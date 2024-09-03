Brad Pitt made his red-carpet debut with Ines de Ramon at the ‘Wolfs’ premiere

Here are some photos of Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon in Venice. I’m including photos of their arrival in Venice and then pics from the big Venice premiere of Wolfs on Sunday. This was Brad and Ines’s first red carpet together and it was widely predicted that this would be their debut. My general thoughts on these photos? Ines is an attractive woman and I sort of feel sorry for her, but whatever, she made her bed. Brad looks horrendous – like a man who overdid the pre-Venice injectables and plastic surgery, then tried to cover it up with too much makeup and a bright orange tanning spray.
You know how I know that this relationship is weird? Because “sources close to Brad” can’t shut up about it and the whole thing comes across as very uncool and performative. This should be a moment for the photos to speak for themselves, the big couple debut on a red carpet, pizzazz, glamour, etc. Instead, Brad’s team wanted to step all over Angelina Jolie’s good press just a few days earlier, so they told Page Six that Ines and Brad have been holed up at Chateau Miraval this summer (so much for vacationing with the Clooneys?) and that Ines has been spending a lot of time in the chateau co-owned by Yuri Shefler. Don’t forget this item dropped in People:
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s relationship is going strong after the pair enjoyed “a great summer together,” according to a source.
“Brad’s been working in Europe, so they’ve spent a lot of time there,” the source exclusively tells PEOPLE. “He’s serious about Ines,” the source adds. “He’s very happy and enjoys spending time with her. She’s easygoing and everyone likes her.”
[From People]
Don’t you get it? They definitely, 100% spent the summer together and this is not a showmance of convenience. Meanwhile, Brad’s team couldn’t help themselves – they were so mad that Angelina was treated like a queen at Venice, they dropped a separate item into People Magazine in which a source close to Pitt said it’s “pretty shocking” that Brad and Angelina still “can’t find a resolution and finalize the divorce.” Does Brad really want to keep banging this drum? Because I’m absolutely positive that he’s the one holding everything up.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Brad Pitt at the premiere of the feature film Wolfs at the Biennale di Venezia 2024 81 Venice International Film Festival at the Palazzo del Cinema Venice, 01 09 2024
Brad Pitt with girlfriend Ines de Ramon at the premiere of the movie Wolfs at the Biennale di Venezia 2024 81 Venice International Film Festival at the Palazzo del Cinema Venice, 01 09 2024
Brad Pitt with girlfriend Ines de Ramon at the premiere of the movie Wolfs at the Biennale di Venezia 2024 81 Venice International Film Festival at the Palazzo del Cinema Venice, 01 09 2024
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon, Amal Clooney, George Clooney
Italy, Lido di Venezia, September 01, 2024: Brad Pitt attends a red carpet for 'The Wolfs' during the 81th Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2024 in Venice, Italy.
Italy, Lido di Venezia, September 01, 2024: Brad Pitt attends a red carpet for 'The Wolfs' during the 81th Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2024 in Venice, Italy.
Venice, ITALY – Actor Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon arrive in impeccable style at the Venice Film Festival in the early afternoon, turning heads and setting a glamorous tone for the event.
Venice, ITALY – Hollywood star Brad Pitt and his new girlfriend Ines de Ramon are seen arriving at Marco Polo Airport in Venice for the 81st Venice International Film Festival.
Venice, ITALY – Hollywood star Brad Pitt and his new girlfriend Ines de Ramon are seen arriving at Marco Polo Airport in Venice for the 81st Venice International Film Festival.
Venice, ITALY – Hollywood star Brad Pitt and his new girlfriend Ines de Ramon are seen arriving at Marco Polo Airport in Venice for the 81st Venice International Film Festival.
Venice, ITALY – Hollywood star Brad Pitt and his new girlfriend Ines de Ramon are seen arriving at Marco Polo Airport in Venice for the 81st Venice International Film Festival.
So the boys wanted to do a big splash with them coming out together with their girls and attempt to erase Angie. I see brad is going out with Amal 2.0.
The critics for their movie was scathing. Hahaha
I cringe at the try-hard comparisons of Ines to Angelina.
Like what??🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪
She look more like an Amal + Heidi Fleiss hybrid, than Angelina Jolie.
However Wolfs is at 78% on RT and 63& on MC.
No it’s not an awards player. Never was. But it isn’t Showgirls either.
And has far more critical praise than Apple’s other recent movie outings.
