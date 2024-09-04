Mail: Why didn’t Prince Harry stay in a palace rather than Althorp last week?

Over the weekend, the Mail decided to push a narrative that Prince Harry is desperate to come back to royal life and he’s begging the Windsors to please let him come back (without Meghan) to do some ribbon-cuttings because he’s so bored with living in a Montecito mansion and banging his hot wife. As you can imagine, “sources close to Harry” shut down the story within 48 hours, insisting that of course Harry has no desire to return to the UK to live and work. People Mag also got calls from the Sussex camp, and they underlined that no, lol, Harry isn’t coming back, but again, he would love to visit every so often so he could do some work with his British charities.
Speculation has grown that the Duke of Sussex is seeking a return to royal life, following a Sept. 1 report by the Mail on Sunday. The report suggested that Harry, who stepped back from royal duties with Meghan Markle in 2020, has been asking former aides and friends to explore ways for a partial reintegration into the royal fold. However, sources who previously worked with Harry tell PEOPLE they were surprised by the claim.
Instead, the Duke of Sussex is happy with his life in California, focused on raising his young family with Meghan and continuing his work there, with an upcoming visit in New York City later this month, PEOPLE understands.
What is clear, as one ally noted, is that Harry is eager to visit friends in the U.K. and work directly, rather than through Zoom, with the charities he remains connected to in his homeland, including WellChild. He also wants to bring his family — Meghan, 43, and their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3 — back to the U.K. for visits. However, he feels that his lack of automatic access to official security, which was lost after he and Meghan stepped back from royal duties, is a significant obstacle.
During his visit to the U.K. for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games in May, including a service at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Harry was said to have truly enjoyed reconnecting with the community and meeting old friends and supporters. Despite conflicting reports about why he chose not to stay at an offered royal residence, a royal source tells PEOPLE that the trip “went well,” noting that Harry was clearly uplifted by spending time with friends and family.
“Hopefully, he can find it increasingly easy in the future,” a family friend says.
The security issue is fascinating to me because Harry has made it perfectly clear that this is the biggest obstacle. The Windsors always conveniently forget this until the Sussexes travel somewhere else where their security is guaranteed, then suddenly it’s “wHaT abOuT THe sECuriTy.”
Speaking of, from what I can tell, Harry’s visit to the UK last week was done so under-the-radar, he probably did not inform Buckingham Palace OR the Met Police about his visit. The “tell” is that his visit surprised everyone, as evidenced by their hysterical reporting over the course of five days. Harry is not flatly required to inform BP and the Met Police of his visits, he only has to give them 30 days notice if he wants temporary royal protection, which is judged on a case by case basis. It feels like Harry didn’t notify anyone but the Spencer family about his plans to attend Robert Fellowes’ funeral, and Harry reportedly stayed with his uncle, the Earl Spencer, at Althorp. This was too much for Sarah Vine to take. She pissed out this Mail column:
Far from signalling some form of rapprochement with his estranged family, Prince Harry’s visit to the UK last week (to attend a memorial service for his aunt Jane’s late husband, Lord Fellowes) seems to have only widened the abyss. Not only did he and his brother Prince William fail to exchange a single word in church, perhaps more tellingly it has now emerged that he stayed with his uncle, Charles Spencer, at the family’s stately home, Althorp, in Northamptonshire.
You may well ask, why shouldn’t Prince Harry stay with his uncle? After all, his mother is buried at Althorp, which means a part of him will always call it home. That’s true. But the way the information has come to light – via an American publication with established links to the Sussexes – is certainly intriguing.
Prince Harry could easily have been put up at one of the royal residences for this visit. The King has made it clear that his door is always open to his youngest son. But not only did Harry choose not to (in fact, he didn’t see his father at all on this trip, despite the fact that the King is still receiving treatment for cancer), he made a point of staying with Earl Spencer.
It’s fair to say there is no love lost between the monarch and the Earl. Anyone who remembers Earl Spencer’s coruscating speech at Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997 knows that. He has always held the King – and by extension the Royal Family – responsible for his sister’s agonies, and he’s not entirely wrong. Princess Diana was poorly treated by Charles in some respects; in others, though, she very much gave as good as she got.
