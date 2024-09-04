“John McCain’s son James has endorsed VP Kamala Harris” links
  • September 04, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

John McCain’s son Jimmy McCain has switched his party affiliation to “Democrat” and has now endorsed Kamala Harris. Jimmy McCain is disgusted specifically by Donald Trump’s violent Arlington stunt last week. [Pajiba]
Here’s a good summary of the Lee Daniels mess. [LaineyGossip]
Charli XCX confirms the end of brat summer. [OMG Blog]
Reese Witherspoon spent the summer with her new boyfriend? [Hollywood Life]
Donald Trump is pissing off the anti-choice people. [Jezebel]
I forgot that Nikki Hilton’s wedding gown was gorgeous. [Buzzfeed]
Leslie Manville is such an elegant woman. [RCFA]
So many celebs have come out for the US Open, including Ashley Park. [JustJared]
Jax Taylor has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. [Socialite Life]
LMAO, Madonna looks like Sabrina Carpenter. [Seriously OMG]

7 Responses to ““John McCain’s son James has endorsed VP Kamala Harris” links”

  1. BeanieBean says:
    September 4, 2024 at 12:37 pm

    My goodness, he looks like his father! And good for him! Does he have any influence at all over his sister? Any? ’cause that would be good.

    Reply
    • Kane says:
      September 4, 2024 at 1:03 pm

      To me he looks like his mother just with his fathers face shape.

      Reply
    • LightPurple says:
      September 4, 2024 at 1:08 pm

      The only person who has any influence over Meghan McCain is her husband Ben Domenich, publisher of The Federalist. Her mother not only endorsed Biden 4 years ago but Biden gave her a job. Yesterday, Meghan responded to her brother by saying that she loves her family but doesn’t agree with them. .

      Reply
      • Murphy says:
        September 4, 2024 at 1:13 pm

        Meghan also said she is a “life long Republican” but that’s not true–she made a big deal of switching to Republican “as a gift to her father” when she joined his 2008 campaign (she wrote about it in that bus blog)

      • ella says:
        September 4, 2024 at 4:07 pm

        Right. But her family knows fearful Meghan’s just a dutiful, Republican wife who would never be an assertive feminist and part parties with her MAGA podcast bro-type husband…unlike Jenn Tran of The Bachelorette who, unlike her predecessors, behaved just a little like an assertive feminist on the show but got ‘gamed’ by every seemingly MAGA finalist toward an unprecedented ‘boys club’ finale.

  2. Becks1 says:
    September 4, 2024 at 1:45 pm

    Letizia’s wedding dress was 8 million dollars?!?! AYFKM?!?!?!

    Reply
  3. Tessa says:
    September 5, 2024 at 7:40 am

    He’s very handsome

    Reply

