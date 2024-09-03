Mail: Prince Harry is desperate to come back to royal life alone, you guys

Over the long holiday weekend here in America, the Mail decided to splash a major story on its front page: Prince Harry wants to come back to the UK! Not only that, Harry is plotting a return and the Windsors – especially Prince William – are in a position of strength in the negotiations! If this all seems like a royalist fan-fic lunacy, then congrats, you are an intelligent consumer of royal gossip. It absolutely feels like the British media generally and the Mail specifically are getting kicked in the teeth by the Sussexes these days. Harry and Meghan didn’t give them access in Nigeria or Colombia, and then Harry was able to fly into the UK for his uncle’s funeral without the Mail’s knowledge. This story is designed to be Harry’s punishment for their lack of access:
Prince Harry has sought advice from trusted former aides in Britain on how to mastermind a return from exile in the United States, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. Sources said the Duke of Sussex is consulting people ‘from his old life’ as a working royal after allegedly growing dissatisfied with advice from American-based image experts.
The overtures signify the first stage in a strategy to ‘rehabilitate’ Harry that would involve him spending more time in the UK to repair his relationship with his father and potentially initiate a partial return to the royal fold.
Sources stressed that Harry and Meghan, who have spent the past four years living in self-imposed exile in California with their two children, are not seeking a permanent return.
This newspaper can also reveal that the couple have parted company with yet another American PR adviser. Christine Weil Schirmer joined the Sussexes in 2020 as head of communications but left quietly late last year. She is the tenth staff member to have left the couple in three years and last month took up a job with PR giant Brunswick advising clients on reputation management.
‘Harry is turning away from all sorts of Hollywood publicists and is seeking counsel from his old friends and associates,’ said a source. ‘He is clearly reaching out thinking, “I need to do something different because what I’m doing is clearly not working”. In short, he is rethinking the way he operates.’
Prince Harry’s representatives did not respond to a request for comment. Ending his rancorous feud with his brother William is not seen as a realistic goal, but last week this newspaper revealed that the King may be open to healing the rift with his youngest son, and had consulted with faith leaders as he explores the nature of forgiveness.
At least one of the advisers approached by Harry is a trusted figure ‘from the old school’ known for loyalty and discretion. One friend has already devised a strategy for how Harry might begin moving in UK circles again – even carrying out ‘very low-key royal duties’ – although the Duke is said to be open to ideas from many sources. A source said the friend ‘believes if Harry comes back to the UK with zero fuss, and does zero publicity and attends very mundane events, he could prove himself and win over the British public again. He would have to accept, though, that he might be reduced to ribbon cutting for a long period. But it would give him purpose to work again.’ But the source said it would only happen ‘if certain members of the family could find it in themselves to allow it’.
Separately, the Duke, who turns 40 this month, has sent conciliatory messages to a number of old friends in the UK on WhatsApp. They are ready and willing to help him smooth a path back to Britain, with some referring to their task as Operation Bring Harry In From The Cold. Friends are hoping the Duke’s former private secretary Edward Lane Fox might spearhead a comeback. One said: ‘If anyone can do it, Edward can. Last time I saw him I wanted to take him by the shoulders and say, “Ed, please bring our boy home”. It’s the right time now.’
Asked about helping Harry, Mr Lane Fox told this newspaper: ‘It’s not something I’ve got a view on I’m afraid.’
“He would have to accept, though, that he might be reduced to ribbon cutting for a long period. But it would give him purpose to work again.” Harry will be in New York in a few weeks on behalf of his work with the Diana Award, African Parks, The HALO Trust, and Travalyst. In addition to that work, he obviously has Invictus, Sentebale, Archewell and BetterUp. My point is that he’s a busy man who isn’t begging to come back ALONE to those bitter, awful people just so he can do ribbon-cuttings and be his brother’s doormat. He would also not accept any situation in which he leaves his wife and children for weeks or months at a time.
There’s an update on this Mail story, which I’m covering separately. I just think that this needed to be a stand-alone piece to discuss.
Yea this was unhinged. It makes the Bm look especially out of the loop. Who benefitted? I can’t see Harry feeling “punished” .. so was punishment the only point? quite strange.
It’s delusional fan fic. It screams of desperation. It’s like, if we keep screaming it, it’ll be true! And they have a market in the UK so I’m sure it helps make them all feel better about themselves and not utterly rejected as the God awful people they are.
Right, the tell is “trusted former aides in Britain”. Who immediately ran to the Mail to report back? Riiiiiiiiiiiiiight. There are no aides in England that the Sussexes still trust.
