pelosi stabbing Biden in the back is so low and ugly. Still shocked by their behavior. All those primary votes mean nothing.
Obama hasn’t said squat about endorsing Harris. Instead, he’s favoring an open contest at the convention. Always thought he did a crap job growing the party. Now he wants to give away one of the referenda keys to the White House by creating a contest in the incumbent party nomination. Utter. Fool.
Clintons were on board with Kamala within an hour of Joe’s announcement.
I have some old Obama campaign posters and I think I’ll spend today pulling them out and burning them. F— that guy.
Obama has been a disappointment since it became obvious he wasn’t building the Democratic party despite having built amazing databases to get him voted in 2008. If he’d done a better job we might never have had Tea Party takeover in Congress or budget sequestration. His declining to endorse Kamala is just further proof he’s a spineless Democrat and willing to lose the whole show by forcing an open contest at convention.
OTOH, Pelosi is a fresh disappointment. Disgusted.
Agreed… The DNC is totally incompetent. The public infighting will cost us both houses of congress and the presidency, plus countless local selections. I fear for the future of the country.
Please, stop. Let’s move on. This is the state of affairs now. Why dwell on the past, when we have a war on our hands with the Republicans. Can we please stay on course. Please?
Proud Mary, well, I guess with only 107 days until November 5th someone needs to tell us what the course is.
I’m so angry. I hate this so much. I guess we just don’t do democracy anymore? Votes don’t count?
Everyone KNEW he was old. He said he’d be a one term, but then didn’t set anyone else up. Went again. Why not just have actual primaries when we had the primaries? Because it would look like infighting and look like a weak, split Dem party….BUT HOW TF IS THIS BETTER? You can’t step down now, after everyone committed to you! Get elected, die or recuse yourself, and THEN let Kamala take over. Most of assumed it would happen, anyways.
This just looks messy. It looks weak. It looks like a coup. I hate it. It’s so stupid. I’m so angry that people didn’t think about how he would be doing for the next 5 years one year ago. He’s old, and stutters, and gets colds more often, and Covid…..BUT the party was like “that’s okay, we accept that bc he can and HAS beat Trump.” We should’ve stood behind and defended NOW….
OR we could have done this the right way, with actual, open primaries, but we didn’t. And now it just looks like our candidate was bullied out and a couple elite AHs like George Clooney, etc, don’t GAF what his voters and supporters wanted.
I will vote. My family will vote. But we feel incredibly disenfranchised and extremely unmotivated to help in any other way than voting.
I HATE this so much.
So disappointed in this kind of take. We have FOUR MONTHS before the election. Including time for Harris to present her goals and candidacy after which you can spew your rhetoric.
In the meantime STOP GIVING UP BEFORE WE EVEN GOT STARTED. I swear some people would rather live in a fascist state than support a black woman. For shame. Harris has my vote.
Waitwhat. we have 107 days until November 5th. Harris has my vote. That’s assuming the wealthy will allow her to run as President. That’s one of the issues here. We won’t know until the DNC who will be running as President and Vice President. That will be August 19-22. That mean at most we will have 78 days until November 5th.
If the wealthy have a plan, we should hear about it now. Why make it a secret?
I’m too angry to think logically right now. I thank Joe Biden for his dedicated service and saving this country from ruin four years ago. I was looking forward to his second term and all the good things that would’ve come from it.
All I can say now is F@*k the Dem leaders and everyone else who knifed Biden in the back. He could have won reelection if they’d rallied around and supported him after the debate. This will fracture the fragile Democratic coalition. The Dem party will be just as fractured as the former Republican Party after this election
This all this 100 per cent
I love Joe and did not want him to step down, but I understand. His age-related issues seemed to become more frequent and, I think, it was a matter of time until something major happened. I know people are upset about this outcome, but people whose judgement I trust, like Obama and Pelosi, say it’s time, then what else can you do?
Now, he can shift into Rockstar mode (where he shines!) to support VP Harris. I’m excited to vote for her!
I hate that Biden got bullied out. It’s going to be a long, and very painful 4 months. He was an amazing president and I am so thankful for all that he has done.
Tomorrow I am donating to the Harris campaign.
I’ve made it clear here over the last few days that I think this is a disaster. And I still think so. I just don’t know what the next step is. I think this could be the end of US democracy.
That said….i am of course 100% with Harris and I would LOVE for you all to laugh at me in November and tell me I was horribly wrong. I will take that!!!
It’s a hard punch to my gut, and I’m upset about this decision coming now this late in the game. But, democracy is literally at stake so I will mourn and pout at home, and in the meantime throw my full support behind VP Harris. We cannot allow Trump back in. On the plus side, I’m really looking forward to a debate between Harris and Trump, she’ll mop the floor with him! (And the mop head he’s wearing on the side of his head lol)
Becks, oh, I’m sure the Democratic Party will survive. I’m much more concerned about the fact that the wealthy gets to pick the President/Vice President candidates. Will this happen every four years? I think someone should be thinking about that and letting the voters know if it’s necessary to vote in primaries in future.
Wow – my heart aches for my fellow US CBers. This is shocking news – I truly hope that now they shut up and put up to get behind Harris. Is it possible that they push her out and put 2 new candidates on the ticket? Or do you think they will want one of their ‘picks’ on the ticket as her VEEP?
Biden was the only one who could have beaten Dump again.
They had been trying to get Kamala to step down for the entire time she’s been VP and now they want her as their Candidate?
I am done, not canvassing, not phone banking, not registering people to vote or donating a dime, Nothing. This Black women is DONE!
