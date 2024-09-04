Prince William plans to have a packed day of events in Wales next week

Last week, Prince Harry’s Archewell office announced that Harry would fly solo to New York for UN Climate Week (the week of September 23rd). Harry has a loaded itinerary and he will likely have meetings in and around the United Nations on behalf of several of his charities and organizations. It was hilarious to watch Prince William’s office scramble around and say that William had zero plans to go to New York the same week for his Earthshot busywork. We should have known that Kensington Palace would also scramble to put together some events for William closer to home, and that’s exactly what happened. William will go to Wales next week for one day, in which he will basically go on a walkabout in Llanelli, visit a school, visit the Wales Air Ambulance headquarters and spend time with a women’s rugby team. He’ll do all of that in one day (Tuesday), I think. It’s funny because I have no doubt that William is being forced into working this month because Harry has been so visible this summer.
Speaking of Harry, British outlets are still trying to analyze the situation between the brothers and why Harry simply won’t come back to be William’s doormat and do all of William’s work. They really cannot wrap their heads around it! You can tell all of the “Harry must return from exile to help William” stories are coming from William, because he’s using this feint as yet another opportunity to rage-shriek about how much he hates Harry. But I digress. The Mirror now claims that Harry is perfectly willing to pick up some royal work to help out his family, but Harry’s only condition is that William must apologize!
Prince Harry would not return to the royal fold unless he received an apology from his estranged brother Prince William, sources have revealed. The Duke of Sussex is focused on “making a success of his life” in the United States and maintains he is happy with his decision on choosing to quit his royal life, sources close to the Duke suggest. However, it remains that he would be open to taking up a temporary role within the family to “help out” if he was asked to do so by the King.
Friends of Harry say he is aware of his brother’s feelings on the matter after The Mirror previously revealed Prince William suggested there was “zero chance” he would be welcomed back into the fold after penning his explosive memoir, Spare. Harry, 39, took aim at close members of his family and accused the King and Prince William of being desperate to leave the royal family if they could.
Reports at the weekend suggested Harry had contacted a group of former trusted advisors as well as old pals to create a “blueprint” outlining how he might one day begin moving in UK circles again. But The Mirror understands this is “far from his mind” and any contact with former aides would be “purely for strategic and friendly advice”, rather than any plot to return to the fold.
Sources close to Harry say given the royal family’s position this year, with the King and Princess of Wales both forced to take extended periods of leave from duties due to cancer treatment, the Duke remains open and willing to assist, if he was called upon. Friends of Harry say he is also determined to improve his relationship with his father, especially given his recent health woes. However, the Duke – who turns 40 next week – would still look for an apology from his warring brother if he was to represent the family in any capacity.
These people are just rehashing Harry’s own words, in interviews he did in 2021-23, to claim that “sources” are telling them that Harry wants an apology. Harry spoke about that multiple times last year – he even spoke about how they all needed to apologize to Meghan too – but he acknowledged that no apologies would be forthcoming. Harry made his peace with all of that and he’s building a beautiful life for himself in California, all while Huevo and the dogsh-t father openly brief lies about Harry.
The last time Huevo was in Wales, he got day-drunk and then visited a school.
A whole day, is it? Willie’s Big Day Out!
ONE PACKED DAY to replace a FULL YEAR of vacation because school run guys, yup even in the summer. He never stops.
Watch how that packed day of work is going to be about beer, bar and sports, such a global statesman
Peggy scheduling a “look at me day” right after Prince Harry announces his NYC trip and schedule, shocking 🙄
I am not a fan and I do not want to give him any pointers, but for the love of god please don’t let any of these events require him to be photographed with young children or any marine life
And watch how for his full day of work, there’s gonne be outfit changes so they can break it down and make it aeem like they were on different days. Lazy Azz Bald Prince William!
First day in three months and there is no footie involved? Oh hang on, is that when Harry is doing proper work in NYC?
One whole “day” consisting of a handful of activities starting at 11h and ending before 16h for sure, choppered in and out….simply exhausting, the poor sausage! Who will do the school run that day???
And coming and going by helicopter obviously because there absolutely isn’t a train he could get on at Reading (if he’s back in Windsor) that stops in Llanelli a couple of hours later.
I wonder if he is slowly trying to disassociate from ES or if they are from him. They could have dreamed him up an attention-getting itinerary like they did last year, but didn’t or he couldn’t be bothered. Did the foundation see how little attention he brought to them last year so don’t want to cover his costs this year?
It does look like that, doesn’t it? One could imagine the ES board members going to Bloomberg and telling him to distract Egg while the adults get work done that week.
Thanks for reminding us of the day-drinking.
That was the first thing I noticed, no pub visit this time. What gives? Newly abstinent?
