Ben Affleck started moving out of their shared home in April, ‘blindsiding’ J.Lo

Team JLO for life, I have to say. I can’t even explain it properly, but I will always root for Jennifer Lopez even if I acknowledge that she has terrible instincts when it comes to men and relationships. I’ll be fair to her – given the way Ben courted her back in 2021, I completely understand why she went back to him. I certainly didn’t predict that Ben would f–k it all up so soon, but here we are. We’re now two weeks past Jennifer filing for divorce. They did not have a prenup and there are reports of some negotiations happening behind the scenes, but who knows. People Mag has some new info:
Love don’t cost a thing, but Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s split could prove to be pricey. Their divorce “has the potential to get ugly,” according to a source who confirms the pair did not have a prenuptial agreement when they eloped in Las Vegas in 2022.
While Lopez, 55, and Affleck, 52, are currently in mediation with high-powered divorce attorney Laura Wasser (past clients include Kim Kardashian and Kevin Costner), according to the source, “there are some sticking points over financials.”
In Lopez’s Aug. 20 divorce petition — which she filed on the two-year anniversary of her and Affleck’s wedding celebration at his Savannah-area estate — she wrote that their assets were “unknown” to her when she filed. According to California state law, only the income Lopez and Affleck earned or the assets they acquired during their two-year union would be considered community property and subject to division. But it’s not a small sum: They bought a Beverly Hills mansion in 2023 (which they listed for $68 million in July), and each has reportedly made millions through films and endorsements like Dunkin’ commercials.
As Lopez and Affleck try to hash out monetary matters, sources have shared new details about the circumstances of their split, which insiders have said was due, in part, to their very different personalities.
In the divorce petition, Lopez, who has 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, listed the date of separation as April 26, when she was in the New York area filming Kiss of the Spider Woman and Affleck was back in L.A.
“Ben began moving his things out of their shared home while Jennifer was in New York in April, effectively blindsiding her,” says the source, adding that when Lopez returned to L.A. in May “he wouldn’t answer texts or calls.” (A rep for Affleck has yet to respond to a request for comment.)
In recent months, Affleck has been spending time with 36-year-old actress Kick Kennedy (the daughter of former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.), according to sources. A rep for Affleck has denied they are romantically involved.
“Ben began moving his things out of their shared home while Jennifer was in New York in April, effectively blindsiding her.” I’m sorry, but WTF happened in April? Did Ben just wake up one day and decide that he was over it? It also feels like Jennifer is in the dark about why Ben – rather suddenly – decided that the marriage was over and he had no interest in working on it. As for the financial stuff… yeah, they made millions in their brief time together. I’m not worried about the financial stuff – I feel like they’ll hash that out soon enough. Ben is a lot of things, but he’s never struck me as financially abusive or gross about money.
Meanwhile, Page Six’s sources say that Jennifer is still tight with her manager Benny Medina, but she’s also interested in bringing in some new voices to her team in the wake of her latest divorce. A source says: “She is open to listening to new voices of those around her. She needs advice from some new people to add a new layer and get some new suggestions.” Stop dating scrubs and moody a–holes! Find a nice guy close to your age who isn’t a user or a withholder. Easier said than done, but you’re J.Lo! Date a lawyer or someone in the political world. Elizabeth Taylor ended up marrying a senator, that could be you!
Surely there is no need to bicker over what, although significant to the average Joe, is probably a fraction of a fraction of what both already have. Why not just walk away at this point?
i guess they’re gonna be doing the maths, cuz I’m pretty sure she has no idea how much money she made, because a lot is not a number and possibly she doesnt know if she made more or how much more he did if he did more. This relationship has made me hate Ben. And made me team jlo.
Yes, MollyB! Agree 💯
FFS, Jen and her peoples, just shut up and move on! You humiliated yourself with all the greatest love story ever crap, now it’s a yawn fest of rehashing. You made a BIG mistake, you cannot save face, you look ridiculous. Disappear for a while, lick your wounds, learn some self truths, spend time with your children and heal.
