Lady Gaga & her boyfriend went to see The Cure & The Pixies, awesome

I don’t care too much about Lady Gaga and her new boyfriend, but I will talk about them in this context, because I just learned that The Cure and The Pixies did a show together again! I saw The Pixies open for The Cure in Toronto in 1989 with Love and Rockets (Love and Rockets was my favorite), when I was 16 years old. I will remember that concert for the rest of my life. I still have the t-shirt from that tour! This latest show wasn’t a full tour, it was a one-off at the Pasadena Dream Festival, organized by The Cure and also featuring Deftones, Throwing Muses and The Joy Formidable, among others. It’s not like I would have gone, festivals are too expensive and crowded for me, but it sounds cool and I would have liked to see some of the acts.
Lady Gaga has been with audio engineer Dan Horton since at least July, when they were first spotted out together. She’s not dating Bradley Cooper, she wanted us to know, as there were rumors that Gaga was behind Irina Shayk and Bradley’s split. She also wants us to know that she’s having fun with Dan in these last days of summer. Gaga posted some footage from the concert to her Instagram stories. It was just her dancing by herself. At least one Twitter user posted photos of Gaga there with Dan. Then, on Sunday, she posted a story featuring some food Dan made for her. Here’s more:
Lady Gaga and her rumored boyfriend, Daniel Horton, were spotted at the Pasadena Daydream Music Festival in California on Saturday night.
The “Shallow” singer, 33, and the audio engineer, 37, stopped by to watch The Cure and The Pixies.
“I love the cure, felt my old self come alive tonight what a show,” Gaga captioned an Instagram Story of herself dancing at the concert, adding, “whateveridoitsneverenough,” which is a lyric from The Cure’s 1993 single ”Never Enough.”
The Oscar winner later shared another video of herself dancing with the caption, “When music is magic.”
A fan, who was also at the concert, spotted Gaga with Horton and shared photos of the pair on Twitter. In the photos, the Grammy Award-winning artist could be seen smiling with Horton by her side.
“I WENT TO SEE THE CURE AND THE PIXIES IN PASADENA AND LADY GAGA WAS THERE SHES SO F—— CUTE,” the user wrote on Twitter alongside the photos of Gaga and Horton.
Their concert outing comes just one month after a PDA-packed brunch at Granville restaurant in Studio City, California, in July.
Unfortunately that Twitter user made their account private but here are some other tweets of Gaga at the show. It looks like so much fun! Also, her dancing is sweet, she’s just rocking out.
Lady Gaga and Dan Horton at The Cure concert in Pasadena, CA last night! pic.twitter.com/RPFBtCo5kf
— Gaga Media ⭐️ (@GagaMediaDotNet) September 1, 2019
Lady Gaga going crazy while enjoying The Cure's performance at Pasadena, California, tonight. ✨pic.twitter.com/vWDbpOLrZZ
— GAGA NOTIFY (@gaganotify) September 1, 2019
Here’s Gaga’s story of the sauce Dan made. That’s cute that he cooks for her. You can see more photos of Dan here, at People. Gaga was seen making out with him at brunch a month ago. She was wearing shorts which did not cover her ass. Dan’s ex wife posted a photo of herself to Instagram right around that time with the caption “poker face,” which is excellently veiled shade. If he did it with you he’ll do it to you, just saying.
A New Flame? Lady Gaga Photographed Kissing Audio Engineer Dan Horton in L.A. During Brunch Date https://t.co/GHKZIRXpJb
— People (@people) July 30, 2019
For the first time in my life…I can say…
I am JEALOUS of Lady Gaga….
THE CURE AND THE PIXIES?!?! LAWD YASSSS!!!!!
BTW…I remember that 1989 concert tour…now I’m gonna pull out all of my Bauhaus and Peter Murphy and have a musical reunion!!!!
I saw Peter Murphy perform a whole Bauhaus album in a damn cathedral a few months back, he looked like a glam rock Nosferatu and his voice is still absolute perfection. I was in goth heaven, one of the best concerts I’ve ever seen
Okay…NOW I’M JEALOUS OF YOU TOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! LOL!!!!!!