Let the Democratic Elite do all that since my voice doesn’t matter.
Pretty sure they’ve got their knives out for Kamala as well.
They lost this election the second they started this mess and did it publicly. Yes, let’s have a fight on the convention floor to choose a candidate and get them up and running in a month.
And Obama and Pelosi I’ve lost a lot respect for, all the time Joe had their backs ( oh and sending Michelle out isn’t going help)
So you’re going to sit back and let Trump win out of….spite?
Trump won the second this Coup began.
So yes I am going to reserve my resources, peace and money for the Hell his 2nd term will bring.
And plus according to the Dem Elite, Media etc, I’m expendable anyway. So you guys got this. Handle it.
Holly.
You cannot keep expecting Black people, Black women, to do the work & gets the votes & keep getting kicked in the face by white people.
See: Georgia. Black people on the ground delivered that state & what thanks did they get?
More broken promises & “your vote matters!”
At what point is it enough? How long do Black people have to pay the price for the horribleness of white people?
And then when it’s enough white people say “ you want trump to win!”
@LurkerM, except it won’t just be a second term, he’ll never leave office. This will basically be a lifetime appointment if Trump is “elected”. Are you prepared to just sit back and meekly accept what absolute hell the R’s are planning to do to you/us for the rest of our lives, our children’s and grandchildren’s lives? Because I’m not. I’m mad, yes, but I’m not throwing in the towel out of spite & anger, and letting him back in.
Right there with you sister. Changing party affiliation to independent.
Biden endorsed Harris, but I have heard by sources close to this that they (the party) want to dump her.
If they do keep her and loses, they get to blame her and Biden and do the “See we rich white men know what’s best for the party.”
Though I vote Democratic, I’ve been a registered Independent for years. More black people should dump the Dem party allegiance and register as Independents.
When do all the ballots have to be set for the November election? I have seen that Ohio’s ballot has to be set prior to the Democratic National Convention, but am too angry too fact check right now.
@Midnight@theOasis — Hard Nope. That’s what I believed— and did — in my younger years, until I realized that being registered as an Independent and voting consistently for Democratic candidates meant that I was giving up the power of my voice when it came to choosing both local and national candidates, and electing local officials.
I refuse to give up my power without a fight.
If we ever move beyond the current 2 party system and/or have genuinely viable 3rd party candidates, my strategy might change. I get that my vote isn’t appreciated as it should be, but I try to use what power I have to vote as wisely and well as I can.
Sadly I don’t think she will end up on the ticket – from what I’ve been reading in the UK news the main runners are Kamala Harris, Gretchen Whitmer, Gavin Newsom and Pete Buttigieg.
I think the Dem ticket will be the 2 white men: Pete as Pres and Gavin as VP. I guess it depends on whether they think they can win.
They MAY let a ww on the ticket. Schumer is talking up Kirsten Gillibrand although the only thing noteworthy she’s done is getting Al Franken to resign.
Apparently Newsom and Whitmer have already said they’re not interested in running.
It can’t be Wilson or Buttigeig. There’s no way America would go for two woman or a WoC and a gay man. Newsom is who is most likely, but that’ll have its own issues because they’re both from California, and that creates issues with the EC in tight races.
Gavin and Pete are already backing Harris for President. Neither will be VP. Gretchen might as she is in a swing state, but it might be the dudes from Pennsylvania, Arizona or Kentucky.
Lurker M: Kamala Harris will be the nominee of the Democratic party. I guarantee it. So I hope you will get behind her and work for her. The anger and disappointment you feel now will be much worse if she falls short in November. I did hear that the donor dam has broken and they’re donating again knowing that KH is the very likely nominee.
If Kamala is nominee I will vote for her ( she’s a Howard U alumna just like me🦬) .
But I did that and more for Hilary and white women couldn’t bring themselves to vote for her for reasons 🤷🏾♀️ and look where we are at.
The people who wanted Joe off the ballot can handle all of it.
Brassy Rebel, why don’t you just work twice as hard with your time and money to make up for people like Lurker M who were rightfully disenfranchised and gave their time and money to a candidate that was pushed out?
People can and still will vote.. it’s the extras, the going door to door stumping for the candidate, donating and raising money, hyping up the candidate that was voted for, driving others to the polls, that the people who wanted Biden out can pick up on, now.
You can count on black womens’ votes, AS ALWAYS, but maybe you pick up some of the other slack when it was wealthy white male donors who pushed out the candidate the black women FULLY supported.
How are they not to look like hypocritical, double speakers, whose words mean nothing and can’t be trusted, now?
LURKER: You are acting like Bernie Bro. Whoever they choose, you must vote for them. Democracy is on the line. If not, you are just supporting Trump. Democracy is bigger than a president. Also, America is a plutocracy, and donors have always had significant input. Now, the process is more visible than before.
F*CK. 🤯
I have no words.
Only seething and fear.
I knew it was too good to be true when I came here this morning and there were no politics posts.
I am deeply sorry that Joe was bullied out of the race. I hate that moneyed bros just nullified our primary votes. And I’m terrified that this will tank the election. I don’t trust that enough white people will do what’s right and vote for Harris.
That said, I’m glad he endorsed Kamala Harris. She is the only way forward, practically speaking. Plus, she was my first choice last time around, so on that note, I’m thrilled to get the chance to vote for her.
Just…what shenanigans. I’m so, so tired of living through interesting times.
I’m excited for President Harris to be the first woman president of the USA. Let’s see in august if she secures the nomination. If she does i will apply to work for her campaign.