It was a set up. One arm publishes propaganda and another disproves it. RInse and repeat. Harry is staying right where he is with HIS family.
Of course they do. Create a story then, then deny it. But this weekend, desperation has seemed more full on than normal. We always get Harry wants to come back bs. But Harry’s team pushed back. They’re truly desperate. The wails are doing zero. They are losing money and clicks.
This story was one of the really offensive, Harry must grovel and start at the street sweeping level. Of course they put this out when Harry is winning week in, week out. I’m sure this was on eggs instructions. Egg is so pathetic.
@ElizabethRegina, that is EXACTLY what they did.
Put out this made up story one day, then a story refuting it the next.
Desperate for clicks……pathetic.
“Prince Harry’s representatives did not respond to a request for comment.”
Need we say more.
These twits probably rang harry’s rep’s 2 seconds before they ran the story to
make sure they get no denial and be able to say that. That’s how they play.
Even IF Harry was go get separated in the long run, i don’t think he could go back in the uk and pick up where he left after living so many years in FREEDOM
Harry’s representatives DO NOT respond to any queries from UK tabloids and they know this. Instead of taking the hint and leaving them alone, especially after Harry and Meghan publicly announced that they would not be dealing with them, the Daily Feil is once again pretending to have some sort of legitimacy. At this stage, given how the Times, Telegraph and BBC have behaved, it’s a solid bet that they no longer respond to queries from many who work at those organisations as well.
Harry and Meghan made it clear years ago, in a written statement, that they will never cooperate with any British tabloid. Here’s a link ://abcnews.go.com/GMA/Culture/prince-harry-meghan-longer-cooperate-british-tabloids-lawyer/story?id=70238188 So no, it didn’t matter when the Daily Fail called. They knew they would get zero response.
The DM contradicted their own story today.
What the ever loving pluck?!? This is completely bizarre. That’s it, Harry has broken them and the Rota and royal advisors are curling up in a fetal position, rocking in a dark corner, telling themselves fair tales.
That’s a vibe I got from this story, conjured completely from thin air! Harry has LONG been done with the rota but after being locked out of Nigeria and Columbia by the Sussexes and the Wales disappearing, I think it’s finally dawning on them what life without H&M looks like and they can’t bear it. I think we’re actually witnessing the rota start their stages of grief despite the fact that H&M have been gone for almost 5 years, the rota may finally get it.
It is their fantasy – that Harry wants back, and further fantasy – how they would punish and humiliate him once he is back. They all know there is no chance. He is engaged in great projects, do they really think he wants back to being financially dependent on emotionally unstable relatives and daily ribbon cutting while his brother, the heir lives in multiple lavish homes and does nothing all day?
How is the MoS writing any story about Harry going back to the UK without his wife and children? Furthermore the secret plot by his “friends” didn’t sound credible especially as they didn’t even know that Harry was in the UK last week and it was stupid to include Ed Lane Fox in the story when he maintains a relationship with Harry as he’s on the board of the Invictus Games. It was just a desperate and dumb story.
Whoever wrote this piece must be auditioning for a job with The Onion. The Daily Fail continues to fail daily.
Hilarious. Who do they expect will swallow these whoppers? And BTW the “rancorous feud” was directly caused by William trying to destroy Harry’s wife and child.
So an employee left their company to work for a larger one, with supposedly larger pay. What a shock. Sounds like something employees do all the time. And Chuck needs to consult with faith leaders to understand forgiveness? Isn’t he supposedly a faith leader himself as head of a church? What kind of moron needs an explanation of forgiveness? PH isn’t giving up important, life-changing work to come back and be their ribbon cutter on the down-low (not that the BM would let anything he did be on the down-low). And, of course, they want to think he is consulting people in the UK, because they think the UK is superior to the US. Good for them to be loyal to their own country, I guess, but stop trying to be successful in the US market since you feel that way.
Okay so that’s the backstory with the PR person. I was going to ask if it was a cultural thing that I wasn’t getting, because while I understand their actual motivations with the staff stories; the way that they write them led me to believe that the general public in England thinks that leaving a job after 4 years is something indicative of turmoil. The fact that people stay with the Royal households for 20 years isn’t indicative of how good of a job it is to work with, more so is indicative of the low standards they have for work and the potential for people to get jobs outside of there that stay for a long time. Everyone that’s been hired that seems to come from a business background with high expectations, leaves KP as soon as the contract is up.
