Telegraph: Prince Harry has ‘no interest’ in returning to the UK to do William’s work

The long Labor Day weekend was full of nonsense from the British media. Last week, they were stunned to learn that Prince Harry flew into the UK quietly for Robert Fellowes’ funeral, and it definitely feels like Kensington Palace led the way with tons of briefings, post-funeral, about how Harry is desperate to return to the UK solo and he’s begging for scraps at the Windsors’ table. You can tell that those stories are coming from a certain angry egg because, within the breathless reporting of Harry’s “plot to return,” there are always references to Prince William’s incandescent rage at Harry. Well, this will no doubt increase the egg-rage. “Sources close to Harry” told the Telegraph that all of the Kensington Palace fantasist stories about Harry returning to be Huevo’s doormat are false.
The Duke of Sussex has “no interest” in returning to royal duties in the UK and is focused solely on his future in the United States, well-placed sources have told The Telegraph.
Prince Harry’s efforts to maintain contact with old friends, coupled with an evident desire to repair his relationship with the King, have prompted renewed speculation that he is seeking a fresh start and even an official working role within the family fold. But multiple sources close to the Duke have said this is not the case and he is happy and settled in California, with an “amazing” new set of friends and several projects on the horizon.
Since relocating to the US, the Duke has maintained contact with a tight group of trusted advisers with whom he worked in his former UK life, some of whom he occasionally turns to for advice. However, they too expressed surprise at the suggestion that he might one day return to royal duties and are unaware of an alleged “blueprint” outlining how he might one day begin moving in UK circles again, the existence of which was first reported by The Mail on Sunday.
The newspaper claimed certain “friends” want a key lieutenant to lead a “comeback campaign”, naming Ed Lane Fox, the Duke’s former private secretary, as the ideal candidate. Mr Lane Fox, a former captain in the Household Cavalry, has maintained contact with him and sits on the board of the Invictus Games.
Although Team Sussex seemingly wanted to keep the Duke’s attendance [at Robert Fellowes’ funeral] under wraps, it demonstrated that he could come and go with minimal fanfare and, therefore, minimal security risk. The visit also showed that the Duke is keen to stand shoulder to shoulder with his family. Those close to him maintain that, despite the ongoing rift with his father and brother, he is incredibly happy and is determined to look forwards, not back.
[From The Telegraph]
Do you want me to say it? I will say it. Prince William is pathetic and his obsession with briefing about and against Harry at this late stage of the game is really sad. William doesn’t seem to realize that it’s not 2019 anymore and Harry isn’t going to just sit around and do nothing while William lies about him far and wide. As much as the Windsors complain about “the Oprah interview” and “the book,” they fundamentally do not understand that all Harry has to do to combat their bullsh-t is call up a friendly journalist and deny the palace briefing. Of course Harry has no interest in leaving his huge mansion and his family just to go back to do ribbon-cuttings for William. It’s absurd that the William’s office even orchestrated that cover story.
Of course the so called uk friends of harry are pegs friends who would report harry s every move.
I didn’t figure out that it was William’s friends who were behind this story until your comment. I couldn’t understand why Harry’s true friends would go to the MoS with this story.
It’s literally never Harry’s true friends that are briefing these tabloids.
The papers either flat out make it up or it’s a source from one of the palace’s
Translation for “certain friends of the Prince”: The Palace Courtiers who want Harry back because their principals that they backed at the expense of Harry, Meghan, and other “spare” royals are letting everything fall to sh-t. They want Harry back because they don’t want the monarchy to fall; because if the monarchy fails (a highly likely prospect given the characters of Cluck & Huevo) then they lose their jobs & more importantly, their power.
They aren’t Harry’s friends, they never have been. They sold him out at every turn, abused and vilified him and his wife and kids. The monarchy is falling and the Palace Courtiers are every bit as much to blame as Cluck, Huevo, Cloppy, Huesa, and the media for it.
There is NO part of the monarchical insane asylum that Harry wants to return to. Period, end of.
I hope Ed Lane Fox tells off the press and instructs them to keep his name out of their mouths.
