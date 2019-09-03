Pete Davidson went to Venice to support his girlfriend Margaret Qualley

We learned last week that Pete Davidson has a new girlfriend: Margaret Qualley, daughter of Andie McDowell. Qualley is an actress in her own right, and a talented one at that – she was fantastic as Ann Reinking in Fosse/Verdon, which is the first time I’ve seen her in a substantive role. I got in trouble with commenters for disrespecting Pete and this new love affair, so I am going to try to be a tad nicer. It will be easy, because I kind of think these photos are cute.
Margaret went to the Venice Film Festival to promote her role in Seberg (with Kristen Stewart as Jean Seberg). Margaret decided to bring her boyfriend Pete as her plus-one. They didn’t walk the carpet together, although he did attend the premiere and he was seated just behind her in the theater. After Margaret’s work was over, she and Pete stayed in Venice and it looks like they were just hanging out and being tourists. They both look so young, like two college students on their first study-abroad trip, and Margaret is possibly looking up directions on her phone. Either that or she’s looking up all of the gossip-reactions to her new romance!
Anyway, I won’t say anything about how Pete’s dressed. They… look like tourists, and even more specifically, they look like American tourists. And it’s fine. That’s what they are. It’s actually kind of nice that Margaret gets to go somewhere like Venice for work and that she gets to bring her newish boyfriend to enjoy the city together.
They look like siblings.
They have the same mouth, same coloring, same build. Weird.
Damnit, Kitten. I can’t unsee it now. That photo with him sitting in the row behind her really makes the similarities more obvious. It’s like the whole jaw area is super similar.
I know people said that in the other thread, too, but I don’t see it.
My goodness, he has such chicken legs. I know he is supposed to be well-endowed, but he must look so funny naked, scary skinny with a fire hose.
They look cute together.
He has plenty of struggles as it is. I’m glad he at least seems comfortable enough to wear shorts for the extremely hot weather. Of all the things to criticize him for, his body really shouldn’t be one of them.
This is the weirdest comment I have ever read.
Theyre very cute. He seems like a cute boyfriend. He has chicken legs. Those shorts need to die. He is dressed like a cliche of an American tourist. No one should ever wear shorts like that (except playing basketball) and especially not in a beautiful European city. She is pretty arresting and a wonderful actress and dancer. I hope her career trajectory keeps going up, up, up! Fin.
Not sure how Pete is pulling this off but these two look good together. I do not know alot about Margaret but I really like her mother.
I hope she’s googling his romantic track record….
PS. I loved her in The Leftovers
I loved her in The Leftovers, too. Although tbh I loved everyone in it. Stellar cast in a stellar show.
He look like an American tourist — geez if he’d only worn chino shorts or something it would be a step up — but I think she looks much better.
She looks darling. She’s beautiful and I love her dress. Why gorgeous talented women are attracted to Pete is a mystery to me. I’m going to assume that he’s really fun to be around, in one way or another.
She’s in the Tarantino film. She’s beautiful and that translates into film, your eyes go to her.
I like her dress.
Honestly I’d be mortified to travel with someone dressed like he is!
She’s got the “IT” factor from her Mama….
She was PERFECTLY cast in Verdon/Fosse….and stood out in “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”…easily keeping up with Brad…who WHATEVA you may say about him…the man can ACT!
I get why Pete’s card is NEVA empty…besides the BDE thang….
Lawd KNOW I get it…
I think she’s a way better actor than her mother, who I always found wooden and with limited range. (That line delivery in Four Weddings about the rain goes down as one of the all-time stinkers). She more than held her own in Fosse/Verdon and was great in Once Upon a Time.
OMG…YASS…she’s a MUCH better actor than her Mama was out the gate…I remember seeing her Mama in “Greystoke” and thinking….
“MY GAWD…THE CAMERA LOVES HER….MY GAWD…SHE CANNOT ACT!!!”
Thankfully…she’s gotten better…by the time she did “Sex, Lies & Videotape…” Andie had LEARNED TO ACT!!!!!
Gurl, you can do better.
How does Margaret look like a tourist?? She looks cosmopolitan; she could be a resident of any European capital.
It’s the Head in the phone thing/camera that looks American tourist. I love Margaret. I think she’s an “it” girl that will stick around I hope.
She’s just so beautiful and so charismatic. She really grabs your attention when she’s on the screen.
Also Pete is looking better lately, healthier. Good for him.
He is all kinds of unsexy.