I dont know if its an American thing, but at this its completely normal for people to move on after a couple of years. I feel like an outlier because I’ve been in my basic job (with one major promotion) since 2009 and I am never leaving, LOL, but I have a lot of perks here. My father was with the same company from the time he was 18 until he retired at 71.
But that’s not the norm anymore. My husband is with his 6th company since graduating 15 years ago and I feel thats more typical.
All that said – its funny the BM goes on about Harry and Meghan’s staff “turnover” when the Waleses have staff quit before they even start.
@Becks1 okay so it wasn’t just me that thought it was odd with the way they were framing it. I think this is just another indication of them not understanding business practices and culture outside of the royal family ecosystem. Half the people I work with now follow the same pattern and it’s not just young people. People move on more readily now than they did when I was a kid.
we brits seem to have a job for life mentality. As in, get a decent job, stay there until you retire and then you can think yourself lucky! I work in the NHS and have moved around a fair bit in comparison to my colleagues, some of whom have remained at the same desk since they were 18 years old. not even joking.
Agree with the above comments; will add, given Schirmer’s background, it’s impressive she was interested in working for the Sussexes for almost four years to begin with. Plus, anyone hired by H&M in 2020, just after they “stepped back” from the RF, was likely to ultimately be transitional as the Sussexes found their future path. Now, as Archewell and associated projects are coming into their own, Schirmer has moved on as a partner in a global strategic advisory firm. As noted, moving on isn’t uncommon in todays’ business environment, especially for someone in the tech/tech adjacent field. (Trivia – forgot she’s also a Northwestern grad.)
God, how I cackled at ribbon cutting being described as some sort of honest days work, as opposed to the Sussexes existing MEANINGFUL work.
Do the tabloid fantasists think their readers are imbeciles? Because why else would they write a piece that makes no sense. A young and very successful man would turn his back on his beloved wife and children to…give up financial freedom, multiple successful, growing and impactful ventures (like IG and Invictus), his job, beautiful family home, and freedom to travel, all so he can return to his resentful and jealous brother and father? Yeah, sure.
To cut ribbons for what looks like decades, if the petty rolling off this article is to be believed.
Can you even imagine? Prince Harry is going to go cut ALL the ribbons in England, FOREVER, because he FINALLY understands what a huge impact he had in that role. Blah, blah, injured vets worldwide, blah blah, children impacted by HIV/AIDS, blah, blah.
I am going to be laughing on and off all day, remembering the ribbons…who will think of all the ribbons not being cut right now, because Harry isn’t in England? We need a Go Fund Me, for the ribbons!
He would have to accept, though, that he might be reduced to ribbon cutting for a long period.
What else do they do?
Day drink.
The Sacred School Run.
Watching sports.
Refill dog dishes
Bitch and whine and brief to the press.
Ngl, I don’t see how this is punishment for Harry at this point. These people sound desperate. They count on their readers being stupid because no one genuinely believes H wants to come back in any capacity. They just made this story so they can later deny it. They desperately need this clicks and between H&M denying access to them in Colombia + H going to the funeral w/o the press knowing, they’re feeling the loss.
Denied it this morning, Central European Time.
Not surprised. This is the only way they can get clicks regarding the Sussexes anymore. It’s not sustainable though.
This is clearly the royals dream, right? Harry begging to come back (not Meghan) and will do low key events with minimal publicity like ribbon cuttings.
Basically, William wants Harry to come back and do the bread and butter events he refuses to do but only with zero publicity. He wants Harry to be his Princess Anne.
I mean, LOL at the idea that ribbon cutting is more meaningful and is “work” compared to what Harry is doing now.
@Becks: That’s the craziest part of the story. Not even William wants to do ribbon cutting so how are they expecting Harry to willing go back to do it?
Ha ha , what a load of absolute rubbish .
Harry would never go back to that awful life again .
He has the life he always wanted and totally deserves.
He needs to work again! Because everyone knows only “working” British royals work. What gaslighting nonsense.
Definitely gaslighting and deflection. The so called working royals have not been working at all and are on sick leave for unknown cancers that seem to have no end in sight for treatments. Funny how this story hits just as LBC commentators are talking about what a waste of money the Royal family is and with the 50% raise in pay and new helicopters continue to drain the coffers at the expense of the lives of pensioners and families. Is it any wonder they are desperate to have Prince Harry come back, or at least appear like he wants to return? I think the public support is dying no matter what they tell you in those skewed you.gov polls, would love to see Parliament cut off the public purse for this greedy family of lazy and entitled narcissists.