Ines is nothing like Angie lol
There’s this blind item – this screaams brad:
This A-list actor wants the world to believe he’s moved on from a very public split, but while he’s rebounded from his ex into the arms of another, he’s still not over his former partner. While his replacement companion is equally as attractive as his former one, he’s encouraging her to undergo plastic surgery to look more like his ex. While she hasn’t agreed to the surgical transformation, the makeover has ready begun. His new squeeze changed her hairstyle, her makeup and her wardrobe to look more like his former lover. A friend blabs that our guy specifically requests his gal pal wear the same fragrance and stilettos that his ex favored. The new gal puts up with it since she wants to seal the deal and figures she will be set for life once she does.” What do you think
I can’t imagine dating someone who has no relationship with his kids, whose kid dropped his name, and who has very clearly been violent against a CHILD and his wife. I wonder what she tells herself to excuse all of that.
@StillDouchessofCambridge😄😄😄😄
But I’m wary of blinds cause – mysteriously – they all seem to be fans of the BRF and constantly spew bile at the Sussexes with their ‘news/updates’.
I’ve been calling Ines “dollar tree Angelina Jolie” he wants her so desperately to look like AJ. He still clearly pining over her and wants to continue to punish her for leaving. Ines has “pick me” energy and she probably will go along with whatever he wants.
OMG Heidi Fleiss! Yes, that is who she looks like! I’ve been trying to ID it and you nailed it. Heidi and Ines are both attractive women, no shade there. Neither look like Angelina, though…
Ines is in it to win power and prestige for herself. She doesn’t care that he’s an awful father. She doesn’t care that he’s a liar. She doesn’t care that he is still so hung up on Angelina he drags the divorce on longer.
She only cares what she can get out of it for herself. So she’ll do anything he asks as long as she can ride this gravy train long enough for her to make her own gravy train.
I can’t unsee the Heidi Fleiss thing now omg you are so right. She’s attractive, but again, could be anyone in the hot yoga class on any Tuesday in Exeter.
Let’s be real just about anyone would pale in comparison to Angelina. He’d have to show up with Sonia Barbie Tucker, Meghan Fahy, or Duckie Thot to have the effect he wants and let’s face it, anyone at that level would never deal with a guy whose kids don’t speak to him and are dropping his name. Add to it, the guy is dragging on his divorce cause he is not over his ex and is obsessed with the only kid who looks just like the ex while never mentioning that the others exist. It’s weird. Sonia, Megan, and Duckie would never – I follow them on Instagram he can’t pull those women. He needs someone that needs him, either because they are too young to know better (which would make him look more old and douchey) or they haven’t reached a certain level of success.
I like the way she dresses. But her posture is terrible. I slouch too I need to fix that.
He looks like he got a bad sunburn while installing new shingles on his roof but then slipped and jammed his neck on the way down falling in a pile of bird shit, and then he was in so much pain and in such a funk about the whole thing he forgot his appointment at the tailor to hem his pants and get his suit fitted properly.
Meanwhile Angelina got an 8 minute standing ovation. She showed up looking like a goddess. Ladies, sometimes it looks like the dude that wronged you is “winning” but trust me, karma doesn’t forget anything. This is Angelina’s moment. She is on her way to another Oscar and it must burn Brad that he didn’t get to break her.
Ines is pretty like Amal is pretty. Angelina, on the other hand, is stunning. It’s not fair to compare the women in the beauty department. Just saying.
I, too, am wary of “blinds”. However, sometime between F1 Belgium and Venice, Ines got all new veneers. I thought her teeth looked fine. Also, she’s wearing Angie’s beige Louboutin shoes on arrival at Venice along with an outfit and hairstyle similar to one worn by Angie (white tee and beige skirt/baggy pants). Google the words “Angelina Jolie tee shirt beige pants” and a photo pops up including the shoes. Wouldn’t be surprised if Pitt was behind this just to mess with Angie’s head.
@Jegede, I don’t know about other blinds, but the ones from blindgossip were really good and were legitimate until it seems blindgossip stops publishing. I checked the mechanism of blindgossip, and I reckon most of these blinds were fed by celebrity PRs to set a narrative.
She looks so much like Heidi Fleiss, it’s jarring!
@oakley, BG was 50/50 for years. Some blinds so vague it could be anyone so they’d ‘solve’ them.
When Meghan and Harry began dating BG was an anti Meghan trollfest of lies on lies. Worse than the fail, on par with derangers on Twitter.
Once that started I stopped my occasional visits.
@Wagiman, that’s exactly what I wanted say. Someone else wanted to feed a narrative, and based on what has been going on post Harry/Meghan wedding, it’s very obvious who the suspect was.