Not gonna happen. The misogynoir is deep in the party.
Someone on an earlier post asked if we’re more racist or misogynistic in the U.S. I think definitely it’s the latter. Black men got the vote 50 years before women did; and a black man was elected president, but they’d never even consider electing a woman, no matter how well qualified. I just hope that Kamala Harris can overcome both of these barriers and make it across the finish line first and become our next President.
Yup.
Lucky Charm: Both. As a black woman, you face a unique intersection of sexism and racism that can’t be separated. This dual discrimination shapes your experiences in distinct ways. The racist one-drop rule in America labels Obama as a black man, overshadowing his mixed-race heritage, but making him more palatable to a white audience. Additionally, he needed a white man on the ticket to get elected.
If you check Yahoo Finance right now, do you know what stocks have risen 30% since the assassination attempt?
Private prisons.
I am sick. Obviously I am voting for Kamala. But do we really think these closet racists are going to put their Karen alone in the voting booth instincts aside to stop fascism? History says no. No they will not.
God help us.
Lost we are lost. Those fcking backbiting COWARDS. They should have been shining up Kamala for 4 years. Now they will throw her away too. My god we have been betrayed along with Biden. All of this is designed. And it’s all the fault of Democrat leadership. COWARDSand selfish.
I am inexplicably crying right now. This utterly decent man, kind man, amazing president did not deserve this. They have doubted him for years and have been wrong every step of the way. I hope they don’t come to regret this. The world can’t afford it.
Let’s all call the White House to thank Joe and suggest for the remainder of his term he taxes tf out of the Billionaires and add judges to the Supreme Court.
Which will be immediately cancelled if Trump wins. It’s a lose-lose situation.
I feel like I have felt the gamut of emotions in just a couple of hours. Though I am still seething at the way this went down, and feeling anger over the fact that the media is literally running this country right now, I have to figure out some type of logic. I wonder, especially in regards to Pelosi and Obama (IF what the media was reporting was true)…maybe they saw something in their conversations with Biden that we didn’t as a public? Maybe they came to the conclusion (again IF they actually did) that he should step down bc they witnessed behavior in their personal interactions. Maybe I’m grasping at straws, but gosh I am not ready for the next phase of the shitshow we are living in right now…
No because there had been no concerns about his health until he started talking about taxing billionaires. The poor debate performance was only used as leverage because the donor class refused to give money to any of them unless he was removed.
Sorry but did everyone not see President Biden on Wednesday? Yes, he had covid. But he could not get into the black SVU without assistance. I’m so floored that CB wants to pretend that President Biden’s age has become an issue.
I’ve had the same thought. Obama in particular is so close to the Bidens that I find it difficult to believe (or maybe just accept) that he would just join the pile-on without a damn good reason. And while I understand the desire for medical privacy, I feel like, if that’s the case, it might be better to come out with it. SO MANY people were working their asses off for Biden, and they need to know that their voices and their efforts still matter if we’re going to pull our shit together and win in Nov.
The next thing we will hear is the 25th Amendment lobbied about. Watch the GOP and their errand boy the NYT start talking about it.
Meanwhile no mention of diaper dude’s syphillis addled brain.
THE WP and CNN are now run by British tabloid hacks. The NYT has leaned right for more than a decade.
They made him quit on National Ice Cream Day, bless it.
@TeamAwesome you are so not awesome
My favorite comment about Kamala (said by leadership) is that she “has to prove herself” before they will support her candidacy for President.
Yeah, there is no way they are going to let her remain on the ticket.
Oh, FFS, really? She’s more than proven herself!!!
The only way forward is for the party to say it doesn’t f–king matter who the Democratic candidate is. Literally anyone they could put forward is a better option than Trump. Just pick someone, ANYONE and get the f–k on with it. I do not have faith that much of the party is capable of doing that. Look forward to more f–king bickering as democracy circles the drain.
I’m so excited about this and no Biden would not have stepped down if had won a second term. But anyway, I’m glad that he did the right thing by endorsing Kamala and I’m happy to see different congressional caucuses follow suit.
I wanted him to stay in. I thought he had the best chance, the only one the GOP were worried about. However he’s made the decision and I respect him for that.
But I share the disgust at how this went down. The only way forward is with Harris. So let’s hope all those fucking assholes don’t screw up further and challenge her candidacy, because there’s no guarantee they won’t.
The chaos agents in the media can now unleash whatever they have planned. I can only hope it’s not another “but her emails” bullshit.
Good luck America.
You know they already have “but-her-emails” attacks queued up.
I’m sad that it came to this but I think this is the best path forward. Joe Biden has been a great president and accomplished much, but seems to be having some cognitive issues (no idea if this is normal age related decline plus the stresses of the job, or something else going on).
I don’t think people would have been calling on him to drop out if there hadn’t been multiple instances of him seeming confused, mixing up names repeatedly, etc. If it’s this bad now who knows how he would be in a few months, let alone the next four years. I think this is an honorable thing to do, and I hope the right call.
I’m excited to get behind Harris and feel hopeful for the first time in weeks. I think our chances were very low with Biden continuing as the head of the ticket, it’s still going to be a tough road but I feel there’s more of a chance now.
💯. Did not see your post when I said something similar up thread. I totally agree!
I knew it was inevitable, once Obama wavered. We don’t have British tabloid lying azz media in this country. Thank goodness. So WashPost wouldn’t have printed that if it wasn’t true. I for one, would vote for any Democrat against that orange louse. As a leftie, I would rather live to fight another day, than risk four more here’s of hovering on the edge of Armageddon.