So angry at someone you don’t even know.
JLo needs a Doug Emhoff, someone who openly and proudly thinks she’s the bees knees, genuinely loves being hype man to his wife, and is secure and confident in his own accomplishments. Like Doug, ideally it would be someone who has already been successful and now is at the slowdown, maybe retire age to have time to be joyful hype man to JLo. There are lots of Dougs in the world, go find one, JLo!
Yes, this is exactly what she needs. Someone with the time and resources to be all about her but won’t eventually want to use her to build themselves up.
BUT…she had that, when she was married to Chris Judd, who by all accounts was a good man and clearly content to let his wife have the spotlight. She did not want that. She wants to be in a power couple. Hopefully after this latest episode with Ben, she’ll want something else for herself.
Maybe she’ll find an older, wealthy man.
Well I don’t know either of them
personally but as a divorcee I have to say that it is rarely just one partner’s fault.
So I’m not on either side.
Figure out the details folks and move on.
Peace and well Being to you both.
It’s usually a toxic dynamic that both contribute to, but I think there can be a difference in how each person reacts. Do you try to grow or change and fight for it, or do you just wash your hands of the whole thing? I feel like Ben does the second. My speculation is they had a huge blowout fight in April and he said he was done with the relationship, she didn’t believe he really meant it, but then she found out he was actually packing up his stuff.
Ben seems like the kind of guy who gets on board while the going is good and then bails at the first sign of trouble. He was happy to bask in the glow of positive publicity during the honeymoon period, and got on board with her ‘This is me … now” projects. But then the moment the public’s mood shifts, the critics make him feel foolish and humiliated, then he points the finger of blame at JLo, denies he ever co-signed their couple celebrity image because he’s “a private guy”, and jumps ship. JLo is left holding the bag going “wait, what?!”
I can see the flip side of this too, where he and Jennifer Garner dragged it out for aaaaaaaaages trying to make it work, and I’m sure that’s painful and disheartening too. Maybe he didn’t want to go through that again, and got spooked as soon as something went a little wrong. It’s a bummer. You both have to want to work on it to keep it together though.
I agree. I also don’t fully understand this ‘team jennifer 100%’ like she’s a saint. Both are responsible for their own actions and people seem to forget that in her four divorces (+ broken engagement(s)) she was the common denominator. Ben may be an ass, but painting him like this monster that is fully responsible for the divorce doesn’t seem fair.
Agree.
I know this is a gossip site but there’s a lot of nuance not being employed here about two people we honestly don’t know personally and have such severe judgements about. Couple problems are usual majority a two-way thing. Do I think Ben is a hero or exempted? Absolutely not. I think he’s a jerk. Do I think she’s understands the difference between romance vs love, also absolutely not. I think she’s a jerk on that.
I think this is a case where two things can be true– this could have been simply a case of two egotistical, unthinking toxic a-holes that got together and created Hollywood diarrhea. That can absolutely be true too, and we don’t have to choose sides of who was more noble, or who is the enemy. They both are their own worst enemies, judging by their behavior.
And they’re both jerks about love. She probably was a demanding jerk diva, and he probably was a surly jerk a-holes. Two things can be true.
Whatever it was it was big. A finite date in April and moving shiz out of your common living space seems like some sort of major betrayal. “If” Ben is working a recovery program I could see a sponsor telling him to get out. Shitty tho it is. That’s the only grace I’m extending him. Otherwise it’s a dick and petty move. And hugely hurtful.
A sponsor would tell someone to get out of a relationship without discussing it with a legal spouse? A relationship in which that legal spouse is a nondrinker. Did this sponsor also say take up with someone who is a partier instead?
Pure conjecture on my part, but if there was an issue that was endangering his sobriety, I could see a sponsor telling him do whatever he can to maintain his sobriety. That’s the only scenario where it makes sense. AA is very much about the life and death-ness of sobriety and maintaining it and doing whatever it takes.
