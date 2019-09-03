Lady Gaga & her boyfriend went to see The Cure & The Pixies, awesome



I don’t care too much about Lady Gaga and her new boyfriend, but I will talk about them in this context, because I just learned that The Cure and The Pixies did a show together again! I saw The Pixies open for The Cure in Toronto in 1989 with Love and Rockets (Love and Rockets was my favorite), when I was 16 years old. I will remember that concert for the rest of my life. I still have the t-shirt from that tour! This latest show wasn’t a full tour, it was a one-off at the Pasadena Dream Festival, organized by The Cure and also featuring Deftones, Throwing Muses and The Joy Formidable, among others. It’s not like I would have gone, festivals are too expensive and crowded for me, but it sounds cool and I would have liked to see some of the acts.

Lady Gaga has been with audio engineer Dan Horton since at least July, when they were first spotted out together. She’s not dating Bradley Cooper, she wanted us to know, as there were rumors that Gaga was behind Irina Shayk and Bradley’s split. She also wants us to know that she’s having fun with Dan in these last days of summer. Gaga posted some footage from the concert to her Instagram stories. It was just her dancing by herself. At least one Twitter user posted photos of Gaga there with Dan. Then, on Sunday, she posted a story featuring some food Dan made for her. Here’s more:

Lady Gaga and her rumored boyfriend, Daniel Horton, were spotted at the Pasadena Daydream Music Festival in California on Saturday night. The “Shallow” singer, 33, and the audio engineer, 37, stopped by to watch The Cure and The Pixies. “I love the cure, felt my old self come alive tonight what a show,” Gaga captioned an Instagram Story of herself dancing at the concert, adding, “whateveridoitsneverenough,” which is a lyric from The Cure’s 1993 single ”Never Enough.” The Oscar winner later shared another video of herself dancing with the caption, “When music is magic.” A fan, who was also at the concert, spotted Gaga with Horton and shared photos of the pair on Twitter. In the photos, the Grammy Award-winning artist could be seen smiling with Horton by her side. “I WENT TO SEE THE CURE AND THE PIXIES IN PASADENA AND LADY GAGA WAS THERE SHES SO F—— CUTE,” the user wrote on Twitter alongside the photos of Gaga and Horton. Their concert outing comes just one month after a PDA-packed brunch at Granville restaurant in Studio City, California, in July.

Unfortunately that Twitter user made their account private but here are some other tweets of Gaga at the show. It looks like so much fun! Also, her dancing is sweet, she’s just rocking out.

Lady Gaga and Dan Horton at The Cure concert in Pasadena, CA last night! pic.twitter.com/RPFBtCo5kf — Gaga Media ⭐️ (@GagaMediaDotNet) September 1, 2019

Lady Gaga going crazy while enjoying The Cure's performance at Pasadena, California, tonight. ✨pic.twitter.com/vWDbpOLrZZ — GAGA NOTIFY (@gaganotify) September 1, 2019

Here’s Gaga’s story of the sauce Dan made. That’s cute that he cooks for her. You can see more photos of Dan here, at People. Gaga was seen making out with him at brunch a month ago. She was wearing shorts which did not cover her ass. Dan’s ex wife posted a photo of herself to Instagram right around that time with the caption “poker face,” which is excellently veiled shade. If he did it with you he’ll do it to you, just saying.

A New Flame? Lady Gaga Photographed Kissing Audio Engineer Dan Horton in L.A. During Brunch Date https://t.co/GHKZIRXpJb — People (@people) July 30, 2019