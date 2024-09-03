George Clooney on his Biden op-ed: ‘none of that is gonna be remembered’

George and Amal Clooney walked the red carpet together for the Wolfs premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday night. The Clooneys were in Venice for several days and these photos were supposed to be the big, splashy premiere which would launch Wolfs and make it a much-needed box office success for Clooney and Brad Pitt. Hilariously, AppleTV+ is no longer giving this film a wide theatrical release. The Clooneys put on this big show for what is basically a direct-to-streaming mess.
Amal looked nice, albeit sort of like a showgirl? She’s done this before, and I suspect that George prefers when she’s styled this way, with big hair and heavy makeup. Her gown was Atelier Versace, and she wore Cartier jewelry. George wore Armani, of course. Amal pulls off most shades of yellow but this feels a tad same-y to me? It just feels like we’ve already seen both of them do versions of all of this a million times before.
Meanwhile, George is still trying to figure out what to say now that President Biden has left the presidential race. Back in July, George wrote a NYT op-ed in which he mocked Joe Biden for being old and said that Biden should step down and the Democrats should have a mini-primary. The op-ed was part of a coordinated effort by certain Democrats to not only get a sitting president out of the race, but to marginalize the sitting vice president. They wanted a contested convention too, don’t forget about that. Well, here’s what George said about everything that’s happened:
“The person who should be applauded is the president, who has done the most selfless thing anybody has done since George Washington, and that’s the truth. All of the machinations that got us there, none of that is gonna be remembered. And it shouldn’t be. What should be remembered is the selfless act of someone who, it’s very hard to let go of power — we know that, we’ve seen it all around the world — and for someone to say I think there’s a better path forward, all the credit goes to him. And that’s really the truth, and all of the rest of it will be long gone and forgotten and so I’m just very proud of where we are in the state of the world right now.”
[Transcribed via Reuters]
“All of the machinations that got us there, none of that is gonna be remembered.” LMAO. No, George, I will never forget. There are a lot of people who will never forget. The disloyalty, the classlessness, the lack of grace, the public political malpractice. I still haven’t heard one g–damn thing about George opening up his purse for Kamala Harris either.
George Clooney called President Joe Biden selfless for ending his reelection bid pic.twitter.com/i4M9JIzPLK
— Reuters (@Reuters) September 1, 2024
I remember you arrogant uneducated nepo baby
Ditto
I won’t forget that oped or the fact that he made a movie with Brad Pitt after it became public he physically abused his wife and one of his children.
Listen Worst Batman Ever, shut it. We will remember.
He is delusional in his old age if he thinks anyone is forgetting exactly what he did. Maybe it’s time for Geriatric George to retire to the country side.
Yup. I will always remember.
I came here to say this but you all have got it covered lmao!
We will never forget your treachery, Op-Ed Clooney!
Co-sign. I will never forget.
You showed us who you are you pitiful washed up actor and we will NEVER FORGET. I will never forget your gleeful support of an family abuser either.
You wish, George. F off.
I will never forget. Clooney is dead to me.
Same.
He wishes it would all be forgotten! But we have long memories!
I hate how Amal always hunches over when she’s with George. She could learn a thing or two about great posture from Megan.
In the image with her touching his tie (and a little hunched over), his blue steel instead makes him look so old.
How tall is he anyway? Was she trying not to overshadow him like Nicole Kidman did with Tom Cruise when they were married?
Oh, bless his heart. We will absolutely remember.
🎯
Ha! Nice try, George. I can remember Biden’s selfless action AND your betrayal. You can bet my money is gonna remember, too.
Pepperidge Farm remembers and so do I. Biden has been an amazing and stabilizing president who brought us out of the travesty that was Trump’s four years in office. We owe him so much for bringing stability and growth to the nation, and his strategic handling of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Clooney’s very public effort to shame and embarrass Biden will always color my view of him.
Go back to your lake house, George. No one cares for your opinions or, obviously, your dumb movie.
I agree. I am very good at remembering this kind of thing although it’s hard to lose any respect for him when there wasn’t much to begin with.
Oh I absolutely remember George Clooney is a ridiculous self-entitled asshole. And that he’s out making movies movies with his friend, noted shitbag and abuser Brad Pitt. Those two are hoping people forget A LOT
Ha! He wishes. The only thing I want to hear from him is “I support VP Harris”. Without any spin or bloviating. Somehow that hasn’t happened.
He is so canceled, but hey, he got to feel like an Important Man with Important Thoughts for 5 minutes.