“… last week this newspaper revealed that the King may be open to healing the rift with his youngest son…”
Harry secretly attended his maternal uncle’s funeral a couple weeks ago. Like clockwork, his father is mentioning “welcoming” back to be a ribbon cutter who stays out of the spotlight. KC commissioned this fanfic.
There is no point having a ribbon cutter who stays out of the spotlight, the whole idea is for the event to be in the spotlight otherwise, why have a royal.
Exactly. Eventually they are going to get to why do we need a ribbon in the first place? It’s a lot embarrassing that it is taking this long to get rid of the British monarchy.
This was followed by many “royal experts” openly calling for someone to get rid of “things” that are in the way of Harry coming back: his wife and children. I’m absolutely disgusted but not surprised because they’ve been openly saying it for years and have been aided by the royal family and institution.
All this really tells us is that someone in the royal fold is concerned about the lack of talent to carry out the “bread-and-butter” engagements and ribbon cuttings that were so important to QEII. With Charles and Anne both on limited reps, Camilla getting on, Kate sidelined, and William MIA, they are again fantasizing about Harry somehow leaving his young family to return to the UK. It’s an admission that they lack anyone who can be personable or charming.
When the main thing that’s required is to show up, make pleasantries, and cut a ribbon while the cameras click — and your whole entire publicly supported family can’t even do that, I think you need to understand that your “royal-ness” is no longer aspirational in any way.
Harry and Meghan have a more comfortable home, better weather, interesting and lucrative projects, and more enthusiastic support. The fading royals have musty traditions and the support of some bitter and acrid tabloids.
*I finally watched the film Spencer last week, so I might be overly focused on the horrifying creepiness of the BRF’s traditions and outlook here.
Well said.
I’m sure Harry would like to heal his relationship with his father and brother, and he would like to visit the UK more. But thats where the reality in this article begins and ends. He will not do anything without M and the kids, things are going great from him in the US, and he won’t return “to the fold” without some work by his brother and father to fix the relationships from their end.
The derangers are saying how harry must make a public apology to Charles and William first. And harry as the deranger cliche goes can come to his senses. Sickening .
Here you go: “I’m sorry you were such a jerk that I had to leave.”
After Charles and Kate have apologised for being concerned about Archie’s skin colour.
And Kate apologizes to Meghan for her rude behavior and letting the crying story lie stay in the media. And William apologizes for his bullying behavior
Workers in America jump ship every couple of years to a new company all the time. You get bored and want to do something different. You get a pay jump. Only in the British royal circles are you given a job for life that you’re bad at and nobody fires you.
And exile unsubtly indeed that being with his wife and children is exile and he needs to go back to his brother and father. Also the comments from derangers go in to slamming meghan.
And strangely enough Meghan has said far less than Harry has, So what does that say about the derangers.
The writer of this story is the creepy writer from the Sun who stalked Harry at IG. And yeah these stories seem reactive to sussex success. Colombia, the covert funeral attendance, and even Meghan getting some positive coverage in nyt and usweekly. It freaks them out to see so much positive press for the Sussexes so they have to blanket the press with nasty stories to wipe it out. The BM is really set on ruining the Sussex’s reputations. Luckily it’s the same old tired playbook. Next question please😂
Doria got a nice headline in the DM this morning, I didn’t actually read the article, but what will come next.?
That guy should be put on a watchlist, he’s demented.
Friends are hoping the Duke’s former private secretary Edward Lane Fox might spearhead a comeback. One said: ‘If anyone can do it, Edward can. Last time I saw him I wanted to take him by the shoulders and say, “Ed, please bring our boy home”. It’s the right time now.’
Straight up crazy-ass Harry Styles fan fiction at this point. I’m grateful the Sussexes’ have security in place to deal with these unhinged fans.
I love how they end the piece with Edward basically saying, “Nope, don’t involve me in any way, shape or form.”
And today I read, or rather just looked at the headline in the Wail contradicting their own story.
ROFL
“..if Harry comes back to the UK with zero fuss, and does zero publicity..” H came back to the UK with zero fuss and did zero publicity yet his presence at his uncle’s memorial generated several (and ongoing) click bait articles. The BM will always make a fuss over H because he attracts more clicks than his father or brother.
lol he’s talking to “old school” advisors who are discrete yet blabbing to the tabloids? They have more than a few plot holes in their fantasy
That’s what I came here to say! Super discrete as we’re reading about it in the Fail on Sunday. Impressive.
Yes, I had a good laugh at that one.