Ummmm, while I’m not quite ready to disagree with you, check the number of Brits — from “the tabloid lying azz media” are now pulling paychecks at the Washington Post.
The Post and The NY Times are not what they used to be.
Oops: Blithe posting here.
I have no plans to whine and mourn.
Harris! Harris! Harris!
I agree. I can’t tell you how sick I am of the whining. I’ve registered to vote. I’ll donate, and sign up tomorrow to volunteer. She is not my number one choice, but the democrats are all we have. So stop the belly aching and get out there and do your part to save humanity.
Agree heartily with both of you! 💯💯💯💯💯
YES, this is all anyone should be saying. I love Joe, he was an incredible president, and I will support and campaign for Kamala and/or anyone on the Dem ticket. We need to come together and unite the party for the sake of the country.
I think this move offers nothing but opportunity. I’m energized by the thought of getting behind Kamala. Would love to see Pete as VP. People in my age group finally getting to step into positions of power is exciting. They are going to mop the floor with Trump and make him look old and gross and stupid and I am here for it.
We have an embarrassment of riches for vice president. It will be fun to wallow in all the raw political talent we have as opposed to the Republicans. 😀
I don’t like the way Joe was stabbed in the back and I think members of the Democratic Party treated him dreadfully. At the same time, I never thought it was a good idea for him to run a second term. I think this is for the best in the long run and I believe that Harris and a good Midwestern running mate can win this.
Pete for VP!
All the hand wringing here is stunning. Kamala will be the nominee.
Every major Dem is coming out backing her even *Haley voters for Biden* have changed their PAC name to *Haley voters for Harris*.
Gavin in Calif just came out for her and ditto most Dem. reps.
She alone is legit to use the Biden/Harris donor dollars and they are being freed up.
Have faith!
BTW, Trump team is now bitching about it all.
Its the old tale of the dog who caught the car. They even want $back that they spent on ads against Joe!
Let’s win this gd thing! Thanks, Joe. I know that must have been the hardest political decision of your long, illustrious career. If the Republicans come for you now to remove you from office before your term expires, we will have your back. And thanks for the full-throated endorsement of Vice President Harris!
I felt like crying, too, when I heard the news.
I will fight like hell for Harris. There had better be no “open convention” shit – she WILL be the nominee. The one consolation is that she’s great and would be our first woman President if she wins both the popular vote and the EC. (In my heart, Hillary Clinton is the true 45th President because seriously, in any other democracy, the one who gets the most votes is the winner.)
Kamala and Hillary are very good friends. I’m sure Hillary will be available for advice and support every step of the way.
I was definitely going to vote for Biden but I’m excited to vote for Kamala Harris! I truly believe that she will win and am so looking forward to her Presidency!!! #Kamala2024
I laughed bitterly when I saw the news, then shut it all off. This could’ve been addressed 1-2 yers ago without the fallout we’re seeing now, but this was an actual targeted media attack that conservatives are always whining about receiving.
All I’m going to say is this is the young people’s game to lose now. I drained my savings account moving across the country to a hard blue state after 2016, and I’m relieved every day that I did so. I will hope for the best, but those of us who are women and/or minorities should be planning for the worst.
I think Biden did the best thing for our country here – all of a sudden, the age factor and mental acuity are nowhere on the Democratic ticket, and we can focus on the things that will destroy the Donald Trump campaign. Focus on abortion and the fact that he’s a convicted felon, a civilly liable rapist who is a wanna-be dictator, who refused to concede the last election, incited an insurrection to stay in power, and who rambles about f**king Hannibal Lecter in his speeches. Let Kamala mop with the floor with him on the debate stage, and I have no doubt whoever is chosen for VP, will do the same to JD Vance.
I appreciate all that President Biden has accomplished, demonstrating his commitment to the country’s interests above his own.
Suddenly, Trump’s age and cognition are real issues now. He is the oldest nominee for president in history.
Ha! Okay, well that’s technically true now I guess. Let’s start talking about his freaking lack of cognition.
@Jais, I’m sure the psychologist Mary Trump will be on it — if she’s not already!
Trump has both serious impairments and notable deterioration. If someone with skills is listening here, PLEASE do a video with a bit from Trump a decade or so ago and a bit from Trump more recently. WITH a transcript. It takes a transcript for some of us to fully see just how loose some of Trump’s ramblings can be.
👍, @amyb
Biden is a superlative President and exactly what the country needed after the Trump disaster. He is taking one for the team here, & I am proud of him.
We need more than the White House to save our democracy. We need Congress. Polls showed he was hurting down ballot candidates. And to get even the White House, we need more than all the loyal Democrats like those commenting here. We need non-MAGAt Republicans & Independents in swing states to show up against Trump. That polling was mixed at best since the debate debacle.
I think Biden decided correctly, but only time will tell.
The best idea I’ve heard is a Harris-Kelly ticket. He’s a Democratic Senator & combat vet & retired astronaut & Gabby’s hubby (she actually took a bullet “for democracy”) & gun-control advocate. A SWM Veep may reassure Harris skeptics.
Kelly is from a swing state, carrying Arizona is nothing to sneeze at.
And he doesn’t have to give up his Senate seat to run. He runs again in 2026–unless he becomes Veep.
Yeah, if the Harris/Kelly ticket won then Democratic Gov Katie Hobbs appoints another D as a senator, so it wouldn’t affect any balance in the Senate. We really need help in PA and GA swing states but Kelly ticks a lot of boxes.
I think we need someone with foreign affairs knowledge and foreign relationships. Have people forgotten what’s going on in the world?
