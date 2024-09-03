“Tilda Swinton & Julianne Moore held hands at the Venice Film Festival” links

Tilda Swinton wore Chanel & Julianne Moore wore custom Bottega Veneta at the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Room Next Door. They also got a 17-minute standing ovation, as did writer-director Pedro Almovodar. [Just Jared]

I feel sorry for Amy Ryan – completely overshadowed by her costars being idiots at the Venice Film Festival. Her gown was meh. [RCFA]

George Clooney & Brad Pitt looked awful in Venice. [Socialite Life]

More photos from Venice – Sydney Sweeney! [Buzzfeed]

I’m not looking forward to the Joker: Folie a Deux promo. [LaineyGossip]

I agree, Cheryl Hines is a bad person. [Pajiba]

Glenn Close wore a golden basket?? [Go Fug Yourself]

The “halo brows” trend is dumb, you guys. [OMG Blog]

The trailer for Screamboat. [Seriously OMG]

I always get grifter vibes from 90 Day Fiance stars. [Starcasm]

Vanna White worried she wouldn’t have chemistry with Ryan Seacrest. [Hollywood Life]