Nonetheless, Harry clearly takes a more one-sided view, and has said as much in his various attacks on screen and in print against his father. In fact, many of the Duke’s difficulties, especially over the past few years, arguably stem from what he sees as the ultimate betrayal of his mother by his father. Not only does he need someone to blame for his loss – he also needs someone to punish. To begin with, it was just his father and, in private, Queen Camilla. But now Prince William is being punished, too (along with Kate) for their decision to put duty ahead of anything else.
This snub to his father and brother sends a clear, unequivocal message. Prince Harry is not offering any kind of olive branch; he’s doubling down.
“Princess Diana was poorly treated by Charles in some respects; in others, though, she very much gave as good as she got.” She did not give as good as she got – the woman is dead and Charles is married to one of his many side chicks. They’re trying to say that Harry is absorbed in his mother’s grievances, when really, he’s a man who is simply close to his mother’s family. He wants to be able to freely visit with all sides of his family. As for “Harry should have stayed at a palace instead of Althorp” – the whole point was that he was in stealth-mode for security reasons. The second he informed his father of his plans or asked for a room, Charles would have gone on another briefing spree about how he hates Harry and never wants him to come back. Also: do not underestimate how many of these hissy fits are about Charles’s anger at the Spencers.
“Princess Diana was poorly treated by Charles in some respects; in others, though, she very much gave as good as she got.” In other words, you are supposed to take it from the royalty and not retaliate in any way? And yet, this is what they praise Kate for in her and Will’s pillow fights.
That’s exactly the line that stood out to me, @equality! This is exactly the justification used in talking about the Wales’ fights. It’s eerie.
The Mail Column article is vile and disgusting. The way they paint Harry as being resentful and arrogant, and dismissive of his father and brother who want to make amends with him and whose doors are always open for Harry. I was ready to throw up.
“Prince Harry is not offering any kind of olive branch; he’s doubling down.”
Yay Harry!
It is Sarah Vine’s trademark to be vile and disgusting.
Journalistic license enables Sarah Vine to write in her article that ,
“But now Prince William is being punished, too (along with Kate) for their decision to put duty ahead of anything else.”
Her viewpoints are so distorted and far from reflecting reality on the ground
Plus, the last couple of times that Harry requested a room from Charles, there were surprisingly, no rooms available. Harry knows this and isn’t willing to play that game any longer.
Remember that his room was turned into a closet for Camilla?
That part always intrigued me. I forgot which house it was in (Clarence?) but does Charles really have any houses so small that he needs to convert his youngest son’s room into a closet for his wife? He really not have an unoccupied room to use for that?!
Also, it wa at wales in the security court case, that he has requested security multiple times, doing the whole 28 days in advance thing, and still been denied.
Also, it was revealed in the security case🙄
The last time Harry was there Charles didn’t have time to see him. Harry is tired of their games.
Prince Harry has never “requested a room” from the windsors. When are folks gonna refuse to allow themselves to be bamboozled by the RF & their spox in te shitmedia?
When are ordinary gossipers gonna come to the realization that the rF are a dangerous bunch & that the Sussexes life has a permanent sword dangling over them?
Harry knows that the linger he & his nuclear family stay away from the institution’s control and indeed, the more successful they become. The more dangerous the RF becomes to the life of the Sussexes.
This is not a game.
Prince Harry will not allow himself to eat from the RF or sleep in their clutches, which wd only expose himself to their danger.
I repeat: the RF institition is a clear & present danger to the Sussxes.
Exactly! If Prince Harry had requested a room it would have either been rescinded at the last minute or leaked to fed to the rabid tabloid rags. The articles are becoming completely unhinged and alarming in their desperation for access to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.. everything in the Monarchy is centered around H&M I firmly believe chucky, Peggy and their wives are obsessed with trying to replicate the magic and have failed now for five years.
