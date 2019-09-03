Kristen Stewart in pink Chanel at the Venice ‘Seberg’ premiere: punk or sugary?

I really do appreciate how Kristen Stewart plays the game these days. She’s figured out a way to be authentic to herself while still playing the Hollywood game and still doing mainstream films and going to big film festivals to promote those films. It helps that she’s doing work she’s proud of these days too – I feel like she’s consciously making the trade-off of “I’m really proud of this film, so I will play the game and wear a big pink gown for the premiere because I know that’s the best way to support the work.” Kristen was in Venice this weekend to support Seberg, the film where she plays Jean Seberg – it’s the true story of how Seberg was targeted by the FBI for her association with Black Panther Hakim Jamal (played by Anthony Mackie). Zazie Beetz, Jack O’Connell and Margaret Qualley are in the film too, and they were in attendance.

For the premiere, Kristen wore this pink Chanel gown which… is actually quite beautiful and unexpected on her. I think I would have disliked this on someone like Elle Fanning – it would have veered into sugary and twee. But K-Stew makes it look punk rock somehow. It’s weird. For the photocall, Kristen wore Chanel – those trousers are awful. Margaret Qualley wore Gucci to the premiere and Dior to the photocall, in case anyone is interested.

As for the subject matter of the film, Kristen spoke about what it’s like to be a politically outspoken actress and the changing nature of her fame:

“It’s not hard for me to wear my politics,” Stewart said, when asked if political causes still need movie stars today. “It shows up in the work I do…in [public] conversations that I have…I like that interaction. I’m so lucky to have it!” Speaking about her celebrity, Stewart said that “it kind of frightened me a lot, when I was younger, and a little more unsure.” But now, “it’s great that I have this position where I can be totally open about communicating with people.” Stewart said that she’s not “entirely engaged” on social media,”but I feel like I’m not hiding….There’s a difference.” It’s also a change from how it used to be. For a couple of years, early on in her career, she said she thought: “I have to protect myself. I’m so completely unguarded.” Now, however, “it’s a beautiful feeling, in stark contrast with how I felt [then], when you are initially exposed to something. The onslaught of that type of attention can really put you in a hole.” While she no longer feels that way, “it’s not like I’m going to start a public Instagram and start yelling at people about what I think. But I feel like I kind of do that anyway, in a different way.”

[From Variety]

I actually don’t consider Kristen to be all that political, or politically outspoken. But to be a queer woman in Trump’s America today is a political act unto itself, so props to her. As for her performance – people like it. But there’s still no trailer?!?!