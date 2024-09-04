Tominey: Duchess Meghan’s investment in Cesta speaks to how far she’s fallen

Camilla Tominey went from “royal expert” to right-wing commentator at some point. She barely writes about the Windsors anymore, and she focuses instead on sulking about Labour. She was really mad about the British election and Keir Starmer. But she recently decided to dip her toe back into royal coverage. No, she’s not getting more briefings from Middleton Manor (those sources clammed up last year when the Middletons’ house of cards collapsed). Instead, Tominey has decided to mock the Duchess of Sussex for… investing in smaller, female-owned clothing and accessories brands like Cesta Collective. Meghan’s investment in Cesta made headlines last week when Meghan spoke to the New York Times about her new partnership. Tominey’s headline in the Telegraph: “Meghan wanted to change the world. Instead she’s changing your wardrobe; This latest revelation speaks to just how far the Sussexes have fallen.”
There are two types of women in this world: those who have “help” with their wardrobe and those who think having help with their wardrobe means receiving assistance in flat-pack assembly. The Duchess of Sussex has always been someone who has had the first kind, as evidenced by her many, many outfit changes in her pre-Harry career – and, now, by the four stylists who helped her into a red designer dress during filming of the formerly royal couple’s fly-on-the-wall Netflix documentary in which they opine on the horror of multimillion dollar lives.
Now, however, Meghan – ever the philanthropist – is giving back. According to the actress turned self-styled “feminist and champion of human rights and gender equity”, she is using her “global spotlight” to, er, sell clothes. Speaking to The New York Times, the 43-year-old said: “Times where I know there is a global spotlight, and attention will be given to each detail of what I may or may not be wearing, then I support designers that I have really great friendships with, and smaller, up-and-coming brands that haven’t gotten the attention that they should be getting. That’s one of the most powerful things that I’m able to do, and that’s simply wearing, like, an earring.” Wearing an earring is one of the most powerful things Meghan can do? Really?
Whatever happened to, as the couple once boasted on their now defunct sussex.com website: “Shaping the future through business and philanthropy”? Or even her short life as a member of the Royal family, apparently spent dedicated to public service?
Lest we forget, Meghan (“one of the most influential women in the world in rankings”) has seen her “advocacy work on resilience, equality, and compassion through action … recognised – alongside that of her husband, Prince Harry – with the NAACP President’s Award as well as the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award.”
Sadly, this latest revelation speaks to just how far the Sussexes have fallen. Meghan’s pretentions towards charity have been supplanted by more important concerns. Her new “advocacy work” is for herself and her famous friends. They wanted to change the world, instead they’re only changing your wardrobe.
You guys know why this upsets women like Tominey, right? Because they’ve spent the past thirteen years trying to convince everyone that Princess Kate’s button-covered cosplay is the height of aspirational fashion. When stylish, beautiful Meghan came into their lives, they spent years fighting off the growing realization that Kate is dull and her style is awful and no one under the age of 80 wants to wear buttony coatdresses or her Sister-Wife couture. Anyway, Tominey is now trying to make Meghan sound superficial, like “investing in female-owned businesses” isn’t part of a larger strategy, on Meghan’s part, to uplift and reinvest communities. Serena Williams created an entire VC fund to invest in Black-owned businesses and female-led companies for the same reason.
Shows how little those gutter rats know about Meghan’s ethos and how little they care about supporting start-ups and marginalized communities. Speaks to their values.
To me it is better to be a minority shareholder supporting and empowering up and coming female owned companies then be a ambassador aka mannequin for big brands like Dior. So Meghan is on the right path and Camilla Tominey is so crass and shortsighted
The derangers have said this about Meghan when she and harry got engaged
Camilla appears to be a deeply unhappy and unpleasant person. Sad.
Tominey is a racist card carrying member of the Heritage Foundation.
Thank you. I came here to say the same thing. Those racist headlines: “Meghan Made kate Cry” and the one smearing the Together Cookbook, were no co-incidence. In The US, she would be relegated to Newsmax.
She is what my grandmother would call “ugly on the inside.”
Not only is she ugly on the inside, she’s ugly on the outside too. My g-grandma would have said she fell out of the ugly tree & hit every branch on the way down.
