Telegraph: Prince Harry has ‘no interest’ in returning to the UK to do William’s work

The long Labor Day weekend was full of nonsense from the British media. Last week, they were stunned to learn that Prince Harry flew into the UK quietly for Robert Fellowes’ funeral, and it definitely feels like Kensington Palace led the way with tons of briefings, post-funeral, about how Harry is desperate to return to the UK solo and he’s begging for scraps at the Windsors’ table. You can tell that those stories are coming from a certain angry egg because, within the breathless reporting of Harry’s “plot to return,” there are always references to Prince William’s incandescent rage at Harry. Well, this will no doubt increase the egg-rage. “Sources close to Harry” told the Telegraph that all of the Kensington Palace fantasist stories about Harry returning to be Huevo’s doormat are false.

The Duke of Sussex has “no interest” in returning to royal duties in the UK and is focused solely on his future in the United States, well-placed sources have told The Telegraph. Prince Harry’s efforts to maintain contact with old friends, coupled with an evident desire to repair his relationship with the King, have prompted renewed speculation that he is seeking a fresh start and even an official working role within the family fold. But multiple sources close to the Duke have said this is not the case and he is happy and settled in California, with an “amazing” new set of friends and several projects on the horizon. Since relocating to the US, the Duke has maintained contact with a tight group of trusted advisers with whom he worked in his former UK life, some of whom he occasionally turns to for advice. However, they too expressed surprise at the suggestion that he might one day return to royal duties and are unaware of an alleged “blueprint” outlining how he might one day begin moving in UK circles again, the existence of which was first reported by The Mail on Sunday. The newspaper claimed certain “friends” want a key lieutenant to lead a “comeback campaign”, naming Ed Lane Fox, the Duke’s former private secretary, as the ideal candidate. Mr Lane Fox, a former captain in the Household Cavalry, has maintained contact with him and sits on the board of the Invictus Games. Although Team Sussex seemingly wanted to keep the Duke’s attendance [at Robert Fellowes’ funeral] under wraps, it demonstrated that he could come and go with minimal fanfare and, therefore, minimal security risk. The visit also showed that the Duke is keen to stand shoulder to shoulder with his family. Those close to him maintain that, despite the ongoing rift with his father and brother, he is incredibly happy and is determined to look forwards, not back.

[From The Telegraph]

Do you want me to say it? I will say it. Prince William is pathetic and his obsession with briefing about and against Harry at this late stage of the game is really sad. William doesn’t seem to realize that it’s not 2019 anymore and Harry isn’t going to just sit around and do nothing while William lies about him far and wide. As much as the Windsors complain about “the Oprah interview” and “the book,” they fundamentally do not understand that all Harry has to do to combat their bullsh-t is call up a friendly journalist and deny the palace briefing. Of course Harry has no interest in leaving his huge mansion and his family just to go back to do ribbon-cuttings for William. It’s absurd that the William’s office even orchestrated that cover story.