I laughed when I read that they received a “standing ovation” right after we saw the pictures of Angelina’s standing ovation. George and Brad are both pathetic and I’m so over man like them in all aspects of my life. As far as I’m concerned I’m done supporting any of them.
I’ve seen headlines about the standing ovations for literally every film I’ve heard about playing there. It seems utterly meaningless. This is some buddy heist movie, not Citizen Kane.
She just don’t have it that celebrity women has. The radiating wattage if you like. I know he is dying to recreate that power couple thing he had with his two ex-wives, but they are just not serving it.
I love how Angie is completely (at least publicly) unbothered and hasn’t had any relationship in the public eye. She is smart and beautiful and doesn’t need to show up with a man to prove a point. She lives her life out of public eye while Brad keeps assuring us he is sooo happy.
I agree…AND feel like Amal is trying to be Angelina 2.0 in the first picture . She’s trying HARD to give face to that camera in front of her
I know we all age and it’s coming for me too but woof — he looks like shit. He looks like pug dog. He needs to take a break from whatever he’s doing to himself cause it is not for the better.
It reminds me of when Cruise and Matt Damon get too much done to their faces.
The insult to all pug dogs is uncalled for. That guy has nothing cute like those little dogs, he’s just bloated.
Yes. Please leave innocent little dogs alone.
Pretty sure most pugs are better actors than he is as well !
Brad also makes George look so much hotter lol. You can definitely see George aging, but he looks age appropriate and hot for his age. Especially next to Brad’s failed attempts to look younger
He needs to go easy on the fillers. Or is it booze puffiness?
It’s so funny when they leave in the forehead wrinkles but erase ALL of the others. That doesn’t look weird at all.
In one of those photos he reminds me of Capt James T Kirk…the old version, lol!
He’s trying to pull off that wide leg tailoring that was all over awards season this year and it’s just not working. He doesn’t have RDJ’s (lack of) height that pulls it off nor Colman Domingo’s flair and charisma that made it work on him. But it could also be that being abusive p*s just drains you of any flair and charisma. Oh well..
The wide leg tailoring is to hide the shoes and make it less detectable that he sometimes has thick soles and also wears lifts. Tom Cruise is definitely not the only one wearing lifts.
Ugh., apart from how much I loathe him, how is his new plastic surgery making him look like Damon? So weird.
THAT’s who he looks like. I saw that close up pick and was like “he’s morphed into some other celeb” but couldn’t quite place it. You’re right, it’s Damon.
I’m seeing Val Kilmer. Post-health issues.
Its so bad he looks bloated and chubbie. Just no. NO. NOOOOOO.
Tom Cruise is another one who looks bad. They would look better w age and wrinkles and no hair dye …GEEZ…. dont get me started on the female Brigade…Kidman etc…
Sure it’s not Jason Bateman?
Or a blond version of Benicio del Torro.
I’m seeing Val Kilmer. And not young Val Kilmer, either.
Tell me you are jealous of your ex without telling me you are jealous of your ex.
Tell me Angelina was the one for you, the one Queen you will never get over without telling me this.
Angelina wowed with grace, elegance, thoughtful words and pure artistry.
He can’t out do her, so he needs the show.
Typical.
So happy Angelina got in, did her thing, and got out. No need for her to get caught up in more headachy drama or this spectacle at Venice.
Those are quite the lifts on those shoes
When did Matt Damon and Alanis Morissette get together? 🤔:-)
He’s a loser scum bag who is desperate to hold onto whatever if left of his career and fortune – blaming Angelina for every bad decision he’s made. He looks like the piece of sh!t he is – no amount of plastic surgery is going to be able to hide that.
I thought the divorce was finalised and that all that was left was splitting business assets etc.. with the big sticking point that she sold her share of the vineyard to someone who he hates (and not getting his ‘approval’ not that she needed it).
He looks like til schwaiger here imho.
Oh how I’d love to for someone who is not involved but in the know to spill *all* beans on BP — his DV, his drugs of choice, his possible debts, everything about his MIR foundation and the rot in those houses in New Orleans and everything else there is.
And yes, he looks awfully plastic, and shiny, and like he’s not quite *there*.
His new girlfriend is not even ten years older than his oldest child, you know the child he didn’t punch in the face but went “toe to toe” with. That tells me everything I need to know about BP, I hope someone is looking out for Ines even if she believes she doesn’t need that right now.