What makes me laugh about the Very Important Man is that you know someone much smarter and more calculating, like Pelosi, probably convinced him to write the Op-Ed (and therefore be the public fall guy). “Oh, George, you’re so respected as an actor and activist. People look up to you and listen to you…blah blah blah.”
Exactly. He wishes everyone will forget. And yea, I don’t want to here anything from him except support for Harris. I don’t need his reflections. Just talk up Harris and donate money.
The best part is that she doesn’t need his money. She’s been raising so much money on her own that she her political and fundraising acumen has rendered him obsolete. She doesn’t need to cater to him and Julia Roberts for LA fundraising.
Oh, George. I don’t want to hear anything more from you on this except a FULL THROATED endorsement of Kamala Harris.
I won’t forget.
Mr Good Night & Good Luck blew his OpEd ink/wad on the wrong guy & most likely won’t bother to call out RFK Jrs ballot rat f¥ckery in search of a cabinet post.
yep, won’t forget here either. With friends like these…
Also, after Amal’s antics with making nice to Brad…I’ve lost whatever I had for her. Glad to write off the lot of them. Bunch of phonies
George, what will be forgotten is your career, while President Joseph R. Biden will be a figure of consequential import globally for generations to come.
Sit down and shut your pie hole.
This all day! Biden will have an honored place in our history. He will be referred to forever as the President who put his country first, and was also canny enough to position Kamala for the nomination. If George Clooney thinks of himself as some sort of a statesman, he couldn’t be more wrong. Biden stepped aside, but he did it for our country, not because Clooney wrote a self-important op-ed. See ya George.
Clooney has had an overinflated sense of self worth since he thought it was his place to speak out AFTER Diana had died. Even in 1997, only a couple months older than Harry, I saw this stunt as shameless tacky clout chasing.
He’s convinced himself that he is just as politically important as actual politicians. It’s annoying to witness.
Oh we’ll remember lol
Like you, my first reaction was: oh the ‘machinations’ will most definitely be remembered. It deserves to be remembered.
Amal looks awful. The hair color, makeup, some cosmetic surgery— she now looks like a Real Housewife of Bravo, rather than the fashion-forward human rights lawyer she used to be. Go back to the 2022 look, Amal! Lose the highlights, the extensions and this weirdo makeup. If George did this to her, he has fallen even further in my estimation.
You forgot to add “lose George” to her to-do list.
For whatever reason, she really seems to enjoy the flashy side of celebrity life. I noticed it back when she and the husband started making red carpet appearances together, etc. She was preening and almost mugging for the cameras like a wannabe starlet. So I am not surprised at her current style. But hey, there are no rules that say an accomplished attorney can’t also enjoy frivolous things.
Well said.
This! To me, her preening and loving the spotlight feel more authentic to her than the demure posturing she did at the beginning or the alleged human rights lawyer person that we’ve also been sold. I know that a person can love the spotlight as well as be a kickass, smart human rights lawyer. But… that part of her personality has always been “told” to us, but don’t really see any evidence to support it.
I usually think she looks gorgeous but I have to agree with you here.
It’s like she went through the RHONJ converter and came out looking like the budget version of herself? And her dress is pretty, she has a lovely head of hair–yet the dress and hairstyle somehow just look trashy here??? IDK what it is but the new lips and hair color are not helping….
I’m with you. Why on Earth would this accomplished woman do this to herself? She looks like she’s ready to sit on a couch next to Teresa Giudice.
Girlfriend totally blew out her lips, too, and looks so floofy. I wonder how this impacts her reputation within the UK judicial system. I know how small the legal community can be in very large cities.
She’s really leaning in wayyy too hard with the streaky extensions and overdone makeup. The dress is OK but still too frilly showgirl. She’s a lovely woman so I don’t understand why she cheapens her look like this — guess George gets off on it.
Yes, she looks excessively groomed – very hot house and high maintenance.
Oh WOW!!!.Check out her photos from 2012 and see just how much work she’s had done! Thirsty human rights lawyer!!! LMAO
Let me raise my hand too 👋🏽 — so I can be counted as another person who will remember.
Sorrynotsorry George, I used to watch Smokehouse productions, up to Monuments Men, but not any longer.
Associating with someone who used violence against wife and kids *and* being one of several celebs knifing Dark Brandon Biden is irredeemable.
