Jose Andres joined Earthshot’s board, which is apparently ‘humiliating’ for the Sussexes

Jose Andres is a chef and a humanitarian. He operates World Central Kitchen, where chefs go into warzones and natural disaster areas to provide meals to anyone and everyone. WCK has been in Haiti, Ukraine, Puerto Rico, Turkey and disaster areas within the US as well. Andres is regularly featured in Western media as an all-around great guy doing great work. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are particularly supportive of Andres and WCK, and Andres has said many supportive and lovely things about Harry and Meghan. Well, Andres has now joined the board of Earthshot, Prince William’s sad busywork scheme. This is now being called “humiliating” for… Harry and Meghan. Don’t you get it, William lives inside his own ass and he only understands the world through the prism of hatred and jealousy for his brother. You can’t tell me that William didn’t seek out Andres because Andres is close to the Sussexes. And isn’t that sad? Isn’t that humiliating for William? Still, the Daily Beast’s Royalist dutifully acted as stenographer to Kensington Palace’s talking points:
Picking a side in a divorce is always uncomfortable. Some people, of course, manage to stay friends with both parties. Now José Andrés is having a go at being allied with both Prince Harry and Prince William.For the legendary chef and founder of humanitarian food program World Central Kitchen (WCK) has joined the board of Prince William’s Earthshot Prize—despite having long been one of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s most prestigious associates.
His organisation has previously received funding from Archewell running to hundreds of thousands of dollars, and the Sussexes have described him as a “longtime friend and partner.” He has gushingly described them in return as “dear friends” who “bring hope to each and every community you touch, always with a smile, always with empathy.”
Andrés, who was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize earlier this year, [said] in a statement on the Earthshot website: “I am thrilled to join the Earthshot Prize Council to help showcase the changemakers pushing the boundaries of innovation and ingenuity around the world. There is so much we can do to inspire the world to see food as a powerful tool for creativity and change, and Earthshot solutions are at the forefront of this movement.”
A British reputation management consultant who has previously worked with both William and Harry and the wider royal family told The Daily Beast: “José Andrés is a uniquely respected figure, and he was very much promoted by the Sussexes over the Covid years. The fact that William can just poach him for Earthshot is not just humiliating for Harry and Meghan, it is a very graphic illustration of the power differential between William and Harry. Faced with a choice, when it comes to advancing the goals of his organisation, Andrés has chosen to be allied with the future king of England, and Harry and Meghan will have to either accept it or cut ties with him themselves.”
There are some royal stories which genuinely turn my stomach, and this is one of them. For William to so clearly go out of his way to “poach” Andres and then turn around and try to claim that the poach is “humiliating” for the Sussexes?? For William the charisma-vacuum to have so little going on that he stalks the people associated with Harry and Meghan? Besides which, William is showing his hand here, and showing that it’s all a game of one-upmanship with his brother. Harry and Meghan supported Andres and WCK because they believe in the work and they support Andres’ mission. The Sussexes genuinely care about getting food to people in terrible conditions. They care about the issue. But to William, it’s just moving chess pieces against the brother he’s insanely jealous of.
William has no real power and he’s lazy.
Bet you Huevo has never even met or held a lengthy convo with Chef Andres. He just snapped his fingers, told his toadies “I want the connections Harry has” and this is KP trying to make fetch happen.
KP, ya boy is an eejit and fetch is never, ever going to happen. Polish your resumes because Willy’s going to bring down the monarchy.
Y’all, i am starting to feel sorry for william. He is just so pathetic. He does not think about his life, his legacy, his family, or even his own dreams.
He only thinks about Harry’s life, Harry’s successes. He is obsessed and desperate.
And i know he’s horrible, but its so sad.
No real relationships, no real dreams. Just utter preoccupation with a person half a world away. and of course, that thing that inhabits the whole lot of them- the obsession with how things “look”. Though again, william just looks pathetic.
Seriously, William, give therapy a try.
Ariel,
William is a terrible man, but he sure puts into perspective how many of Shakespeare’s plays were partly autobiographical 👀. English Kings have a high rate of evil drama
I think of earthshot a lot like the show shark tank. William is off to the side, having a martini and on his phone. While the board does the real work and decides where the ES money should go to.
I also truly like to believe that the board take individuals and ideas that did not “win” and when appropriate- pair them with organizations that will be more than happy to work with them and widely implement their ideas.
I don’t think Jose Andres intended or thought headlines like this would come out of his Earthshot association.
But mostly – I don’t think he’s even aware of them.
Chef Andrea’s time and attention are focused on enlarging the impact WCK is making and the ways in which they can help more and more people. Through WCK but also by providing the means for people to be able to create their own sustainable food sources, even in the worst of circumstances.
