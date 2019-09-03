Is Zendaya dating her ‘Euphoria’ costar Jacob Elordi?

Zendaya turned 23 on Sunday – Happy Birthday, Zendaya! She’s currently celebrating in Greece. But it’s not so much where she’s vacationing currently, but with whom. Thanks to DListed, we know that Zendaya is chilling with a group of friends who include her Euphoria co-star, Jacob Elordi. Now the internets are all a buzz that they are an item. And we have all the evidence we need by way of a few spotty pics that prove nothing except they are in the same place and some word of mouth that they were “flirty.”
Rue and Nate?! Zendaya and her Euphoria costar Jacob Elordi were spotted vacationing together in Athens, Greece, sparking romance rumors.
The duo walked side-by-side as they toured the Acropolis of Athens in an Instagram photo posted by a fan on Friday, August 30. The Disney Channel alum, 22, dressed casually in a white cropped T-shirt and jeans, while Elordi, 22, wore a matching ensemble.
An eyewitness tells Us Weekly, “They looked like they were getting a little cozy. At one point, they were walking with each other and being a little flirty.”
The actors were also seen posing in front of similar backdrops in other shots taken by fans.
According to social media activity, Zendaya’s friend Darnell Appling and stylist Law Roach accompanied the pair on the getaway. The trip could be in celebration of the actress’ birthday, which she is set to mark on Sunday, September 1.
They could very well be an item but so far, the photographic evidence is pretty meager. I mean shots like this tell me more about their love of history than their love for each other. But then, we practically had her engaged to Tom Holland due to “flirty” behavior and proximity so I guess Zendaya and Jacob could be dating. Needless to say, no official word has been given on this pairing. Earlier this summer, Jacob likened the Euphoria cast to a “tight-knit family,” which would also explain what looks like a rather sizable group celebrating Zendaya’s birthday together. But it’s much more fun to speculate that they’re dating so let’s do that instead.
My only issue is who the co-star is, though. Jacob is certainly a nice-looking young man and there’s this situation to dedicate some time to. But I haven’t seen The Kissing Booth, in which he is supposed to be dreamy. I’ve only know him from watching half of the Euphoria episodes in which he is an absolute monster and I don’t want him anywhere near anyone, let alone Zendaya. I’m willing to give him a chance though, but only because Zendaya’s pup Noon supposedly approves of Jacob enough to let him hold him.
well he is not a character he plays. her character in euphoria is horribly self-destructive and lost and i don’t see people guessing that she must be like that too. so placing him in a spot of who he portrays is unfair. he delivered it great, so that means he’s a talented actor not just a hot guy. his kissing booth character was a portrayal of a young man who couldn’t control his anger and had a violent part inside which was romanticized. that could have been a totally different film. he obviously likes playing characters who are not just good looking guys. i give him credit for that.
Agreed. He’s an actor, the characters he plays are not himself. Also, the entire cast of Euphoria were just in Disneyworld and Hogwarts in florida, so I guess We should speculate she’s dating allll of them? Lol. What a ridiculous post.
I hate watched that show, but couldn’t care enough to see the last 2 episodes. Jacob was very convincing as a monster, but to say he is who he portrays is unfair.
I agree. It is rather strange to project the qualities of the character into an actor who portrays the role. No need to blend reality and fiction when it is done on highest levels of politics now.
LOL I watched The Kissing Booth while sick on the couch one day. And I hated myself for loving Jacob in it. It was cheesy, but it was written by a teen so keep that in mind.
But also – I’m conflicted because he had been dating Joey King for a bit and I think they’re both set to come back for the Kissing Booth 2 and I really liked them together. And in my heart I just want Zendaya and Tom together haha.
The kissing booth is terrible
“And in my heart I just want Zendaya and Tom together.”
Agreed! I was so disappointed to learn that they may not have actually dated, but they are so cute together. I find him utterly adorable and she seems like a cool young lady with a good on her shoulders, who is stunningly gorgeous to boot.
Oh, she and Tom were so definitely an item. There are way too many receipts out there. I think they recently broke up, though, which makes me sad because they were adorable together. I am way too old to be so invested in these children, but I loved their chemistry on- and off- set. This guy, though, meh . . .
YES. They both seem so much more normal than you’d expect from young actors in HWood. They both seem to be incredibly kind, well adjusted people and they were absolutely adorable on and off set.
He is a riveting actor. I found his performance pretty scary in its portrayal of lost, aimless toxic male anger and frustration and violence.
I just think she’s making all the right career moves & is heading into A lister territory real soon.