It’s like we are watching the Royal Family (with the British Media’s help) destroy itself day by day. This is the craziest story they have come up with yet. Very bizarre!
I read a very interesting take on this story over the weekend saying that this is more about the British royal family than Harry and Meghan.
The article was titled: “How False Claims About Prince Harry Prop Up The Monarchy Superiority”.
Further in the article it says: “However, closer scrutiny reveals a different story: a transparent attempt by certain segments of the British media to bolster the image of the monarchy as an institution that not only retains a magnetic pull but is a place one would inevitably wish to return to—no matter the costs. This repeated narrative seems less about Harry and more about promoting the inherent “superiority” of the British monarchy.”
Unfortunately I cannot attach the link to the article to this message.
This article points out that this narrative that Harry wants to return to the royal family, despite what Harry himself said, is to portray the royal family as a beacon of stability where people are drawn to return to even after they left.
I found the article very interesting and I agree with it.
The DM story seems to be more about rehabilitating the royal family’s imagine.
A real interesting take…it’s possible…Harry and Meghan succeeding outside the royal family proves the futility of the monarchy, especially considering that the “real” royals are totally absent and lacking in projects with a real impact on people such as IG, travelyst etc. I mean, look what archewell has accomplished (Harry and Meghan) only in August! Not to mention September and Harry’s new York trip…Anyway, in addition to that, I think that the tabloids write about Meghan and Harry because they can’t write about William and Kate and the bizarre situation. It’s gaslighting in its finest….
I do think that the royal family’s goal is to make the royal family look aspirational, but the irony is that the opposite seems to be happening. The more Harry and Meghan thrive and look happy, the more unhinged the royals and their ratchets look. The royals are destroying their own image in an attempt to score a “victory.” No one can look at the royals now and see “sex appeal” or even happiness. The whole lot of them look old and miserable. Their one source of glamor has gone missing, likely for good, and the kids are too young to project any glamour (and quite frankly, they look stressed and sad to me).
The royals should have focused on looking “gracious” and regal. Instead, they look like angry abusive spouses who are determined to destroy the one that got away. Their hatred has been their only consistent message over the past 5 years, and at this point, one has to wonder if this will be the same story for the next five, or ten, or 20 years. At what point do the royals become a liability for Brand Britain instead of an asset? Can it even be said that the royals represent Britain in a substantial way, or do they simply represent Brexit Little England Tories? They are not even pretending to be inclusive–they are actively courting the racists.
💯- all this!!!!
They look like Ike Turner after Tina finally got away.
Perfectly said!
Thanks for this info @Monika.
Here’s a link to The Hollywood Reporter’s article asking if the wheels are coming off the Daily Mail’s operation in the US. From the sound of it, the DM had better be worrying about its own high employee turnover from both its leadership and its staff.
Also, Murdoch’s New York Post doesn’t seem to like the competition and is trying to push them out of the US market.
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/are-the-wheels-falling-off-the-daily-mail-1235935479/amp/
And there’s still the tension of H’s lawsuits over all of the BM. The Murdoch operation seems specifically apart from Daily Mail and Mirror Group and taking the lead with all of KP’s media, particularly with Kategate, but they all want Harry ‘under control’.
It isn’t just propping up the monarchy, the implications of the BM getting their dirty dealings exposed in court could be the knockout blow like News Of The World.
@Creole Tomato, than you for the article. DM definitely has commercial, financial and other interests in propping up the royal family.
Please see post from Lady Digby below with the link to the article I mentioned
I wondered if it were coming from Meghan and Harry just being mischievous, yes I want to come back, no I don’t, just to make the tabs. look silly.
@Sunnyside may be like Coleen Rooney doing a wagathachristie to find out which associate rather than true friend is leaking to the MoS?
I mean if Meghan and Harry publicly want nothing to do with the RF then how can they be superior? The RF and the royal system is seen as unwanted and undesirable. And that’s a problem. So we get stories about how Harry desperately wants to come back. It’s to help the RF save face. Bc Meghan and Harry are desperate to have space not desperate to come back.
@Jais in changing the narrative and completely ignoring what Harry and Meghan said and their happiness in their public events. Harry and Meghan thriving and being happy is a thread to the system. to regain the narrative the BM has to paint Harry as a “lost”, soul, deeply unhappy and longing to return to the “fold”. From the article: ” They help reinforce a centuries-old idea: that the British monarchy is an institution that stands above all others, an entity so powerful and revered that even those who leave will inevitably want to return.” It is an interesting analysis from a different angle. I heard this narrative repeated in some of the British morning shows
Somebody above pointed also out the commercial interest and investment of the DM to prop up the royal family.