Saw a clip of him and Clooney getting a 4m ovation at Venice and he was doing this little dance during it. And y’all, he was dancing with his thumbs up and it looked just like trump’s weird dance. I was shook.
Yes, I saw what I believe is part of that same clip circulating on Twitter. After the screening, Amal kisses George and then says a couple of words to Pitt. The grinning Ines, seated next to Amal, scoots forward on her chair to get a kiss from Pitt. Pitt turns around and starts joshing with George, completely ignoring Ines. In the background, you see CAA CEO, B Lourde glaring, like Pitt didn’t “play the scene” like it was rehearsed. The whole thing just looked stage-managed from beginning to end.
It’s hilarious that they did all of that for a cheese fest action movie. Not even a movie that would be up for awards. They are so pathetic. The way they are acting, you wouldn’t think that their other co-star was also there.
If he’s truly is serious about his new girlfriend shouldn’t he being doing everything possible to finalize the divorce?
The awesome foursome made their red carpet debut at Venice for…Wolfs??? It seems a lot for a movie that will not get a theatrical release. George also tried to humble himself by telling the press that neither he nor Brad were overly paid for this movie, while (rumors) continuously trying to suck up to Apple Execs during networking events and dinner to get them to change their mind about a theatrical release. Why is it so important to them to get this released in theatres? You both got paid. It will get a streaming release. What does it matter at this point? Are they doing this to get that coveted sequel? Move on to your next buddy-buddy film already.
I think that movies have to have a theatrical release (even just a limited one) to eligible for the major awards.
Oh, okay. That makes sense then. If they’re doing this for awards.
I don’t think that’s it. First, the movie isn’t awarded worthy It’s a cheesy, crappy action movie. Both Netflix and Apple have had movies up for big awards without a theater release. Clooney hasn’t had a hit movie in years acting or producing outside of the one he did with Julia Roberts, His movies either flop or barely make a budget, but not profit. Pitt has a better track record, even though his latest movies have flopped. However, he’s probably in it more for the media and Hollywood attention to having a hit movie.
It might also depend on the backend deal – it’s possible they’d be getting a bigger percentage of theatrical sales than streaming revenue.
It’s a one week release in selected theaters and then it goes straight to Apple streaming
Apple has already agreed to a sequel. We’re going to have to see this farce played out again.
Maria just got picked up by Netflix so it might have a similar release schedule.
I think Apple is in a weird place bc they hire these big names who haven’t adjusted to the new world of streaming and movies.
She dresses like Megan!
Great call!
I like the idea of this dress more than the actual dress itself. I don’t like the ruching and I don’t think it’s flattering to her breasts. She is very striking though and looks pretty!
His t shirt looks dumb with that tux. I hate that trend.
Brad looks like a man without a woman, unkept, unclean and grossly put together. His suit was over sized and wrinkled. He could have at least tailored those pants, so awful. His interaction with Ines was akward and cool, and she was acting like a fan girl. All she does for him is point out how old he really is. Nothing feels genuine about this.
They just don’t look comfortable together — it seems too stagey. I realize it was just a rumor that they were dating, but he and Alia Shawcat looked more comfortable hanging out than he and Ines.
Right? He used to hug Alia in public. I don’t know what this is.
Ines is pretty & I like the clothes she wears in these pics. Brad just looks strange.
I agree with Kirsten that they just do NOT look like they are either comfortable or in love with each other. At least People eliminated the word “still” as in BP is still in love with IdR in this article. The PR person paid attention to that.
And yes, ITA with those above who feel that BP ordered a budget version of Matt Damon’s face for himself.
I was thinking who Ines reminds me of. It’s Janice from Friends.
Oh. My. GAWD!
Yes ! He went from Rachel to Janice.
His face look like he had an allergic reaction.
I agree with everyone his face work looks awful and so noticeable here which makes Pitt look older. Also says I moved on like constantly obsessing about your ex and everything she does or says.
Clooney is also looking really old in the photos from last week. The side view really is shows his age especially standing next to his wife.
George looks positively frail to me.
OK last week when we were talking about Angelina‘s hair, now you see why she went back to her natural blonde? He was always looking for women that look like her. That’s hard to do because there’s only one Jolie and she can’t be replicated! No amount of plastic surgery is going to make you look younger and he needs to stop now.
I can’t decide what’s worse, his face or his wardrobe. Neither are good band while he still has some money he should invest in a few mirrors.