This is probably a stretch but.. Diddy’s house was raided late March. Remember how there was word of many celebrities going down with him if documents were ever leaked.. maybe Ben didn’t want to go down with JLO?
I’ve seen a few rumors on SM that some video recovered in Diddys raid was sent to Ben and that’s why he immediately bounced, but I don’t really think the sources are legit. I don’t know what could possibly be on a video that would cause that reaction, other than him being creeped out by its existence? Anyway, the timeline fits but I don’t know about the rest.
I would be extremely surprised if JLo were implicated in anything from Diddy’s house that cast her as a perpetrator or abuser. Sadly, it would be more in line with what is known about Diddy’s abusive relationships that JLo would appear as a victim of abuse.
I am legit mortified for her.
So all that time she was papped at Affleck’s house, at his family events, he had long ghosted her and wasn’t even acknowledging her existence?
Christ! J-Lo……….😕😕😕😕😕😕😕😕😕😕
This tracks with her being papped going by his house on his birthday and, then, leaving shortly after while the other guests stayed.
She has her own stuff (who doesn’t) but what I think is the throughline with his longterm partners is that they think their love can save him from his darkness and demons, his moodiness. And when this wounded bird brightens up around you and, as Jen G says, his light shines on you, it feels so rewarding.
I’ve been the JLo and JenG in these relationships early on in my life. You think you can get it back, you think if you are patient and let them work it out, it will be okay, and you are constantly rebuffed and humiliated as they act out in ways designed to let you know they are “done” with you…going non-communicative vs. just breaking up, flaunting new partners or the fun they’re off having with others, or big gestures like moving out/staying out all night/going off somewhere with no notice, all before you’re officially done—basically daring you to be the bad guy and break up with them so, subconsciously, they can be wounded again, for the next potential partner or as justification for their demons—and everyone thinks you’re crazy or needy because you won’t take a hint, but you are genuinely concerned they might be drinking/doing drugs/becoming manic again (and, hey, you knew that was who they were when you signed up, you think to yourself) so you keep trying and showing up…
…until you can’t anymore.
I feel for her. You don’t have to like her to see that her need for love/to be loved made her a caregiver type (same as JenG, just with a different personality) and his codependent behaviors and patterns not only seek out that type for validation and care, but demand it, only to then resent it.
And all through this time, she was continuing to invite his children to spend time with her, taking them school shopping, etc. I suspect trying to make and keep things normal for them, and probably with no small amount of consideration, approval, and sympathy from JenG, their mother.
Is she perfect? No. Does she bear responsibility? Yes. But I feel so deeply for her. I want her to get therapy. Just start with the issues she acknowledges in the documentary and go from there. I want him to get help too, but I think his friends, family, and his money (and his exes) enable him by insulating him from his patterns of behavior having any consequences.
Such a beautiful and thoughtful statement. Love your empathy!
@ JEGEDE
Yes !
I am wondering if Violet was really pushing for her to be there. I think Ben would do that for Violet.
I think JL did not believe that the marriage was done!
Why get another man at all? She is financially set. Find a friends with benefits type situation and live large.
That’s what I did after my divorce and I am so much happier.
I agree – I hope that she takes the chance to learn to be alone, to put as much work in her relationship to herself as she does with any guy, and not simply jump to the next one, senator feminist lawyer or not.
I don’t know if she ever will, though – she loves being in a relationship. Even when she was with that younger back-up dancer, she was always insistent that they were in love and going to get married! She and Kim K are similar in that regard, I think.
What I would love for her in a few years is a sequel to The Greatest Love Story Never Told and it’s an exploration of learning to love yourself and be comfortable enough in your own skin to be alone (not in a serious relationship).
That’s pretty much what that movie is about already. I hope she really feels that way.
43 and being separated for 9 years.
I live on my own, which doesn’t mean I don’t have relationships, I simply refuse to live with a man 24/7. I refused to move together with my SO, sometimes I got dumped because of this, sometimes things have ended, but it’s life. And honestly ? It’s GOOD.