They need to make their minds up. 90% of the time tampon is briefing that he’s not welcome, he asked in the past (supposedly, grain of salt territory) and they briefed the fail they said no.
What is it fail?
But pray tell? What DUTY is egg and bones putting before anything? I mean, please explain?
They are trying to prove that they are the laziest royals for over a hundred years.
Sunnyside, best comment in ages. 💯
Diana gave as good as she got says the writer
More put downs of diana for complaining about her husband being involved with someone else. Who wouldn’t complain. And Diana was a teenager when Charles dated and proposed to her.
“You may well ask, why shouldn’t Prince Harry stay with his uncle?” Still waiting for an answer. It’s a perfectly reasonable solution to the problem of being abused every single time he informs his father of his plans. Harry has noticed that his Spencer family doesn’t leak. And that they love him and respect his wishes.
Even if you take out all the other context, it was a Spencer family funeral so of course it made more sense to stay with them.
Right? Why would he stay in London at a royal palace when the funeral wasn’t in London? Of course he stayed at Althorp.
@Becks1, the funeral was close to Sandringham, but as so many have noted, Harry’s been turned down multiple times (and probably doesn’t want to go through that bs again) and also knows the palaces leak like sieves.
Better to stay with a family member (at Althorp he could also visit his mum) or a top flight hotel who knows how to be discreet about their VIP guests.
Harry can stay wherever he wants after papa evicted him and his family
Because he wanted to stay with his loving family.
“Why didn’t Prince Harry stay in a palace rather than Althorp last week?”
So, he doesn’t get murdered and/or kidnapped. And I am not being hyperbolic.
Seeing how selfish Charles is and how jealous and envious Will is of Harry, he isn’t safe with those people. And seeing the way the press conspires destroy Harry and Meghan AND their children for profit and to cozy up to the royals shows they have no allies there either. Just like Diana.
They’re so mad he was able to move through the country without their knowledge or input. I’m sure it’s a hassle for H but steal mode seems to be the way to go.
Stealth mode is for sure the way to go. I get why security requests are necessary for certain events but I don’t think he can rely on the security they provide him plus they will leak everything. I think a big reason they are so mad as they see this is how he is likely going to do certain things in the future.
“And now Prince William is being punished to” but, Prince William has an incandescent hate for his brother and doesn’t want to talk to him.
But now Prince William is being punished, too (along with Kate) for their decision to put duty ahead of anything else. – the only thing William puts ahead of anything else is himself.
For Kate I think it’s William and the kids
Neither are dutiful.
My money on why he doesn’t stay in a palace is because he doesn’t want to get murdered in his sleep.
Say it again for those rota who stubbornly refuse to acknowledge this legitimate concern.
Omg, they are so tiresome. Harry didn’t cure cancer nor did he wipe out a small country, he just went to his uncle’s funeral.
Deeply admire this courageous young man for fighting for himself and his family. Happy he stayed with the Spenser’s.
Harry stayed with family. You know the people who don’t regularly sell you out to the tabloids in exchange for favorable press. I know that concept is hard for the Mail to comprehend. This is how I know William wasn’t there. He would have sold Harry out while they were in church.
The papers can call her Kate but Harry and Meghan are being disrespectful by not calling her Catherine. The end.
An excellent summing up.
H&M calling her Kate is “disrespectful”, William’s circle calling her the mattress, limpet, wisteria sister, doors to manual and waity Katie is all fine? Things that make you go hmm.
🤡
The rota are mad about losing access – it’s clear that the Earl of Spencer is not briefing the press about Harry’s movements ahead of time, nor is he revealing private conversations about Harry or his plans. He takes his nephew’s safety seriously, but also he doesn’t have an invisible contract to fulfill with the tabloids.
“She did not give as good as she got – the woman is dead and Charles is married to one of his many side chicks.” Amen! Sarah Vine just lost a few more inches of neck for this disgusting piece. The Rota is such a perfect reflection of the end-stage monarchy: hysterical, petulant, malevolent.
