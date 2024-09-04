Daniel Craig brought his Versace-clad wife to the Venice ‘Queer’ premiere

Daniel Craig brought his wife Rachel Weisz to the Venice Film Festival. Rachel is supporting him as he promotes Luca Guadagnino’s latest film, Queer. Guadagnino directed arguably one of the best “queer films” of the past two decades in Call Me By Your Name. Apparently, no one should go into Queer thinking that it’s in the same vein as CMBYN, at all. It’s based on William S. Burrough’s book of the same name, which makes it a period film, set in the 1950s Mexico City, and Craig plays an American expatriate who is stuck there AND he’s an addict AND he’s gay. You guys… wasn’t this sort of the basis for that Todd Haynes film Joaquin Phoenix pulled out of? Weird. The Haynes film was also supposed to be a detective story too, I guess that was the difference. They’re also going on and on about the graphic nature of the sex scenes, and the Haynes film was supposed to be quite graphic too. Hm,
Anyway, Rachel looked nice at the premiere. She wore Atelier Versace, paired with Boucheron jewelry. Daniel looks nice too – I actually like his longer, shaggy hair. I wish he would take his sunglasses off for red carpets, but I think he still gets pretty nervous, so he uses sunglasses and his hot wife as de facto security blankets.
A new Queer clip just dropped and I… cringed. Am I supposed to cringe? While the critical reception seems mixed, there’s also a vibe that Daniel will probably be an awards contender. Hm. I already know what his competition will say: why is a straight man playing this character?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
He has made some interesting choices after Bond, something that not all actors in iconic roles have been able to do. I find him compelling to watch although I know he’s one of those actors who gets very mixed reactions. I like he and Rachel together — they seem private but bring the steam when they’re together.
I agree with all of this. And I love him in Knives Out , I don’t know if it’s the awesome “Fog Horn Leg Horn” accent, but he is great.
I think it was supposed to be cringe no? The character is essentially hitting on the man seated in the corner and is ignored.
Rachel has played a queer person in an intense story with sex scenes that have pushed the envelope as well. So like wife like husband?
I like Rachel’s gown but not the draping. But I love Rachel in a sackcloth so…
I think the cringe is coming entirely from his character. (And a bit from the 2 judgmental nosy parkers at the end of the bar)
Not so much him making a pass and not having it land, because it happens and people can take it in stride, but his OTT intensity and impatient manner. Like, this dude has no chill. And oh, great, he’s got a gun.
No, not at all a fan of the longer hair.
Rachel looked nice? Rachel looked STUNNING. She is gorgeous and that dress is everything.
She looks stunning in anything, really. That face! And she looks her amazing but not worked on at all.
Many have been there and done this style with Versace dress.*
*le yawn.
He looks rough. His body language towards her is off.
The bodice of the gown makes me think of Jessica Rabbit, the way it angles down at the sides.
I’m very interested to see how Luca handles the sex in Queer because the source material is not…tame. William S. Burroughs is never PG stuff. Luca took out a huge amount of the sex in Call Me By Your Name, not only what was in the novel but what was in the original script too. The Queer script was written by a straight guy, so again, not feeling confident that it will really go where the novel goes.
I read the original script that James Ivory wrote for CMBYN and it had way more sex and nudity in it. Ivory has said in interviews that he was frustrated that they took so much of that out because the actors had nudity clauses in their contracts. Luca is not super into showing male nudity and sex scenes (although he has no problem with fully naked women and hetero sex scenes which should be unpacked a bit) so I will actually be shocked if it is “graphic” in any way.
The only reason I think there might be a bit more shown is because it didn’t have distribution until just recently, and A24 picked it up which means it’s not a larger studio. We’ll see. Also, he loooovveess casting straight actors in gay parts. Again, something to unpack.
Daniel Craig, on the other hand, can be truly fearless in his roles outside of Bond, so if there were more intense scenes in the script then I do not see him shying away and hiding behind nudity clauses.
I like them both a lot. That said, they look great, but dressed like they’re attending different events.
@Get Real: I agree. I think Rachel is overdoing the fillers though. She’s gorgeous without tweaks.
I love Daniel Craig. He seems to have great politics and is hot.
Well, clearly Craig didn’t back out of production at the last minute. F-ck Joaquin for that. It’s still gross.
I’m a woman. I was married to a man for a long time, but I was never straight. I’ve been with my girlfriend for the past two years.
I think the problem I have with the “why is a straight guy playing a gay guy” discourse is that you can’t ever really assume that straight-appearing people are straight, unless they explicitly tell you that they’re straight.
They are such an attractive couple, my word.