I see women of my age, or even younger who are ready to deal with all the crap of this world just because they must have a man. Oh no.
THIS ^^ My dream is that J Lo and Jennifer Garner start a production company and make badass movies for middle-aged women
I upped and moved out of a long time exes and live in partner seemingly out of nowhere. I looked for apartments secretly a few weeks, found one, applied, and then told him a month prior to me moving out. He could afford the apartment on his own and is still there to this day. I just reached a place where discussions wouldnt help anyone; I was just done. I knew he wasnt changing (addicted to video games and neglecting me). I think Ben had a similar reaction. It sucks, I get it, but sometimes you have to rip the band aid off.
Of course, he blindsided her because that’s his M.O. He’s a horrible man. He is unwell and needs intensive therapy, not just for himself but for those he says he holds dear.
And Jen needs therapy too! She has to figure that there is nothing wrong with being alone for a bit or a lot. And why she picks losers. She can find someone who is a good guy. Maybe a professor who does charity work and is a feminist who cares about the environment and likes animals and isn’t an addict.
If this is true it’s awful. But why tf would she make that sappy Father’s Day post? Would you not go scorched Earth? Unless she felt somehow responsible?
Because he was probably keeping her on the hook. They still met up for family gatherings after April. He’s horribly, horribly selfish.
By father’s day in June it was definitely over publicly not just privately. They didn’t sit together or talk at all during Sam’s graduation in June unlike violets earlier celebration. She wrote ‘Our HERO’? It was weird and almost groveling let’s admit.
The house that they bought together and the documentary that he produced about their love could be tricky to figure out, even if both parties agree that they want to settle. If the doc lost money ( I think it did) maybe Ben doesn’t want it on his company’s books.
I also think that J.Lo is letting it be known that she could air out some dirty laundry if she chooses – the detail about her being in NY for work while Ben was “in LA” seems pretty pointed to me, even without the detail of him moving his stuff out of their house.
She’ll be okay. I knew he ghosted her from the early murmurs in the tabloids. That’s why it probably hurt that bad. She is better off focusing on herself. I don’t think asset division will be an issue.
There’s an interview from 1999 with Ben Affleck and Playboy where he is talking about ghosting girlfriends back then. The man hasn’t changed at all in 25 years. He’s so immature and really needs therapy but refuses to get it. He needs to stay single forever and never hurt a woman/blended family again.
I hope Jlo finds healing, peace and happiness after going through this again with him.
Is that the one where he says he has never been the one to break up with a girlfriend? I believe that because he makes them so miserable they have no choice but to break up with him (see Jen one and Jen two).
@Lens
Yep, something along the lines of him going along with the relationship and then when he wants out he does something to make them want to leave. What a POS. And the thing is, he seems very aware of what he is doing but he doesn’t care. Crazy.
Isn’t there a theory about some people getting emotionally ‘stuck’ at the age they became famous? Those around them start catering to their every whim so they stop growing.
Never being the one to break off relationship — that’s a hell of a thing to boast about. And if Ben wasn’t exactly boasting about it, it’s an interesting thing to admit because it means that he was aware of the pattern and knew during the various relationships that they had run their course, but still he said nothing.
Maybe he didn’t ghost her. Maybe he told her he wanted out but she wouldn’t listen. It’s really hard to say.
I’m reminded how he talked about ghosting women early in his career before we even had a name for it. I remember immediately clocking him as someone with substance abuse issues who likely moved between women who were enablers and caregivers/lifesavers based on where he was mentally at the time. I knew too many like him and it just jumped out at me.
The sad part is it’s 25 years, two marriages, and kids/stepkids later. He can afford therapy, even a sober companion, and he hasn’t changed from that guy openly admitting he ghosts women 25 years ago. I wish all women from this point on could see there’s no saving him unless he saves himself…they aren’t the one who can do it, the one he was looking for all along. That’s just part of the cycle, too.