Not a word on Kamala… and he looked super uncomfortable answering that question, like he was ashamed. (Like he should)
Anyway, I usually like Amal’s fashion but not this time. Everything was off. The yellow dress was the best one. The big bird short canary sun dress, there was a siren peacock color dress, both felt very immature for her style, and an orange jumpsuit that wasnt a good fit for her body? What happened to her stylist or is this because she was going to be next to younger Ines?
The fuck it won’t be remembered.
Perfect comment is perfect.
LOL. Omg this is an awesome post.
Nah, George, we remember and will continue to remember what went down, especially what you, personally did. No one is going to forget you wading in to diss a sitting president and try to sandbag the VP. Where was your big OP ED telling the incompetent, deranged leader of the GOP to step down. I mean, as long as you were feeling your toasties enough to waggle and come at political leaders?
Between this and your shoring up Brad Pitt, you are really showing yourself in 2024.
Funny that. No op-eds about Mitch McConnell stepping down. No mention of age being a factor for presidents from ANY of those turncoat democrats when it comes to the deranged orange weirdo.
This guy thought he could capitalize on a moment. He thought he had the inside scoop on how things would play out in the party. It’s politics. The powers that be involve Bene Gesserit Pelosi on the surface and AIPAC as well as the CIA. President’s are groomed long before the people make a “choice”, and celebrities do what they’re told to help the cause. He looks foolish because he’ thought he was more important to the process than he is. Not the smart one in that marriage.
Oh George, you stupid self-rightous man child. Do you really think you are the smartest man in the room?
I remember that on 20 May, the ICC met to request that arrest warrants for the Israeli leaders be issued and then your wife getting butt hurt by Biden’s criticism of said request.
And because YOU are the smartest person in your marriage and evidently smarter than a trained lawyer, YOU called Joe to b$tch about it. That was on 04 June.
So it’s really fascinating that a little over 2 weeks later, you allegedly wrote the NYT op-ed calling for Joe to drop out of the race because of age and for Kamala not to even think about running because she’s Black (despite the fact that she’s highly educated and highly credentialed).
So despite your train of thought George, we WILL remember.
And to quote some Fox News host who told Lebron James to shut up and dribble, I’m going to tell you to shut up and just make movies with your abuser friend.
I still remember
Nope. Some of us will remember the temerity and arrogance that it must have taken for a rich, white, male nepo baby actor to take on the task of shifting the nation politically from what — and who — we actually voted for. The end really doesn’t always justify the means.
Massive and public support of Kamala Harris is the only way that Clooney can even partially redeem himself. I’m betting that this won’t happen though. Must be nice to have overseas bolt hole options after meddling in the political fortunes of millions of people. Like Vance, Clooney acts as though he believes that he’s the smartest person in the room. Methinks all of HIS machinations will be remembered — and derided.
I think all of you are seriously overestimating how important or valid your feelings are about this. Outside of this site, no one cares about Clooney’s op-ed–they’re too busy enjoying Harris and Walz’ campaign.
Nah, people outside of this site remember and care. But nice try.
Oh we care and are still full of indignation over his back-stabbing. And I’m not even American, I’m Canadian. He’s trying sooo hard to be relevant but he just ended up shooting himself in the foot.
to be honest, I’d almost forgotten about his op-ed, lol.
In 5 years time no one is going to mention the op-ed besides a tangential reference to Clooney’s political leanings or whatever. Hopefully by that point we’ll be on our way to a second Harris term.
H, it’ll be interesting to see if that’s the case in 2028. I’ve so a LOT of people say they’ll vote blue down the line but would be primarying in 2028 the Dems who jumped on the Clooney and Pelosi bandwagon. That’ll tell us if people remember or not.
It would be ASTOUNDINGLY short-sighted, self-sabotaging and frankly, idiotic to primary Dems in unsafe seats because people feel “betrayed” on behalf of Biden.
No, we don’t. We know we’re commenting on a website about celebrities, this particular article being focused on one who a) thinks HIS opinion matters and b) eh, that’s all I’ve got on Clooney. And clearly somebody other than us thinks about his op-ed because he was asked about it at the Venice Film Festival. 🤷♀️
Kitten – whose seats are being put in danger by objecting to Clooney and others like him?
Are they more establishment Dems like the last anti-abortion Dem Henry Cuellar that Pelosi usually comes out in force for? Yeah, I think some of those figures need to be examined. But the ones who will remember are going to be groups like many Black-women fronted grassroots political ones that won’t forget this stunt on behalf of Clooney/Pelosi/etc and the way they reacted to Kamala as a candidate.
