Prince Harry praised Invictus CEO Dominic Reid after Reid announced his retirement

The man in the glasses in the above photo is Dominic Reid, CEO of the Invictus Games. He was seated next to the Duchess of Sussex at the Dusseldorf Invictus Games’ closing ceremony. He was also in London in May when Prince Harry visited and attended the Invictus tenth-anniversary service at St. Paul’s Cathedral. Reid has been CEO of the games since Invictus’s founding in 2014. He has successfully managed six Invictus games through a lot of crazy times. He’s built something to last and he’s grown the games year by year. Now Reid has announced his retirement. It sounds like it’s happening in consultation with Harry and everyone else, as in, Reid has not “blindsided” anyone.
Prince Harry is praising a faithful leader of his groundbreaking mission for veterans and armed forces members. Dominic Reid, the CEO who led the Invictus Games from its inception, says he will stand down as it “is the time for someone new to take this vital movement forward into its second vigorous decade.”
The Duke of Sussex, 39, paid tribute to Reid for what he had done to help take the Invictus Games from its first iteration in London in 2014 to the world stage.
“Ten years on from the inception of the Invictus Games, we proudly stand as a community of 23 nations spanning every continent, fulfilling our mission of saving and changing lives,” Harry said in a statement. “I am immensely grateful to my friend Dominic, whose dedication and leadership transformed the Invictus Games from an ambitious idea to an internationally recognized movement.”
In his thanks, Harry added praise for Reid’s “decade of relentless service to the Invictus Games Foundation.” “What a journey it has been, and how fortunate we are to work with such an incredible community of people. We pray we don’t need the Games for another ten years, but thanks to you, the team and our future CEO, we will be ready.”
Reid outlined in his statement that they initially thought the Paralympic-style competition for veterans and service personnel might be a one-off event. “But the unstable geopolitical landscape we now inhabit makes it vital that our work continues well into the future, as more and more service personnel are wounded every day,” he said. “Our global community continues to demonstrate the impact of Invictus across the world. We have established legacy programs with Invictus Australia and Invictus Germany.”
Reid added that he is “pleased to have set the [Invictus Games] Foundation on a solid footing and to have built an outstanding team which is drawn in part from the community we serve.”
“It has been a privilege to work closely with Prince Harry to deliver his vision of an international sporting event for those who have served, and for their families and friends. His concept, passion, and drive have been instrumental in our success, in particular by focussing attention on mental health in sports rehabilitation,” Reid said. He added, “It has been an honor to build and work with an incredible, dedicated and high-functioning team whom I count as friends and not just colleagues. And to establish and develop this global movement which now has 23 member nations and a presence on every continent.”
Again, it does not sound like there was some kind of drama behind-the-scenes. The official Invictus social media even says outright that Reid is staying on through the Whistler games next year. By announcing it now, they’re controlling the narrative around his departure and they’ll be grooming the next CEO, probably concurrently with the preparations for the Whistler games. Of course the British media is trying to create drama, but from what I’m seeing, they can’t even muster up some fake sources to claim that Reid is mad at Harry or whatever. A decade is a long time, especially when you came in at the start and built everything from the ground up. It will be interesting to see who takes the CEO position after this. Oh, and when are they going to announce where the next games will be held? It’s between Birmingham, England and DC. I mean, I guess they’re waiting until after the election? Yikes.
Didn’t they say the announcement of the next games was going to be at the end of this month? Anyway 10 years is a long time nowadays to stay with an organization and he’s done alot to bring Invictus to where it is today.
And he’s outlasted what 6 of WanK’s private secretaries….
I should imagine it’s a pretty demanding role that takes up a lot of his time. As Invictus becomes more international it’s understandable that he thinks this is a good time to step down so someone new can come in and build on his legacy.
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
How many Liz Truss’s does that translate into?
Yep, IG2027 hosting city announcement is coming within a view days. I’m rooting for DC.
*In a few days
I applaud him. He should be proud to retire enjoying this 10th Anniversary pinnacle of Harry’s glorious ESPN Award bestowed by his peers upon Invictus despite all adversarial efforts by The USUK Right Wing and The Heritage Project. Well done.
Please let IG go to DC.
I agree, As a Brit I fear that the King and his elder son will disgrace themselves and our country with the same shabby behaviour that they indulged in over the 10th anniversary.
He did an extraordinary job in 10 years with Invictus. Imagine organizing so many international events with zero scandals, failures and you are doing it in other countries, not just yours. Harry really brought together an amazing team for Invictus. I am sure the next CEO will be as competent as Reid.
He’s a humble, non-showy character with a military background as well, that’s the success. A perfect match with Harry and his IG-vision. One miner point though – we has an OBE honorary title.
Still, it won’t be easy to find a fitting replacement. I hope the new CEO is a non-Brit/English – somebody without any ties to the British monarchy.
@Advisor2U, sorry I didn’t get your OBE point. Harry has Duke & HRH titles. They are citizens of a country with monarchy. So, that is the reality of it. Hmm, I didn’t think about nationality, but now that Harry is expanding his connections in USA, I wonder if he is gonna get an American CEO. Otherwise, maybe they just promote someone internally.
In terms of replacement, a successor will be vetted and then appointed by the respective Invictus Foundation boards of leadership, not by Prince Harry. The good thing about Prince Harry and these his foundations is his ability to step aside and remove himself and let the appointed people do their jobs without him inserting himself in each and every situation, breathing down people’s necks and try to influence every decision made to suit a certain agenda and narrative. So it will be with this position, the respective boards will appoint a suitable person for the job and Prince Harry will support that person.
Sevenblue – I think, on this blog, most people who are around long enough, understands what receiving a(n) honorary) tittle from the British monarchy means; buying loyalty, silence any critical opinions (ever again) regarding (members of) the royal family or the system, and better, defend the royals at all times.
That’s why – the minute (black) people/ any Brit have/ has achieved a certain level of celebrity, fame are accomplishment, the royals run to give them OBE’s and the likes.
Thank God, so far – looking from the outside in – it doesn’t seem as if the current CEO has been bribed by the RF, or has acted against Prince Harry’s interests. But, fingers crossed, we know what they are capable of, to get their way.
@Lawrenceville, didn’t know that, thanks. We usually follow BRF’s appointments and since they are giving their henchmen this kind of jobs, I assumed Harry would be the one choosing the next person. It of course makes more sense, the board making the decision.
Anyone who has been paying att’n knows that getting an “honor” from the BRFirm (orders/decorations/medals) is the Firm’s way of branding you as “theirs” and thereby either co-opting your good works
or cauterizing your previous & future criricism of them.
Many outspoken folks with high public profiles from the C’wealth and Ireland & Scotland hv refused these “honors” seeing them for what they are: an attempt to muzzle them or, in the case of many from the C’wealth Caribbean & Africa – an insult to history.
As for H and the title he was born to wear, just like his skin, we’ll all see wht the future holds if we all live long enough. Even the 1000-yr old BRF has no clue how to deal with the Sussex family, hvng never had a Prince of the realm take his family and leave the cult and live to not only survive, but to thrive, some 4 yrs later….and counting.