All of this is speculation on our part. We don’t know these people. We have no idea if he is drinking again.
Maybe there were issues in the relationship that couldn’t be solved. Sometimes you can’t talk it out and there isn’t much more to say. The other person is who they are; you are who you are. There’s an impasse.
But obviously he should have been clear he wanted out, if that’s what he wanted and he wasn’t clear.
I dunno. I think moving your stuff out is pretty clear.
@Becks1,
As long as he told her that’s what he was doing. (Versus moving stuff out when she was all the way across the country and not telling her so as to avoid the responsibility of having to tell her. If that’s in fact what he did; I don’t know.) As long as he had a clear conversation with her : I’m moving my stuff out. I’m done.
I think you owe someone that.
I think that Ben is partying again. Sure it’s speculation, but based on a lifetime of partying. Lol. He’s hanging out with that Kennedy girl who seems like a part time dealer/ hookup.
Possibly. If he didn’t have kids who counted on him and he hadn’t gotten married, I’d say … do what you want.
The minute your husband… Not just a bf, a fwb, a suitor, a beau, but a husband who’s made legal his commitment to you ghosts you as if you’re flirting online using funny nicknames… You should know you must not stay married to that very inmature person.
I find significative that she’d want to hear other voices on her brand upon her divorce. Meaning that some aspect from the way she presents herself professionally might have had something to do with whatever set them apart. Or that she feels she needs to rebuild her career in full, since most of her plans seemed to be tied or revolve on her relationship with Ben. She was really all in, it seems.
Just to say if i was one of Jen’s girlfriends at the time he was love bombing her i would have encouraged her to go for it. and i would still be siting here going wtf . and i would be making plans with friends to toilet paper his house LOL
OMG, 💯
Let’s tp that dude!!!
I think Ben had a very weird Art Imitates Life “Chasing Amy” moment. And I think April is the time frame the Diddy stuff came out. If that is the case, Ben is a jerk who could take a page out of Cassie’s husband’s book – that man has been nothing but supportive and loving helping Cassie through her trauma.
I admit JLO is not one of “my people” and it’s because of the rumors of her terrorizing wait staff, and also, her rise is connected to some thievery in Black culture. She also seems needy, like she is addicted to weddings and fairy tales. BUT she seems like a good stepmom. She seems to have made an effort to get along with Jennifer Gardner. She has that “it” star factor. I love her fashion and she’s gorgeous. I admire her hustle. Other than what I mentioned above she seems harmless (again easy for me to say, I haven’t waited on her in a restaurant). For some strange reason, she seems to really love Ben. Like that is her true love. So I doubt JLO would EVER cheat on him. My guess is, he discovered she wasn’t as “chaste” as he thought. He’s even spoken about this in old interviews when asked about her past marriages (“she hasn’t been with that many men” etc. it’s a massive turn off when you watch it).
I hate this “body count” obsession. I don’t date but if I were ever asked this question on a date I’d reply “Three. And how many people have you killed?” Then I’d ask the waiter for the check. GTFOH with your 1950s Project 25 garbage.
I really think Ben had a Chasing Amy moment. Her sharing the love letters and the vanity project flopping didn’t help, and that’s the pretext he used to get out. That sucks for her. He rides the highs with you. On the lows, he’s nowhere to be found. That’s not husband material. He’s trash. What he did to both his wives is not okay.
This comment is great.
I’d’d also retort: “What’s your poop count”? As in, how many times do you poop a day?
Private question. And very misogynistic.
Lol Gtwiecz! What a comeback! These dudes are really something. And you’re right this is so rooted in sexism.
Love this: “Three. And how many people have you killed?” I may have to steal it!
@Mario This is it. What most ppl don’t realize with addiction is that it’s a lifetime behavior. You can remove the substance of the moment with an addict but they will always be an addict. It’s a dynamic and a behavior that takes many years of self work to address.