It fascinates me that some of the people criticizing the actions of the Biden administration are now siding with the same Dems who are working to keep the party this way. Pick a lane.
I’m Canadian and definitely can’t vote in American elections! Still going to remember this mess.
Georgie Porgie had some kind of political aspirations that Just blew up in his smug face.
Yes they did and I love it. Pretentious clown. No political office for you Georgie.
Whatever, George, I certainly won’t forget!
Amal looks very nice, but I don’t like the breast area of the dress, especially the white lacy fringe. I think if it had more boning (? don’t know the term) or interesting structure, it would look better. From the top only photos, it looks like a tank top I own… I do love yellow on Amal, she looks a little too fake tanny in these photos, but maybe it’s just the lighting. Overall though, she looks gorgeous, gotta say.
I will never forget! 😡
I’ll remember. Rob Reiner and Pelosi too.
Amal looks terrible and she normally looks great. And George, no one will forget. No one wants to see your movie with Brad Pitt. Just retire and go away.
I remember and will never $$$$pend another dime on content George generates or products he endorses. Every Clooney (and Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck) movie I own has been donated to the library and gotten out of my home. Clooney, Pelosi and all the rest had no plan other than ousting Biden and nominating a pair of white dudes at the convention, which would have caused utter chaos and alienated the base. The Democrats are still contending because Biden had the foresight to name Harris as his successor.
TN Democrat, I love the fact that Biden knew that Harris was capable and would do a great job. He checkmated the whole lot of them. Biden has been in politics for a very long time. Did they really think they could outmaneuver him?
To see the respect that Biden and Harris have for each other, it is truly heartwarming in a political climate stoked by fear and diversion and lumpy adult diapers.
Biden/Harris know first hand what a cheap trick the politics of diversion and hatred are.
Harris/Walz with Biden at their side are standing against fear and hatred and for real change
They are aware of the bias of the media and the way the NYT painted Biden as old while the orange one got a free ride.
With the blue wave coming, that have a chance to make real changes
I enjoy Amal Clooney’s street style but her formal style has always looked cartoonish to me. And I agree with the comment re her slouched posture for me it just adds to the cartoonist factor
I think it’s really sad when the people take a stand for democracy and try to give us a fighting chance and other people frame it like it was some kind of coup. Do I need to remind people there was a Parkinson’s specialist visiting the White House monthly for like 8 months? That doesn’t paint the picture of competent leadership or someone who is in perfectly good health.
He’s not a baby, he wasn’t bullied, he’s an entrenched politician who did damage in a myriad of ways and frankly, could not galvanize and motivate the Dem base like the switch to Harris and Walz did. I’ll take the joy of their campaign over the despair of Biden’s any day.
Don’t forget how this played out. Most of the ones yelling loudest about Biden withdrawing stated that they wanted Biden to withdraw and were also showing their racism by insisting that Kamala wasn’t a good candidate “people would accept” and wanted her to drop out too. Clooney himself did this.
THAT’S what shows what this was really about. Thankfully, Biden saw this and acted to prevent convention chaos and any ridiculous “kingmaker” scenario.
@H, The Parkinson specialist was there for others, former military as I recall.
@C, Yes, the disregard of our VP was maddening!
I’m glad we are where we are now.
Pushing for an open convention and trying to play political ball given the time frame was absolutely NOT standing for democracy. The outcome that we have so far is beyond great, but remember this isn’t what Clooney and his pals wanted.
And the Parkinson specialist wasn’t there to consult about Biden’s medical condition, that’s been debunked, so please don’t push RW talking points.
H, this was SUPPOSEDLY about the fact that the celebrities and wealthy donors would not donate as long as Biden was the candidate. All of this could and should have been done behind the scenes. The result would have been the same, except that you wouldn’t have had other dems speaking publically, and the media wouldn’t have weighed in. Money talks. We all know that.
This was made public deliberately. Well, no one should be surprised if it backfires in some respect. When the ‘power players’ finally remember that they represent the people and not donors and parties, this country will be in much better shape. I’m hoping that’s what we get with Harris/Walz.
@ H-Completely agree.
Ooh…I guess I missed the info on him stabbing Fran Drescher in the back….but I have no problem believing it. He is a total hypocrite.