Chef Andres is a global humanitarian who has seen some of the worst things humanity has to offer. As well as the very best.
I can’t see him giving much thought to headlines put out by Egg. Just as I believe Harry and Meghan don’t either. They all have so much more important things to do.
I am sure he will hear about the “zero sum” headlines, but I don’t think he gives a s*** about it. He is mature and focused on doing good.
Except Andres didn’t say word one about William. He was praising the innovators and WINNERS of the prize. The people doing actual work. Which is SUPPOSEDLY what the prize is about. This is Will yet again taking credit for other people’s work and inspiration. He didn’t supply the money for ES, he doesn’t seem to be very actively involved and he doesn’t do much at shining a spotlight on the winners. He just steals credit. His usual MO.
Also Chef Adres did not say anything bad about Harry and Meghan.
He can work with both William and Harry.
In William’s small, twisted and definitely in need of therapy mind everything has to be a competition.
The way this relationship is being written about is such a sad reflection on William though.
Tom and Lee what are you doing? You both know better. Give some sort of guidance please. This is not a good look.
we’ll see if William presents Chef Andres with some sort of exclusivity agreement or demands that he sever ties. Either Andres will go public or there will be some clear indication. Otherwise he can keep doing his thing. no reason he can’t do both unless William demands it.
given the immaturity I wouldn’t be surprised if he got pressure to “choose a side”
unlike Beckham, however, Andres is not British/based in Britain
It baffles me that the BM and haters can’t believe that Jose is still friends with Harry and Meghan. It’s not one or the other. Although William will try to make it so.
This is nothing new for William. He did the same thing last year with Jacinda Ardern when he put her on the board of trustees of the Earthshot. He didn’t like the fact that she was working with Harry and Meghan on that Netflix special. But poor thing, once she got with Earthshot, that was the last we heard about her. The Chef better be careful. Earthshot is where careers go to die.
Harry and Meghan aren’t the ones who make people choose between them. Jose Andres is an adult and a professional and a philanthropist – he is able to support different causes at once and work with different people who might not get along with each other. it doesn’t mean he’s picking William over H&M.
Also, the British media keeps going on about how prestigious Earthshot is – its really not. I think at this point a lot of the big names aligning themselves with it, like Andres, are doing it for the actual work involved, not for the support or connection with William. That’s not true for everyone, but I think its true for a lot of the newer names.
anyway I feel this is par for the course for ES. They get a few big names every year and that’s about it.
ETA to be clear when I say its not prestigious I don’t mean its not trying to achieve good goals and that the idea isn’t sound. I mean its not something that I think people are joining for the adulation, you know? No one I know talks about it, the last time I saw it get significant coverage in the US was when W&K were in Boston. Last year barely anyone here mentioned it.
Yeah this part:
“Faced with a choice, when it comes to advancing the goals of his organisation, Andrés has chosen to be allied with the future king of England“
Is utterly hilarious. Does anyone think that WCK needs Earthshot? No, my brother in Christ, Earthshot is using WCKs AND Harry’s clout with this one. Otherwise we wouldn’t even have this article.
YES!
I think Jose Andres and World Central Kitchen has more global recognition than Earthshot.
I saw Daniela Elser headline and wondered what it was all about .
So this is the humiliation she was alluding to .
She seems to steal all her rubbish from the British media and is getting loonier each story .
Not sure how she can sleep at night , she obviously has no conscience .
This is what the UK is paying for — for the royal family to use their welfare checks to play petty games and carry out one-way personal vendettas against people who are living their own lives spectacularly well. Good job, UK, way to spend your money on this garbage while your people suffer.
Andres can choose do to his own thing but “ Andrés has chosen to be allied with the future king of England, and Harry and Meghan will have to either accept it or cut ties with him themselves”? Where are we? High school? Don’t be friends with my brother? Bully prince william at work. Idiot.
Andres will learn the hard way, Peggy won’t be donating anything to the WCK and he will be used as the latest stick for the tabloid media to beat the Sussex’s with. I can’t see this as something any decent person would tolerate for long. I guess time will tell. Truthfully peg is looking extremely creepy with his blatant stalker behavior.
Totally with you. His presence is for sure attached to a donation. And there must be a video featuring them somewhere in a war zone of europe with him. Europe… where there’s never any wars, says the racist global statesman bully prince willie
Their relationship with the chef seems to be a professional one only in relation to the WCK, why would they care about this? W is so…..demented is a harsh word but i don’t know what else to call it at this point.
The sheer narcissism on display here is staggering. For William to take Andres’ mission to help refugees and his environmental concerns (and those two causes are very much intertwined), and make this whole thing about himself…just cold and thoughtless and heartless. Shit like this is why so many people think that William is beyond redemption.