That…is…PURE…HEAVEN ON EARTH!!!!
Y’all are killing me. My middle school self is SCREAMING. Peter Murphy, the cute, the pixies I’m jealous. Gaga has great taste in music. Thank god im seeing sisters of mercy in a month!!!!
I love Peter Murphy so much too! I haven’t seen him live though, I heard he’s having health problems and hope he’s ok. I saw Sisters of Mercy in Toronto, I was in my early 20s let me figure out the tour, it was 1998 I’m pretty sure.
I saw The Cure front row in 2016 when they came here to KC in concert. Robert Smith sounds GREAT! They were awesome!
Girl – I saw the Pixies twice – once in Phoenix Park in Dublin in 2004 and then again in Akron,OH I think in 2005. A dream come true as I missed them in the 90s. I also got to see Kristin Hersh in Chicago circa 95 or 96 at the Double Door. Love the Throwing Muses. Now I’m attempting to remember all the shows I saw in College (91 – 95). I went to Beloit College, 90 min from Chicago and 30 min from Madison. Those were the days.
@Jessica….Ahh…my hometown….used to LIVE at “The Double Door” back in the 90s…one of the benefits of dating a guitarists….
Good times….good times….
Ha, I spent a lot of time there, too, as the gf of a bassist. It’s crazy to me how expensive that neighborhood is now. Not much of the grittiness is left.
I loved Black Francis and Kim Deal. I still listen to The Breeders a lot.
So jealous of ALL of y’all that have seen these incredible performances! Thanks for the awesome vicarious thoughts today.
@ESMOM…PLEASE…do not get me started on the cost of living spaces in Chicago….MY GAWD…I remember when I could rent a HUGE studio in Hyde Park or in Lincoln Park for less than $600 a month….and what they did to Wicker Park? Before DD opened back in the day…that’s where artists LIVED for cheap….hell even the Double Door was evicted due to the ridiculous prices now…though I heard they are supposed to open in Uptown…but…I don’t know….
SIGH….
My brother used to work at DD as a bouncer, saw some great shows there. I shed tears when I heard it closed. They got screwedddddd by their landlord, so sad.
I don’t get the end of the post if he’ll do it with you, he’ll do it to you? It implies something shady with him dating Gaga, and it seems like nothing shady went down with the timeline. They were divorced before he even started working with Gaga, and she hash tagged that tweet with some cringey things like pop music. If anything, thought it made the ex seem thirsty.
Anyway, love the Pixies and wish I had seen them live.
Maybe you’re right Div I probably should have checked everything out first.
Damn Pixies and the Cure. My 18 year inner goth would have died at this concert. I came to say Peter Murphy is doing a residency at a NYC club but I just read its postponed bc he had a heart attack. https://pitchfork.com/news/bauhaus-peter-murphy-suffers-heart-attack/ . NOOOOO. I had tickets to see him on 08-19. damn, damn, damn
Omg. The People photos are bad. What is she thinking with those shorts with her ass hanging out? She looks terrible.
My friend lives in London, near Arsenal and I go to her house to get haircuts (because she is THAT good). After she was done we sat outside her house having tea and we saw the lead singer of the Pixies walking a very tiny dog while wearing an Arsenal shirt. Most surreal thing I had ever witnessed. 😂
In the summer of 1995 I was on a student exchange in Belgium. I didn’t speak adequate French yet, and I basically bumbled my way around. I was at some festival late at night and was the only sober person there (I was 17). I was looking down and almost bumped into someone and look up and there HE is. Robert Smith was quite distinguishable in those days. I audibly gasped (probably super loud because je suis Americaine), and he glared at me and walked away.
That sounds EXACTLY like something Robert Smith would do!!!! LOL!!!!!!!!!
Wait.. Her boyfriend has been divorced since last year, long before he met Gaga. And she cooked that meal, not him!! She’s always posting her cooking. It’s a joke among her fans that she just posts cooking instead of putting out her 6th album
I love Lady Gaga, she seems smitten with this guy. More her age than the one she was engaged to! She looked miserable with him and I think it was because it was a rebound after Taylor Kinney that got serious way too fast.