Yes, last year, during the actors/rider strike, Amal conveniently got some awards at the Cannes Film Festival when Clooney’s Oscar bait passion project movie “The Boy On The Boat” was shown at Cannes. Both events conveniently happened on the same day right after each other. We’re Clooney just so happened to be there to be able to quietly promote and bring attention to his movie. Bradley Cooper did the same thing when he “magically” turned into a “sound technician” so that he could be Cannes Film Festival or his maestro movie.
As for Fran making comments that she would never be able to get the deal, she was able to get and go behind her back to try to work out deals that only the studios and not the actors.
What does he mean “ so I’m just very proud of where we are in the state of the world right now”, the world is a mess, thousand of people are dying everyday because of power-hungry nations. No the world is a disaster, George.
NGL I think your perspective on Biden’s resignation is just so bizarre. And infantilizing.
No smoke for him hanging out with a known child abuser.
No smoke for Biden selling arms to keep the assault on Gaza going.
Y’all are…something.
I’m happy to criticize Clooney being a racist about Kamala for his own political intentions is part of it.
“No smoke for him hanging out with a known child abuser.”
No, that gets discussed a lot. Especially in recent posts.
“No smoke for Biden selling arms to keep the assault on Gaza going.”
What has Trump done for Gaza? Also what does this have to do with this topic? Amal has criticized the administration but it looks like both Clooneys are endorsing Kamala now, so…
Ah. There it is.
Yeah, knew Hs comments were here for a reason.
Amal needs to get rid of her hair colorist. Her hair looks like straw, and it is way too long. And yet, she’s still absolutely stunning.
TBH, I think the Biden thing bothers me less than the thing about continuing to partner with Brad Pitt on projects (let alone remaining friends). Pitt does not deserve celebrity or a way back from what he has done, given that he is continuing to try to exert control and emotional blackmail over his ex wife and children. I believe in second chances when they are deserved. He has shown multiple times over that he doesn’t, and that’s a friendship deal breaker for me.
Someone who is willing to treat their family like that won’t hesitate to stab you on the back, too, George. Keep one eye open and don’t work at keeping Brad relevant.
Democrats are not a monolith and he said what a lot of them were thinking. People that follow politics will not forget what he said but a lot of folks supported it.
A lot of concerned people wanted Biden to drop out. The problem is how another subset of people thinking primarily of their own agenda wanted him to drop out with no real successor. As we can see now with the Harris campaign, enthusiasm with a new candidate is not the issue. But this isn’t what Clooney aimed for in the first place.
It’s clear he didn’t want to support kamala and yeah I doubt people will easily forget.
Until he starts using the same energy he had for Obama/biden to support Kamala I won’t believe anything he says.
Girl’s trying to channel Angelina, but instead is giving showgirl at Ye Olde Western Saloon. And George, we will not forget.
It doesn’t matter which party or which candidate, political backstabbing is never forgotten.
I guess I am reading a different op-ed than you guys. When written, I wasn’t happy about it either because I couldn’t foresee a way out of a Biden candidacy and wanted to stand by him out of great respect and loyalty. But now, in hindsight, Clooney was absolutely right. He doesn’t disparage Biden or Harris in the op-ed. He simply stated that Biden, although a great man and president, was too old to be a viable candidate in 2024 and we desperately needed someone else. And he was right…and here we are, 6 weeks later, and I couldn’t be happier.
Thanks for posting the story, Does anyone think that it is a coincidence that Brad Pitt debuted his Ines “love story” on the red carpet this particular time?
See everyone “I’m in a RELATIONSHIP!!
With Clooney, I thought it was very off how Amal was acting on the red carpet usually The non-acting or non Hollywood partners on a red carpet act a certain way to acknowledge that it’s not all about them, that they are the plus one rather than a big movie Star themselves
The way Amal posed and paraded was so off to me …..you could tell that there is some competition with Angelina Jolie
Amal is a great beauty and also an accomplished woman, she does have some charisma but she’s no Angelina Jolie
Angelina as people said maybe the last true movie Star
she has so much charisma and she has this intelligence, talent & beauty as well
She also has owned the right to be on that red carpet.
I’m not saying people shouldn’t bring their partners But I think the partners behave in a supporting role that shows that they understand that they are not the star of the film themselves
I think Ines was fine , she is a pawn
Also, this movie was obviously not one to make a big fuss about
The whole thing just gives desperation for relevance
On the other hand I can’t wait to see Angie‘s movie. I’m a huge Maria Callas fan and a huge Angie fan so it’s a match made in heaven and absolutely cannot wait to see this movie.
… Brad and Clooney’s one most certainly won’t be seeing