No what’s humiliating is seeing the entire world as a game of one upmanship at 40 plus years old. To really go around stomping your foot with your paper towel Sceptre and sheet on your back screeching THIS IS MINE! To legitimately feel that forcing friends, family members and government entities to “choose”. To expend one moment trying to “poach” friends while staring over your shoulder hoping and praying that this other person is finally paying attention to you. I hope Harry continues to pay him dust because that is what clearly bothers him the most. I bet the fact that Harry didn’t and didn’t try to speak to him at that funeral is where this latest tantrum is coming from. He can’t stand that he’s getting no reaction, no response and is treated with no concern.
The royal family is really good for psychological studies. Someone who has always had everything and who has been assured that he is above everything – cannot bear that there are things that do not fall to him. Attention, intelligence, warm-heartedness and recognition from others. Actually, I think it’s about self-efficacy and that Huevo is indeed suffering. That’s no excuse, of course. He is still a grown man who can make a conscious choice about how he behaves at any time. Do we have psychologists here?
Ignoring narcissists when they’re trying to set you up completely freaks them out. Being ignored is their biggest fear.
The day I finally learned that was the first day the tables turned in my relationship with my N parents. I realized I wasn’t powerless anymore. As with Harry, it took me time to get the skills to see what the true dynamics of the relationship were and how to flip it on its head.
Grey Rock Method, Low & No contact were a shock to them.
I am convinced that the minute William becomes King of England (it may happen sooner than we think), he will try to revoke Harry and Meghan’s duchy and titles. He is that insanely jealous of his much more charismatic younger bro.
He can’t. But I hope he’ll try. I truly want Harry to completely cut ties with that white supremacist institution.
It is clear that TOB assumes that everyone operates as he does – that the Sussexes’ financial support of WCK and Andreas is some sort of scheme to get good publicity for themselves and embiggen themselves using Chef Andreas’ prestige. Everything is a zero sum game with this guy, huh? It’s sad, really.
Earthsh*t may have gotten more than they bargained for, though – Chef Andreas is known for getting down in the trenches and doing the work. TOB may think that he’s just poaching one of Harry’s toys for fun, but Andreas does not suffer fools who want to play pretend in the kitchen. If he accepted the board position, it means he is going to expect that real work gets done.
William, like Donald Trump, is a bully. And all bullies have one thing in common — they are infantile. William tried the same “poaching’ last year, when he visited NY City and invited Jose Andres to sit on a panel, but Jose refused. It was among the several humiliation for William during that ill-fitted visit. So, I guess since than he’s been on his hands and knees sniffling and groveling for this “victory.” He is too small-minded to realize that, his having “discovered” Jose through the Sussexes, makes it clear that the latter are in fact the gold standard. It should be easy for William, the future king, to have folks lining up to serve on his board. But he is lazy, untalented, and lacks his brother’s over all appeal. He also lacks something salient: a strong, smart woman at his side.
I would just like to add this: for those who believed the ridiculous headlines that claimed Harry was scraping to return to the so-called fold, is this what they had in mind? Is this the sort of thing that Harry is yearning to abandon his family for? Pray tell.
Oh please, William can’t get off his ass long enough to poach an egg, let alone Andres. He’s not even attending his own summit in NYC. Earthshot has its own board and I’ll bet it was one of them or Bloomberg who made the outreach.
As for humiliation, Andres is on the board of other organizations, he’s a professor at George Washington University and he works with people around the world. Should the Sussexes be humiliated by that? They left the RF to get away from the idea that people are owned by the monarchy. They’re free to work wherever they like and so is Andres.
Something just popped in my head. Remember earlier this summer when they were writing stories about how Harry was going to stop being the Patron of Invictus and how his ” war” with his family was too distracting and bad for the organization. What if as usual the BM was flipping which brother the story was about? I guess we’ll have to see if he’s present at the next awards but as I said before on it’s face Earthshot isn’t a bad idea, maybe the board has taken over and realized William is more of a hindrance than help.
They’ve already moved it away from the royal foundation and I think at this point, William is being used for PR purposes only. (thats probably all he ever did for the prize.)
@Becks 1 re your statement, could it be that the removal of Earthshot from the Royal Foundation has been done so as to mimic The Invictus Games Foundation?
“William can’t get off his ass long enough to poach an egg” lol, @Eurydice!
The egg jokes never get old😂
Yeah, this is embarrassing. For William. How many articles will be written about this? Bragging about poaching a person. Lordy.
I doubt very much that Harry and Meghan will stop supporting WCK’s work because of this. Chef Andres, however, should probably take a look at these ridiculous headlines and rethink this move – I don’t know why he would want to allow himself to be used like this to try to hurt two people who have only tried to support good work. He certainly won’t get that kind of financial support from Huevo.