I have no idea why someone would think otherwise 🙄🙄 all the signs are there that Meghan and Harry have moved on with their lives and are not going back 😎 Didn’t the Queen say that she knew they were gone for good when they took their dog and that was five years ago🙄
This is baldy prince william struggling to stay afloat because he literally has no one to fall back to for doing the work he doesn’t want to do and no one to distract besides running the same old same old stories of 4 years ago. Dude, move on and WORK. He’s gonna come up with stories that he needed to prep the kings funeral, the school runs during summer and his coronation, + taking care of his wife who has cooks, cleaners, nannies and drivers for school runs… LAZY AZZ WILLIE! (and Kkkhate!)
I think he’s spiraling because both Charles and Kate are terminal, and he’s realizing how alone he’s going to be within the institution. His workhorse aunt is getting old and somewhat debilitated, and Andrew is an active liability. He’s going to have to rely on Edward, Sophie, and his cousins if he wants to preserve more than a bare skeleton of an institution. He can’t maintain the monarchy all by himself, and his kids are years away from taking any of the load. It’s going to be tough to justify the current level of funding in the coming years, particularly during an era of tax-increases.
Which just makes the power struggle over Royal Lodge even weirder. Bea and Eugenie are very able and likely willing to represent the family, if asked. Probably more than Zara and Peter. They’re princesses after all. Why would you turf their mother and father out of their childhood home? Particularly since you’re going to be inheriting exclusive use of Windsor Castle itself very soon.
William has had a feud with the Yorks for years. How one sided it is, or how much the Yorks goad him, is up for speculation. But he has been demonstrably rude to his uncle, his aunt, and his cousins, in public, on numerous occasions. It was so bad that when Kate was not even married to him, but still dating – she thought nothing of pulling mean girl stunts on Beatrice (the charity roller disco in 2008 – there was a fancy dress code but she deliberately didn’t tell Bea, then mocked her outfit on arrival leaving Bea to cry in the restroom). Almost as though Kate did it either with William’s sanction, or for his approval.
William wanted to slim down the monarchy even more than his father, so that there would be no focus pulling. He hounded his brother and SIL out of the country, and wants to turf out Andrew, and blank Fergs and his York cousins. What started out as an exercise in malignant narcissism is about to bite Willileaks in the hind end.
He will be alone. No one to blame his gaffs on but himself. Be careful what you wish for, Huevo..
There was a funny story from West Yorkshire, the police asking people to call in tips about neighbors, without jobs living above their means and the hotline was flooded with calls, naming the BRF.
Perfection!
😃
😂
😁 too
They’re referring to Unexplained Wealth Orders (UWOs). Anyone else thinking of the Middletons?
Maybe PW realized that all the ribbon cutters are getting older and he might have to actually do some “work”?
Charles as prince of Wales liked to work. Will his lazy son doesn’t
.the signs of laziness surrounded huevo for years.
Soon we’ll hear he’s being treated for carpal tunnel and couldn’t possibly.
LOL at the carpal tunnel. I know it’s a joke and I find it funny particularly as I unfortunately developed carpal tunnel on both my hands and even when I was in excruciating pain, I still had to shoulder on. I tried to alleviate the pain by having steroids injected and when that didn’t work, had surgery on my right hand for a start but still kept on working and also looking after my family. the “poor” sausage will never handle that. 😂
Or it’s the BM realizing that William refuses to “cut ribbons” even if there is no one else to do it and thus there will be less events for the press to cover. William will not be made to work.
I felt the briefing came from BP, in an attempt to distract from the announcement of a 45-million-dollar increase in Charles’ pay. But I haven’t read the DM story, so y’all are better able to judge that. Regardless, though, I’m quite dumbfounded by folks who believe that Harry is yearning to abandon his wife and kids, give up his freedom, and return to Britain to be Williams scapegoat. Harry has made it clear in multiple interviews, including the Anderson Cooper interview, which CB posted just last week, that he has no interest in returning. But fantasies die hard.
It feeds on the bots who keep going on about how unhappy harry looks
It does and it also make all the haters feel better 😍 denial is real
I doubt that “sources close to Harry” would speak to the Telegraph though. The fact that he isn’t going back to the royal fold is simply common sense and the torygraph decided to use common sense for once and wrote an article about it. I want everyone to stop falling for “sources”. Since leaving the UK harry and meghan have said everything they needed to say with their own mouths. They don’t brief.
I agree. I don’t think Harry would speak to the Telegraph. I think people need to stop pretending like it’s not just another tabloid.