This is helpful to know:
https://19thnews.org/2024/07/biden-harris-whats-next-2024-democratic-nomination/?utm_source=The+19th&utm_campaign=68b5da3efe-19th-newsletters-blast-0721&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_a35c3279be-68b5da3efe-360922648
When does voting start?
The first ballots of the 2024 election will start going out to military and overseas voters starting in early fall. The Task Force added that state ballot access laws are “no obstacle” to the Democratic Party choosing new presidential and vice presidential nominees.
“States have not yet printed ballots for the general election, and state laws across the country provide for the candidate chosen by the Democratic Party at or before the convention to appear on ballots this November irrespective of whether that nominee is the same individual as the party’s presumptive nominee based on the results of the party’s presidential preference primaries,” the organization said.
I don’t know what to say. It is almost fvcking August, just a few months before Election Day. and early voting. I just need to digest this. My head is exploding right now.
Edit: I am in tears right now.
I do not want to waste a Dem. Governor on the VP slot.
Give me Mayor (transportation secretary) Pete!
Its a winning ticket! All the women, all the POC and then all the LGBT community.
I am not LGBTQ, but I love, love, love Pete. I want to see him debate Vance so bad. I think he would make an excellent candidate for either Pres or VP. He is everything this country needs. But…do we deserve him? Time will tell.
I’m in MI and don’t want to lose my Governor for selfish reasons. Love Whitmer.
To add to this, the DNC is set to begin on August 19. OMFG!!!!!!!
She needs to pick a straight white dude who can appeal to all the white conservatives who don’t want to vote for Trump. If she picks another woman, a gay man or really any other minority – they will lose.
I agree with this. Please USA please vote blue
This is devastating.
I’m in Canada, & I fully supported & believed in Joe.
Kamala would make a phenomenal president, but what they did, the media & fellow Democrats & celebrities, is despicable.
I cannot fathom how he’s feeling right now.
Republican commentator on CNN melting down on air right now. This is not what they want. It upends their best laid plans.
Kamala is a great pick. I hope she chooses Pete Buttigieg as her VP.
Pete adds nothing to the ticket. He has no regional support
Unless of course you consider his intelligence, speaking ability and the likelihood that he would tear apart Vance, in an oh so nice way, during any debate. While he may not have the regional support that some other potential candidates would have, I feel that he has very widespread support and admiration by a lot of Democrats and Independents across the country. Also, didn’t he win iowa?
Having said that, while I would LOVE to see it, I have to grudgingly agree with some other commenters on this thread that a Harris/Pete ticket might not be palatable to many (biased) voters.
Unfortunately, not enough American citizens would support a Black-Asian female president + a gay VP. While very sad, it’s simply a reality. She needs to choose a straight, white male who is a moderate.
So worried for our country now….. we have to unify behind Kamala Harris, and I’m scared that the dem moneybags aren’t going to let that happen…
Political endorsements for Harris are pouring in. At this point, I have no doubt it was Biden’s condition to bow out.
I’m deeply grateful to President Biden for returning us to normal these past 3.5 years, and thankful for his courage to put the US first by nominating VP Harris for president. I’m hopeful that she can fight Trump. I saw this old campaign ad on Twitter from 2020–she’s fit for the job:
https://x.com/AdamJSmithGA/status/1814723038564192535?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1814723038564192535%7Ctwgr%5E04bd6a9aeba8806e37ab39fc693f426b553a70b5%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theguardian.com%2Fus-news%2Flive%2F2024%2Fjul%2F21%2Fbiden-drops-out-presidential-election
This is the first time I have felt compelled to comment after reading this blog, and learning so much from this comment section for years. The Karens will Karen but issues remain the same: human rights, reproductive rights, voting rights. Honour Joe and his legacy but do not give up. Cheering for you and your democracy from afar.
Thanks!
There are many strong opinions in this comment section, and understandably, this is an important election! I truly hope everyone can rally around our new candidate. This decision was not based on one bad night. Leaders like Pelosi and Obama had a clearer understanding of Biden’s mental state than most. In fact, urging him to step aside may have been an act of kindness. The polls made it evident that he couldn’t secure a win, and ultimately, that’s why he withdrew. It was the right and patriotic choice. Let’s move forward and defeat Trump!
Bull. Shit.
The attacks on Joe weren’t a kindness or due to any real worry about his cognitive abilities. If they were, they’d have asked him to resign. They didn’t. Because they don’t want Kamala as President. This wholr thing has been driven by rich white male donors worried Biden won’t make it through a second term. They don’t want a WoC President. So they’ve pressured folks like Pelosi and Obama with withdrawl of funds. None of this shit would even be happening if Biden’s VP was a white man.
I’m skeptical they let Harris run. And suspect she’s in for the Hillary/Meghan treatment from the press if she does run.
Exactly!
Polls are snapshots at a point in time. Their stated error rate is a statistical calculation applicable to fair population samples, not to political contests. And their bias is understated. Polls predicted Hillary would win in 2016, and not just the popular vote. Polls in the last week before election day in 2012 had Obama and Romney dead even. Polls were wrong on both elections.
Agreed, Kirsten, Biden is a career politician. He knows how this game works. He didn’t have the numbers to win and wasn’t enough to energize GOTV either. I think Harris plus a swing state Dem will be the ticket and they have a better chance than Biden. People want to imagine Biden as some sweet grandpa who’s been stabbed in the back, but that’s not what’s happened here.
