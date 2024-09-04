People: Brad Pitt is ‘not rooting against’ Angelina Jolie during the awards season

Angelina Jolie is currently riding a professional high. Maria is her first lead role in a mainstream film in many years, and the film premiered to widespread acclaim in Venice and Telluride. People are already talking about her potential Oscar campaign for Best Actress. Her personal life is going well these days too – her kids are happy and healthy (minus Pax’s recent accident) and everyone seems well-adjusted and engaged. None of the kids want anything to do with Brad Pitt, which is fine because he moved out of LA and he’s more focused on his fauxmance with Ines de Ramon. Brad and Ines made their big red-carpet debut in Venice just a few days after Angelina left town. Well, it looks like Brad is salty that Angelina is getting so much positive attention, because magically, look at People Mag’s cover story: “Can They Finally Move On?” Hey, People editors, you’re asking this about a man who abused his wife and children AND THEN SUED HER for legally selling her half of their shared property. Surely the better question is: can Brad move on?
The night before the[Wolfs] premiere, Pitt and de Ramon, who have been together in Europe while the actor shoots his racing film F1, joined Clooney and his wife, Amal, for dinner at Ristorante da Ivo, where they happily joked with fellow diners. As Clooney pretended to be a waiter, “his sidekick was Brad Pitt,” says a guest. “Who will ever believe us?”
Those well-orchestrated, separate presences at the festival could be seen as a master class in keeping the peace. Despite it being nearly eight years since Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt on Sept. 20, 2016, the two, who were ruled legally single in 2019, have yet to finalize the details of their split as they’ve endured a contentious legal battle over finances and custody of their kids Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.
In the past few years, a separate court fight over Château Miraval, the French villa and winery they bought in 2012 for an estimated $60 million, has opened a new public front in their war. The couple launched Miraval wines in 2013, and the first 6,000 bottles of rosé they produced sold out in five hours.
Now as the former couple rev up their careers with bold new films, a Pitt source insists “he’s not rooting against” Jolie, and a source close to her contends she finds the situation “incredibly sad.” Their events in Venice were “of course” spread out, festival artistic director Alberto Barbera told press, leaving “no way that they can cross each other.”
While the world waits for the exes’ split saga to finally conclude, those closest to them find it “shocking” that they still “can’t find a resolution and finalize the divorce,” says an insider. The focus for now remains on their kids and a desire to “at least resolve the matrimonial side of things while the Miraval case plays out,” another insider adds. “Hopefully they can both get on the same page.”
Those closest to them find it “shocking” that they still “can’t find a resolution and finalize the divorce.” What I find shocking is every move Angelina has made to extract herself from Brad legally, financially, physically and emotionally has resulted in nothing but smears, lies, tantrums, financial abuse and lawsuits from Brad. Brad is “not rooting against” Angelina? That’s not what it looks like. It looks like Angelina’s toxic and abusive ex-husband is desperately trying to attach himself to her recent good press. And the more Brad’s side publicly pressures Angelina to “get on the same page,” the more convinced I am that Brad is the one holding up the divorce.
People mag isn’t good enough to put at the bottom of the cage for animals to poop on. It feels like it’s become a straight-up pay to publish scheme for crappy people who need publicity, like Brad Pitt and the royals.
What I find shocking is that People magazine and everyone else (looking at you, George and Amal) just pretend that Pitt didn’t subject his wife and young children to horrific abuse while they were all locked in an airplane with him.
I thought the thumbnail pic was Liam Gallagher.
I was reading yesterdays coverage earlier and thinking that he’s been so lucky she really retreated after she escaped his abuse and hasn’t been constantly front and centre in lots of big films. She’s continues working but she’s also taken a step back from what she could have been doing in her film work. If she’d continued to be front and centre I think he’d have had a harder time twisting the narrative about what happened and their divorce.
People mag is disgusting for this. It’s not a both side things. It’s an abuser and his victim.
Angelina went viral viral with the Venice film festival and had all this outpouring love coming from the public while he didn’t make the same noise with debuting his gf and the Clooney’s circus so he’s once again desperately trying to attach his name to hers. Textbook abuser behavioe
Hard to move on when the man who abused her and their kids on a plane then sues her years later for rightfully selling her half of a winery. Too bad People couldn’t spell that out for its readers rather than doing whatever this is.
She moved on years ago. He’s the one who can’t let go. He’s got a sick need to hold onto her any way he can, through frivolous lawsuits or however. He’s never going to let go because he will never forgive her for taking the kids and leaving him.
