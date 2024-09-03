Mail: Prince Harry is desperate to come back to royal life alone, you guys

Over the long holiday weekend here in America, the Mail decided to splash a major story on its front page: Prince Harry wants to come back to the UK! Not only that, Harry is plotting a return and the Windsors – especially Prince William – are in a position of strength in the negotiations! If this all seems like a royalist fan-fic lunacy, then congrats, you are an intelligent consumer of royal gossip. It absolutely feels like the British media generally and the Mail specifically are getting kicked in the teeth by the Sussexes these days. Harry and Meghan didn’t give them access in Nigeria or Colombia, and then Harry was able to fly into the UK for his uncle’s funeral without the Mail’s knowledge. This story is designed to be Harry’s punishment for their lack of access:

Prince Harry has sought advice from trusted former aides in Britain on how to mastermind a return from exile in the United States, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. Sources said the Duke of Sussex is consulting people ‘from his old life’ as a working royal after allegedly growing dissatisfied with advice from American-based image experts.

The overtures signify the first stage in a strategy to ‘rehabilitate’ Harry that would involve him spending more time in the UK to repair his relationship with his father and potentially initiate a partial return to the royal fold.

Sources stressed that Harry and Meghan, who have spent the past four years living in self-imposed exile in California with their two children, are not seeking a permanent return.

This newspaper can also reveal that the couple have parted company with yet another American PR adviser. Christine Weil Schirmer joined the Sussexes in 2020 as head of communications but left quietly late last year. She is the tenth staff member to have left the couple in three years and last month took up a job with PR giant Brunswick advising clients on reputation management.

‘Harry is turning away from all sorts of Hollywood publicists and is seeking counsel from his old friends and associates,’ said a source. ‘He is clearly reaching out thinking, “I need to do something different because what I’m doing is clearly not working”. In short, he is rethinking the way he operates.’

Prince Harry’s representatives did not respond to a request for comment. Ending his rancorous feud with his brother William is not seen as a realistic goal, but last week this newspaper revealed that the King may be open to healing the rift with his youngest son, and had consulted with faith leaders as he explores the nature of forgiveness.

At least one of the advisers approached by Harry is a trusted figure ‘from the old school’ known for loyalty and discretion. One friend has already devised a strategy for how Harry might begin moving in UK circles again – even carrying out ‘very low-key royal duties’ – although the Duke is said to be open to ideas from many sources. A source said the friend ‘believes if Harry comes back to the UK with zero fuss, and does zero publicity and attends very mundane events, he could prove himself and win over the British public again. He would have to accept, though, that he might be reduced to ribbon cutting for a long period. But it would give him purpose to work again.’ But the source said it would only happen ‘if certain members of the family could find it in themselves to allow it’.

Separately, the Duke, who turns 40 this month, has sent conciliatory messages to a number of old friends in the UK on WhatsApp. They are ready and willing to help him smooth a path back to Britain, with some referring to their task as Operation Bring Harry In From The Cold. Friends are hoping the Duke’s former private secretary Edward Lane Fox might spearhead a comeback. One said: ‘If anyone can do it, Edward can. Last time I saw him I wanted to take him by the shoulders and say, “Ed, please bring our boy home”. It’s the right time now.’

Asked about helping Harry, Mr Lane Fox told this newspaper: ‘It’s not something I’ve got a view on I’m afraid.’