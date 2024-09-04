Joey Chestnut broke his hot dog-eating record in match against Takeru Kobayashi



Sports fans know the biggest scandal of the summer was 16-time Mustard Belt champ Joey Chestnut being banned by Nathan’s from participating in their annual 4th of July Hot Dog Eating Contest. Nathan’s alleged Joey broke “basic hot dog exclusivity provisions” by partnering with Impossible Foods’ plant-based dogs. Chestnut countered that Nathan’s had changed their rules. And Netflix smelled the grill marks of a burnt relationship drowning in sauerkraut. The streamer organized an alternative, live, 10-minute competition between Chestnut and his longtime rival Takeru Kobayashi that happened on Labor Day. Though Kobayashi is no slouch himself with six Nathan’s wins under his presumably-loosening belt, he was no match for Chestnut. Not only did Chestnut win, but he broke his own world record. He came, he saw, he consumed 83 hot dogs. And hopefully by now he’s been checked out by his gastroenterologist. Here’s more on this breaking sports news:

Joey Chestnut did more than take down longtime rival Takeru Kobayashi in their hot dog-eating showdown on Monday. The American star also shattered his own world record during the ‘Unfinished Beef’ Netflix contest. Chestnut devoured 83 hot dogs and buns, breaking his previous world record of 76 hot dogs in the 10-minute competition. The feat was even more impressive considering the contest introduced new rules, such as a ban on dunking the hot dogs in water. The record-breaking hot dog slid down Chestnut’s throat with 70 seconds left to eat. Chestnut set the previous record at Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2021. “I’ve been trying to hit 80 hot dogs for years, and without Kobayashi, I was never able to do it,” Chestnut said after the contest. “He drives me. We weren’t always nice to each other, but I love the way we push each other to be our best.” Kobayashi ate 66 hot dogs during the Netflix event, breaking his personal best of 64¼. Chestnut beat rival Kobayashi on Monday’s “Unfinished Beef” on Netflix, consuming a record 83 hot dogs compared to Kobayashi’s 66. The competitive eater has won the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4 a record 16 times, from 2007 to 2014 and from 2016 to 2023. Chestnut did not participate in the 2024 edition, instead choosing Fort Bliss’ 4 vs. 1 eating competition, which he won.

“I’ve been trying to hit 80 hot dogs for years…” You guys, I’m dying. DYING. The earnestness! The stakes! The pathos! How on earth is it that we do not have a Christopher Guest movie yet broiled in the world of hot dog eating competitions?!? Or “eating” contests writ large? Can’t you just see Dan Levy (sorry to skip over Eugene, but Dan is more age-appropriate for the sport) tearfully uttering those lines of victory? “I’ve been trying to hit 80 hot dogs for years!” And maybe Catherine O’Hara is the matriarch of a bun dynasty. I’m just spitballing here, like I’d literally be doing if I had just shoved 80-odd bunned dogs down my pie hole. (There was a Labor Day street fair in my neighborhood where I had ONE hot dog that I savored, thankyouverymuch.) Anyway, congrats to Mr. Chestnut on yet another win. He was ahead seven dogs by halftime, and had over a minute to go once he surpassed the previous world record. But did Chestnut quit charging ahead once he’d exceeded his records and competitor? No! He kept throwing back those dogs until the clock ran out, and that’s what makes him a champion. Thoughts and prayers to his corporeal systems.