Um, have you seen what she looks like? You can easily say that about her outside as well. Which explains the jealousy.
For the longest time, I only knew CT as a bitter cow who couldn’t STFU about Meghan, but during the coverage of QUII’s funeral, I was finally able to put a face with the name. My immediate thought was that she looked like an unsightly caricature of a Brit, like we often see in American cartoons.
She cannot imagine supporting other women, she just does not have it in her. She’s truly the worst kind of woman, a self-hating, small, insecure brat.
If Camilla is bashing Meghan’s VC portfolio, then you know it must be successful. They have nothing on her so they invent these grievance articles.
Yeah, this is a streeetch. Especially bc Meghan still gives away money thru Archwell as well as investing her personal money in female-led businesses. Which Tominey well knows. Tominey once spoke about how the press shapes a person’s reputation, which is exactly what she’s trying to do here. Exactly what’s she’s been doing ever since the crying story and cookbook smears. She is trying to shape a negative rep about Meghan and she is blatantly obvious about it. By omitting the detail that Meghan is still philanthropic. She can give money thru charity and invest money. It’s not either/or. Again, as Tominey well knows. Tominey is a terrible human and she gives journalists a bad name.
I’m confused. Rich people invest their money in start ups and companies all of the time. It is called using your money to make more.
I guess rich women in Britain don’t invest their money to make more? Maybe their husbands don’t let them?
Again, I’m confused.
In her world black and biracial people aren’t supposed to have money otherwise how will they know their place?
This is all about a bullying a business because the artisans are black women. Let’s not pretend this is anything other than the worst racism and nothing to do with whether M used stylists or not. The Sussexes have ‘fallen’ from the lily white brigade.
BTW camel toe, they were asked not to use Sussex.com. She’s saying defunct like it’s defective. 🙄🙄
Sussex.com is not defunct, and no one told them not to use it. Sussex.com is where you will see photos of their tours. I don’t know what she means by that. Sussex Royal, is the Instagram account that they were barred from using, on their way out of the system.
Ah, thanks! My mistake. I thought they were asked (told) not to use Sussex!
Thanks for the correction.
She is lying about Sussex.com being defunct. That’s where you will find photos of H&M’s tours. Sussex Royal is the Instagram account they were barred from using on their way out of that decrepit system. The fact that she is still writing about H&M five years after they left, belies her own claims that they are unsuccessful. When was the last time she wrote about Kate?
I just looked at their website, they claim they pay fair wages, and they have some beautiful things. I can’t comment on the fair wages because I have no idea how much they do pay or how much spending power it gives to their workers. With Meghan is backing them I’m sure the wages are fair.
I just read the wages the other day and it’s impressive. They say each women supports between 5 and 6 people.
I’m going to have to believe that Camilla doesn’t understand what those words mean, because supporting the business that sells out whenever you wear one of their items, which causes them to be able to expand their customer base and hire more people is exactly how you would describe ” shaping the future through business and philanthropy”. I think that these people just can’t wrap their heads around someone being legitimately interested in smaller entities and supporting them full throttle and not only going after the splashy big names. Because they actually care about the impact not the accolades. So of course someone who has based their existence around being obsequious towards individuals who have done nothing on their own would think supporting small businesses is a downgrade.
Tominey is incredibly weird. She acts like Meghan has set up a street stall to sell bags and ignores that Meghan wore the bag while she was in Columbia advocating for women from marginalized communities and for children’s digital safety.
Lol, I saw a headline today that Charles is selling limited edition headscarves just like Elizabeth’s. What is that I see falling?
She didn’t do her research into Cesta and how they operate. Meghan is also promoting sustainable brands which is something ES champion PW and his wife or KC with his royal warrants don’t bother to do.
Another “rent’s due” article from Ratatouille’s very own, Camilla Toenail. Round of applause, Mouse Face. Groundbreaking work, Camilla Klan.
I am guessing that Camilla has no man to love her . What a bitter racist B . Meghan really makes these salty hags cry into their cauldron of rejection that she has a husband who loves all of her out loud and all they have is bitterness.
The isle is extra salty today I see.
