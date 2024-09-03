George Clooney on his Biden op-ed: ‘none of that is gonna be remembered’

George and Amal Clooney walked the red carpet together for the Wolfs premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday night. The Clooneys were in Venice for several days and these photos were supposed to be the big, splashy premiere which would launch Wolfs and make it a much-needed box office success for Clooney and Brad Pitt. Hilariously, AppleTV+ is no longer giving this film a wide theatrical release. The Clooneys put on this big show for what is basically a direct-to-streaming mess.

Amal looked nice, albeit sort of like a showgirl? She’s done this before, and I suspect that George prefers when she’s styled this way, with big hair and heavy makeup. Her gown was Atelier Versace, and she wore Cartier jewelry. George wore Armani, of course. Amal pulls off most shades of yellow but this feels a tad same-y to me? It just feels like we’ve already seen both of them do versions of all of this a million times before.

Meanwhile, George is still trying to figure out what to say now that President Biden has left the presidential race. Back in July, George wrote a NYT op-ed in which he mocked Joe Biden for being old and said that Biden should step down and the Democrats should have a mini-primary. The op-ed was part of a coordinated effort by certain Democrats to not only get a sitting president out of the race, but to marginalize the sitting vice president. They wanted a contested convention too, don’t forget about that. Well, here’s what George said about everything that’s happened:

“The person who should be applauded is the president, who has done the most selfless thing anybody has done since George Washington, and that’s the truth. All of the machinations that got us there, none of that is gonna be remembered. And it shouldn’t be. What should be remembered is the selfless act of someone who, it’s very hard to let go of power — we know that, we’ve seen it all around the world — and for someone to say I think there’s a better path forward, all the credit goes to him. And that’s really the truth, and all of the rest of it will be long gone and forgotten and so I’m just very proud of where we are in the state of the world right now.”

[Transcribed via Reuters]

“All of the machinations that got us there, none of that is gonna be remembered.” LMAO. No, George, I will never forget. There are a lot of people who will never forget. The disloyalty, the classlessness, the lack of grace, the public political malpractice. I still haven’t heard one g–damn thing about George opening up his purse for Kamala Harris either.

George Clooney called President Joe Biden selfless for ending his reelection bid pic.twitter.com/i4M9JIzPLK — Reuters (@Reuters) September 1, 2024