🎯, kirsten
Anyone saying ‘one bad night sunk a president’ may be well intentioned, but that’s a reckless, highly irresponsible view by people not paying attention. It is not rocket science that Biden was increasingly struggling both mentally and physically since 2022. Democrats who believe whatever unrealistic view they want to believe is extremely harmful to our party. I’m thankful that wisdom finally won out.
Kirsten and blueberry, Biden would have won and won BIG. Why do you think the Republicans, their bots and Putsin wanted Biden to step down. The wealthy didn’t start picking up the refrain until the msm started chanting it. This was planned.
Someone said that there was a person melting down on CNN who said this isn’t what they planned. That’s a biggest bit of BS that I’ve ever heard. It was a concerted effort by the media along with the Republicans and this is exactly what they wanted.
Everyone keeps talking about Biden’s mind. There’s nothing wrong with his mind and saying things like well people who were around him probably picked up on something. Bull. That’s just as bad as the media going on about having Biden step down. That’s all part of the same package and there are people repeating it.
Kirsten – Since you seem to be a believer in polls, thought you’d like to know the vaunted Nate Silver has moved over to prediction marketer, Polymarket, funded by Peter Thiel and other billionaires. I hear Thiel has been pushing J.D. Vance.
Oh, and Truman won comfortably in 1948 with 49.4% of the popular vote compared to Dewey’s 45%, capturing 303 electoral college votes, compared to Dewey’s 189 electoral votes. Not only did Truman win, the Democratic Party regained control of both houses of Congress they’d lost two years earlier. The pollsters and pundits were wrong in 1948. Perhaps they should have continued polling late in the race, but in the week before election, pollsters had Dewey running five percentage points above Truman.
She should go with the Gov of Kentucky for VP. And she’s got stop trying to impress people and just be herself. All of her gaffes and awkwardness come when she’s trying to perform.
She needs to run on some key issues: fixing immigration, bodily autonomy, economic policies so that the working class and middle class benefit from how well the economy is doing, highlight the successes for the Biden admin, changes to the Supreme Ct and reinforce how bad Project 2025 and Trump a would be for this country – and be honest, I’d come out flat out and say you don’t have to like me to vote for me. You can have your issues with me, whatever they may be but I’m still the best person to serve as President and protect American democracy so that Americans can continue to enjoy the freedoms outlined in the constitution. Blah blah blah.
She could win but the Dems, leftists and progressives are already showing themselves to be utter sky is falling losers, it’s like they’ve already given up.
Also, Biden withdrawing and the call for him to withdraw is about more than just a bad debate performance.
Yes, it’s about the techie billionaires not wanting to be taxes at 25%. That’s what underlies all of this.
Ever since 2016, I’ve been so burned out by politics in this country and have tried to stay as far away from political news as I possibly can. I hear when major stuff happens and feel my feelings about it, but I don’t read or watch domestic political punditry of any kind anymore if I can help it. I vote in every election and donate to causes I care about, so people who aren’t burned out can do the work I care about, but as for my own emotional investment in political campaigns, no.
that being said, every time I’ve seen Pres. Biden speak the past couple months, he has not looked or sounded well. He reminds me of my elderly father, who is not as sharp or articulate as he was just a few years ago, and it just makes me sad to see him, not hopeful about the election at all. Biden is 81 and is in clear cognitive decline and is a case in point for there being a mandatory retirement age for public office. The clips I watched from the debate were painful, and I couldn’t avoid them even when I wanted to, and they were not going to go away in this campaign once they were out there. He looked and sounded lost, when winning a debate against Donald Trump should have been an easy slam dunk for anyone who was genuinely capable of it. I’m don’t subscribe to the conspiracy theories about billionaires wanting Biden out because he wants to tax them or whatever. I really think the cascade of calls for him to drop out from democratic insiders is due to a precipitous decline in his faculties that the general public isn’t fully aware of. And maybe him dealing with covid right now is what brought that reality home to him.
I’m worried if the nominee is Kamala Harris because of racism and misogyny in the general electorate, so hopefully she’s smart about who she’s running with. she wouldn’t be my first choice for a sure win, but I don’t see how it could be anyone else at this point given the campaign infrastructure and Biden’s endorsement, but I’m not going to be a doomer about this because now there is only one candidate in this race who is too old and can’t strongly and clearly articulate a sentence, and it’s not the democrat.
💯
Plums, it’s unfortunate that you haven’t seen his rally’s the last few weeks. What you’re describing simply isn’t there. He was bright and articulate.
I can’t wait to see Kamala toast Trump in a debate!
I bet he’ll do everything he can to avoid a debate with Kamala Harris! On the odd chance he does, I hope they make him stay seated while she’s talking; I hated watching him stalk Hillary on that stage.
I’ve been waiting for this since April, when I put $100 on Pete Buttigieg to win the election at 1000/1. Come on, Pete.
BUTTIGIEG 2024 🇺🇸 🫡
No
Yes
Double, triple YES!
Pete has endorsed Kamala. So I guess he’s not putting his hat in the ring.
My friend mentioned this and in an ideal world, yes. But not in America where a white woman couldn’t win. We need a salt of the earth centrist from a middle America state who is a family man. That governor of Kentucky was a good suggestion.
So: Harris / Beshear? It’s got to be a straight white male with heartland-ish cred, right?
Totally on board with this ticket
I love my Andy “Bae-shear” so much. He’s the only force keeping the GOP from ruining all of Kentucky.
And who’s gonna be running KY when Andy is running for VP? Do you trust them?
@blythe it absolutely has to be a straight, white male, preferably midwestern.