I think you could have stopped at “he will never forgive her” I really don’t believe he cares about his kids at all. He uses them to get at her, otherwise he has shown for years now that he doesn’t really care about his kids at all.
In the close up picture of Ines and BP, she really does look like Heidi Fleiss.
He’s not rooting against the woman he physically and verbally assaulted on a plane before he attacked their children, who now want nothing to do with him. He’s not rooting against the woman he has subjected to years of his financial abuse and frivolous lawsuits. How big of him! Such a good guy! (extreme sarcasm)
People magazine really sucks for this article. How dare they both sides this issue.
This report is disgusting. Brad Pitt is a domestic abuser and he’s using the legal system to continue to abuse Angelina.
AJ’s film will be the talk of the awards season. She will be everywhere this Fall/Winter. She will be celebrated. BP’s sad little buddy movie will be forgotten next week.
The only thing I’m getting from this scam of an article is that Pitt didn’t get the attention and praise he wasted at the film festival so he is once again attracting himself to Angelina to get attention away from her and try to make her the bad guy.
This is who Clooney has attracted himself to I hope their movie flops on Apple TV.
This is a PR piece from Brad’s team. People magazine has been littered with them for the last couple of days…the Venice festival, how Brad, Ines, Amal, and George went out to dinner, the specifics of their meal…lots detailed, intimate information about their ongoings that are allegedly provided by “eyewitnesses”. The devil is in the details — all PR written. The devil works hard but Matthew Hiltzik works harder.
The things written about Angie in this piece is vague, stuff like a “a source close to her hopes she can move on…” blah blah blah. Generic words that can be written about anyone. Replace Angelina Jolie with Jennifer Lopez and you get the idea. Angie’s inner circle is TIGHT — doubt they would speak to the media about her. If you get anything from her about Brad and his stupid shenanigans it’s through her legal team. People is once again pulling fake news out their azzes. They must be feeling salty since Angie conquered Venice and did an exclusive interview with Hollywood Reporter (with gorgeous black and white photos) which is getting buzz and making the rounds.
I don’t know why Clooney pretending to be a waiter has irked me so much but urgh! So hilarious. Multi millionaire movie star acts like the help. Haha he’s so goofy. He’s actually an arrogant, narcissistic twat and Pitt makes my skin crawl.
I don’t know why Clooney pretending to be a waiter has irked me so much! So hilarious. Multi millionaire movie star acts like the help. Probably getting in their way, and interrupting the other diners. Haha he’s so goofy. Or so he thinks. He’s actually an arrogant, narcissistic twat and Pitt makes my skin crawl.
Did you see how some fans spread posters calling Brad Pitt an abuser and saying they support Angelina on some walls in Venice in protest against his presence at the festival?
No, I didn’t, but I love this ❤️ so this is another reason Pitt is so mad running to People Magazine.
I don’t see Pitt returning to Venice 😀
Brad Pitt has never been able to stand on his own without being in a famous couple. First it was with Gwyneth Paltrow, then it was with Jennifer and finally Angelina Jolie. He always loved the flattery and attention of being in a power couple, now he’s with a woman who doesn’t get any attention from the public while Angelina is out there getting attention on her own without needing anyone.
Brad Pitt has never been able to stand on his own without being in a famous couple. First it was with Gwyneth Paltrow, then it was with Jennifer and finally Angelina Jolie. He always loved the flattery and attention of being in a power couple, now he’s with a woman who doesn’t get any attention from the public while Angelina is out there getting attention on her own without needing anyone.‘
This sounds like KP briefings to the British Tabloids. You have to invert what you read. So, Brad Pitt absolutely IS rooting against Angelina. It’ll be fascinating to watch his reaction if his film flops and hers wins awards.
I, kind of, understand the “why” of this story. Amal’s face and attitude, the next day, said it all. She was not a happy camper in her orange jumpsuit. All the fawning and mugging she did for the camera, premiere night, was so out of character for her. Also got the distinct feeling that she was not pleased to be sharing the limelight with Pitt and IDR. Any photos of these 2 women chitchatting or being “girlfriends” with each other? No? Amal knows a fiasco when she sees one. Enter People magazine to try to do clean up by throwing another “hateful Angie, poor Brad” story into this mishegoss. POS Brad wants to move on with his life? Drop the lawsuit against AJ. It’s that simple. Done and done. But we know that’s NEVER going to happen.