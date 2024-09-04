Daniel Craig brought his Versace-clad wife to the Venice ‘Queer’ premiere

Daniel Craig brought his wife Rachel Weisz to the Venice Film Festival. Rachel is supporting him as he promotes Luca Guadagnino’s latest film, Queer. Guadagnino directed arguably one of the best “queer films” of the past two decades in Call Me By Your Name. Apparently, no one should go into Queer thinking that it’s in the same vein as CMBYN, at all. It’s based on William S. Burrough’s book of the same name, which makes it a period film, set in the 1950s Mexico City, and Craig plays an American expatriate who is stuck there AND he’s an addict AND he’s gay. You guys… wasn’t this sort of the basis for that Todd Haynes film Joaquin Phoenix pulled out of? Weird. The Haynes film was also supposed to be a detective story too, I guess that was the difference. They’re also going on and on about the graphic nature of the sex scenes, and the Haynes film was supposed to be quite graphic too. Hm,

Anyway, Rachel looked nice at the premiere. She wore Atelier Versace, paired with Boucheron jewelry. Daniel looks nice too – I actually like his longer, shaggy hair. I wish he would take his sunglasses off for red carpets, but I think he still gets pretty nervous, so he uses sunglasses and his hot wife as de facto security blankets.

A new Queer clip just dropped and I… cringed. Am I supposed to cringe? While the critical reception seems mixed, there’s also a vibe that Daniel will probably be an awards contender. Hm. I already know what his competition will say: why is a straight man playing this character?