Ben Affleck started moving out of their shared home in April, ‘blindsiding’ J.Lo

Team JLO for life, I have to say. I can’t even explain it properly, but I will always root for Jennifer Lopez even if I acknowledge that she has terrible instincts when it comes to men and relationships. I’ll be fair to her – given the way Ben courted her back in 2021, I completely understand why she went back to him. I certainly didn’t predict that Ben would f–k it all up so soon, but here we are. We’re now two weeks past Jennifer filing for divorce. They did not have a prenup and there are reports of some negotiations happening behind the scenes, but who knows. People Mag has some new info:

Love don’t cost a thing, but Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s split could prove to be pricey. Their divorce “has the potential to get ugly,” according to a source who confirms the pair did not have a prenuptial agreement when they eloped in Las Vegas in 2022. While Lopez, 55, and Affleck, 52, are currently in mediation with high-powered divorce attorney Laura Wasser (past clients include Kim Kardashian and Kevin Costner), according to the source, “there are some sticking points over financials.” In Lopez’s Aug. 20 divorce petition — which she filed on the two-year anniversary of her and Affleck’s wedding celebration at his Savannah-area estate — she wrote that their assets were “unknown” to her when she filed. According to California state law, only the income Lopez and Affleck earned or the assets they acquired during their two-year union would be considered community property and subject to division. But it’s not a small sum: They bought a Beverly Hills mansion in 2023 (which they listed for $68 million in July), and each has reportedly made millions through films and endorsements like Dunkin’ commercials. As Lopez and Affleck try to hash out monetary matters, sources have shared new details about the circumstances of their split, which insiders have said was due, in part, to their very different personalities. In the divorce petition, Lopez, who has 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, listed the date of separation as April 26, when she was in the New York area filming Kiss of the Spider Woman and Affleck was back in L.A. “Ben began moving his things out of their shared home while Jennifer was in New York in April, effectively blindsiding her,” says the source, adding that when Lopez returned to L.A. in May “he wouldn’t answer texts or calls.” (A rep for Affleck has yet to respond to a request for comment.) In recent months, Affleck has been spending time with 36-year-old actress Kick Kennedy (the daughter of former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.), according to sources. A rep for Affleck has denied they are romantically involved.

“Ben began moving his things out of their shared home while Jennifer was in New York in April, effectively blindsiding her.” I’m sorry, but WTF happened in April? Did Ben just wake up one day and decide that he was over it? It also feels like Jennifer is in the dark about why Ben – rather suddenly – decided that the marriage was over and he had no interest in working on it. As for the financial stuff… yeah, they made millions in their brief time together. I’m not worried about the financial stuff – I feel like they’ll hash that out soon enough. Ben is a lot of things, but he’s never struck me as financially abusive or gross about money.

Meanwhile, Page Six’s sources say that Jennifer is still tight with her manager Benny Medina, but she’s also interested in bringing in some new voices to her team in the wake of her latest divorce. A source says: “She is open to listening to new voices of those around her. She needs advice from some new people to add a new layer and get some new suggestions.” Stop dating scrubs and moody a–holes! Find a nice guy close to your age who isn’t a user or a withholder. Easier said than done, but you’re J.Lo! Date a lawyer or someone in the political world. Elizabeth Taylor ended up marrying a senator, that could be you!