These papers get most of their “quotes” from Twitter and just paraphrase Harry’s past interviews. I think a lot of people were just insulted and outraged by the audacity of the Mail article because it was such a blatant lie. I mean, the guy went back for a family funeral, but they had to overreact with that batsh*t crazy article that it got a lot of pushback. Major distraction and utterly pointless.
The Telegraph knows the story is bullsh*t so they can just write this without a source and people will believe it because it’s basically the truth. This way people may actually believe they do have a Harry source for the next thing they write.
I think the briefing to MoS was about the funeral visit and Colombia but I also think its about the report that Harry is going to be in New York with the kind of schedule William kind of wishes he had (I say “kind of” because William is too lazy to actually work Harry’s schedule.)
i do think its funny though that this story was so quickly denied in the Telegraph. Harry maintaining contact with old friends from England has nothing to do with him returning as a “working” royal. (in quotes because we know he works more now than most of the royals.)
He’s not coming back to be your scapegoat William. Accept that and move on. It’s been almost 5 years at this point.
Exactly.
Willy can’t move on. He has nothing going on. He doesn’t work, he’s not the primary caregiver of his children and literally has nothing going on in his life that could distract him from his grudge and jealousy of Harry. As a result Willy’s jealousy and resentment continues to grow which means 10 yrs from now he’ll be throwing out these Harry stories to cover for his inadequacies and scandals.
There is an excerpt out there claiming that William didn’t go to the funeral and called the next day only to learn that Harry did attend, hence the panicked story over a day after the funeral. Suddenly the Sun is asking for witnesses and the DM is out there making things up too.
Some of the Telegraph information might have come from the Spencers especially now that Harry is back in the states at this point anyway.
I’m starting to believe he did not show either cause the press is doing way too much. It’s all a distraction. They know H is not coming back.
“You can tell that those stories are coming from a certain angry egg”
Lol
it’s always the same. But have you noticed they don’t question Meghan? Even the body language conartists could not look at Colombia and misinterpret that…
I’ll agree with half this statement. Harry does seem very keen to stand shoulder to shoulder with his family. Unfortunately for the leftovers, that doesn’t mean them. He went to the funeral to support his Spencer aunt. Period.
Also yes he can slip in and out of the UK but only for singular events like a funeral of a non royal family member. Should he come to work with any of his remaining charities or Invictus, or move around the UK at all, the press won’t be able to contain themselves and will whip up the hate faster than you can say cheese. If he were to come back for a formal event for one of his charities, it would undoubtedly be announced and then the flying monkeys will come out of the woodwork to, yes, threaten his security.
And we all know that any picture of the Sussex tots will be worth more than what some people make in a year.
Exactly. He slipped in because it wasn’t a publicized event he was expected to attend.
Here’s the thing. If Harry and Meghan were still in the rf as working members, they would not be above doing ribbon-cutting events. They’d still do their big projects but they’d do the mundane events too. They’d make those mundane events feel glamorous and exciting. And then William would get mad that the ribbon cutting events they were doing would then be getting too much attention.
This is it in a nutshell @Jais. Well said!
Perhaps William was not explicit enough to the Sussexes: Harry and Meghan’s job was to roll a red carpet to William and Kate and hold an umbrella over them if it was raining. Harry’s job in court would be to make William look good, not to steal the spotlight in any way. There I fixed it.
Part of me feels bad that we always demean the ribbon cutting events because they mean a lot to the people involved – having QEII or Prince Philip open something was a big deal. It’s a good photo op, your organization or building or whatever gets some press, you can put a plaque up about it, etc.
But its clear that William thinks the events are beneath him and he can’t be bothered to do even the simplest of royal events. QEII did not think ribbon cutting was beneath her. Its telling that William clearly thinks it is.
@becks1 I’m going to try to articulate this best I can. I’m doing a million things and really can’t gather my thoughts. I agree that pegs thinks ribbon cuttings and such are beneath him but only bc he sees the work H&M do. I think he is desperate for a legacy project(s) but neither he or his staff have the passion and creativity to come up with one. He knows his stuff looks completely basic compared to the tangible work of the Sussexes so he avoids all work.
Having projects that make a tangible difference while also doing the bread and butter style events isn’t a bad strategy. It doesn’t have to be either/or, but yes, the issue is that William sees it as beneath him. I just hate the way the BM makes it seem like Meghan especially thinks she’s too good to do those type of things. And that is not Meghan’s vibe at all. It’s William’s.
