“Tilda Swinton & Julianne Moore held hands at the Venice Film Festival” links
  • September 03, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Tilda Swinton wore Chanel & Julianne Moore wore custom Bottega Veneta at the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Room Next Door. They also got a 17-minute standing ovation, as did writer-director Pedro Almovodar. [Just Jared]
I feel sorry for Amy Ryan – completely overshadowed by her costars being idiots at the Venice Film Festival. Her gown was meh. [RCFA]
George Clooney & Brad Pitt looked awful in Venice. [Socialite Life]
More photos from Venice – Sydney Sweeney! [Buzzfeed]
I’m not looking forward to the Joker: Folie a Deux promo. [LaineyGossip]
I agree, Cheryl Hines is a bad person. [Pajiba]
Glenn Close wore a golden basket?? [Go Fug Yourself]
The “halo brows” trend is dumb, you guys. [OMG Blog]
The trailer for Screamboat. [Seriously OMG]
I always get grifter vibes from 90 Day Fiance stars. [Starcasm]
Vanna White worried she wouldn’t have chemistry with Ryan Seacrest. [Hollywood Life]

23 Responses to ““Tilda Swinton & Julianne Moore held hands at the Venice Film Festival” links”

  1. North of Boston says:
    September 3, 2024 at 1:28 pm

    That Halo Brow thing?

    Someone should be working on a screenplay, in which it turns out that the Halo Brow shape is actual an ancient/arcade symbol associated with aliens or Egyptian Gods or Loki and drawing it on your body gives them control or brings them life in your world and suddenly Tik-Tok-ers everywhere are running around like Gremlins after midnight, or maybe go the rom-com route where a fashionista w/Halo Brow meets the spirit her HB conjured up and they fall in love, and must over come predjudice to live their lives together.

    Reply
  2. Mirelle says:
    September 3, 2024 at 1:36 pm

    Seriously cannot stand Ryan Seacrest. I avoid any and all shows with him involved. I like Vanna and WOF, but nope on Seacrest. Is there a shortage of TV hosts that every opportunity needs to go to him? I know I need to get over it, but I can’t help it. Still bitter that he landed this gig.

    Reply
  3. Formal Gumby says:
    September 3, 2024 at 1:49 pm

    I’ve never seen Julianne Moore look more delighted and delightful. And that’s not a slight against her; I absolutely love it, and her. That’s a radiance from within. Usually people either look so posed or like “I’m only here so I won’t get fined” or like total ego maniacs who love love love the fame and attention, lol. Here, she simply looks delighted. Love that for her. Tilda’s sheer baggy leggings are cracking me up, and her jacket is also doing a number on me. Gotta love the individuality! 🙂

    Reply
  4. Lightpurple says:
    September 3, 2024 at 1:53 pm

    Tilda is truly morphing into David Bowie

    Reply
  5. Caribbean says:
    September 3, 2024 at 2:16 pm

    I believe that Tilda is part immortal

    Reply
  6. SIde Eye says:
    September 3, 2024 at 2:45 pm

    Love this liquid gold dress on Julianne. She is one of my favorites! I love when she shows up on a red carpet. (If you want to see Julianne in one of the best performances I’ve seen by an actor on film – see Far From Heaven. To this day one of my favorite movies – and Viola Davis is wonderful in it as well).

    Reply
  7. skylark says:
    September 3, 2024 at 2:55 pm

    Tilda and Julianne, effortless Goddesses.

    Clooney and Pitt, watch and weep.

    Reply
  8. Cali says:
    September 3, 2024 at 4:05 pm

    George looks like a grumpy old man and Brad looks like the try hard divorced dad who talks smack about his ex.
    And under the BuzzFeed link check out Antonio Banderas. He’s a year older than George but he looks so much better. Handsome, distinguished and well dressed.

    Reply
  9. MarqueeMoon says:
    September 3, 2024 at 4:51 pm

    Julianne Moore’s dress is a dream
    She looks absolutely stunning and glowing, she’s one of my favourites. She’s a wonderful actress.!

    Love to see two women here supporting each other, Tilda is forever an icon!

    Reply
  10. julie jules says:
    September 3, 2024 at 5:43 pm

    The Tilda/Julianne and George/Brad binary is spectacular

    Reply
  11. Yonati says:
    September 3, 2024 at 6:52 pm

    It’s AlmoDOVAR. accent over the 2nd O.

    Reply
  12. StarWonderful says:
    September 3, 2024 at 9:13 pm

    My guess is that Tilda is an extraterrestrial.

    Reply