THIS! We need a middle of America white man on the ticket.
I immediately donated to the Harris campaign. Let’s do this!
Yes that’s the spirit!
Harris FTW.
Whitmer and Newsom have already said they will not go for the nomination against Harris. I think she can win as long as the party is firmly behind her. I think that’s the path of the least amount of chaos in an already chaotic situation. And I think she can rise to the challenge, she’ll have a good team around her. Democrats will not win if they try to totally sideline her IMO. The repugs are already putting out nonsense about her not being a natural born citizen. That tells me they’re not so confident as they appear. As a side note I also think the gov of Kentucky would be a great choice.
I am livid.
Lame duck president needs to use some of that executive power the Supreme Court just handed down. (I’m so, so angry about this. I’ll vote for Kamala no questions, but this was some serious bullshittery.)
Agreed
Completely agree…
DEAR ANGRY DEMOCRATS:
I SEE YOU.
JOE SERVED WITH HONOR AND DESERVES TO BE REGARDED AS A TRUE HERO.
BUT…
TRUMP CAN NOT, SHOULD NOT WIN.
SO…
SUPPORT KAMALA.
RALLY BEHIND KAMALA.
VOTE KAMALA & WHOEVER.
JUST DO IT.
👏👏👏👏👏
Thank you Joe Biden for all you are and for all you’ve done for so many everywhere.
I am disgusted by the Democratic Party and don’t care anymore whoever they put in because they just have given the election away with their lies and misinformation. Kamala the best we have ~ she has done next to nothing for four years, has no charisma. But here we are.
I will vote Blue however because I care for the WellBeing of All and if my vote helps even just energetically – so be it. I will not cave to the MSM as the Democratic Party has.
Our best hope is that Trump’s dementia escalates.
We live in France now (and we’ve just dodged a Fascist bullet with our elections 2 weeks ago), but I made a point of doing a distance vote for Biden last time to keep the Orange Monstrosity out of power. Now? I feel that the Democrats have let the country down by not preparing a competent and charismatic younger candidate. I have no vibe at all about Harris because she’s been fairly well invisible for months on end. Not certain that it will make any difference, but with a churning gut I will vote Dem again for the same reasons as the last time.
Harris has been ‘invisible’ because the MSM don’t report on anything she does. I watch her stump speeches and follow her, and she’s great. Don’t believe what they’re trying to sell you
As much as this hurts my heart, I think it was the right call. Joe admits he is slowing down, which is sparking a tabloid feeding frenzy, and we can’t afford to give undecideds an excuse to vote red. Especially with a convict and sexual abuser at the top of the ticket.
Please, all of you who say “I give up” please reconsider! Women are being stripped of their rights as Trump drags this county into Depression Era divisiveness. Trump is so openly misogynistic it is not even funny. He is running on a platform of open racism and sexism. His running-mate was literally handpicked to get the white male hillbilly vote.
Kamala is a strong contender, with a clean record, and an edge as incumbent. Don’t just sit there and say “the white men in the system won’t let a woman of color have this.” Screw that. We are two decades into the 21st century!
We need to show it’s 2024 and we don’t need permission to put a strong, qualified woman in the Whitehouse. Not every woman will vote for her, yes, but not every man will vote against her either! Especially when looking at the carpetbagger and scumballs she is up against.
She already has the “anyone but Trump” so if not now, then when? People were telling me Obama would never get elected and they were wrong. We need to show that same energy and optimist for her now. We make up half the voters. We need to back her up all the way! Yeah, they did Joe dirty, don’t stand for them doing the same to Kamala!
💯💯💯
This! No permission needed indeed!
monlette, well, we won’t know until the DNC convention on August 19-22 whether it will be Kamala. That’s only one of the problems.
ActBlue has reported $27+M raised from grassroots donors since Harris has moved to the top of the ticket. The paperwork moving her to the top of the ticket has already gone through and her campaign has access to the funding.
I immediately donated and hope everyone does what they can to signal a swift and massive showing of support for Kamala. Momentum is that is needed.
I am just sick right now. It has nothing to do with Kamala’s competence or intelligence. I think she will make s as good candidate if not president. But not this way, not now. All that Biden not seeking re-election this late in the game has shown is:
(1) Money and influence, not democracy matter in American politics; and
(2) A political career that has taken DECADES to build, playing the game, doing what’s best for the country, crossing party lines when necessary, can be thrown away because of one “off” night.
I’m just sick.
paddingtonjr, I agree with you that democracy seems to be something the Democratic Party is willing to toss out the window if the wealthy tell them to. I can’t wait to see what they do in four years. I’m sure it’ll be worse.
I’ll vote for Kalama. But I hope Rob Reiner, George Clooney and all the Obama Bros are happy now. I’m really angry at how they all treated Joe. I don’t know one “regular person” who wanted Joe off the ticket. Clearly it was the party elite. I hope Joe rides off into the Delaware sunset, writes a book/makes more millions, and has happy last years instead of driving himself crazy being the president of this mess.
@AA, I’m a completely regular person and my Democratic connections are utterly regular citizens. We all wanted Joe off the ticket. As I said in another comment, this is not rocket science. The many Dems who said ‘Oh Biden has always been gaffe-prone’ did a tremendous disservice to those of us who have witnessed Biden’s decline over the past 2 years. It’s been so obvious to anyone paying attention that I find their denial to be not just reckless but simply astonishing.
AA, I will not call them elites. They are not better than me. I call them the wealthy.