Everything the Wails’ pick to champion, there’s no action behind any of it. It’s platitudes and that’s it. Early years has been Wait’s main thing but what has her attention to that done? Homelessness is Huevo’s thing, but what has his attention done? The Sussexes don’t talk about doing stuff, they just do it. And they pick things that they are truly interested in.
@Steph- it’s jealousy borne out of a grandiose sense of entitlement and inferiority which has been going on before their teenage years .
Willnot has always felt Harry is beneath him but realise that despite this , Harry is well loved and has a mind of his own. He seems to have this believe that Harry’s sole existence is about him & cannot understand why Harry does not conform to this. Perhaps this would have been corrected if Diana were alive but we are where we are . IMO , KC3 did William a great disservice ( partly out of neglect or not having the moral fortitude ) in not ensuring that he under took the necessary preparations as a future heir to the throne.
All in all, William needs serious therapy and he is the only person who decide to seek the help he desperately needs
Heartily agree. Meghan and Harry would never treat such events as “mundane” in the first place. They would be all about finding the meaning and showcasing it for others.
Yes, they wouldn’t just cut the ribbon. They’d highlight the project.
This really is exactly how it would have played out, Jais.
And water is wet. Of course he doesn’t want to do Pegs work because Peg doesn’t work.
The best part of this was seeing the MoS reporter on GB News last night trying to backtrack this story. It’s no longer Harry wants to go back to work for the family. Now he wants to be able to stay in the UK for longer and be in royal circles again. I’m so glad Harry’s team responded to this nonsense.
I don’t think Harry’s team responded to the Dailyfail or Torygraph.
Sources or friends close to Harry don’t cut it.
Harry’s team don’t communicate with the DM but they do talk to the Telegraph i.e. if the Telegraph asks a question the team will provide an answer if deemed appropriate. The British press likes to pretend that they have exclusive sources in Harry’s camp by not naming the person but it’s usual somebody from the comms team providing information. In this case I think it’s the spokesperson in the UK.
I’m really interested in everyone’s theories as to why this story was made in the first place. This isn’t the first time but this one seems…bigger than the previous ones.
Perhaps something has happened and it has now dawned on the courtiers that William and Kate can’t be relied on
Perhaps Kate has finished the Chemo and is still not going back to work. Nothing in the royal diary, before October, just the Gloucesters, Edinburghs, and Princess Anne, and one for the Prince of Wales, looking at an art gallery by the sound of it.
I think the British press being locked out of the Colombia trip and Harry not making it public that he was going to uncle’s funeral has finally made the press realise that he’s moved on and not returning to royal life. I think they were still holding put hope that he would go back to royal life.
Agree. This story was all over my twitter for 3 days over the holiday weekend. I was really baffled as to where it came from and why.
I suspect that the RF is hyper-aware of their dwindling relevance and is desperate to convince the world that they’re still the Cool Kids Table in the school cafeteria that everyone wants the privilege of sitting at.
Harry paying them dust only drives home the fact that RF life is not something (most) people desire.
They are desperate to appear wanted and relevant.
lol at the last paragraph, the only reason Harry was able to go and come back silently was because non of the royals knew about his movements, i can seem him bringing his children to visit the Spencer’s without anyone knowing but the moment he even hints at visiting to any of the royals even the yorks, then it’s gonna leak
How long can the British media keep hiding the abject failure that is Huevo Cain? Harry has been making the kind of appearances, with the kind of schedule, that William as Prince of Wales should be doing. Why isn’t William pulling his weight? What is fundamentally wrong with him? What is there to gain by sitting on that story? The ratchet who goes rogue can make a fortune, and if they’re sticking around out of some kind of loyalty, they’ll get nothing in return other than some stale biscuits on “be nice to the poors” day that the Windsors hold every year. The royal ship is sinking, and no amount of diversion about Harry changes that fact. In fact, Harry’s work ethic will increasingly bring to world attention William’s lack of work ethic. KP isn’t even pretending to make the Wails look busy.
These are the questions that every decent journalist should ask in GB..
That’s what confounds me. The press stand to make much more money by exposing, reguritating and over-discussing the real truth. But they sit on it to secure future access? Future access to boring royal stories? I’m not seeing the payoff here.