Huh? William’s being punished by Harry for putting duty first? So duty means planting negative stories about Harry’s family in the tabloid press? Bc that’s what happened. Duty means sending Knauf with doctored emails to the courts to try and get Meghan to lose her case against the DM? Duty means planting a fake crying story and silently sitting back while it demolishes one person’s rep while bolstering another’s? And don’t even get me started on Diana. Finding a teenager to wed and terrorize.
“Gave as good as she got” used to be the reason domestic violence cases would be dismissed. Abused women, casts as the villian, when they were the victims.
Heck of a wording to choose to describe a dead woman.
I’m confident she knows exactly what she’s saying here.
Exactly. It’s not a coincidence.
Exactly. I’m no fan of Kate’s, but I felt the same way when Jabba D. Budtt down played William’s alleged abuse (in “William at 40”) by claiming that Kate “give as much as she got.”
More red flags in that article than both Beijing Olympics combined.
They’ve been laying the groundwork for years to make this a “mutually abusive” situation should the details of their marriage ever come to light.
The Spencer name coming back on this whole saga is irksome to Charles because it reminds everyone he mistreated Diana and Camilla benefited from it by becoming queen consort. William and Kate being punished how? KP must know people still have negative opinions of them.
Charles doesn’t like to be reminded that he treated his first wife and his own children like dirt. It doesn’t go well with the benevolent grandpa and grandma image he’s trying to set for Camilla and himself.
Even if these tabloid trash like Vine don’t see the Sussexes, the mere fact of one of them having visited that island, is enough to leave them breathless. So desperate and pathetic. When was the last time Sarah the Vice wrote about one of the leftovers? Her numerous plastic surgeries is just not enough to erase what a gorgon she is.
What would be really funny would be for Harry and his team to organize at least one ribbon-cutting ceremony for something but like in the US. I think the British media would collectively lose what’s left of their sanity and that would just be great.
But Harry has always been close to the Spencer’s and I have no doubt that his issues with the Royal Family has made that relationship even closer. There was no way that he could have stayed at a Palace because if he had it would have been leaked to the press.
Harry is showing his respect for the Spencer’s.
Show up to the funeral as he clearly wanted to do. Stay with the family and spend some time with them without fanfare.
Harry is a class act and adept now at handling the rageoholics in his family who spew to the ugly tabloids in order to put his life at risk.
Proud for him !
For all we know Harry did call his dad about his visit but his dumb daddy DOESN’T TAKE HIS CALLS! Or he has to go through some leaking ass courtier who will put all his business and accommodations on every front page after calling in all the rota for a press briefing of all the idiotic headlines they want in the media.
Charles is a bad father. A lackluster king. And a grandfather only when convenient. Of course Harry would choose his Spencer relatives who behave like family. I couldn’t imagine dealing with the Windsors as family. What a burden.
Ton foil tiara: what if the punishment for William and Kate is no closeness to the Spencers? What if the Spencers don’t like Kate because they see her as a gold digger born to a social climbing family, the Middletons? You don’t hear reports of Kate being close to Diana’s family; they were not at the christenings of the Wales kids. In Spare Meghan was offered the Spencer Tiara for the wedding and in the Oprah interview Meghan said Harry’s aunts helped her get therapy. That had to stick in Kate’s craw.
So basically they’re pissed Harry went to a Spencer family funeral and stayed with his Spencer relative who lives on the property his Spencer mother’s grave is located? This has nothing to do with the Windsor’s and Harry wasn’t in the mood for their drama, hence not telling them. Why would he stay in some empty palace without security when his purpose was a maternal family funeral? They took his UK home and staying in some dank room being reported on to Charles is not a viable alternative.
Charles took Harry’s home, stripped him of his security and leaks whenever Harry is returning so the press make the environment nice and toxic. Lol but Charles wants it made clear the door is always open for Harry.
Are we supposed to take Vine seriously when she writes this line of utter nonsense? “now Prince William is being punished, too (along with Kate) for their decision to put duty ahead of anything else.”
I mean, LOLOLOLOLOL. Come on, Sarah.