Last week, Prince Harry’s Archewell office announced that Harry would fly solo to New York for UN Climate Week (the week of September 23rd). Harry has a loaded itinerary and he will likely have meetings in and around the United Nations on behalf of several of his charities and organizations. It was hilarious to watch Prince William’s office scramble around and say that William had zero plans to go to New York the same week for his Earthshot busywork. We should have known that Kensington Palace would also scramble to put together some events for William closer to home, and that’s exactly what happened. William will go to Wales next week for one day, in which he will basically go on a walkabout in Llanelli, visit a school, visit the Wales Air Ambulance headquarters and spend time with a women’s rugby team. He’ll do all of that in one day (Tuesday), I think. It’s funny because I have no doubt that William is being forced into working this month because Harry has been so visible this summer.

Speaking of Harry, British outlets are still trying to analyze the situation between the brothers and why Harry simply won’t come back to be William’s doormat and do all of William’s work. They really cannot wrap their heads around it! You can tell all of the “Harry must return from exile to help William” stories are coming from William, because he’s using this feint as yet another opportunity to rage-shriek about how much he hates Harry. But I digress. The Mirror now claims that Harry is perfectly willing to pick up some royal work to help out his family, but Harry’s only condition is that William must apologize!

Prince Harry would not return to the royal fold unless he received an apology from his estranged brother Prince William, sources have revealed. The Duke of Sussex is focused on “making a success of his life” in the United States and maintains he is happy with his decision on choosing to quit his royal life, sources close to the Duke suggest. However, it remains that he would be open to taking up a temporary role within the family to “help out” if he was asked to do so by the King. Friends of Harry say he is aware of his brother’s feelings on the matter after The Mirror previously revealed Prince William suggested there was “zero chance” he would be welcomed back into the fold after penning his explosive memoir, Spare. Harry, 39, took aim at close members of his family and accused the King and Prince William of being desperate to leave the royal family if they could. Reports at the weekend suggested Harry had contacted a group of former trusted advisors as well as old pals to create a “blueprint” outlining how he might one day begin moving in UK circles again. But The Mirror understands this is “far from his mind” and any contact with former aides would be “purely for strategic and friendly advice”, rather than any plot to return to the fold. Sources close to Harry say given the royal family’s position this year, with the King and Princess of Wales both forced to take extended periods of leave from duties due to cancer treatment, the Duke remains open and willing to assist, if he was called upon. Friends of Harry say he is also determined to improve his relationship with his father, especially given his recent health woes. However, the Duke – who turns 40 next week – would still look for an apology from his warring brother if he was to represent the family in any capacity.

[From The Daily Mirror]

These people are just rehashing Harry’s own words, in interviews he did in 2021-23, to claim that “sources” are telling them that Harry wants an apology. Harry spoke about that multiple times last year – he even spoke about how they all needed to apologize to Meghan too – but he acknowledged that no apologies would be forthcoming. Harry made his peace with all of that and he’s building a beautiful life for himself in California, all while Huevo and the dogsh-t father openly brief lies about Harry.

The last time Huevo was in Wales, he got day-drunk and then visited a school.