Sorry, I wasn’t trying to post as anonymous
I’m just so happy that Angelina was acknowledged as the virtual queen of Venice before this bloated rag-bag appeared. Sorry Brad, but you will never again make the kind of entrance that you did with Angie.
She’s even Vanity Fair photo on their live update page for the film festivals!
He reminds me of the time a friend got poison ivy and her face swelled and her eyes almost disappeared.
Good look for you, Brad.
His face work and makeup is giving me shades of Matt Gaetz at the RNC.
Here my commentary. Lol
Brad Pitt is STILL in love with Angelina Jolie. For all the people in the back or front. Angelina Jolie STILL loves Brad Pitt. She may not be in love with him anymore because of all the BS he has done. There was an Italian actress just earlier this year speaking about how he was eyeing her at some after party and telling people she looks like “Angie.” Her name escapes me.
He could still be married to her if he hadn’t acted a fool.
One thing was evident reading an article from his friends about Miraval in Vanity Fair maybe last year. They were talking about how this man loved that woman. Their words not mine.
There were people working in the background, media and etc trying to end them as a couple. I don’t think Pitt could handle the stress of it which is sad.
I detest him now for how he has handled all of this and Angie has fought to keep her kids safe not just form him but lots of things imho.
She is a strong stunning woman that’s hard to replace. Ines, pretty, is just there to fill the void hoping he will one day break. lol
I believe his PR team United them.
Btw George and Amal was loving being the it couple with his backstabbing azz.
Hiba Abouk is actress who he thought was angelina!
You use the words “love” and “in love”
None of his behavior over the last, what’s it been? 7-8 years? demonstrates anything resembling “love”
Abuse? Yup
Attempts to dominate, punish, maintain control? Sure
Trying to keep some connection to force her to continue responding to him and his actions? Looks like
He may be obsessed with AJ, still focused on her in some way. But repeatedly and purposely abusing, making false claims, causing them and their children emotional, physical, financial harm?
That’ ain’t love, by ANY stretch of the imagination.
I don’t think it’s love that’s driving him. I think it’s sheer vanity. He was supposed to be the most desired man on planet earth. He was the ultimate prize. For Angie to leave him and not look back makes him look undesirable–I think the same thing was at play with Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. These narcissists can’t fathom a woman actually leaving them. Women are supposed to be the supporting actors in their show.
Please, please, please let’s not do this. This isn’t some romantic movie where they’ll be together again. I know you were one of the diehard Brangelina fans and had a hard time letting go, but this is not it. This man caused serious harm to Angelina to the point she developed Bell’s Palsy and hypertension. Plus inflicted severe trauma on her children. He’s trying to ruin her financially and force her to submit to his will. You think Angelina still loves this motherf@cker?! It’s pandering to that messed up notion that he really likes her and that’s why he’s being a grade A assh*le.
@NorthofBoston.
I can see where @Facts is coming from.
The opposite of love isn’t hate, it’s indifference.
Pitt is an industry power player.
Divorces – even contentious ones are a dime-a-dozen in HW.
Maybe he hates himself for still loving her and is reacting to that?
Dunno.
That he is still THIS pressed hints at very strong emotions.
Evident or supressed, I’m not certain.
Correct. His in love means obsession. And imho opinion a lil spite that has turned into resentment because of his toxic surroundings. His PR team agents and lawyers are responsible for a lot of this PR stunts and tab leaks. He has to ok it but to me he is a follower and has no spine. He can be ruthless and hurtful but be smart enough to try and run a blacklist campaign isn’t in his ballpark. It’s his team who is made up of dogs!
He knows what they are doing he just thinks he is hurting her for hurting him.
Angelina isn’t Aniston he knows this.
Brad to medi-spa tech: Gimme the Gaetz special.
Is….is he drinking again? His face is mighty red and bloated.
Yes, he is. For a long time now. And on top of that, he abuses aesthetic medicine. Literally.
He is and always will be vile just vile. She is pretty in a normal could never hold a candle to Angelina way. But maam, I say this from experience…wear clothes that allow you to wear supportive enough bras to keep the girls even. It’s all I can see and it only took one photo of myself with crooked boobs to not do that again. Fortunately I am not dating an aging abuser who scared away his whole family so no one ever needs to see my photo with my “ left shark” boob.
Left Shark boob !! Thanks for the laugh! I also noticed.
