Brad Pitt made his red-carpet debut with Ines de Ramon at the ‘Wolfs’ premiere

Here are some photos of Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon in Venice. I’m including photos of their arrival in Venice and then pics from the big Venice premiere of Wolfs on Sunday. This was Brad and Ines’s first red carpet together and it was widely predicted that this would be their debut. My general thoughts on these photos? Ines is an attractive woman and I sort of feel sorry for her, but whatever, she made her bed. Brad looks horrendous – like a man who overdid the pre-Venice injectables and plastic surgery, then tried to cover it up with too much makeup and a bright orange tanning spray.

You know how I know that this relationship is weird? Because “sources close to Brad” can’t shut up about it and the whole thing comes across as very uncool and performative. This should be a moment for the photos to speak for themselves, the big couple debut on a red carpet, pizzazz, glamour, etc. Instead, Brad’s team wanted to step all over Angelina Jolie’s good press just a few days earlier, so they told Page Six that Ines and Brad have been holed up at Chateau Miraval this summer (so much for vacationing with the Clooneys?) and that Ines has been spending a lot of time in the chateau co-owned by Yuri Shefler. Don’t forget this item dropped in People:

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s relationship is going strong after the pair enjoyed “a great summer together,” according to a source. “Brad’s been working in Europe, so they’ve spent a lot of time there,” the source exclusively tells PEOPLE. “He’s serious about Ines,” the source adds. “He’s very happy and enjoys spending time with her. She’s easygoing and everyone likes her.”

[From People]

Don’t you get it? They definitely, 100% spent the summer together and this is not a showmance of convenience. Meanwhile, Brad’s team couldn’t help themselves – they were so mad that Angelina was treated like a queen at Venice, they dropped a separate item into People Magazine in which a source close to Pitt said it’s “pretty shocking” that Brad and Angelina still “can’t find a resolution and finalize the divorce.” Does Brad really want to keep banging this drum? Because I’m absolutely positive that he’s the one holding everything up.