CamillaTomineyIsALiar doesn’t seem to get how powerful and influential it can be when women help other women make money by investing in them, especially in countries of the Global South, and support communities that way, and help fund education, and health services.
Truly bad, how could Meghan ever think of that.
The things Meghan wears, and accessories, sell out quickly, because (not only) the Squaddies have disposable income. Yes, even haters buy her complete looks because they’re obsessed (e.g. E Holmes)
Tominey comes across as envious, ignorant, and downright nasty when she thinks Meghan has given up on philanthropy.
Why doesn’t she do research on someone else, whose favorite brands have had to declare bankruptcy because no one does coatdresses IRL, or outdated beige heels, or frumpy vampire’s dresses that looked like they were made of foil — resulting in lost jobs and reliance on the taxpayer-funded social services
Lord what a hateful, spiteful, hypocritical woman.
When Kate wears local designers on tours she’s praised for highlighting the country’s culture and industry. When Meghan goes a step beyond and actually invests, that’s….a sign that she’s “fallen”?
Meanwhile Meghan invested in Clevr Blends and we’ve seen how that brand has exploded.
And yes, for camilla – wearing clothes that are sustainable and support women owned businesses is one of the most important things Meghan can do, not because she cant do “bigger” things, but because her clothes are analyzed, the brands are shared, the items sell out, etc.
i said this a few weeks ago but to repeat – I saw a tweet last month from someone who is a brand analyst or something on social media, and he was talking about which celebs have the most clout in terms of their items selling, and he said Meghan was #1 with zero doubt. She wears something, the website gets a huge increase in visits, the sales skyrocket, etc, for pretty much anything she wears or carries. With that kind of influence, doesnt it just make her a better person for making sure she’s showcasing ethical fashion?
This. I can proudly and happily say I have three Posse pieces (Australian sustainable brand founded by a woman) in my closet because of Meghan, and I made sure to email them to know “I’m buying it because I saw it on Meghan and it was gorgeous.” They have terrific customer service and I love love love their clothes! Good business for them, great products for me, it’s just that simple…
I saw that too! About Meghan selling. But I can’t remember where? Either way, it’s not escaped notice that Meghan has gotten some really good press outside of the uk lately. And it really freaks some people out. They really don’t want people to think well of her. So like clockwork, here’s Tominey writing a ridiculous article trying to bring her down.
I get embarrassed for her when I read her words, how can she not realize how stupid and bigoted she sounds is beyond me.
Totally unprofessional but this woman lives her sad life consumed with jealousy she is bitter and hate filled her articles are for her racist Tory’s and Royalists not anyone sane.
Every word is a choice. I had an epiphany “Camilla is an excellent writer” She has taken all the evidence in front of our eyes and created a completely negative narrative. Every action and statement from Archewell has been twisted. You know who else can do that? Political columnists. Camilla should switch careers and go into public relations or a political camp.
This vile creature defends and support accused sex trafficker Andrew, used to be the middleton mouthpiece, and has been caught lying about Meghan many times. Her opinion is worth nothing and is just another reminder that only the vilest people sign up to support and provide cover for all of the British Monarchy’s crimes and scandals.
Sort of how only the worst of the worst work for Trump here in the USA.
THIS 💯!!!!!
Cameltoe is spitting venom in this one. She’s doing her usual deceptive schtick where she seizes on one thing in the whole article and distorts it. Notice she omits that this is one of 5-10 investments, meaning real money, Meghan’s money, is put in these brands. She omits how this brand works with Rwandan artisans, a country Meghan has done charity work in. She omits the philanthropic projects the Sussexes are actually involved in and all that they do in that particular area, and she certainly isn’t going to mention that very successful tour in Colombia that focused on Archewell and Meghan did most of the representation. Also the last thing the royal family wanted was Meghan making any lasting impact as a working royal. They can try all the revisionist spin they want. Lastly she omitted the Together cookbook, which she smeared and associated with terrorism continues to bring in revenue to the Royal foundation. We certainly are getting all the nasty Camillas today.
Camilla Tominey has no idea how anything works. And she writes as if this is all of what Meghan does now. It’s pathetic. She’s pathetic.
Whatever.
The bitterness and bile flows out of every word she writes in the story.