I tried to link the article to this message but failed so far. If you google the title “How false claims about Prince Harry prop up Monarchy Superiority” it comes up under wordpress.
They really do ignore what the Sussexes say. They’ll reference the interviews and the books and revision what was said while ignoring the actual words. Which is wild. Bc there is video and book evidence that refutes their lies and yet it works as propaganda.
Please see below message from Lady Digby with the link to the article. Thank you Lady Digby
The people he values are still in his life and not speaking to tabloid trash. Those who do aren’t truly his friends, they’re royal sycophants & he doesn’t need them. He has proven he can be in his country under the radar for functions & no one knows til after he’s gone. Good for him.
His bitter family can continue to suck it!
This is a link to the thoughtful piece referred to upthread
https://unpacked4.wordpress.com/2024/09/01/how-false-claims-about-prince-harry-prop-up-monarchy-superiority/
@Lady Digby Thank you!
Excellent piece! Thanks for the link.
Thank you, I enjoyed reading it.
Thanks so much. There’s also a link at the end of the piece to an earlier called “Is Harry the only real grown man in the Windsor family?”
I kept following the links, and there are two more that are also shockingly accurate and free from palace interference.
That’s a fantastic article, thank you!
Thanks for the article @Lady Digby. The truth finally surfaces to the top.
Projections, projections and none of it is true. They REALLY want him to be an absent and sh*t father to his children like his father was to him.
This nonsense is on parr with anybody believing that Ian Gruffudd is desperate to throw away his hard freedom to return to the abusive clutches of Alice despite years of nastiness! Why do abusers and bullies kid themselves that you want some more of their abuse when your every action and works including legal action, says enough is enough?
This is an excellent comparison!
This is an incredibly unhinged fantasy. SURE, he is going to leave his wife, his young children, a beautiful house in one of the most beautiful places on THE PLANET, and fulfilling and useful work aligned with his personal strengths and interests to come back to Britain and do Wills’ work for him. (Because it’s pretty obvious that Wills doesn’t really wanna work.)
This is 100% to prop up the superiority of the BRF.
“Operation Bring Harry In From The Cold” — that’s a mouthful.
A mouthful of B.S. and magical thinking.
WTH would Harry want to leave the beautiful home — the beautiful life — he has created with Meghan and their children in Montecito?
Can we talk about “self-imposed exile”? This was not self-imposed. The Sussexes were expelled by Huevo and KFC because they refused to play the game according to the RF’s rules. They also had their home taken away because they hurt other grown people’s feelings. They did not break any laws unlike Andrew. This expulsion and home removal was the result of a group of grown peoples’ own fragility.
HuffnPuff, I agree. What part of this ‘self-imposed exile’ does Harry slipping into and out of the UK whenever he wants without telling anyone indicate exile? The bm sure love that word, don’t they?
Iirc, Harry’s security being taken away was directly linked to Harry’s refusal to drop the case against the Sun. Believe we learned that from omid’s last book.
I’m sure that whilst it’s a relief for him to not be close to the Windsors, he must miss England.
The melancholic fog, the cosy pubs, the Turner like countryside…
Sun all year around can be depressing when you’re not used to it.
Mirage, well, I suppose if he gets too nastalgic he can always head for a vaca in another area of the US. The US pretty much has every kind of weather covered.
He doesn’t even need to leave the state! Northern California has you covered if you prefer a rainier, cooler climate.
I can believe he misses England. It’s a bitter pill to swallow knowing that your brother and father sold you out to the tabloids, worked to remove your family’s security, and evicted you from your home in a secure location. I can believe he’d love to safely visit England with his family. At this point, he cannot due to his family’s machinations. That said, I can also believe he is very happy with the sun and his beautiful family in a beautiful house with a beautiful pool. And I believe there’s a foggy mist that rolls in from the ocean that they are so very close to. Even montecito does not have sunny days every day.
This all honestly has shades of the end of the relationship/situationship with Cressida Bonas, with the press putting out more and more articles about how Harry was going to pop the question any day now and various wedding related stuff, all in the hopes of pressuring him into feeling it was a done deal and he had no other choice. Sort of a ‘face on the tea towels’ situation.
It’s like they think if they just put the ‘Harry’s coming back’ thing out there enough and get enough public/press momentum going with it that Harry wouldn’t dare say no and risk the public anger.
They obviously don’t know the man. STILL.