Are the school holidays over yet? And that the Wails’ use that as cover is ridiculous. It would be one thing if they said they want to respect other people’s families by not doing events but it’s about THEIR family. THEIR children. THEIR vacation.
100%
At this point, I’ve begun to look at the cries of Harry wants to come home as grief based nostalgia with a strong dose of delusion & disbelief. Friends and family members who’ve never ventured far away from home, or their social circles, or held jobs outside of their family’s sphere of influence can’t believe Harry would or could be successful at turning his back on that life. The rota, who make their living reporting on the foibles of the royals, are likely facing being reassigned or made redundant bcuz where is the story? I don’t know. Whatever it is it is time to wake up from whatever fever dream is going on.
@Honey: I think you’re right.
Not much use for royal reporters when there’s no royal work to be done, and there’s very little on the horizon. Maybe a tour to Australia and Samoa for Chuck. Sophia and Edward who? Their tours get as much attention as a mail carrier on a Wednesday. The Wails schedule looks awfully light in the future. I think Kate’s royal tour days are at an end, at least outside of Europe. The royal reporters now run the risk of being re-assigned to cover the local quilting bee, duck calling contests, and competitive aerobics. The joke being that the quliters, duck callers, and aerobicizers probably don’t want the ratchets getting up in their business either.
I think the story is a combination from BP and KP, because of William’s laziness and Charles’s inability to ignore Williams laziness any longer. They all discuss Harry as if he’s some misbehaving teenager instead of a grown man who’s married with children approaching 40. There’s no reason to think that he longs for being under the thumb of his cowardly father, then frankly unhinged brother after experiencing the freedom to do what he wants. Their continuing dismissal of the fact that he has a wife and children, that he actually has a job and responsibilities in the United States, and that he has his own agency is what started all of this. Just an absolute refusal to consider that a person may have plans for their life that does not line up with the plans that you had for them.
Gosh, I think they will still be writing these nonsense articles about him wanting to be back 10 yrs from now . How crazy? It’s been 5 yrs already. The obsession is frightening.
William is lazy and Charles knew that and still backed the wrong horse. Oh well.
What a joke Peggy has made of himself and the BRF with his hate campaign against the Sussex’s, especially the fact that Peggy just flat out refuses to show up for anything unless it’s a championship game he’s interested in and uses the cancer diagnosis of his wife as if it is his own. Great timing for that 50% pay increase because now the people are questioning if they are worth the expense, I believe this is why they are desperate to make it seem like Prince Harry desires to return. The invisible contract has lost its scapegoat and the rota and tabloid press are not happy about it at all.
But I thought that William’s new brother Mike would be taking up some of his work for him and also become his doormat ? What happened to that story ?
I can’t imagine anyone turning up to watch Mike cut a ribbon.
He looks like the kind of British football “fan” who terrorizes others and gets arrested a lot.
Both of these stories are wacked!
Harry is dying to come back! Wait, no Harry has no interest in coming back!
Why would these nimrods insist on seeking out so called friends and sources about this, when Harry himself has flat out told you with his whole chest.
I AM EXACTLY WHERE I AM SUPPOSED TO BE.
The man is perfectly happy enjoying the freedom to live his life as he pleases. Doing the work he wanted to do to try and lift the lives of people in need.
Happily enjoying life in his beautiful mansion, with the beautiful wife and children he always dreamed of and never thought he would have.
These crazy azz folks really need to wake the hell up, and get their heads out of the
rear ends of the unroyal cult members.
“We’re not going back.” — Prince Harry
Harry was saying for years before he even met Meghan that he didn’t want to be in England. FFS, the guy preferred being in a combat zone to being back in the palace.
Asked in 2013 in Afghanistan what he missed about being home he said, “Nothing, really.”
What a terrible life Harry must lead, waking up every morning to California sunshine and a house full of life — wonderful wife and happy kids, a dog or two and chickens, and any number of interesting projects that nourish their souls. And 894 bathrooms! So sad… /s
It took me a minute to realize MoS was short for the Mail on Sunday rather than Mountain of Sh*t.
😁
Jennifer, either works!
Something that just occurred to me is that after all that’s been said about Harry being the dim one that it’s really William.
And also Kate has not demonstrated anything cerebral,
So yes they are lazy but that it’s more than that. They have no projects or do much because they are just not able to.
Not creative, not driven, just want the money and pomp and tiaras and that’s it. Not just lazy but unable .