Visits like this should be done regularly, like at least twice a month or so, with at least three days per week of meaningful work for the rest of the year, six weeks of vacation — to justify calling Billy Idle a working royal, someone who’s preparing for kingship.
But this, after 8 months of not doing anything wouldn’t deserve a mention in an ideal setting. And no cookies.
Well, at some point, William is going to have to work up to at least 2 days of events per week, right? That was at best his average before the summer vacay. But with Kate still sick and those bloody school runs maybe he will whittle it down to one day of work per week.
Yeah the Mirror think they’re slick with this bogus article. This is embarrassing. Harry never said he was willing to help out. This month we are probably going to see William more than we’ve seen him all year.
As if William wouldn’t be rage-shrieking in the press if Harry ever decided to come back and be his door-mat. Also somebody needs to tell him that four events where he’s going to be doing nothing at all is not a day of work.
So he’ll be out for 3 hours then? Cool. Nice “work” if you can get it.
At first I thought all of this was William and the press rage briefing because of the Columbia trip lock out and Harry getting in out of the UK site unseen. But Harry returning to “work” for the lazy royals was shut down in under 24hrs and they are still going. This means one thing…..DISTRACTION.
Something is going on they are trying to distract from and the sad part is that it could be anything. But most likely its the pay raise William (over 20M) and Chuck (over 45M) got for literally doing nothing this year while stipends for senior heating bills got cut.
Funnily enough I looked at the Royal diary this morning, nothing about it then. It must have been arranged in a hurry. Only a visit to an art gallery tomorrow, nothing else for September.
I thought William had an Earthshot initiative too? Why isn’t he doing environmental stuff in London or else where. I mean I get the whole competing with Harry but shouldn’t you give the “appearance” of caring about the environment? Wasn’t that your whole deal? You gave prizes for it.
“England’s sewage crisis: how polluted is your local river and which regions are worst hit? https://www.theguardian”
There would be a lot to do, wouldn’t there? Ca 80 percent of rivers are seriously contaminated with bacteria and fecal matter from sewage.
https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-59898988
“Water pollution: How clean are the UK’s rivers and lakes?”
No disrespect to Wales but really? This seems to be his go to when he needs some attention after Harry does something. A few photo ops and chalk it up to wording. The more obscure the better.
I notice we have haven’t heard over the past two summers about W&K spending any time in Wales or Cornwall. Charles and Camilla used to go to Cornwall for a week or two in the summer most years and do things like visit local food fairs. William seems to make one or two visits to Cornwall a year and the same with Wales and then he calls it a day, quite literally.
Maybe one of the many reasons for these fantasy stories about the return of Harry, is to flush Willy out from his hiding place and get him to work more? RF want a strong and highly visible heir going out and about providing continuity of service. Willy has never had the stamina and application to work FT despite being young, fit and healthy. He seems to hold his nose at the thought of bread and butter engagements. He doesn’t want to do them himself but he also doesn’t want to share the limelight with Harry. Are the BM twisting his melon by harping on the return of Harry to the fold to provoke him into doing more?
That’s…quite a day of ‘work’ planned. Whew! He’ll be exhausted, poor sausage.
Pegs is just so unattractive! Painfully so.
I wonder if he’s aware of his fugliness?
The king role is highly structured so what will happen if Willy becomes king and can no longer delay, defer or duvet day? As he’s already doing the guest list for his Changing of the Big Hat ceremony do you think his team have been revising the King business as a better fit for Willy’s, ahem, limited attention span?
I attach an amusing description of what the king does for a primary school resource sheet:
https://www.rct.uk/discover/school-and-family-resources/coronation-resources-2023/what-is-the-role-of-our-king
Having read through that (thanks for the link!)… I’m laughing thinking about how excruciating the weekly PM visits are going to be for both parties. Workshy Wanderdick has zero chill, zero gravitas, zero intellectual prowess, and is basically a soccer hooligan in an expensive suit.
Billy Basher’s reign is going to be a complete and utter sh-tshow.
It won’t be if he doesn’t show up, he has the Dream Team in place to make him the first WFH Monarch
@Pinniped more like the first WTF Monarch…
But will Willy utter a word in Welsh?
Na, ni wna — that’s Welsh for “no, he will not.” (I took a minute and looked it up, which is more than Willy has ever done to learn the language).
This is an interesting article. I don’t believe it, but I have to wonder if Harry was asked by King Snubby to do some royal stuff and either he said no or he said he (and Meghan) would think about something very limited. If that’s the case, I guess we know that someone is leaking about things that aren’t supposed to be leaked. IF, I said IF, H&M are thinking about that, this shows that the leaks would continue unabated.