Circle the wagons friends and let’s get to work. It’s Kamala Time! I’m proud of Joe Biden and all his accomplishments and excited to see the energy & enthusiasm Kamala brings to this election. Let’s end Trump’s disastrous political career here & now.
It is what it is, folks. I’m pulling for Mark Kelly to be on the ticket. Great back story, popular in AZ (a state we need), and has made a name in gun control advocacy. We don’t have time for the public to get to know Beshear, Shapiro, and other names tossed about. But people know and like Kelly.
I LOVE Pete Buttigieg but I’m not optimistic about a ticket winning with both a Black/Asian woman and a gay man in today’s climate.
This changes nothing. You are voting for the administration not the person. If the loss of freedoms for POC, LGBTQ, women, poor red state Americans, and immigrants and want to help yourself and you make 250k+ a year and are a white male and will be unaffected by the above, vote Trump. If you are worried about fascism and losing human rights/freedoms, vote blue. Nothing has changed.
I was so upset and tearful seeing the announcement. Felt Biden was being treated so disrespectfully. I will go all in for Harris but some people at the top of this party and the big donors are real assh*les and have lost my respect. I’m happy so many are uniting behind Harris, and now need to focus on defeating that Russian bootlicker felon. I’m still upset but hopeful. They’ll bring out the long knives against Harris so be ready.
Okay. I have had some hours to digest this. Biden ultimately decided because the latest internal polling numbers came in, and he could not beat Trump. I talked with my family tonight and we are beginning to get very excited about reinvigorating the Democratic Party. I had been very vocal on here about my concern regarding the apathy of many Democratic voters and not getting enough out there, just like what happened with Hillary in the swing states. That was before the debate. Maybe this will fire up a lot of Democrats to unite and show the Trump Party –There is no Republican Party — that we are united and will keep him out of office. It will likely be Kamala and that she will very strategically choose a governor who can help in the swing states.
Just like was mentioned on TV today, when we get to the DNC, the love is going to be off the charts for Biden when he comes out to speak. While his ratings have been very low, time is always kinder, and it will be proven that he was one of our greatest leaders. It’s sad many can’t see that now, but that’s why we need a vibrant and forceful Kamala to bring it all home to the voters what we stand for and what her presidency, if elected, wants to accomplish in contrast to what Trump wants to do. We need to get back to speaking to the average American also who is struggling financially. Sometimes we get sidetracked in our messaging and some feel left out.
I went from tears to feeling very positive. With all of the accolades pouring in, Biden should be very proud. CNN showed a video that was shown back during the 2020 election showing Kamala’s background. I was filled with pride and hope.
Biden has been a wonderful public servant to this country and saved this country from Trump and eased us through the pandemic. He served his term well, and I am glad he can get some rest surrounded by his loved ones and being given credit for what he’s accomplished and has meant to us.
I’m sad for Biden because he was forced into this decision after his lifetime of service to this country. He has sacrificed and lost so much but he always gave and supported this country. This isn’t what is expected but I won’t allow this to bring me down and lose focus on the task at hand. I am almost invigorated to not only do this for this country but also for Biden and Harris. Biden had a VP in Harris who stood beside him through all of the policies and impact made during this presidency and I refuse to not give her credit for being a strong presidential candidate just because this wasn’t how we expected it to happen. This fight isn’t over and I refuse to roll over and allow people who don’t care about this country or the lives of all Americans, to have a victory in November. I see new hope and possibilities in Biden’s courageous decision to step down and I won’t let him down the way so many Democrats have done during the final faze of his presidency. He chose well in choosing her as his VP and I believe he chose well in supporting her run as President. Blessings to both Biden and Harris. May there be a huge victory for Harris in November. I know she has my vote.
He wasn’t knifed in the back. This is not about Joe Biden. It is about the future of the country. Democrats should not be pledging allegiance to one man like the Repubs do. They are a cult. Democrats are not a cult. Nancy Pelosi and Barack want to win. They understand that Ds have to win to save the country. Biden was not going to win this time. That was totally obvious to anyone who watched 5 seconds of the debate. With Kamala we have a real chance, especially if she picks the right VP. It’s exciting, and I am relieved.
Baily, supposedly the primaries are held for the PEOPLE to determine who will run as President/Vice President. It has nothing to do with allegiance. It has to do with democracy.
Exactly! The Dem overlords and their Dem minions threw my vote into the trash bin. Democracy is dead.
Totally agree, @bailey
Y’all, I did my angry post earlier today and I’ve cried my tears. I spent all day listening to expert podcasts and reading everything I could find. And I’m ready to put my big girl pants on and GET IT DONE for Harris. If the donor class and MSM thinks they’re going to stir up some kind of chaotic horse race, they have another thing coming. I’m going to honor Biden’s service to this country by fully supporting his pick for president. We are going to GET IN FORMATION and win this thing. We are going to show the world that the U.S. CAN AND WILL elect a woman of color! (I might still burn my Obama poster, and I’m still never seeing another Clooney movie.) Let’s GO!
Hey all, last year read a gossip blind item that mentioned Newsom was being groomed to be nominee for this year’s election, which I could not believe at the time. It looks like this change was in the works way before that last debate. The nominee may go to Kamala if she keeps the momentum going. I too am bummed they pushed Joe out. He had a good shot to beat that Orange turd grifter.
It is so weird that some of you want an 81-year-old man to continue to work in one of the most stressful jobs on the planet and will die on that hill before bucking up and supporting the candidate you already voted for: Kamala Harris. Side-eyeing many of you here. Let Joe finish his term and continue to serve this country in other ways. Make way for a new generation of leaders and support them like you were ready to support Joe.