Jose Andres and his organisation are extraordinary. They’ve also gone to Israel and tried to help the people of Gaza and have had their staff killed in attacks. True humanitarians, I admire him, what he has created and the work they do so much.
Yeah, he and his team do incredible work around the globe. He’s just a genuinely good human and I trust any decisions that he makes like this are for the good of his organization and the general well-being of the people they help.
💯, @danbury
This is silly journalism. Andreas is perfectly capable of walking and chewing gum. He is working with the Sussexes on his mission critical work of bringing meals to those in stressed locations, like Ukraine Gaza and Haiti. He also can serve as a judge on a prize committee. Only the royals and tabs would think that is overtaxing because they have no work ethic themselves.
As mentioned, Chief Andreas is a humanitarian. The other brother is desperately trying to legitimize his prize and the Chief is a good catch. Harry and Meghan have built centers for humanitarian purposes with the Chief’s guidance. Chief Andreas is a good man and will spell a rat with how the prizes are awarded. I wish the Chief well.
Yes what happen to Jacinda Arden after she joined Earthshot’s board? Fell off the vine. Andres may regret this move. He will not want his organization associated with a do nothing charity. To suggests Andres is drawn to the allure of the British Crown is more insulting. If something is rotting in Earthshot he can’t say anything without risking KP trying to destroy him.
I agree. I’m not sure this was a good move by José Andrés. I admire the man but I feel that he’s being used here for exactly this type of headlines.
Chef Andres was at that sad sack New York ‘summit’ last year so why are they acting like this is news? It really is so sad that they can never write about William’s “work” without trying to bring the Sussexes in the convo to get more people to care. Any global charity will need to work with people of high influence; of course there will be overlap. Mature people just focus on the work and not personal grievances but we all know Huevo is not a mature person.
Chef Jose was a guest speaker for Earthsh*t in 2023. So is W poaching him twice? All this poaching, snubbing, leaking, briefing and raging against his brother makes the heir look pathetic.
https://earthshotprize.org/news/the-earthshot-prize-and-bloomberg-philanthropies-announce-speakers-for-the-second-earthshot-prize-innovation-summit/
I don’t see what the problem is here. He’s free to work with anybody he wants to, it’s not a competition and for the press to portray it as such only does Earthshot a disservice.
I’m slowly starting to convince myself that William’s people tried to approach Oprah’s team and they just laughed in their faces.
Chef Andres wants to do his part whole heartedly to change the world for the better. Whether it be supplying food to regions and community touched by disaster, war, etc or supporting innovators who will help make food sources more sustainable and obtainable….he’s not “choosing sides” or whatever nonsense. He’s making his fame, knowledge base and skill set to ALL who would benefit. End of.
He’s more than capable and 10 to 1 absolutely plans on working with Earthshot and continuing to work with Archewell.
Don’t understand why Andres did this but now him and his organization will be associated with Williams pettiness. Also youi very much right that the Sussexes believe in WCK’s mission and Andres’ work, while William’s only interest is he thinks he’s taking something from the Sussexes. Andres does a lot to promote WCK and his restaurants, whether it’s appearances in Michelle Obama’s kids cooking show or doing that Spanish food show with his daughters, so to him it’s probably just another opportunity for further visibility with a royal stamp.
Oh please, Jose Andres needs Earthshot about as much as I do!
As if we needed more evidence that William’s “work” was always just performative PR and he never gave a damn.
There is real need that family could address in their own country. It would give them something to do and by actually helping their subjects they could ensure their longevity. Instead they use their money, pet press and access to people like Chef Jose Andres to endlessly attack Harry and Meghan.
Their attacks fail of course so its just an endless waste of money.
Wonderful for Chef Andres to put his name to EarthShot. I hope it finally gives the winners an actual boost for the good and important work they do. Instead of just being the Prince William Award by Prince William, featuring the Environment. If it gets Chef and WCK more access, more visibility, more funding anywhere– so much the better.
As for the rest of it… what a laugh. Who would even think to weaponize charity work as a cudgel against a moved-on family member? Only the smallest.
William has no idea how business and charities work! You don’t get to demand control over who people partner with just because you donate $$ to their work. Even if H&M wanted to do so (and they seem blissfully oblivious to William’s “theft.” I am a long time supporter of WCK and a fan of the man behind it, but I would never think oh no he can’t work with others to live up projects? Has William ever been conscious in a meeting for more than 5 minutes or had anyone explain to him how the world works? Harry is probably glad the folks in his brother “Wannabe Invictus” are getting some small benefit from the award