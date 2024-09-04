Queen Camilla sent a thank-you letter to Sussex-hating author Emily Giffin

Here are some photos of Queen Camilla opening the Dyson Cancer Centre this week in Bath, England. I’m shocked that she left Balmoral for this, but I assume she took a private jet back to Scotland immediately following this. It’s interesting that we’re getting this Camilla sighting this week, because she’s involved in a minor-ish controversy. Back in 2020, during the pandemic, Prince Harry filmed his wife reading a book to baby Archie. The video was around Archie’s first birthday, and it was the first time he had been seen in months. He looked like an especially happy baby, and the whole thing was done for charity (Save the Children). Well, that one video caused a flood of salty white tears from many deranged individuals. One notable hater: Emily Giffin, the author of Something Borrowed. Giffin had a vitriolic meltdown about Meghan and Archie online. Within days, Giffin faux-apologized and promised to be “more careful” about being such a nasty-ass Karen. Well, funny story – Camilla just sent her a personal thank-you letter.

Queen Camilla has penned a personal letter to bestselling American author Emily Giffin, who has previously made controversial comments about Meghan Markle. Giffin, known for her 2005 novel ‘Something Borrowed’, revealed on social media that she received the letter from Camilla in July, following their meeting at a literary event earlier this year. Giffin had faced widespread backlash in 2020 after she criticised Meghan Markle in a series of Instagram posts. In response to a video of Meghan reading to her son, Archie, on his first birthday, Giffin labelled the Duchess of Sussex as “unmaternal” and “phoney”. These comments sparked outrage, leading Giffin to issue an apology, to which Meghan Markle never replied publicly. Despite Giffin’s controversial past, Queen Camilla expressed her pleasure in meeting the author during the Queen’s Reading Room literary festival at Hampton Court Palace earlier this summer. In the letter, shared by Giffin on Instagram, Camilla wrote that she “much looked forward to reading [Giffin’s new novel] in the peace and quiet of Scotland,” and added, “It was a great pleasure to meet you”, hoping their paths would cross again soon. The Queen’s correspondence with Giffin has raised eyebrows, as it is unclear whether Camilla was aware of Giffin’s previous remarks about Meghan Markle when she wrote the letter. When the intial backlash broke, Giffin posted on her social media: “To be clear, I absolutely loved that a biracial, American woman was marrying into the Royal Family. It seemed a wonderful, happy thing for everyone. I celebrated their wedding by hosting a gathering here at my home and posting many, many photos. Further, I was appalled by any signs of racism against her.”

Not only was Camilla well aware of Emily Giffin’s past comments, I’m absolutely sure that those comments were the whole reason why Giffin was invited to Camilla’s July event. Camilla has a nasty habit of doing this – she sends letters of support to anyone who harasses, belittles, denigrates and stalks Meghan. She’s shown an enormous amount of support for Jeremy Clarkson, Piers Morgan, etc. She’s not slick, nor is she oblivious to the history. She knows exactly what she’s doing and she’s sending a message, that she 100% approves of the attacks on the Sussexes. Which is one of the many reasons why the whole “Charles will never forgive Harry for what Harry said about Camilla” argument falls flat. Camilla is a whole-ass villain.