I just knew he ghosted her! What a pr**k. JLo really does need to pick ’em better. You’d think she’d be inoculated against that particular kind of creep by now. I bet this does the trick.
Honestly, from the outside, none of us know what happened. Its easy to say “he just packed up out of nowhere” but these kinds of things are rarely out of nowhere. Maybe there were significant problems before that neither one was acknowledging or something happened that made him think he had to get out now.
I wonder though if she really thought they could fix it and that’s why she was making a point of being seen at Affleck family events like graduations, or if the Garner-Affleck kids wanted her to attend and Ben was okay with it?
I dont know, I just feel like there is a lot more behind the scenes here than “Ben is a deadbeat and JLo didn’t do anything wrong.”
Hi Becks1
You have a right to your opinion. J.L. did do something wrong getting involved with P Diddy & his dangerous behaviour. I am not a fan of Ben Affleck, but he would never get involved with P.Diddy. I believe Ben found out how involved Jennifer was in his criminal activity.
Ben Affleck has been credibly accused of sexually assaulting multiple women, one time on camera. He’s a criminal himself.
@teecee” JLo was not “involved in his criminal activity” FFS. She broke things off after the shooting incident in 1999. That was 25 years ago. Ben groped a former TRL correspondent and actress on One Tree Hill, he has not been “accused of sexually assaulting multiple women”. He apologized, stating “I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize.” It happened during his drinking days. Stop spreading misinformation.
I keep thinking about Jen Garner talking about how cold he can be when he’s in a mood or “done.” Is JLo just too in love with love, was she wrong to share so much of their private life with everyone-yes and yes. But he’s a total a-hole. I hope she figures out she doesn’t need to be with anyone and takes a serious break from jumping into another relationship. And he will continue to just date and dump.
Relationships breakdown all the time, regardless if either/both parties do anything “wrong”. There’s plenty of normal reasons that two exes reuniting (even with the best intentions) wouldn’t make it, no need for ppl to make up ideas out of thin air. What Affleck is getting criticized for is largely HOW he handled the break up. What JLo is getting criticized for seems to be not shrinking away while the relationship ends.
She knew who he was, she was hopeful he had changed.
He will always be about himself.
I hope she finds happiness within herself.
All these people trying to absolve Ben Affleck should really do a google search to remember how he treated his other ex-wife and other previous partners/girlfriends. Ghosting, moving on with inappropriate people and not taking responsibility is his MO. I’m not sure why anyone would be giving him the benefit of the doubt here.
Also, for those in the past who were arguing that Ben didn’t produce her documentary, the Daily Mail had to print a retraction of an article they published blaming her for the divorce and they put, in print, that Ben FINANCED and PRODUCED the film with his company. So the idea that he was blindsided by the reveal of the love letters and how much she shared is BS.
I’m no JLO stan, but come on, this man has shown who he is repeatedly but still gets the benefit of the doubt. It’s ridiculous.
I think he was blindsided when she shared the letters (she was writing songs shortly before and after their marriage in ‘22 ) and wanted it shown in the film ( which was edited probably last summer/Fall of ‘23) because he was still mad about it and wanted people to agree. I still think he edited the film to make himself look wise and good and her bad. But I’m sure she had final edit (it was her doc!) so she could have changed it. It still flabbergasts me she did that. It was a betrayal of the most intimate kind. She doesn’t have much self awareness.
By some accounts, there was already trouble on their second one on one honeymoon at Lake Como where they weren’t talking to each other. The first family honeymoon to Paris Jlo looked happy and pap ready but Ben looked worn out and ready to go home. Whatever happened they were both a part of it and they both contributed to the break down within the relationship.
JLo should become a hot lesbian and date Kate Beckinsale or Demi Moore !!!!!
Two people get back together after, what 20 years? Were lessons learned over those years, maturity, wisdom, growth gained? Suddenly it was like the greatest love of all time, what are they 16? SMDH.
The Ben that lived in her head obviously had nothing much to do with the real Ben, that’s all I can say.