I used to be a fan of Brads as many of us were in the 90s. He seemed so laid back, so relaxed, fun, easy going, always laughing and guffawing. Juxtapose that with the picture of him cornering her in a plane bathroom and pounding on the plastic plane interior to startle and scare her while screaming. He is a monstrous abusive alcoholic. Full stop. He has been financially and mentally abusing and exhausting her and her Children for years. He needs to show some grace, show some class, give her a fair deal and exit like a gentleman. Instead he clings like a level ten clinger, abuses like a level ten abuser, continues to try to control and hurt her? This many years later? Doesn’t he PAY for professional representation in the media and advice? Ffs. Advise him on being caring, kind, not self serving, giving, generous, set a good example for your kids. Show that you ever at any time even a tiny bit loved and cared about Angelina and her kids by ending this ridiculous divorce fight. He looks terrible in all of this. Ines looks like she has the ick and I can understand why. When an up and coming actress isnt even thrilled to be publicly photographed next to him? He’s radioactively repugnant petty cruel and no longer attractive in any way.
He will not settle with her because that would mean he has no connection with her. He acts like they don’t have kids together and could be civil and see them. I believe everything @FACTS said.
Here’s Clooney trying to do the Brad roll out like they are both big movie stars in their prime….not! How many times does Brad need to show us he is not a good person?
Brad looks terrible & Clooney makes me sick = I will not be watching their movie.
Ines is pretty. That is all.
Inès with her very obvious lip fillers LOL
I love how by herself Angelina broke the internet and made more noise than Pitt debut with his gf and his red carpet with Clooney and Amal. I know he was mad running to People mag, they also posted an article about the time Angelina and Brad were together at the Venice Festival. Brad you will never have the kind of aura you used to have with her. Get used to it and let her go!
That people article from his side being “shocked” about the lack of finalization is pathetic. Once again sidesteping his alcoholism being they broke up. Oh but it’s her parenting style that caused it, and in the end her style won. But it’s okay because the kids are smart, free spirited and creative he still loves them i guess. How is this a real article lol.
He needs to leave them alone
Ines needs to wrangle her boobs, one looks smaller than the other due to the draping. She’s Amal Lite.
Brad looks so terrible! Like a puffy Ken doll 🫣. Although I have to say, it’s interesting to see men overreacting to aging and loss of beauty in the same way as woman traditionally have. We’re all just human and that pressure is crazy no matter what gender you are if you’re in the public eye (see also: Tom Cruise, lol).
Yeah, he is still hung up on Angelina and it shows in every action. If he can’t have her, then destroy her. What a complete narc.
💯 he can’t stand how much his family is thriving without him. It’s almost like he was a lot of the problem
I get it, people don’t want to look old. I’m not thrilled by aging changes to my face. But when I see the fillers, it just doesn’t look right. And people’s eyes (or I guess the eye openings) seem to get smaller. Brad Pitt has all the money and this is still the result he got. Maybe better to just use sunscreen and lotion and recognize that I am not counting the wrinkles on anyone’s face
Yeah, there’s an uncanny aspect to faces that has been tweaked when you reach a certain age. At some point people start looking weird and personally I’d rather look old than weird and uncanny.
That photo of Pitt before you click on the story, THANK YOU, KAISER! Pitt’s bloated visage is a combination of smug and pissed. He got dumped and his ex and kids are thriving. His middling movie is getting one week in theaters and then to streaming. What’s more, he can’t attract any A-list gf to parade around. No new generation Paltrows, Anistons or Jolies for him. Even Emily Ratajkowski said no. So he’s stuck with a streaming actor’s C-list ex who wants desperately to be an Instagram influencer. With Pitt’s over-inflated ego, I’m sure he’s seething. Karma, baby. Biting him all day, everyday, from here to eternity.
Poor Ines
Why poor? Her dreams of being “famous” and rich are coming true.
So shiny. Much Botox. Wow.
Are both Amal and Ines considered to be women of color? No one ever talks about this, but it’s perhaps interesting if Brad is copying.
Amal’s parents are Lebanese. She was born in Lebanon and moved with her parents to London. Ines’ dad is Spanish and her mom was born in Belgium. Not sure if that makes either of these women “of color”. I’ll leave others to decide this question.
Brad Pitt should have let himself age without going under the knife or whatever. I think he could have been gorgeous as he had always been. Now he just looks weird. I am one of his fans (not a fan of domestic violence stuff) but this just sad.
She’s ok but nothing special. But to Fait, it’s hard to compete with Angie. The Daily Fail comments were brutal….several commenters said Brad had gone for personality this time..ouch. Surprisingly to me, they thought Brad looked good. He just looks tired, over tweaked and too try hard to me.
He’s looking more like Mark Wahlberg than Brad Pitt